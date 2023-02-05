Jolla heeft versie 4.5.0 van zijn Sailfish OS uitgebracht. Voor de naam van deze uitgave is wederom gekozen voor een object dat op de Werelderfgoedlijst van de UNESCO staat, namelijk de Geodetische boog van Struve. Sailfish kan gebruikt worden op toestellen Jolla C, Jolla Tablet en meerdere Xperia-apparaten. Meer informatie over deze uitgave en ondersteunde modellen kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Installatie-instructies staan hier en er is ook een Jolla-topic op Got. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:
Release highlights
The list below contains examples of new features and bug fixes added to Sailfish OS, compared to the previous public release 4.4.0.72. The release notes of 4.4.0.72 can be found here .Android AppSupport
3rd party API
- Android AppSupport has been upgraded to Android 11, API level 30.
- Audio functions of Android apps improved (application-specific audio streams, audio volume is consistent across reboots, etc)
- AppSupport now runs in an unprivileged container without root access to the system
- Launchers are now in user directories
- Apps do not start anymore by accident right after closing them
- Performance has been improved (as well as tearing and out-of-order rendering have been fixed)
- Low memory situations are now handled better
- Icons of Android apps now have a Sailfish OS-style shape
- Improved settings for Android apps
- Album arts are now shown on the lock screen controls (MPRIS)
- Lock screen controls appear now for all apps which support such, and they have been improved in general
- Notification actions have been improved (custom actions)
- Notifications are re-issued less often (e.g. Signal Background connection)
- Notification sounds are more consistent, especially for messaging apps like WhatsApp
- Screenshots from Sailfish OS will now appear inside Android apps
- Mobile data is more stable within Android apps
- Headphones can now be plugged in without issues in Teams calls
- 32-bit generic variant of AppSupport created
3rd party apps
- The following APIs are now allowed in Harbour. Please note that we don’t consider most of these stable, and we make no guarantees on backwards compatibility between releases for these.
- libkeepalive-glib
- Sailfish Telephony UI components
- Sailfish Bluetooth UI components
- BluezQt
- pytz
- Sailfish Accounts UI components
- Sailfish Contacts UI components
- org.nemomobile.contacts
- Sailfish Media UI components
- QtLocation 5.4
- Sailfish Secrets
- Sailfish Crypto
- Pillow
- ExecDBus key is now allowed in desktop files
- QtWebKit is no longer allowed
Accounts
- An incoming WhatsApp or Telegram call can be muted without answering or declining the call
- Alarms from Android apps can be stopped now
- When initiating a WhatsApp Video call, the screen is kept alive (not blanked)
- Telegram notifications now show avatars
- Telegram does not maximize itself anymore when a call is accepted or cancelled from the call view
Ambiences
- Google OAuth integration was modified due to Google blocking the out-of-band (OOB) authorization requests in Feb 2023
- Cancelling an OAuth2 account creation (MS 365) does not crash the Settings app anymore
Backup
- Ringtones stored on a memory card can now be attached and it remains attached (as long as the card is available)
Bluetooth
- The schedule of Nextcloud backup fixed
Browser
- Bluetooth service can be restarted with Sailfish Utilities 18
- Closing an inactive app (that had used Bluetooth) does not disconnect Bluetooth from the current app
- Eliminated excessive CPU usage (by oFono) after disconnecting a Bluetooth headset
CalDAV & CardDAV
- Share option added to the context menu when opening an image
- Ability to control video encoder bitrate during a WebRTC call added
- Tapping hyperlinks should work better
- Background gradients cleaned from input elements. This should improve the visibility of buttons and input fields on different websites
- URL string is encoded before copying to the clipboard [Thank you Peter G alias nephros]
- Credentials saving error fixed. Remembered credentials are now accepted also if the user selects “Remember” at the second (or further) login attempt
- Dark mode is now supported, with an option to match the current ambience
Calendar
- Cancelled events are no more deleted automatically
- CardDav sync with Nextcloud fixed. Relative redirects did not work
Camera
- Calendar app has now the month, week and day views, arranged as tabs [Thank you Damien C]
- Strike out cancelled events more consistently, also in cover and day views [Thank you Damien C]
- Show daylight saving time (DST) change indication in the month view [Thank you Damien C]
- Cancelled events are shown differently now
- Unnamed events are allowed
- Calendar alarms are not played in the “Do not disturb” mode
- Visibility settings of the Exchange calendar are kept over phone reboots
- Several other technical improvements
Connectivity
- Dark video preview fixed
Documents and office
- Added notification about offline status (used if the connection breaks when it is being used)
- Android apps should be able to use mobile data better than with 4.4.0
- WiFi connection information added to “Settings > WLAN > Long press of WiFi network”
- Lots of WLAN networks nearby can be handled now without the UI getting stuck
- VPNC upgraded. This should alleviate many issues, including the use of Fritzbox VPN network
- VPN: longer timeout for the VPN agent credentials dialogue (from 2 to 5 min)
- Prevented DNS queries leaking from VPN when using Android apps
- Fixed tap handling on the PDF password field
Gallery
- Inbox duplication is prevented when opening an email from notification and only one account is defined
Graphics
- Ensure that the Edit button is visible on a screenshot notification banner, allowing an easy edit of the picture
- Handling of notifications about deleted screenshots in Events view was fixed
Home screen
- Hardware support for Vulkan graphics and computing API enabled for Xperia XA2, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 II and Xperia 10 III.
Localisation
- More (than 4) notification icons are allowed at the left edge of the lock screen
- Status area icon locations were unified
- Album art from Android apps (e.g. Spotify) is now delivered to the Sailfish lock screen and updated when song changed
- Several fixes for the app grid behaviour
Mediaplayer
- Ukrainian language and keyboard added
- Lots of language fixes and additional phrases
Messages
- Album art from Android apps (e.g. Spotify) is now delivered to the Sailfish lock screen and updated when song changed
- Ogg Vorbis song titles are now shown correctly, in the same way as in the
TITLEtags of the ogg files
- Tracker is now able to also index the FLAC media files with the language tag set, and the Mediaplayer show them
NFC
- Manual MMS download was fixed (permission issue)
- Missing header “Today” added
- Contact names are shown correctly also when multiple contacts (and predictive text input enabled)
Notes
- Added option to keep NFC off until the device screen is unlocked
Notifications
- Deleting notes is now possible so that the next can be selected while the remorse timer of the previous is still running
People
- More (than 4) notification icons are allowed at the left edge of the lock screen
- “Instant message received” notification category is now supported. A notification turns on the messaging LED
- Playing specific sounds on notifications supported: sound-name relation added for IM and email tones
Phone
- “Show on map” button on a contact card in the People app brings a list of all geo-link compatible map apps
- Contacts import wizard fixed. It knows better now when the phone is online
Privacy & locking
- Adding a contact avatar via the People tab of the Phone app works now
- Interactive USSD fixed. This allows making phone calls to service numbers (e.g., 14830#) which bring up a pop-up menu with further selection options to choose from
Security
- Alphanumeric security code introduced. It can be created during the first startup or any time later in “Settings > Device lock > Change security code”. In both cases, a keyboard icon appears at the top left corner of the display. Note that the shared security code of encryption and device lock remains.
Vulnerabilities fixed:
Settings
- bison v. 3.8.2 : CVE-2020-14150
- bluez v. 5.63 : CVE-2021-3658, CVE-2021-41229
- busybox v. 1.34.1 : CVE-2021-42375
- cairo v. 1.17.4 : CVE-2020-35492,CVE-2018-19876,CVE-2019-6461,CVE-2019-6462
- connman v. 1.32 : CVE-2022-23096 CVE-2022-23097 CVE-2022-23098 CVE-2022-32292 CVE-2022-32293
- cryptsetup v. 2.4.3 : CVE-2021-4122
- cups v. 2.4.2 : CVE-2020-3898,CVE-2019-8842
- curl v. 7.85.0 : CVE-2021-22898 CVE-2021-22924 CVE-2021-22945 CVE-2021-22946 CVE-2021-22947 CVE-2022-22576 CVE-2022-27774 CVE-2022-27775 CVE-2022-27776 CVE-2022-27781 CVE-2022-27782 CVE-2022-32205 CVE-2022-32206 CVE-2022-32207 CVE-2022-32208
- e2fsprogs v. 1.46.5 : CVE-2019-5188
- ed v. 1.18 : CVE-2017-5357
- expat v. 2.4.3 : CVE-2013-0340
- file and python-magic v. 5.41 : CVE-2019-18218
- gdk-pixbuf v. 2.42.6 : CVE-2020-29385
- glib2 v. 2.72.3 : CVE-2021-27218, CVE-2021-27219, CVE-2021-28153
- grilo v. 0.3.14 : CVE-2016-20011
- libarchive v. 3.5.2 : CVE-2020-9308
- libgcrypt v. 1.9.4 : CVE-2021-40528, CVE-2021-33560
- libksba v. 1.6.2 : CVE-2022-3515
- libsndfile v. 1.0.31 : CVE-2019-3832
- libtasn1 v. 4.18.0 : CVE-2018-1000654
- libxsit v. 1.1.37 : CVE-2021-30560
- Linux kernel (Xperia 10 III) droid-hal-pdx213 v. 1.9.3 : CVE-2021-20317 CVE-2020-16119 CVE-2020-36311 CVE-2021-22543 CVE-2021-23133 CVE-2021-23134 CVE-2021-3564 CVE-2021-3573 CVE-2021-3640 CVE-2021-3653 CVE-2021-3656 CVE-2022-0435 CVE-2022-23036 CVE-2022-23037 CVE-2022-23038 CVE-2022-23039 CVE-2022-23040 CVE-2022-23041 CVE-2022-23042
- ncurses v. 6.3 : CVE-2019-17594, CVE-2019-17595
- openssl v. 1.1.1s : CVE-2022-0778, CVE-2022-1292, CVE-2022-2068, CVE-2022-2097
- PackageKit v. 1.2.5 : CVE-2020-16121, CVE-2020-16122
- polkit v. 0.105 : CVE-2021-3560
- python3-yaml v. 5.4.1.1 : CVE-2020-14343
- ruby v. 2.7.6 : CVE-2020-25613, CVE-2021-28965, CVE-2022-28739, CVE-2021-31799, CVE-2021-31810, CVE-2021-32066, CVE-2021-41816, CVE-2021-41817, CVE-2021-41819
- screen v. 4.9.0 : CVE-2020-9366
- sudo v. 1.9.9 : CVE-2021-3156
- vim v. 8.2.4127 : CVE-2021-3770 CVE-2021-3778 CVE-2021-3796 CVE-2021-3872 CVE-2021-3875 CVE-2021-3903 CVE-2021-3927 CVE-2021-3928 CVE-2021-3973 CVE-2021-3974 CVE-2021-3984 CVE-2021-4019 CVE-2021-4069 CVE-2021-4136 CVE-2021-4166
- zlib v. 1.2.13 : CVE-2022-37434
Sharing
- Volume bar added for the adjustment of the overall volume level of all other tones but ringtones. The bar is in “Settings > System > Sounds and feedback”, and can be added to the Top Menu as well
- Option “Ringtone for incoming calls” added to the end of “Settings > System > Sounds and feedback”. It makes more detailed control of the ringtones possible during the “Do not disturb” mode. It is possible to allow ringtones for all calls or for calls from your contacts or favourite contacts
- Battery ageing protection implemented into “Settings > System > Battery”. This is to avoid the wear out of the battery. The user can set a limit (e.g. 90%) where the charging is stopped.
- Setting a timezone without a SIM card is now possible even if an automatic time update is in use. “Settings > System > Time and date” has separate options for “Automatic update” and for “Automatic time zone update”
- ‘Dynamic’ replaced with “Automatic” in " Settings > System > Display > Orientation"
- Layout of the advanced WLAN menu improved
Text input
- Sharing enhanced for 3rd party apps by providing them with a new API
UX
- Ukrainian keyboard added
- Predictive text input starts working automatically without a device reboot or other actions after installing the utility
- French punctuation fixed on Xperia 10 II and III (i.e., on 64-bit devices)
Weather
- Emoji font with colours introduced; viewable with the Browser
Device-specific changes
- Province added to the city & country list when searching for a location
- Events view: current weather information is updated properly also without having the Weather app open
- Events view: weather information is updated when changing current city in the Weather app
- Events view: the 12h timestamps of the weather banner were fixed
- Xperia XA2: Horizontal lines over one-line SMS message bubbles eliminated