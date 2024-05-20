Firmware-update: Sailfish OS 4.6.0

Jolla heeft versie 4.6.0 van zijn Sailfish OS uitgebracht. Voor de naam van deze uitgave is wederom gekozen voor een object dat op de Werelderfgoedlijst van de UNESCO staat, namelijk de Finse sauna. Sailfish kan gebruikt worden op toestellen Jolla C, Jolla Tablet en meerdere Xperia-apparaten. Meer informatie over deze uitgave en ondersteunde modellen kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Installatie-instructies staan hier en er is ook een Jolla-topic op Got. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

Version history of the OS release
  • 2024-05-20: OS version 4.6.0.11 was released to Early Access subscribers
Stop release

It is not yet clear if 4.6.0 needs to be a Stop release. We will communicate that later.

Device models supported by Sailfish X

The supported Sailfish X devices are listed in this table. This is the last release for the following products: Jolla Tablet, Jolla C, Xperia X and, Gemini PDA. The instructions for installing Sailfish OS to Sony Xperia X, Xperia XA2, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 II (mark 2), and Xperia 10 III (mark 3) devices are here - covering Windows, Linux, and macOS computers. The instructions for Xperia 10 IV and Xperia 10 V will appear in the same place soon. This document explains what the Sailfish X licence is.

Release highlights

The list below contains bug fixes added to Sailfish OS, compared to the previous public release 4.5.0.25. All Sailfish OS release notes can be found here.

Accounts
  • VK removed from “Settings > Accounts”
AppSupport
  • Android application runtime permission queries use native Sailfish OS dialogues
  • Improved access control in AppSupport D-Bus interfaces.
  • Updated to android-security-11.0.0_r74 security patch level
  • Sharing a screenshot from the Gallery to Android apps is fixed
  • Several fixes to ensure that AppSupport starts when it should
  • AppSupport restarts also after a long uptime (of the phone)
  • Scrolling in Firefox (and in some other apps relying on timestamps) is smoother
  • Ensured that AppSupport starts automatically after a bootup if so required
  • Support of 1.4 and 1.5 IRadio interfaces added to make AppSupport compatible with 5G
  • Quick reply from notifications supported
Battery
  • When charging is completed the screen is no longer turned on
Bluetooth
  • Bluetooth network sharing (tethering) was added to Sailfish. It is the server functionality - a Sailfish device offers Bluetooth tethering for another device. The two devices shall be connected with Bluetooth and “Settings > Internet sharing > Bluetooth network sharing” enabled on the server. Both WLAN and mobile data connections can be shared, depending on which is connected to the Internet. This feature must be enabled per device and is currently available on XA2 and newer Sony devices. The transfer speed over the Bluetooth link may be slow, often just hundreds of kilobits per second. It’s intended for low bandwidth requirements as a passive tethering, i.e. you don’t have to remember to turn it on and off. Streaming radio and accessing traffic info in a car are typical use cases.
Calendar
  • Several bug fixes, many of them from Damien Caliste. Thank you!
  • Support for searching calendar events. Also, return the next coming-up occurrence on event search results
  • With a recurring event, support removing “this and later events”
  • Separate organizer and attendee information allowed. An organizer does not need to be an attendee.
  • Tapping location information in a calendar event causes a list of installed map apps to appear. Select one to see the position on the map
  • When importing an ICS file, it is now possible to select the calendar into which to import the event
  • Event times are updated on time zone changes
  • Clock time-based reminders are used for all-day events (to avoid e.g. midnight alerts)
  • Deleted calendars are no longer shown or synced. They do not appear in “Manage calendars”, either.
  • Google calendars with read-only access (e.g., shared calendars) are now shown in the calendar application
Camera
  • The assistant button on the side of Xperia 10 III is set to launch the camera and take a picture (if the camera is open)
  • Reading inverted QR codes (white pattern on black background) fixed
Connectivity
  • Sailfish OS supports 5G mobile networks on Xperia 10 III phones (and newer models when available). This requires a 5G SIM & contract on the phone, of course, and to enable “Settings > Mobile network > Network mode > Prefer 5G”. VoNR or ‘Voice over New Radio’ is not yet supported. Hence voice calls from/to a phone connected to the 5G network will be routed via VoLTE, i.e. the phone is switched to a 4G network for the duration of phone calls.
  • Improved CLAT support and increased CLAT reliability with dual-IP support
  • WLAN regulatory domain (i.e. country-specific WLAN channel rules) fixed to follow the user or automatically set the timezone correctly. Also, the proper regulatory domain for WLAN is enabled in the correct order at bootup. The regulatory domain should be accurate on 4.6.0, whether there is a SIM card or not in the phone.
  • Some fixes for the issue of WLAN getting stuck in the “Connecting…” state
  • Improved online check to ensure it is always done, using the correct interface. Online check functionality was brought closer to upstream.
  • Improved route management in ConnMan to avoid premature removal of DNS routes.
  • Some modem configurations added for Xperia 10 II, proposed by the community
Device lock & display blanking
  • Automatic locking: the options have been revisited in “Settings > System > Device lock”
  • 60 minutes option was added to display blanking (“Settings > System > Display”)
  • The lock icon at the Top Menu is fixed to lock up the device immediately
  • Extra delays in display blanking eliminated
Display
  • Improvements related to the display notch and rounded corners
Email
  • The replied and forwarded status of messages is indicated with a tiny arrow just under the time stamp of a message in the message listing
  • The encryption status of an IMAP message is indicated with a lock icon just under the time stamp of a message in the message listing
  • Added ‘Reply’ actions to notifications (shown in the Events view) to allow quick replies to email messages without opening the app.
  • Deletion of email attachments is handled correctly
  • Attachment sizes indicated correctly
  • Set the response type (reply, reply all, forward) to the original message on send
  • Better cover graphics with light ambience
Gallery
  • Fixed to save video timestamp when Gallery minimized
  • Fixed context menu in the last row
  • Photo exposure time is shown as a fraction of a second (in the common way)
  • Image format handling registered only for supported types
Graphics
  • Scalable 3rd party icons and graphical assets are supported. The image provider is a public component that an app developer can instantiate.
Haptics
  • Apps are no longer coupled with the setting “Touch screen vibration”. Hence they can vibrate also when that setting is OFF. A separate feedback event was added for non-touch usage.
Harbour
  • Qt.labs.folderlistmodel allowed in Harbour rules
  • RPM validator checks not only the dependency types obsoletes and requires but also conflicts, provides, recommends, suggests, supplements or enhances
Home screen
  • When charging is completed the screen is no longer turned on
  • Added indicators to show the areas of application close gesture. Two short vertical lines appear near the top corners and a close icon appears on the app icon. These indicators do not show up if one pulls down from the middle of the top edge.
  • The mouse cursor is shown when such a device is connected
  • Basic home screen support for devices with a display notch implemented
HW Adaptation
  • All Sony adaptations have the suffix ‘(AOSP)’ on their model names, which comes from Sony sources to indicate that the device is running AOSP. Our devices aren’t, and this suffix is misleading, so it was removed.
  • The root partition size on Xperia X, Xperia XA2, Xperia 10 and, Gemini PDA was increased to 4 GB. The newer devices have it already. You can obtain the bigger root partition only by flashing SailfishOS ≥ 4.6.0. If one upgrades to SailfishOS ≥ 4.6.0 over-the-air the root partition size will not be altered.
Location & Maps
  • Changed the way offline data is stored and handled.
  • Tapping location information in a calendar event causes a list of installed map apps to appear. Select one to see the position on the map
  • MLS data updated to the level of 2024-03-15
Mediaplayer
  • Fixed handling album names with slash characters
  • Android players can indicate over MPRIS if shuffle and repeat are supported
  • Album art embedded in OGG Vorbis files is supported
  • Artists page using album artist information if available
  • Show a busy state while content is fetched
Messages
  • Added ‘Reply’ actions to notifications (shown in the Events view) to allow quick replies to text messages without opening the app.
Middleware
  • GCC compiler updated from version 8 to 10 (arm 10.3-2021.07)
  • Rust updated to version 1.75.0
Multimedia
  • Support for text drawing in ffmpeg added, making subtitles and text animation possible
  • Multiplier of MPRIS seek methods fixed (µs instead of ms). This bug shortened the seeks to a fraction
Notifications & Events view
  • Resident property for notifications is supported. This prevents notifications from closing automatically when an action is triggered.
  • LED notification about missed calls does not anymore turn off on consecutive missed calls
  • ‘Reply’ action added to the Events view. It invokes a text field for easily replying to a text message, for example.
Office
  • Storing PDF passwords is supported in the Documents app
Sailfish middleware
  • 120+ open source packages updated

Sailfish OS

Versienummer 4.6.0.11
Releasestatus Final
Website Jolla
Download https://docs.sailfishos.org/Support/Help_Articles/Updating_Sailfish_OS/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 20-05-2024 19:11
13 • submitter: FortezzA_64

20-05-2024 • 19:11

13

Submitter: FortezzA_64

Bron: Jolla

Update-historie

23-02 Sailfish OS 5.0.0 20
05-'24 Sailfish OS 4.6.0 13
02-'23 Sailfish OS 4.5.0 38
03-'22 Sailfish OS 4.4.0 32
11-'21 Sailfish OS 4.3.0 3
09-'21 Sailfish OS 4.2.0 30
05-'21 Sailfish OS 4.1.0 1
10-'20 Sailfish OS 3.4.0 23
05-'20 Sailfish OS 3.3.0 22
12-'19 Sailfish OS 3.2.1 0
Reacties (13)

-Moderatie-faq
13
13
9
0
0
3
Wijzig sortering
Reinier 182 20 mei 2024 20:10
Werken de belangrijke apps er wel op? Veel apps werken namelijk half of niet als er geen Playstore aanwezig is op een smartphone. Merk het op mijn Huawei P40 pro. Steeds meer apps doen het gewoon niet meer.
TheVivaldi @Reinier 18220 mei 2024 20:15
Kun je de Play Store niet installeren dan? Op Ubuntu Touch heb ik ook Waydroid staan en tijdens de installatie via de installatie-app kan ik op het G-logo drukken om de versie met GAPPS te installeren. Dat kan op SalifishOS volgens mij ook.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheVivaldi op 22 juli 2024 13:18]

Reinier 182 @TheVivaldi21 mei 2024 10:23
Nee dat lukt niet. Het wordt juist steeds moeilijker. Eerst werkte bepaalde apps gewoon en na updates merk ik dat het steeds moeilijker werkt. Huawei wordt echt tegengewerkt.
TheVivaldi @Reinier 18221 mei 2024 10:33
Dat is dan toch echt een probleem met Huawei. Op Ubuntu Touch werkt het allemaal perfect via Waydroid en Waydroid is ook beschikbaar voor SailfishOS en daar werkt het net zo goed.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheVivaldi op 22 juli 2024 13:18]

XavierRoemer @TheVivaldi21 mei 2024 22:33
Ja, naar daar heb je gewon alle google services mee beschikbaar. Dat is dus anders dan de runtime die BBOS10 en Sailfish gebruikte (al kun je tegenwoordig kennelijk microg instelleren) of waar Huawei toestellen het mee moeten doen. Moet microg biet ook werken op iedere Android fork? Of zouden ze gewoon detacteren dat je een Huawei gebruikt en vervolgens iets pushen waardoor het niet werkt?

[Reactie gewijzigd door XavierRoemer op 22 juli 2024 13:18]

TheVivaldi @XavierRoemer22 mei 2024 08:23
Zoals ik al zei: op Ubuntu Touch en SailfishOS heb je ondersteuning voor Waydroid. Als je tijdens de installatie in de installatie-app op het G-logo drukt, krijg je gewoon Google Play en alle Google-diensten. Ik heb nog geen enkel probleem daarmee ervaren.

De runtime van BB10 was heel anders ja, en niet te vergelijken met Waydroid op UT en SFOS vandaag de dag.
Reinier 182 @TheVivaldi21 mei 2024 21:21
Ja Huawei wordt tegen gewerkt. Plus app dagjes uit deed het gewoon goed na een update ineens niet meer. Is met heel veel apps. Er wordt gewoon gesaboteerd wanneer je Huawei gebruikt. Zeer lastig probleem.
E-PaiN @Reinier 18220 mei 2024 21:25
Daarin wijkt Sailfish niet af van je Huawei, echter kun je wel gewoon MicroG installeren om alsnog de applicaties werkende te krijgen die zonder (delen van) het Google framework niet willen werken; op die manier werkt echt (nagenoeg) alles.
Jerie @Reinier 18218 juli 2024 16:00
Sailfish heeft een emulatielaag voor Android apps. Daar heb je dan wel een licentie voor nodig. Al kun je op non-SFOS Linux met Waydroid ook gewoon aan de gang.
Reinier 182 @Jerie19 juli 2024 10:25
Ja maar niet geschikt voor de huis en tuin gebruikers? Mensen die zich verdiepen vinden oplossingen maar het grote publiek kan en wil dit soort dingen niet? Gewoon makkelijk uit de store en klaar?
Jerie @Reinier 18219 juli 2024 12:39
SFOS op de Xperia heeft Android 11 API ondersteuning. Dan zouden apps makkelijk te installeren moeten zijn. SFOS is gebruikersvriendelijk, al is er wel een leercurve m.b.t. de gestures.

Wat je vaak ziet is dat applicaties Google proprietary services (Firebase, GCM) gebruiken voor bijvoorbeeld notificaties. Als je microG e.d. gebruikt moet je daar omheen werken.
FiscBiker 20 mei 2024 20:39
Het is geen Android (en zou bij de downloadDetails zo ook niet genoemd moeten worden, als je het mij vraagt).

Wel is er een Android compatibility laag met een eigen store, maar de laatste keer dat ik het gebruikte iig geen Play Store.

Ik ben alweer een tijdje over op LineageOS en hoewel ik ze bij Jolla een warm hart toedraag, heb ik van die overstap nog geen moment spijt gehad.
E-PaiN @FiscBiker20 mei 2024 21:27
Een Play Store zal er ook niet komen; daar zit de community ook niet echt op te wachten kan ik me voorstellen; wel kun je natuurlijk gewoon de Aurora Store installeren (al dan niet via F-Droid) om zo alsnog alle Play Store applicaties te kunnen installeren!

En idd; het is geen Android, Sailfish kun je eerder/beter Linux noemen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

