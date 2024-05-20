Jolla heeft versie 4.6.0 van zijn Sailfish OS uitgebracht. Voor de naam van deze uitgave is wederom gekozen voor een object dat op de Werelderfgoedlijst van de UNESCO staat, namelijk de Finse sauna. Sailfish kan gebruikt worden op toestellen Jolla C, Jolla Tablet en meerdere Xperia-apparaten. Meer informatie over deze uitgave en ondersteunde modellen kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Installatie-instructies staan hier en er is ook een Jolla-topic op Got. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

2024-05-20: OS version 4.6.0.11 was released to Early Access subscribers

It is not yet clear if 4.6.0 needs to be a Stop release. We will communicate that later.

The supported Sailfish X devices are listed in this table. This is the last release for the following products: Jolla Tablet, Jolla C, Xperia X and, Gemini PDA. The instructions for installing Sailfish OS to Sony Xperia X, Xperia XA2, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 II (mark 2), and Xperia 10 III (mark 3) devices are here - covering Windows, Linux, and macOS computers. The instructions for Xperia 10 IV and Xperia 10 V will appear in the same place soon. This document explains what the Sailfish X licence is.

The list below contains bug fixes added to Sailfish OS, compared to the previous public release 4.5.0.25. All Sailfish OS release notes can be found here.

VK removed from “Settings > Accounts”

Android application runtime permission queries use native Sailfish OS dialogues

Improved access control in AppSupport D-Bus interfaces.

Updated to android-security-11.0.0_r74 security patch level

Sharing a screenshot from the Gallery to Android apps is fixed

Several fixes to ensure that AppSupport starts when it should

AppSupport restarts also after a long uptime (of the phone)

Scrolling in Firefox (and in some other apps relying on timestamps) is smoother

Ensured that AppSupport starts automatically after a bootup if so required

Support of 1.4 and 1.5 IRadio interfaces added to make AppSupport compatible with 5G

Quick reply from notifications supported

When charging is completed the screen is no longer turned on

Bluetooth network sharing (tethering) was added to Sailfish. It is the server functionality - a Sailfish device offers Bluetooth tethering for another device. The two devices shall be connected with Bluetooth and “Settings > Internet sharing > Bluetooth network sharing” enabled on the server. Both WLAN and mobile data connections can be shared, depending on which is connected to the Internet. This feature must be enabled per device and is currently available on XA2 and newer Sony devices. The transfer speed over the Bluetooth link may be slow, often just hundreds of kilobits per second. It’s intended for low bandwidth requirements as a passive tethering, i.e. you don’t have to remember to turn it on and off. Streaming radio and accessing traffic info in a car are typical use cases.

Several bug fixes, many of them from Damien Caliste. Thank you!

Support for searching calendar events. Also, return the next coming-up occurrence on event search results

With a recurring event, support removing “this and later events”

Separate organizer and attendee information allowed. An organizer does not need to be an attendee.

Tapping location information in a calendar event causes a list of installed map apps to appear. Select one to see the position on the map

When importing an ICS file, it is now possible to select the calendar into which to import the event

Event times are updated on time zone changes

Clock time-based reminders are used for all-day events (to avoid e.g. midnight alerts)

Deleted calendars are no longer shown or synced. They do not appear in “Manage calendars”, either.

Google calendars with read-only access (e.g., shared calendars) are now shown in the calendar application

The assistant button on the side of Xperia 10 III is set to launch the camera and take a picture (if the camera is open)

Reading inverted QR codes (white pattern on black background) fixed

Sailfish OS supports 5G mobile networks on Xperia 10 III phones (and newer models when available). This requires a 5G SIM & contract on the phone, of course, and to enable “Settings > Mobile network > Network mode > Prefer 5G”. VoNR or ‘Voice over New Radio’ is not yet supported. Hence voice calls from/to a phone connected to the 5G network will be routed via VoLTE, i.e. the phone is switched to a 4G network for the duration of phone calls.

Improved CLAT support and increased CLAT reliability with dual-IP support

WLAN regulatory domain (i.e. country-specific WLAN channel rules) fixed to follow the user or automatically set the timezone correctly. Also, the proper regulatory domain for WLAN is enabled in the correct order at bootup. The regulatory domain should be accurate on 4.6.0, whether there is a SIM card or not in the phone.

Some fixes for the issue of WLAN getting stuck in the “Connecting…” state

Improved online check to ensure it is always done, using the correct interface. Online check functionality was brought closer to upstream.

Improved route management in ConnMan to avoid premature removal of DNS routes.

Some modem configurations added for Xperia 10 II, proposed by the community

Automatic locking: the options have been revisited in “Settings > System > Device lock”

60 minutes option was added to display blanking (“Settings > System > Display”)

The lock icon at the Top Menu is fixed to lock up the device immediately

Extra delays in display blanking eliminated

Improvements related to the display notch and rounded corners

The replied and forwarded status of messages is indicated with a tiny arrow just under the time stamp of a message in the message listing

The encryption status of an IMAP message is indicated with a lock icon just under the time stamp of a message in the message listing

Added ‘Reply’ actions to notifications (shown in the Events view) to allow quick replies to email messages without opening the app.

Deletion of email attachments is handled correctly

Attachment sizes indicated correctly

Set the response type (reply, reply all, forward) to the original message on send

Better cover graphics with light ambience

Fixed to save video timestamp when Gallery minimized

Fixed context menu in the last row

Photo exposure time is shown as a fraction of a second (in the common way)

Image format handling registered only for supported types

Scalable 3rd party icons and graphical assets are supported. The image provider is a public component that an app developer can instantiate.

Apps are no longer coupled with the setting “Touch screen vibration”. Hence they can vibrate also when that setting is OFF. A separate feedback event was added for non-touch usage.

Qt.labs.folderlistmodel allowed in Harbour rules

RPM validator checks not only the dependency types obsoletes and requires but also conflicts, provides, recommends, suggests, supplements or enhances

Added indicators to show the areas of application close gesture. Two short vertical lines appear near the top corners and a close icon appears on the app icon. These indicators do not show up if one pulls down from the middle of the top edge.

The mouse cursor is shown when such a device is connected

Basic home screen support for devices with a display notch implemented

All Sony adaptations have the suffix ‘(AOSP)’ on their model names, which comes from Sony sources to indicate that the device is running AOSP. Our devices aren’t, and this suffix is misleading, so it was removed.

The root partition size on Xperia X, Xperia XA2, Xperia 10 and, Gemini PDA was increased to 4 GB. The newer devices have it already. You can obtain the bigger root partition only by flashing SailfishOS ≥ 4.6.0. If one upgrades to SailfishOS ≥ 4.6.0 over-the-air the root partition size will not be altered.

Changed the way offline data is stored and handled.

MLS data updated to the level of 2024-03-15

Fixed handling album names with slash characters

Android players can indicate over MPRIS if shuffle and repeat are supported

Album art embedded in OGG Vorbis files is supported

Artists page using album artist information if available

Show a busy state while content is fetched

Added ‘Reply’ actions to notifications (shown in the Events view) to allow quick replies to text messages without opening the app.

GCC compiler updated from version 8 to 10 (arm 10.3-2021.07)

Rust updated to version 1.75.0

Support for text drawing in ffmpeg added, making subtitles and text animation possible

Multiplier of MPRIS seek methods fixed (µs instead of ms). This bug shortened the seeks to a fraction

Resident property for notifications is supported. This prevents notifications from closing automatically when an action is triggered.

LED notification about missed calls does not anymore turn off on consecutive missed calls

‘Reply’ action added to the Events view. It invokes a text field for easily replying to a text message, for example.

Storing PDF passwords is supported in the Documents app