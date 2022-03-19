Jolla heeft versie 4.4.0 van zijn Sailfish OS uitgebracht. Voor de naam van deze uitgave is wederom gekozen voor een object in Finland dat op de Werelderfgoedlijst van de UNESCO staat, namelijk het oude houten stadscentrum van het stadje Rauma. Sailfish kan gebruikt worden op toestellen Jolla C, Jolla Tablet en meerdere Xperia-apparaten. Meer informatie over deze uitgave en ondersteunde modellen kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Installatie-instructies staan hier en er is ook een Jolla-topic op Got. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

2022-03-17: OS version 4.4.0.58 was released to Early Access subscribers as an over-the-air update. No support for Xperia 10 III, yet.

The download size of the update depends on the device type and on the OS version currently in the device. Some typical values are below:

Jolla C from 4.3.0 to 4.4.0: about 480 MB

Xperia X from 4.3.0 to 4.4.0: about 450 MB

Xperia XA2 from 4.3.0 to 4.4.0: about 450 MB

Xperia 10 from 4.3.0 to 4.4.0: about 780 MB

Xperia 10 II from 4.3.0 to 4.4.0: about xxx MB

Stop release

Yes, 4.4.0 is a stop release.

– Is 4.4.0 also a stop release?

– Yes. We will switch the rpm compression from xz to zstd on 4.5.0. As the prerequisite, we have enabled zstd in deltarpm and related tools in the 4.4.0 release.

So far, all Sailfish 4 releases have been stop releases. Because of this, if there is a reason to “reset” an Xperia device, please do not do it with “device reset” but, instead, re-install Sailfish - see the comparison.

Jolla Blog

Device models supported by Sailfish X

The supported Sailfish X devices are listed in this article.

Porting Sailfish OS to Xperia 10 III is in progress, so not yet available on 4.4.0.58. Internal tests and some adjustments are ongoing. Overall, Sailfish works fine on Xperia 10 III.

The instructions for installing Sailfish OS to Sony Xperia X, Xperia XA2, Xperia 10, and Xperia 10 II (mark 2) devices are here - covering Windows, Linux, and macOS computers.

Read this, please, to learn about the Sailfish X licence.

Release Highlights

The list below contains examples of new features (and some bug fixes) added to Sailfish OS, compared to the previous public release 4.3.0. The release notes of 4.3.0 can be found here.

The new MPRIS API is allowed in the Harbour

Harbour FAQ updated to cover changes caused by sandboxing.

Manual and periodic sync of Exchange accounts fixed

Ambience sorting in Top menu and Ambience settings page issues fixed (regression from 4.1.0)

Android app launcher fixed: Slack (and other similar apps) work now. The issue concerned apps that use the same activity for both launching and for file type handling

Settings > Android App Support improved: service status is reported and service control was clarified. API version is shown, too.

Tapping the banner “SIM card changed” does not bring up Android settings anymore

Video & audio calls with Telegram, Whatsapp and Threema apps (at least) work via WiFi now.

App Support 10 base was updated to r62 security patch level

Bluetooth Secure Simple Pairing via NFC enabled and deployed. Tapping on NFC-capable Bluetooth devices such as speakers should initiate a connection to it, creating a pairing if one doesn’t yet exist. Although the pairing functionality is useful, connecting to an already paired device is used more often. Enable in “Settings > NFC”.

Browser engine upgraded from version ESR60 to ESR78, providing performance improvements, compatibility and security fixes

Captive portal HTTPS URLs are no more replaced with a fallback (as that failed to work sometimes)

Several fixes for WebRTC

Allow clearing browser history for specified period (24h, a week, 4 weeks)

Close button (for closing the current tab) brought back to the toolbar

Permission to use Camera explicitly stated

Sharing a website link from Browser to Whatsapp fixed

Importing multiple instances of the same calendar event fixed. [Thank you Damien]

Recurrent event exceptions are now synced to Exchange server.

Fixed some issues with multiple-day all-day events

Calendar alarms should fire according to the current timezone now

Show email address of event organizer if no name exists

Exchange issue “Scheduled Time One Hour Later Than Set” fixed

Exchange sync after “disabling EAS calendar and enabling again” fixed

Exchange issue “Single day all day events shown as two days” fixed

Exchange: downloading single part attachments (e.g., from Mailfence server) fixed

Camera app gained simple color filters (not enabled on old devices like Jolla C and Jolla Tablet)

You can enable the color filters from the camera settings

Filters include Greyscale, Sepia, Posterise, Whiteboard and Blackboard

Vertical flick down opens additional camera settings (and no longer switches between camera and video modes)

Ambience grid removed from Sailfish Camera options

Using flash for video fixed - it used to hang up the camera app in some cases. In 4.4.0, the flash torch is never turned on when starting the camera app in video mode. If the video torch was on in the video mode before the user changes to the image mode and then back to the video mode, the flash torch is not enabled. The torch remains on when changing cameras in the video mode as long as the selected camera has flash support.

Clock alarms should fire according to the current timezone now

Support of cellular network 3GPP TS 24.301 in dual network mode (IPV4 & IPv6) fixed. One of the fixes of 4.3.0 broke mobile data connections in some networks if option “Dual” was chosen for “Protocol” in Settings > System > Mobile network > Data access point.

Connection dialogue of hidden WLAN networks is more robust now

Device management policies related to sandboxed apps now work again

Signing with gpg fixed [thanks Damien]

Invalid notifications eliminated when opening 2nd or further attachments

Date scrollbar introduced to Gallery albums, scroll photos and videos by month and year

Scrollbar is also available for the photo and video pickers used by 3rd party and platform apps, e.g. when selecting email attachments

Launching Gallery app to play video lacked playback controls, now fixed

Vibrator is played again for incoming SMS

Require explicit action to permanently hide sticky app grid hint

Latvian language and keyboard added

Calculation of the location accuracy improved. Thanks go to Michał Szczepaniak. Excellent contribution.

Indexing of renamed files fixed. Tracker updated to v. 3.2.

Sharing of Notes and Browser links with Messages app implemented

Saving pictures to Gallery from MMS messages fixed

New message page opening transition fixed

Opening Messages app from an external app to send SMS now allowed without the recipient

Fixed some issues that used to prevent sending MMS

Vibrator is played again for incoming SMS

A number of core packages upgraded

The new MPRIS API is allowed in the Harbour, making it easier for 3rd party apps to integrate with the OS media playback controls

Volume control staying in media control if the playback was paused while on home screen fixed

Silent ringtone toggle displaying the wrong state after ambience change on Top menu fixed

Setting to allow Bluetooth Secure Simple Pairing added

Activity section added back to contact cards shown on People, Email and Calendar apps, making access to call history possible

Clicking voicemail notification works now again, i.e. makes a call to the saved voicemail number

Dialer breakage when typing long phone number fixed

Making phone calls ensured also when memory (RAM) has run out

Basic version of Advanced Mobile Location (AML) support has been implemented for emergency calls made in Europe. This feature works in the context of emergency calls only. It sends the phone location to the emergency services according to the AML specification. AML uses SMS data messages to inform emergency services. The SMS message is sent as soon as the emergency call has been answered. These messages are not charged (this is in line with emergency calls). AML is not visible to you at the phone user interface.

Sandboxing of all apps is enabled by default on Sailfish OS

Several small issues related to sandboxing fixed

Settings was changed to show permissions also for apps sandboxed with the default profile

More information here

Vulnerabilities fixed: connman v. 1.32+git180.1: CVE-2022-23096, CVE-2022-23097, CVE-2022-23098 curl v. 7.81.0: CVE-2021-22946,CVE-2021-22947 ffmpeg v. 4.4.1: CVE-2020-20445 CVE-2020-20446 CVE-2020-20453 CVE-2020-21041 CVE-2020-22015 CVE-2020-22016 CVE-2020-22017 CVE-2020-22019 CVE-2020-22020 CVE-2020-22021 CVE-2020-22022 CVE-2020-22023 CVE-2020-22025 CVE-2020-22026 CVE-2020-22027 CVE-2020-22028 CVE-2020-22029 CVE-2020-22030 CVE-2020-22031 CVE-2020-22032 CVE-2020-22033 CVE-2020-22034 CVE-2020-22035 CVE-2020-22036 CVE-2020-22037 CVE-2020-22049 CVE-2020-22054 CVE-2020-35965 CVE-2021-38114 CVE-2021-38171 CVE-2021-38291 giflib v. 5.2.1: CVE-2019-15133,CVE-2020-23922 glibc v. 2.30: CVE-2022-23218 iptables v. 1.8.7: CVE-2019-11360 libsolv v. 0.7.20: CVE-2021-33928,CVE-2021-33929,CVE-2021-33930,CVE-2021-33938 libxkbcommon v. 1.3.1: CVE-2018-15853, CVE-2018-15857, CVE-2018-15858, CVE-2018-15859, CVE-2018-15861, CVE-2018-15862, CVE-2018-15863, CVE-2018-15864 libxslt v. 1.1.34: CVE-2019-13117,CVE-2019-13118,CVE-2019-18197 nss v. 3.73.1+git1: CVE-2021-43527 openssh v. 8.8p1: CVE-2021-41617, CVE-2021-28041, CVE-2020-15778, CVE-2020-14145, CVE-2020-12062, CVE-2019-16905, CVE-2016-20012 p11-kit v. 0.23.22: CVE-2020-29361, CVE-2020-29362, CVE-2020-29363 polkit v. 0.105+git8: CVE-2021-4034 (PwnKit) python3-imaging v. 9.0.0: CVE-2022-22815, CVE-2022-22816, CVE-2022-22817 python3-lxml v. 4.6.5+git1: CVE-2021-43818 sqlite v. 3.37.2: CVE-2021-36690 wpa_supplicant v. 2.9: CVE-2021-0326, CVE-2021-27803 xulrunner v. 78.15.1: CVE-2021-38500, CVE-2021-38496



SIM toolkit now appears more reliably on App Grid when SIM services are detected

Sharing of Notes and Browser links with Messages app implemented

Sharing dialogue launch time improved

Fixed SD card mount status in settings storage page after failed unmount

Configuration of external disks improved. This makes devices using UFS storage work better.

Handling of the timezones of Ireland fixed

Support for detecting YubiKey authentication over USB devices added, no feature support on the Sailfish OS currently though.

Captive portal HTTPS URLs are no more replaced with a fallback (as that failed to work sometimes)

Handling of the passphrase dialogue after dismissing it on hidden WLANs is fixed

Device specific improvements

Kernel of Xperia 10 II updated to 4.14.253

Configurations of xq-au51 (Xperia 10 II single SIM) fixed

Turning Bluetooth on/off on Xperia X fixed