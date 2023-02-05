Jolla heeft versie 4.5.0 van zijn Sailfish OS uitgebracht. Voor de naam van deze uitgave is wederom gekozen voor een object dat op de Werelderfgoedlijst van de UNESCO staat, namelijk de Geodetische boog van Struve. Sailfish kan gebruikt worden op toestellen Jolla C, Jolla Tablet en meerdere Xperia-apparaten. Meer informatie over deze uitgave en ondersteunde modellen kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Installatie-instructies staan hier en er is ook een Jolla-topic op Got. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

The list below contains examples of new features and bug fixes added to Sailfish OS, compared to the previous public release 4.4.0.72. The release notes of 4.4.0.72 can be found here .

Android AppSupport has been upgraded to Android 11, API level 30.

Audio functions of Android apps improved (application-specific audio streams, audio volume is consistent across reboots, etc)

AppSupport now runs in an unprivileged container without root access to the system

Launchers are now in user directories

Apps do not start anymore by accident right after closing them

Performance has been improved (as well as tearing and out-of-order rendering have been fixed)

Low memory situations are now handled better

Icons of Android apps now have a Sailfish OS-style shape

Improved settings for Android apps

Album arts are now shown on the lock screen controls (MPRIS)

Lock screen controls appear now for all apps which support such, and they have been improved in general

Notification actions have been improved (custom actions)

Notifications are re-issued less often (e.g. Signal Background connection)

Notification sounds are more consistent, especially for messaging apps like WhatsApp

Screenshots from Sailfish OS will now appear inside Android apps

Mobile data is more stable within Android apps

Headphones can now be plugged in without issues in Teams calls

32-bit generic variant of AppSupport created

The following APIs are now allowed in Harbour. Please note that we don’t consider most of these stable, and we make no guarantees on backwards compatibility between releases for these. libkeepalive-glib Sailfish Telephony UI components Sailfish Bluetooth UI components BluezQt pytz Sailfish Accounts UI components Sailfish Contacts UI components org.nemomobile.contacts Sailfish Media UI components QtLocation 5.4 Sailfish Secrets Sailfish Crypto Pillow

ExecDBus key is now allowed in desktop files

QtWebKit is no longer allowed

An incoming WhatsApp or Telegram call can be muted without answering or declining the call

Alarms from Android apps can be stopped now

When initiating a WhatsApp Video call, the screen is kept alive (not blanked)

Telegram notifications now show avatars

Telegram does not maximize itself anymore when a call is accepted or cancelled from the call view

Google OAuth integration was modified due to Google blocking the out-of-band (OOB) authorization requests in Feb 2023

Cancelling an OAuth2 account creation (MS 365) does not crash the Settings app anymore

Ringtones stored on a memory card can now be attached and it remains attached (as long as the card is available)

The schedule of Nextcloud backup fixed

Bluetooth service can be restarted with Sailfish Utilities 18

Closing an inactive app (that had used Bluetooth) does not disconnect Bluetooth from the current app

Eliminated excessive CPU usage (by oFono) after disconnecting a Bluetooth headset

Share option added to the context menu when opening an image

Ability to control video encoder bitrate during a WebRTC call added

Tapping hyperlinks should work better

Background gradients cleaned from input elements. This should improve the visibility of buttons and input fields on different websites

URL string is encoded before copying to the clipboard [Thank you Peter G alias nephros]

Credentials saving error fixed. Remembered credentials are now accepted also if the user selects “Remember” at the second (or further) login attempt

Dark mode is now supported, with an option to match the current ambience

Cancelled events are no more deleted automatically

CardDav sync with Nextcloud fixed. Relative redirects did not work

Calendar app has now the month, week and day views, arranged as tabs [Thank you Damien C]

[Thank you Damien C] Strike out cancelled events more consistently, also in cover and day views [Thank you Damien C]

Show daylight saving time (DST) change indication in the month view [Thank you Damien C]

Cancelled events are shown differently now

Unnamed events are allowed

Calendar alarms are not played in the “Do not disturb” mode

Visibility settings of the Exchange calendar are kept over phone reboots

Several other technical improvements

Dark video preview fixed

Added notification about offline status (used if the connection breaks when it is being used)

Android apps should be able to use mobile data better than with 4.4.0

WiFi connection information added to “Settings > WLAN > Long press of WiFi network”

Lots of WLAN networks nearby can be handled now without the UI getting stuck

VPNC upgraded. This should alleviate many issues, including the use of Fritzbox VPN network

VPN: longer timeout for the VPN agent credentials dialogue (from 2 to 5 min)

Prevented DNS queries leaking from VPN when using Android apps

Fixed tap handling on the PDF password field

Inbox duplication is prevented when opening an email from notification and only one account is defined

Ensure that the Edit button is visible on a screenshot notification banner, allowing an easy edit of the picture

Handling of notifications about deleted screenshots in Events view was fixed

Hardware support for Vulkan graphics and computing API enabled for Xperia XA2, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 II and Xperia 10 III.

More (than 4) notification icons are allowed at the left edge of the lock screen

Status area icon locations were unified

Album art from Android apps (e.g. Spotify) is now delivered to the Sailfish lock screen and updated when song changed

Several fixes for the app grid behaviour

Ukrainian language and keyboard added

Lots of language fixes and additional phrases

Ogg Vorbis song titles are now shown correctly, in the same way as in the TITLE tags of the ogg files

tags of the ogg files Tracker is now able to also index the FLAC media files with the language tag set, and the Mediaplayer show them

Manual MMS download was fixed (permission issue)

Missing header “Today” added

Contact names are shown correctly also when multiple contacts (and predictive text input enabled)

Added option to keep NFC off until the device screen is unlocked

Deleting notes is now possible so that the next can be selected while the remorse timer of the previous is still running

“Instant message received” notification category is now supported. A notification turns on the messaging LED

Playing specific sounds on notifications supported: sound-name relation added for IM and email tones

“Show on map” button on a contact card in the People app brings a list of all geo-link compatible map apps

Contacts import wizard fixed. It knows better now when the phone is online

Adding a contact avatar via the People tab of the Phone app works now

Interactive USSD fixed. This allows making phone calls to service numbers (e.g., 14830#) which bring up a pop-up menu with further selection options to choose from

Alphanumeric security code introduced. It can be created during the first startup or any time later in “Settings > Device lock > Change security code”. In both cases, a keyboard icon appears at the top left corner of the display. Note that the shared security code of encryption and device lock remains.

Vulnerabilities fixed:

Volume bar added for the adjustment of the overall volume level of all other tones but ringtones. The bar is in “Settings > System > Sounds and feedback”, and can be added to the Top Menu as well

Option “Ringtone for incoming calls” added to the end of “Settings > System > Sounds and feedback”. It makes more detailed control of the ringtones possible during the “Do not disturb” mode. It is possible to allow ringtones for all calls or for calls from your contacts or favourite contacts

Battery ageing protection implemented into “Settings > System > Battery”. This is to avoid the wear out of the battery. The user can set a limit (e.g. 90%) where the charging is stopped.

Setting a timezone without a SIM card is now possible even if an automatic time update is in use. “Settings > System > Time and date” has separate options for “Automatic update” and for “Automatic time zone update”

‘Dynamic’ replaced with “Automatic” in " Settings > System > Display > Orientation"

Layout of the advanced WLAN menu improved

Sharing enhanced for 3rd party apps by providing them with a new API

Ukrainian keyboard added

Predictive text input starts working automatically without a device reboot or other actions after installing the utility

French punctuation fixed on Xperia 10 II and III (i.e., on 64-bit devices)

Emoji font with colours introduced; viewable with the Browser

Province added to the city & country list when searching for a location

Events view: current weather information is updated properly also without having the Weather app open

Events view: weather information is updated when changing current city in the Weather app

Events view: the 12h timestamps of the weather banner were fixed