Software-update: Sailfish OS 4.4.0

Sailfish OS logo (79 pix)Jolla heeft versie 4.4.0 van zijn Sailfish OS uitgebracht. Voor de naam van deze uitgave is wederom gekozen voor een object in Finland dat op de Werelderfgoedlijst van de UNESCO staat, namelijk het oude houten stadscentrum van het stadje Rauma. Sailfish kan gebruikt worden op toestellen Jolla C, Jolla Tablet en meerdere Xperia-apparaten. Meer informatie over deze uitgave en ondersteunde modellen kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Installatie-instructies staan hier en er is ook een Jolla-topic op Got. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

Update version history

  • 2022-03-17: OS version 4.4.0.58 was released to Early Access subscribers as an over-the-air update. No support for Xperia 10 III, yet.

Size of update

The download size of the update depends on the device type and on the OS version currently in the device. Some typical values are below:

  • Jolla C from 4.3.0 to 4.4.0: about 480 MB
  • Xperia X from 4.3.0 to 4.4.0: about 450 MB
  • Xperia XA2 from 4.3.0 to 4.4.0: about 450 MB
  • Xperia 10 from 4.3.0 to 4.4.0: about 780 MB
  • Xperia 10 II from 4.3.0 to 4.4.0: about xxx MB

Stop release

Yes, 4.4.0 is a stop release.

– Is 4.4.0 also a stop release?
– Yes. We will switch the rpm compression from xz to zstd on 4.5.0. As the prerequisite, we have enabled zstd in deltarpm and related tools in the 4.4.0 release.

So far, all Sailfish 4 releases have been stop releases. Because of this, if there is a reason to “reset” an Xperia device, please do not do it with “device reset” but, instead, re-install Sailfish - see the comparison.

Jolla Blog

The blog about Vanha Rauma. To be written and published when we roll 4.4.0 out to all users.

Device models supported by Sailfish X

The supported Sailfish X devices are listed in this article.

Porting Sailfish OS to Xperia 10 III is in progress, so not yet available on 4.4.0.58. Internal tests and some adjustments are ongoing. Overall, Sailfish works fine on Xperia 10 III.

The instructions for installing Sailfish OS to Sony Xperia X, Xperia XA2, Xperia 10, and Xperia 10 II (mark 2) devices are here - covering Windows, Linux, and macOS computers.

Read this, please, to learn about the Sailfish X licence.

Release Highlights

The list below contains examples of new features (and some bug fixes) added to Sailfish OS, compared to the previous public release 4.3.0. The release notes of 4.3.0 can be found here.

3rd party APIs
  • The new MPRIS API is allowed in the Harbour
  • Harbour FAQ updated to cover changes caused by sandboxing.
Accounts
  • Manual and periodic sync of Exchange accounts fixed
Ambiences
  • Ambience sorting in Top menu and Ambience settings page issues fixed (regression from 4.1.0)
Android App Support (Xperia XA2, 10, and 10 II)
  • Android app launcher fixed: Slack (and other similar apps) work now. The issue concerned apps that use the same activity for both launching and for file type handling
  • Settings > Android App Support improved: service status is reported and service control was clarified. API version is shown, too.
  • Tapping the banner “SIM card changed” does not bring up Android settings anymore
  • Video & audio calls with Telegram, Whatsapp and Threema apps (at least) work via WiFi now.
  • App Support 10 base was updated to r62 security patch level
Bluetooth
  • Bluetooth Secure Simple Pairing via NFC enabled and deployed. Tapping on NFC-capable Bluetooth devices such as speakers should initiate a connection to it, creating a pairing if one doesn’t yet exist. Although the pairing functionality is useful, connecting to an already paired device is used more often. Enable in “Settings > NFC”.
Browser
  • Browser engine upgraded from version ESR60 to ESR78, providing performance improvements, compatibility and security fixes
  • Captive portal HTTPS URLs are no more replaced with a fallback (as that failed to work sometimes)
  • Several fixes for WebRTC
  • Allow clearing browser history for specified period (24h, a week, 4 weeks)
  • Close button (for closing the current tab) brought back to the toolbar
  • Permission to use Camera explicitly stated
  • Sharing a website link from Browser to Whatsapp fixed
Calendar
  • Importing multiple instances of the same calendar event fixed. [Thank you Damien]
  • Recurrent event exceptions are now synced to Exchange server.
  • Fixed some issues with multiple-day all-day events
  • Calendar alarms should fire according to the current timezone now
  • Show email address of event organizer if no name exists
  • Exchange issue “Scheduled Time One Hour Later Than Set” fixed
  • Exchange sync after “disabling EAS calendar and enabling again” fixed
  • Exchange issue “Single day all day events shown as two days” fixed
  • Exchange: downloading single part attachments (e.g., from Mailfence server) fixed
Camera
  • Camera app gained simple color filters (not enabled on old devices like Jolla C and Jolla Tablet)
  • You can enable the color filters from the camera settings
  • Filters include Greyscale, Sepia, Posterise, Whiteboard and Blackboard
  • Vertical flick down opens additional camera settings (and no longer switches between camera and video modes)
  • Ambience grid removed from Sailfish Camera options
  • Using flash for video fixed - it used to hang up the camera app in some cases. In 4.4.0, the flash torch is never turned on when starting the camera app in video mode. If the video torch was on in the video mode before the user changes to the image mode and then back to the video mode, the flash torch is not enabled. The torch remains on when changing cameras in the video mode as long as the selected camera has flash support.
Clock
  • Clock alarms should fire according to the current timezone now
Connectivity
  • Support of cellular network 3GPP TS 24.301 in dual network mode (IPV4 & IPv6) fixed. One of the fixes of 4.3.0 broke mobile data connections in some networks if option “Dual” was chosen for “Protocol” in Settings > System > Mobile network > Data access point.
  • Connection dialogue of hidden WLAN networks is more robust now
Device managment (MDM)
  • Device management policies related to sandboxed apps now work again
Email
  • Signing with gpg fixed [thanks Damien]
  • Invalid notifications eliminated when opening 2nd or further attachments
Gallery
  • Date scrollbar introduced to Gallery albums, scroll photos and videos by month and year
  • Scrollbar is also available for the photo and video pickers used by 3rd party and platform apps, e.g. when selecting email attachments
  • Launching Gallery app to play video lacked playback controls, now fixed
Haptics
  • Vibrator is played again for incoming SMS
Home screen
  • Require explicit action to permanently hide sticky app grid hint
Languages and keyboard
  • Latvian language and keyboard added
Location (GNSS)
  • Calculation of the location accuracy improved. Thanks go to Michał Szczepaniak. Excellent contribution.
Media indexing
  • Indexing of renamed files fixed. Tracker updated to v. 3.2.
Messages
  • Sharing of Notes and Browser links with Messages app implemented
  • Saving pictures to Gallery from MMS messages fixed
  • New message page opening transition fixed
  • Opening Messages app from an external app to send SMS now allowed without the recipient
  • Fixed some issues that used to prevent sending MMS
  • Vibrator is played again for incoming SMS
Middleware
  • A number of core packages upgraded
Multimedia
  • The new MPRIS API is allowed in the Harbour, making it easier for 3rd party apps to integrate with the OS media playback controls
  • Volume control staying in media control if the playback was paused while on home screen fixed
  • Silent ringtone toggle displaying the wrong state after ambience change on Top menu fixed
NFC
  • Setting to allow Bluetooth Secure Simple Pairing added
People
  • Activity section added back to contact cards shown on People, Email and Calendar apps, making access to call history possible
Phone
  • Clicking voicemail notification works now again, i.e. makes a call to the saved voicemail number
  • Dialer breakage when typing long phone number fixed
  • Making phone calls ensured also when memory (RAM) has run out
  • Basic version of Advanced Mobile Location (AML) support has been implemented for emergency calls made in Europe. This feature works in the context of emergency calls only. It sends the phone location to the emergency services according to the AML specification. AML uses SMS data messages to inform emergency services. The SMS message is sent as soon as the emergency call has been answered. These messages are not charged (this is in line with emergency calls). AML is not visible to you at the phone user interface.
Sandboxing (app isolation)
  • Sandboxing of all apps is enabled by default on Sailfish OS
  • Several small issues related to sandboxing fixed
  • Settings was changed to show permissions also for apps sandboxed with the default profile
  • More information here
Security
  • Vulnerabilities fixed:
    • connman v. 1.32+git180.1: CVE-2022-23096, CVE-2022-23097, CVE-2022-23098
    • curl v. 7.81.0: CVE-2021-22946,CVE-2021-22947
    • ffmpeg v. 4.4.1: CVE-2020-20445 CVE-2020-20446 CVE-2020-20453 CVE-2020-21041 CVE-2020-22015 CVE-2020-22016 CVE-2020-22017 CVE-2020-22019 CVE-2020-22020 CVE-2020-22021 CVE-2020-22022 CVE-2020-22023 CVE-2020-22025 CVE-2020-22026 CVE-2020-22027 CVE-2020-22028 CVE-2020-22029 CVE-2020-22030 CVE-2020-22031 CVE-2020-22032 CVE-2020-22033 CVE-2020-22034 CVE-2020-22035 CVE-2020-22036 CVE-2020-22037 CVE-2020-22049 CVE-2020-22054 CVE-2020-35965 CVE-2021-38114 CVE-2021-38171 CVE-2021-38291
    • giflib v. 5.2.1: CVE-2019-15133,CVE-2020-23922
    • glibc v. 2.30: CVE-2022-23218
    • iptables v. 1.8.7: CVE-2019-11360
    • libsolv v. 0.7.20: CVE-2021-33928,CVE-2021-33929,CVE-2021-33930,CVE-2021-33938
    • libxkbcommon v. 1.3.1: CVE-2018-15853, CVE-2018-15857, CVE-2018-15858, CVE-2018-15859, CVE-2018-15861, CVE-2018-15862, CVE-2018-15863, CVE-2018-15864
    • libxslt v. 1.1.34: CVE-2019-13117,CVE-2019-13118,CVE-2019-18197
    • nss v. 3.73.1+git1: CVE-2021-43527
    • openssh v. 8.8p1: CVE-2021-41617, CVE-2021-28041, CVE-2020-15778, CVE-2020-14145, CVE-2020-12062, CVE-2019-16905, CVE-2016-20012
    • p11-kit v. 0.23.22: CVE-2020-29361, CVE-2020-29362, CVE-2020-29363
    • polkit v. 0.105+git8: CVE-2021-4034 (PwnKit)
    • python3-imaging v. 9.0.0: CVE-2022-22815, CVE-2022-22816, CVE-2022-22817
    • python3-lxml v. 4.6.5+git1: CVE-2021-43818
    • sqlite v. 3.37.2: CVE-2021-36690
    • wpa_supplicant v. 2.9: CVE-2021-0326, CVE-2021-27803
    • xulrunner v. 78.15.1: CVE-2021-38500, CVE-2021-38496
SIM
  • SIM toolkit now appears more reliably on App Grid when SIM services are detected
Sharing
  • Sharing of Notes and Browser links with Messages app implemented
  • Sharing dialogue launch time improved
Storage
  • Fixed SD card mount status in settings storage page after failed unmount
  • Configuration of external disks improved. This makes devices using UFS storage work better.
Time and date
  • Handling of the timezones of Ireland fixed
USB
  • Support for detecting YubiKey authentication over USB devices added, no feature support on the Sailfish OS currently though.
WLAN
  • Captive portal HTTPS URLs are no more replaced with a fallback (as that failed to work sometimes)
  • Handling of the passphrase dialogue after dismissing it on hidden WLANs is fixed

Device specific improvements

Xperia 10 II
  • Kernel of Xperia 10 II updated to 4.14.253
  • Configurations of xq-au51 (Xperia 10 II single SIM) fixed
Xperia X
  • Turning Bluetooth on/off on Xperia X fixed
Jolla Tablet
  • Video playback in Gallery fixed

Sailfish OS

Versienummer 4.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Website Jolla
Download https://jolla.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/201836347
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

19-03-2022 • 16:11
Submitter: FortezzA_64

19-03-2022 • 16:11

32 Linkedin

Submitter: FortezzA_64

Bron: Jolla

Update-historie

19-03 Sailfish OS 4.4.0 32
05-11 Sailfish OS 4.3.0 3
01-09 Sailfish OS 4.2.0 30
05-'21 Sailfish OS 4.1.0 1
10-'20 Sailfish OS 3.4.0 23
05-'20 Sailfish OS 3.3.0 22
12-'19 Sailfish OS 3.2.1 0
11-'19 Sailfish OS 3.2.0 30
07-'19 Sailfish OS 3.1.0 26
05-'19 Sailfish OS 3.0.3 2
Reacties (32)

Wijzig sortering
-132032+125+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1quazar
19 maart 2022 19:16
Heb de eerste Jolla telefoon gehad. Sailfish OS is een fijne en interessante OS. Hopelijk komt er eens een POCO of andere telefoon met een goede prijs/kwaliteitsverhouding waar een Sailfish firmware voor ontwikkeld wordt.
Snap ergens niet waarom ze dat niet doen. Er is best een markt voor een goedkope niet-Android telefoon (privacy vriendelijk).
Reageer
+1Carlos0_0
@quazar19 maart 2022 20:35
Die markt is maar erg klein uiteindelijk, dus kost veel inspanning voor relatief kleine groep mensen.
De meeste mensen willen gewoon iets dat werkt, inloggen Google/ Apple ID apps terug en gaan en niet zelf klooien.

Dus snap wel dat de lijst met hardware beperkt blijft, kost veel tijd en geld allemaal.
Reageer
+1dasiro
@Carlos0_020 maart 2022 09:11
inderdaad, een markt van wereldwijd misschien maar 100.000 gebruikers is commercieel gezien quasi onmogelijk te bedienen, want je moet ook nog alle testen en eisen halen die aan alle andere telefoons gesteld worden door overheden en providers in de landen waar je hem wil uitbrengen.
Reageer
+1mpol
@quazar19 maart 2022 20:58
Die discussie wordt vaker gevoerd. Maar als het gaat over goede prijs/kwaliteit-verhouding dan gaat het al snel over Chinese telefoons. De gebruikers van Sailfish zitten niet altijd te wachten op telefoons uit die hoek, ze zijn relatief goedkoop vanwege redenen. Onder Android wordt er nogal gebruik/misbruik gemaakt van de gegevens van de gebruiker. Dat is nu niet echt kwaliteit te noemen ;) En er blijft via libhybris toch een deel gesloten software gebruikt worden.

Als er meer interesse zou zijn dan zouden er wel meer Chinese telefoons ondersteund worden. Er zijn recent wel enkele Xiaomi-toestellen waar aan gewerkt wordt. Ondersteuning vanuit de fabrikant kun je wel vergeten, en er zijn nog wat problemen met de drivers.

Meest geliefde volgende telefoon, naast Sony, is met afstand de Pinephone. Ook de Volla phones en de Fairphones zijn geliefd in de community. Het plan vanuit Jolla is trouwens om de commerciele delen zoals Android AppSupport ook naar een aantal community-telefoons te brengen.
Reageer
+1Jerie
@mpol20 maart 2022 14:04
Ik heb het idee dat Waydroid de emulatie op Linux smartphones flink gaat vereenvoudigen.
Reageer
+1Frans v Huizen
19 maart 2022 16:52
Fijn dat Sailfish nog steeds wordt geüpdatet, alleen het moet grootschaliger worden.
Reageer
+1foxgamer2019
@Frans v Huizen19 maart 2022 17:39
Ja, als ik zo naar de devices kijkt, dan kom ik niet verder dan 20 modellen.

Het zou goed zijn als er een Android/iOS concurrent zou zijn. Zou best iets anders willen proberen, maar in feite heb je enkel Android (+ custom ROMS), Linux (als je geluk hebt) en iOS.
Reageer
0ari2asem
@foxgamer201919 maart 2022 18:15
heb je een link waar de devices staan ??
Reageer
+1foxgamer2019
@ari2asem19 maart 2022 19:39
Nee, ik vond devices op Wikipedia bij het artikel over Sailfish.

Misschien is er een forum met meer ROMs?
Reageer
+1RoestVrijStaal
@ari2asem19 maart 2022 21:54
De sites van @Jogai en @E-Flex zijn outdated, want de Sony Experia 10 II staat er niet bij. Terwijl in de shop van Jolla dat wel is.
Reageer
+1freaxje
19 maart 2022 21:53
Allemaal goed en wel. Maar wanneer lossen ze die pulseaudio bug op de XA hw nu eens eindelijk op? Regelmatig moet ik vijf keer rebooten eer mijn phone-app volume heeft. Heel vervelend wanneer je niets hoort als er een telefoon binnenkomt.
Reageer
+1mpol
@freaxje19 maart 2022 22:19
Dat is een crash in de driver van Qualcomm en die heeft gesloten broncode. Dat gaat dus niet oplosbaar kunnen zijn, Qualcomm heeft dat al lang dood verklaard.

Mogelijk kun je een andere image flashen? Het is onduidelijk waarom sommige gebruikers dit wel, niet of maar soms ervaren. Is het de driverset die geflashd werd, is het de Android-versie waarvan geflashd werd? In de afgelopen ruim 2 jaar heb ik het 5 of 6 keer meegemaakt.

Je zou een cronjob dagelijks kunnen draaien waarin je het bovenliggende proces herstart. 'killall adsprpcd' als root zou dat moeten doen.
Reageer
0sh1nigami
19 maart 2022 18:36
Iemand die dit gebruikt?
Ergens nadat de Nokia n9 geleefd had hoorde ik allemaal dingen over jolla, en de jollaphone, en dat moet sailfish gaan krijgen etc en het lijkt alsof ik jaren heb gewacht voor noppes.
Reageer
+1emgaron
@sh1nigami20 maart 2022 14:04
Ik heb een paar jaar terug een tweedehands Jolla overgenomen, ter vervanging van mijn Nokia N900 als "daily driver". Deze in 2019 vervangen door een Sony Xperia X, en deze vorig jaar nog een keer vervangen door een minder oude Xperia X omdat de accu gammel werd. Mij bevalt SailfishOS erg goed, maar er zitten een paar randvoorwaarden aan:
  • Ik gebruik geen Android (of beter: ik heb een oude Moto G3 met LineageOS als tweede telefoon voor de paar onverbeterlijken die per se WhatsApp willen gebruiken en voor navigatie mer OSMand/BRouter)
  • Voor verreweg de meeste functionaliteit die ik op een telefoon wil gebruiken bestaan native apps (Telegram, Signal, Nextcloud, RSS), maar als je per se betaalapps e.d. wil gebruiken wordt het lastig
  • Het maakt me niet uit om her en der om bugs heen te werken (de verouderde browser (die wel in de afgelopen releases steeds beter wordt) en het slechte mailprogramma zijn voor mij de ergste)
  • Ik hou ervan om ook op een telefoon een terminal te kunnen gebruiken (heb ik al met de N900 gedaan) en via ssh toegang te hebben. Ook hou ik ervan root te hebben en zelf dingen aan te kunnen passen. Voor mij moet een telefoon van mij zijn, niet van Apple of Google.
Dus, het hangt een beetje van je eisen en voorkeuren af, zou ik zeggen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door emgaron op 20 maart 2022 14:05]

Reageer
0sh1nigami
@emgaron20 maart 2022 16:49
De n900 was zo cool, toen de n9 uit kwam moest ik hem hebben...maar kon er bijna geen moer mee. De meest simpele dingen werkten niet of nauwelijks.

Wil mezelf graag tweaker noemen maar uiteindelijk is mijn telefoon een verlenging van mijzelf, en dat moet gewoon werken zonder gezeik, incl whatsapp, betaalapps, camera alles. Bedankt voor de uitgebreide reactie, maar in 2022 is het voor mij geen optie meer met 2 telefoons te lopen..vooral nu ze zo groot zijn
Reageer
+1emgaron
@sh1nigami20 maart 2022 17:46
O, ik loop over het algemeen niet met twee telefoons - wie meent mij via WhatsApp te moeten bereiken moet gewoon wachten tot ik ergens een browser met de webversie open heb of weer eens op die telefoon kijk (die vaak genoeg thuis ligt). Ik zeg ook tegen iedereen dat ze WhatsApp voor mij niet moeten gebruiken - of wachten, als ze het toch doen. :)
Maar goed, zoals ik al zei, de vraag is wat belangrijk voor je is. Voor mij is het "mijn data is van mij" (vandaar ook de agenda op Nextcloud en niet bij Google o.d., hetzelfde voor mail e.d.) en alleen om die reden wil ik bij "voor alles moet je ineens een app hebben omdat de bedrijven te lui of te gretig voor data zijn als dat ze een bruikbare webpagina bouwen" al niet meedoen. En als je andere prioriteiten stelt kom je tot andere keuzes.
Reageer
0killercow
@sh1nigami21 maart 2022 09:34
De n9 was een prachtig apparaat, en de software was uitmuntend. Ik heb dat ding jaren als primaire telefoon gebruikt.
Daarna de Jolla telefoon (de eerste), werderom jaren gebruikt, en daarna 2 maal een sony, allemaal met sailfishOS.
Als jij welwillend sailfish gaat draaien, maar daarna wilt dat je eigenlijk android draait kun je dat moeilijk sailfish kwalijk nemen. Voor mij en vele anderen werkt het prima.
Reageer
+1nst6ldr
@sh1nigami19 maart 2022 18:54
Ik snap deze reactie niet zo goed, de Jolla phone heeft bestaan, Tweakers heeft er een review over gedaan en ik heb mensen gezien dit het als daily driver gebruikten. Wat bedoel je precies?
Reageer
+1Xerohumoris
@sh1nigami19 maart 2022 20:10
Zeker. Sinds de Jolla One niks anders gehad. Ik ben zelfs de gelukkige eigenaar van een Tablet. Met enkele simpele hacks kun je ook apps uit de play store installeren.
Ik betaal graag wat extra om geen basis telemetrie te delen met de softwareontwikkelaar.
Reageer
+1Maurits van Baerle
@sh1nigami19 maart 2022 21:17
Ja hoor, ik gebruik het op mijn tweede (zakelijke) telefoon (Sony XA2 met dual sim) en ben er best tevreden over. Ik gebruik alleen die hele Android laag niet dus daar kan ik niet over oordelen.

Als je die vraag in het Sailfish forum op GoT vraagt zijn er wel mensen die de Android laag gebruiken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Maurits van Baerle op 19 maart 2022 21:18]

Reageer
+1Fuzzillogic

19 maart 2022 18:13
Dit is de Early Access (EA) release, zeg maar de release candidate. Het is nog niet de definitieve 4.4.0-release.
Reageer
+1Ikheetchris
19 maart 2022 18:21
Dit is overigens nog een Early Access release. Om deze te ontvangen moet een vinkje in je Jolla-accountinstellingen worden aangevinkt. Als er geen problemen (meer) zijn, wordt de release naar iedereen uitgerold. Meestal gebeurt dit na ongeveer 4 weken.
Reageer
+1Melones
19 maart 2022 21:19
Bij dat dit bestaat, ben erg te spreken over de interactie met de gui. Vooral de dingen die met een andere aanraking te doen zijn door slepen, vasthouden en op juiste plek los te laten.
Het geeft ook vertrouwen dat ze zelf posten op zoek te zijn naar betere investering vormen dan nu. Daar zijn ze mooi transparant over.
Lastig alleen dat er te veel verschillende app stores zijn. Ook is het gek dat je met de hand de binaries moet submitten voor de officiële store en daar geen compatibiliteit kan aangeven. Er zijn ook veel verouderde apps die niet met de nieuwe versies werken. Dat mag echt wel opgeschoond worden voordat het bruikbaar is voor je schoonmoeder. Ik zou wel zo graag een serieus niet-amerikaans alternatief hebben.
Reageer
+1mutley69
20 maart 2022 17:04
De android-emulatie op de laatste sailfish-versies - ik zit ook op een Xperia 10 - die is echt meer dan behoorlijk. Goed genoeg voor het leeuwendeel van de apps. Er zijn zaken zoals de covid-tracing - die niet werken omdat de API van google&apple niet in die emulatie zit.
Jolla is trouwens gestopt met de relaties met Rusland omwille van de dramatische gebeurtenissen in Oekraïne (en terecht) - maar voor hen is dat iets minder leuk denk ik. Want Rusland zal wellicht betaald hebben voor die ondersteuning. En dit is een europees produkt - dat verdient - mits het goed werkt - zeker onze steun.
Je hebt er die hierboven een mening hebben over Sailfish dat mag - maar als je dat gezeik niet wil moet je er ook niet over lopen zeiken. Ik wil dat gezeik wel - want ik wil de baas zijn over mijn smartphone! Ik betaal, ik beslis - altijd en overal. Ik ga doelbewust geen -1's uitdelen - elkeen moet voor zichzelf kunnen beslissen wat ie wil - en voor bovenstaande tweaker is het hebben van een betrouwbaar stabiel systeem belangrijk - ik kan leven zonder telefoon - zij die mij willen stalken, helaas niet! :'(
En voor mij is het niet hebben van sociale apps een dikke plus - want al die sociale apps bespioneren mij - wat ik niet wil. Privacy rulez en ik sponser Max Schrems - u doet dat toch ook? (want die zit echt in met onze privacy - en onze politici niet). Dus daarom draai ik sailfish omdat ik op mijn telefoon voor dagdagelijks gebruik ondersteuning wens. En ja 't kost 50€ - maar een brood kost binnenkort even veel - als Putler zijn zin krijgt! Die licentie is gebonden aan de hardware - nu koken kost geld - dus het is wat het is. Ik beweer ook niet dat het voor mij per sé sailfish moet blijven - als er een beter/open/vrijer alternatief komt - kan het zijn dat ik mijn mening herzie. Maar het werkt goed - en het doet plezier te zien dat er regelmatig nieuwe updates en upgrades uitkomen.
Reageer
0Zackito
19 maart 2022 18:04
Waarom ziet dit er nog steeds uit als Android van 10+ jaar geleden? Mag er toch wel wat gelikter uit zien van mij.
Reageer
+1Ossebol
@Zackito19 maart 2022 18:11
Dit zijn tamelijk oude mockups. De rechter lijkt het meest recent. Daar is het design ook wat meer flat, zoals het nu is.
Reageer
+1Frenziefrenz
@Zackito19 maart 2022 18:13
Weet je nog hoe er bij Wine tot recent altijd een plaatje van WoW uit 2008 o.i.d. stond? Dit is hetzelfde. ;)
Reageer
+1Ikheetchris
@Zackito19 maart 2022 18:15
De schermafbeeldingen op Tweakers zijn sterk verouderd. Er staan flink wat schermafbeeldingen op https://sailfishos.org/ zelf.
Reageer
0dasiro
@Zackito20 maart 2022 09:14
tweakers update bijna nooit afbeeldingen bij software-updates
Reageer


