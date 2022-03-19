Jolla heeft versie 4.4.0 van zijn Sailfish OS uitgebracht. Voor de naam van deze uitgave is wederom gekozen voor een object in Finland dat op de Werelderfgoedlijst van de UNESCO staat, namelijk het oude houten stadscentrum van het stadje Rauma. Sailfish kan gebruikt worden op toestellen Jolla C, Jolla Tablet en meerdere Xperia-apparaten. Meer informatie over deze uitgave en ondersteunde modellen kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Installatie-instructies staan hier en er is ook een Jolla-topic op Got. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:
Update version history
- 2022-03-17: OS version 4.4.0.58 was released to Early Access subscribers as an over-the-air update. No support for Xperia 10 III, yet.
Size of update
The download size of the update depends on the device type and on the OS version currently in the device. Some typical values are below:
- Jolla C from 4.3.0 to 4.4.0: about 480 MB
- Xperia X from 4.3.0 to 4.4.0: about 450 MB
- Xperia XA2 from 4.3.0 to 4.4.0: about 450 MB
- Xperia 10 from 4.3.0 to 4.4.0: about 780 MB
- Xperia 10 II from 4.3.0 to 4.4.0: about xxx MB
Stop release
Yes, 4.4.0 is a stop release.
– Is 4.4.0 also a stop release?
– Yes. We will switch the rpm compression from xz to zstd on 4.5.0. As the prerequisite, we have enabled zstd in deltarpm and related tools in the 4.4.0 release.
So far, all Sailfish 4 releases have been stop releases. Because of this, if there is a reason to “reset” an Xperia device, please do not do it with “device reset” but, instead, re-install Sailfish - see the comparison.
Jolla Blog
The blog about Vanha Rauma. To be written and published when we roll 4.4.0 out to all users.
Device models supported by Sailfish X
The supported Sailfish X devices are listed in this article.
Porting Sailfish OS to Xperia 10 III is in progress, so not yet available on 4.4.0.58. Internal tests and some adjustments are ongoing. Overall, Sailfish works fine on Xperia 10 III.
The instructions for installing Sailfish OS to Sony Xperia X, Xperia XA2, Xperia 10, and Xperia 10 II (mark 2) devices are here - covering Windows, Linux, and macOS computers.
Read this, please, to learn about the Sailfish X licence.
Release Highlights
The list below contains examples of new features (and some bug fixes) added to Sailfish OS, compared to the previous public release 4.3.0. The release notes of 4.3.0 can be found here.3rd party APIs
Accounts
- The new MPRIS API is allowed in the Harbour
- Harbour FAQ updated to cover changes caused by sandboxing.
Ambiences
- Manual and periodic sync of Exchange accounts fixed
Android App Support (Xperia XA2, 10, and 10 II)
- Ambience sorting in Top menu and Ambience settings page issues fixed (regression from 4.1.0)
Bluetooth
- Android app launcher fixed: Slack (and other similar apps) work now. The issue concerned apps that use the same activity for both launching and for file type handling
- Settings > Android App Support improved: service status is reported and service control was clarified. API version is shown, too.
- Tapping the banner “SIM card changed” does not bring up Android settings anymore
- Video & audio calls with Telegram, Whatsapp and Threema apps (at least) work via WiFi now.
- App Support 10 base was updated to r62 security patch level
Browser
- Bluetooth Secure Simple Pairing via NFC enabled and deployed. Tapping on NFC-capable Bluetooth devices such as speakers should initiate a connection to it, creating a pairing if one doesn’t yet exist. Although the pairing functionality is useful, connecting to an already paired device is used more often. Enable in “Settings > NFC”.
Calendar
- Browser engine upgraded from version ESR60 to ESR78, providing performance improvements, compatibility and security fixes
- Captive portal HTTPS URLs are no more replaced with a fallback (as that failed to work sometimes)
- Several fixes for WebRTC
- Allow clearing browser history for specified period (24h, a week, 4 weeks)
- Close button (for closing the current tab) brought back to the toolbar
- Permission to use Camera explicitly stated
- Sharing a website link from Browser to Whatsapp fixed
Camera
- Importing multiple instances of the same calendar event fixed. [Thank you Damien]
- Recurrent event exceptions are now synced to Exchange server.
- Fixed some issues with multiple-day all-day events
- Calendar alarms should fire according to the current timezone now
- Show email address of event organizer if no name exists
- Exchange issue “Scheduled Time One Hour Later Than Set” fixed
- Exchange sync after “disabling EAS calendar and enabling again” fixed
- Exchange issue “Single day all day events shown as two days” fixed
- Exchange: downloading single part attachments (e.g., from Mailfence server) fixed
Clock
- Camera app gained simple color filters (not enabled on old devices like Jolla C and Jolla Tablet)
- You can enable the color filters from the camera settings
- Filters include Greyscale, Sepia, Posterise, Whiteboard and Blackboard
- Vertical flick down opens additional camera settings (and no longer switches between camera and video modes)
- Ambience grid removed from Sailfish Camera options
- Using flash for video fixed - it used to hang up the camera app in some cases. In 4.4.0, the flash torch is never turned on when starting the camera app in video mode. If the video torch was on in the video mode before the user changes to the image mode and then back to the video mode, the flash torch is not enabled. The torch remains on when changing cameras in the video mode as long as the selected camera has flash support.
Connectivity
- Clock alarms should fire according to the current timezone now
Device managment (MDM)
- Support of cellular network 3GPP TS 24.301 in dual network mode (IPV4 & IPv6) fixed. One of the fixes of 4.3.0 broke mobile data connections in some networks if option “Dual” was chosen for “Protocol” in Settings > System > Mobile network > Data access point.
- Connection dialogue of hidden WLAN networks is more robust now
- Device management policies related to sandboxed apps now work again
Gallery
- Signing with gpg fixed [thanks Damien]
- Invalid notifications eliminated when opening 2nd or further attachments
Haptics
- Date scrollbar introduced to Gallery albums, scroll photos and videos by month and year
- Scrollbar is also available for the photo and video pickers used by 3rd party and platform apps, e.g. when selecting email attachments
- Launching Gallery app to play video lacked playback controls, now fixed
Home screen
- Vibrator is played again for incoming SMS
Languages and keyboard
- Require explicit action to permanently hide sticky app grid hint
Location (GNSS)
- Latvian language and keyboard added
Media indexing
- Calculation of the location accuracy improved. Thanks go to Michał Szczepaniak. Excellent contribution.
Messages
- Indexing of renamed files fixed. Tracker updated to v. 3.2.
Middleware
- Sharing of Notes and Browser links with Messages app implemented
- Saving pictures to Gallery from MMS messages fixed
- New message page opening transition fixed
- Opening Messages app from an external app to send SMS now allowed without the recipient
- Fixed some issues that used to prevent sending MMS
- Vibrator is played again for incoming SMS
Multimedia
- A number of core packages upgraded
NFC
- The new MPRIS API is allowed in the Harbour, making it easier for 3rd party apps to integrate with the OS media playback controls
- Volume control staying in media control if the playback was paused while on home screen fixed
- Silent ringtone toggle displaying the wrong state after ambience change on Top menu fixed
People
- Setting to allow Bluetooth Secure Simple Pairing added
Phone
- Activity section added back to contact cards shown on People, Email and Calendar apps, making access to call history possible
Sandboxing (app isolation)
- Clicking voicemail notification works now again, i.e. makes a call to the saved voicemail number
- Dialer breakage when typing long phone number fixed
- Making phone calls ensured also when memory (RAM) has run out
- Basic version of Advanced Mobile Location (AML) support has been implemented for emergency calls made in Europe. This feature works in the context of emergency calls only. It sends the phone location to the emergency services according to the AML specification. AML uses SMS data messages to inform emergency services. The SMS message is sent as soon as the emergency call has been answered. These messages are not charged (this is in line with emergency calls). AML is not visible to you at the phone user interface.
Security
- Sandboxing of all apps is enabled by default on Sailfish OS
- Several small issues related to sandboxing fixed
- Settings was changed to show permissions also for apps sandboxed with the default profile
- More information here
SIM
- Vulnerabilities fixed:
- connman v. 1.32+git180.1: CVE-2022-23096, CVE-2022-23097, CVE-2022-23098
- curl v. 7.81.0: CVE-2021-22946,CVE-2021-22947
- ffmpeg v. 4.4.1: CVE-2020-20445 CVE-2020-20446 CVE-2020-20453 CVE-2020-21041 CVE-2020-22015 CVE-2020-22016 CVE-2020-22017 CVE-2020-22019 CVE-2020-22020 CVE-2020-22021 CVE-2020-22022 CVE-2020-22023 CVE-2020-22025 CVE-2020-22026 CVE-2020-22027 CVE-2020-22028 CVE-2020-22029 CVE-2020-22030 CVE-2020-22031 CVE-2020-22032 CVE-2020-22033 CVE-2020-22034 CVE-2020-22035 CVE-2020-22036 CVE-2020-22037 CVE-2020-22049 CVE-2020-22054 CVE-2020-35965 CVE-2021-38114 CVE-2021-38171 CVE-2021-38291
- giflib v. 5.2.1: CVE-2019-15133,CVE-2020-23922
- glibc v. 2.30: CVE-2022-23218
- iptables v. 1.8.7: CVE-2019-11360
- libsolv v. 0.7.20: CVE-2021-33928,CVE-2021-33929,CVE-2021-33930,CVE-2021-33938
- libxkbcommon v. 1.3.1: CVE-2018-15853, CVE-2018-15857, CVE-2018-15858, CVE-2018-15859, CVE-2018-15861, CVE-2018-15862, CVE-2018-15863, CVE-2018-15864
- libxslt v. 1.1.34: CVE-2019-13117,CVE-2019-13118,CVE-2019-18197
- nss v. 3.73.1+git1: CVE-2021-43527
- openssh v. 8.8p1: CVE-2021-41617, CVE-2021-28041, CVE-2020-15778, CVE-2020-14145, CVE-2020-12062, CVE-2019-16905, CVE-2016-20012
- p11-kit v. 0.23.22: CVE-2020-29361, CVE-2020-29362, CVE-2020-29363
- polkit v. 0.105+git8: CVE-2021-4034 (PwnKit)
- python3-imaging v. 9.0.0: CVE-2022-22815, CVE-2022-22816, CVE-2022-22817
- python3-lxml v. 4.6.5+git1: CVE-2021-43818
- sqlite v. 3.37.2: CVE-2021-36690
- wpa_supplicant v. 2.9: CVE-2021-0326, CVE-2021-27803
- xulrunner v. 78.15.1: CVE-2021-38500, CVE-2021-38496
Sharing
- SIM toolkit now appears more reliably on App Grid when SIM services are detected
Storage
- Sharing of Notes and Browser links with Messages app implemented
- Sharing dialogue launch time improved
Time and date
- Fixed SD card mount status in settings storage page after failed unmount
- Configuration of external disks improved. This makes devices using UFS storage work better.
USB
- Handling of the timezones of Ireland fixed
WLAN
- Support for detecting YubiKey authentication over USB devices added, no feature support on the Sailfish OS currently though.
- Captive portal HTTPS URLs are no more replaced with a fallback (as that failed to work sometimes)
- Handling of the passphrase dialogue after dismissing it on hidden WLANs is fixed
Device specific improvementsXperia 10 II
Xperia X
- Kernel of Xperia 10 II updated to 4.14.253
- Configurations of xq-au51 (Xperia 10 II single SIM) fixed
Jolla Tablet
- Turning Bluetooth on/off on Xperia X fixed
- Video playback in Gallery fixed