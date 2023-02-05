Firmware-update: Sailfish OS 4.5.0

Sailfish OS logo (79 pix)Jolla heeft versie 4.5.0 van zijn Sailfish OS uitgebracht. Voor de naam van deze uitgave is wederom gekozen voor een object dat op de Werelderfgoedlijst van de UNESCO staat, namelijk de Geodetische boog van Struve. Sailfish kan gebruikt worden op toestellen Jolla C, Jolla Tablet en meerdere Xperia-apparaten. Meer informatie over deze uitgave en ondersteunde modellen kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Installatie-instructies staan hier en er is ook een Jolla-topic op Got. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

Release highlights

The list below contains examples of new features and bug fixes added to Sailfish OS, compared to the previous public release 4.4.0.72. The release notes of 4.4.0.72 can be found here .

Android AppSupport
  • Android AppSupport has been upgraded to Android 11, API level 30.
  • Audio functions of Android apps improved (application-specific audio streams, audio volume is consistent across reboots, etc)
  • AppSupport now runs in an unprivileged container without root access to the system
  • Launchers are now in user directories
  • Apps do not start anymore by accident right after closing them
  • Performance has been improved (as well as tearing and out-of-order rendering have been fixed)
  • Low memory situations are now handled better
  • Icons of Android apps now have a Sailfish OS-style shape
  • Improved settings for Android apps
  • Album arts are now shown on the lock screen controls (MPRIS)
  • Lock screen controls appear now for all apps which support such, and they have been improved in general
  • Notification actions have been improved (custom actions)
  • Notifications are re-issued less often (e.g. Signal Background connection)
  • Notification sounds are more consistent, especially for messaging apps like WhatsApp
  • Screenshots from Sailfish OS will now appear inside Android apps
  • Mobile data is more stable within Android apps
  • Headphones can now be plugged in without issues in Teams calls
  • 32-bit generic variant of AppSupport created
3rd party API
  • The following APIs are now allowed in Harbour. Please note that we don’t consider most of these stable, and we make no guarantees on backwards compatibility between releases for these.
    • libkeepalive-glib
    • Sailfish Telephony UI components
    • Sailfish Bluetooth UI components
    • BluezQt
    • pytz
    • Sailfish Accounts UI components
    • Sailfish Contacts UI components
    • org.nemomobile.contacts
    • Sailfish Media UI components
    • QtLocation 5.4
    • Sailfish Secrets
    • Sailfish Crypto
    • Pillow
  • ExecDBus key is now allowed in desktop files
  • QtWebKit is no longer allowed
3rd party apps
  • An incoming WhatsApp or Telegram call can be muted without answering or declining the call
  • Alarms from Android apps can be stopped now
  • When initiating a WhatsApp Video call, the screen is kept alive (not blanked)
  • Telegram notifications now show avatars
  • Telegram does not maximize itself anymore when a call is accepted or cancelled from the call view
Accounts
  • Google OAuth integration was modified due to Google blocking the out-of-band (OOB) authorization requests in Feb 2023
  • Cancelling an OAuth2 account creation (MS 365) does not crash the Settings app anymore
Ambiences
  • Ringtones stored on a memory card can now be attached and it remains attached (as long as the card is available)
Backup
  • The schedule of Nextcloud backup fixed
Bluetooth
  • Bluetooth service can be restarted with Sailfish Utilities 18
  • Closing an inactive app (that had used Bluetooth) does not disconnect Bluetooth from the current app
  • Eliminated excessive CPU usage (by oFono) after disconnecting a Bluetooth headset
Browser
  • Share option added to the context menu when opening an image
  • Ability to control video encoder bitrate during a WebRTC call added
  • Tapping hyperlinks should work better
  • Background gradients cleaned from input elements. This should improve the visibility of buttons and input fields on different websites
  • URL string is encoded before copying to the clipboard [Thank you Peter G alias nephros]
  • Credentials saving error fixed. Remembered credentials are now accepted also if the user selects “Remember” at the second (or further) login attempt
  • Dark mode is now supported, with an option to match the current ambience
CalDAV & CardDAV
  • Cancelled events are no more deleted automatically
  • CardDav sync with Nextcloud fixed. Relative redirects did not work
Calendar
  • Calendar app has now the month, week and day views, arranged as tabs [Thank you Damien C]
  • Strike out cancelled events more consistently, also in cover and day views [Thank you Damien C]
  • Show daylight saving time (DST) change indication in the month view [Thank you Damien C]
  • Cancelled events are shown differently now
  • Unnamed events are allowed
  • Calendar alarms are not played in the “Do not disturb” mode
  • Visibility settings of the Exchange calendar are kept over phone reboots
  • Several other technical improvements
Camera
  • Dark video preview fixed
Connectivity
  • Added notification about offline status (used if the connection breaks when it is being used)
  • Android apps should be able to use mobile data better than with 4.4.0
  • WiFi connection information added to “Settings > WLAN > Long press of WiFi network”
  • Lots of WLAN networks nearby can be handled now without the UI getting stuck
  • VPNC upgraded. This should alleviate many issues, including the use of Fritzbox VPN network
  • VPN: longer timeout for the VPN agent credentials dialogue (from 2 to 5 min)
  • Prevented DNS queries leaking from VPN when using Android apps
Documents and office
  • Fixed tap handling on the PDF password field
Email
  • Inbox duplication is prevented when opening an email from notification and only one account is defined
Gallery
  • Ensure that the Edit button is visible on a screenshot notification banner, allowing an easy edit of the picture
  • Handling of notifications about deleted screenshots in Events view was fixed
Graphics
  • Hardware support for Vulkan graphics and computing API enabled for Xperia XA2, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 II and Xperia 10 III.
Home screen
  • More (than 4) notification icons are allowed at the left edge of the lock screen
  • Status area icon locations were unified
  • Album art from Android apps (e.g. Spotify) is now delivered to the Sailfish lock screen and updated when song changed
  • Several fixes for the app grid behaviour
Localisation
  • Ukrainian language and keyboard added
  • Lots of language fixes and additional phrases
Mediaplayer
  • Album art from Android apps (e.g. Spotify) is now delivered to the Sailfish lock screen and updated when song changed
  • Ogg Vorbis song titles are now shown correctly, in the same way as in the TITLE tags of the ogg files
  • Tracker is now able to also index the FLAC media files with the language tag set, and the Mediaplayer show them
Messages
  • Manual MMS download was fixed (permission issue)
  • Missing header “Today” added
  • Contact names are shown correctly also when multiple contacts (and predictive text input enabled)
NFC
  • Added option to keep NFC off until the device screen is unlocked
Notes
  • Deleting notes is now possible so that the next can be selected while the remorse timer of the previous is still running
Notifications
  • More (than 4) notification icons are allowed at the left edge of the lock screen
  • “Instant message received” notification category is now supported. A notification turns on the messaging LED
  • Playing specific sounds on notifications supported: sound-name relation added for IM and email tones
People
  • “Show on map” button on a contact card in the People app brings a list of all geo-link compatible map apps
  • Contacts import wizard fixed. It knows better now when the phone is online
Phone
  • Adding a contact avatar via the People tab of the Phone app works now
  • Interactive USSD fixed. This allows making phone calls to service numbers (e.g., 14830#) which bring up a pop-up menu with further selection options to choose from
Privacy & locking
  • Alphanumeric security code introduced. It can be created during the first startup or any time later in “Settings > Device lock > Change security code”. In both cases, a keyboard icon appears at the top left corner of the display. Note that the shared security code of encryption and device lock remains.
Security

Vulnerabilities fixed:

  • bison v. 3.8.2 : CVE-2020-14150
  • bluez v. 5.63 : CVE-2021-3658, CVE-2021-41229
  • busybox v. 1.34.1 : CVE-2021-42375
  • cairo v. 1.17.4 : CVE-2020-35492,CVE-2018-19876,CVE-2019-6461,CVE-2019-6462
  • connman v. 1.32 : CVE-2022-23096 CVE-2022-23097 CVE-2022-23098 CVE-2022-32292 CVE-2022-32293
  • cryptsetup v. 2.4.3 : CVE-2021-4122
  • cups v. 2.4.2 : CVE-2020-3898,CVE-2019-8842
  • curl v. 7.85.0 : CVE-2021-22898 CVE-2021-22924 CVE-2021-22945 CVE-2021-22946 CVE-2021-22947 CVE-2022-22576 CVE-2022-27774 CVE-2022-27775 CVE-2022-27776 CVE-2022-27781 CVE-2022-27782 CVE-2022-32205 CVE-2022-32206 CVE-2022-32207 CVE-2022-32208
  • e2fsprogs v. 1.46.5 : CVE-2019-5188
  • ed v. 1.18 : CVE-2017-5357
  • expat v. 2.4.3 : CVE-2013-0340
  • file and python-magic v. 5.41 : CVE-2019-18218
  • gdk-pixbuf v. 2.42.6 : CVE-2020-29385
  • glib2 v. 2.72.3 : CVE-2021-27218, CVE-2021-27219, CVE-2021-28153
  • grilo v. 0.3.14 : CVE-2016-20011
  • libarchive v. 3.5.2 : CVE-2020-9308
  • libgcrypt v. 1.9.4 : CVE-2021-40528, CVE-2021-33560
  • libksba v. 1.6.2 : CVE-2022-3515
  • libsndfile v. 1.0.31 : CVE-2019-3832
  • libtasn1 v. 4.18.0 : CVE-2018-1000654
  • libxsit v. 1.1.37 : CVE-2021-30560
  • Linux kernel (Xperia 10 III) droid-hal-pdx213 v. 1.9.3 : CVE-2021-20317 CVE-2020-16119 CVE-2020-36311 CVE-2021-22543 CVE-2021-23133 CVE-2021-23134 CVE-2021-3564 CVE-2021-3573 CVE-2021-3640 CVE-2021-3653 CVE-2021-3656 CVE-2022-0435 CVE-2022-23036 CVE-2022-23037 CVE-2022-23038 CVE-2022-23039 CVE-2022-23040 CVE-2022-23041 CVE-2022-23042
  • ncurses v. 6.3 : CVE-2019-17594, CVE-2019-17595
  • openssl v. 1.1.1s : CVE-2022-0778, CVE-2022-1292, CVE-2022-2068, CVE-2022-2097
  • PackageKit v. 1.2.5 : CVE-2020-16121, CVE-2020-16122
  • polkit v. 0.105 : CVE-2021-3560
  • python3-yaml v. 5.4.1.1 : CVE-2020-14343
  • ruby v. 2.7.6 : CVE-2020-25613, CVE-2021-28965, CVE-2022-28739, CVE-2021-31799, CVE-2021-31810, CVE-2021-32066, CVE-2021-41816, CVE-2021-41817, CVE-2021-41819
  • screen v. 4.9.0 : CVE-2020-9366
  • sudo v. 1.9.9 : CVE-2021-3156
  • vim v. 8.2.4127 : CVE-2021-3770 CVE-2021-3778 CVE-2021-3796 CVE-2021-3872 CVE-2021-3875 CVE-2021-3903 CVE-2021-3927 CVE-2021-3928 CVE-2021-3973 CVE-2021-3974 CVE-2021-3984 CVE-2021-4019 CVE-2021-4069 CVE-2021-4136 CVE-2021-4166
  • zlib v. 1.2.13 : CVE-2022-37434
Settings
  • Volume bar added for the adjustment of the overall volume level of all other tones but ringtones. The bar is in “Settings > System > Sounds and feedback”, and can be added to the Top Menu as well
  • Option “Ringtone for incoming calls” added to the end of “Settings > System > Sounds and feedback”. It makes more detailed control of the ringtones possible during the “Do not disturb” mode. It is possible to allow ringtones for all calls or for calls from your contacts or favourite contacts
  • Battery ageing protection implemented into “Settings > System > Battery”. This is to avoid the wear out of the battery. The user can set a limit (e.g. 90%) where the charging is stopped.
  • Setting a timezone without a SIM card is now possible even if an automatic time update is in use. “Settings > System > Time and date” has separate options for “Automatic update” and for “Automatic time zone update”
  • ‘Dynamic’ replaced with “Automatic” in " Settings > System > Display > Orientation"
  • Layout of the advanced WLAN menu improved
Sharing
  • Sharing enhanced for 3rd party apps by providing them with a new API
Text input
  • Ukrainian keyboard added
  • Predictive text input starts working automatically without a device reboot or other actions after installing the utility
  • French punctuation fixed on Xperia 10 II and III (i.e., on 64-bit devices)
UX
  • Emoji font with colours introduced; viewable with the Browser
Weather
  • Province added to the city & country list when searching for a location
  • Events view: current weather information is updated properly also without having the Weather app open
  • Events view: weather information is updated when changing current city in the Weather app
  • Events view: the 12h timestamps of the weather banner were fixed
Device-specific changes
  • Xperia XA2: Horizontal lines over one-line SMS message bubbles eliminated

Sailfish OS

Versienummer 4.5.0.16
Releasestatus Final
Website Jolla
Download https://docs.sailfishos.org/Support/Help_Articles/Updating_Sailfish_OS/
Licentietype GPL

Update-historie

23-02 Sailfish OS 5.0.0 20
05-'24 Sailfish OS 4.6.0 13
02-'23 Sailfish OS 4.5.0 38
03-'22 Sailfish OS 4.4.0 32
11-'21 Sailfish OS 4.3.0 3
09-'21 Sailfish OS 4.2.0 30
05-'21 Sailfish OS 4.1.0 1
10-'20 Sailfish OS 3.4.0 23
05-'20 Sailfish OS 3.3.0 22
12-'19 Sailfish OS 3.2.1 0
Meer historie

Reacties (38)

Martijntjeh 5 februari 2023 18:59
Zijn er ook mensen die alleen Sailfish OS apps hebben? Dus native. En geen Android apps. En hoe bevalt dat?

Ik sta er namelijk positief tegenover aangezien Apple nu definitief het privacy kamp verlaten heeft.
YoMarK @Martijntjeh5 februari 2023 19:41
Die zijn er vast wel, maar whatsapp en de Rabobank app zijn twee Android apps die ik nog gebruik en eigenlijk niet kan missen. Maar daar is onder Sailfish dus een oplossing voor.
sanderfloris @YoMarK5 februari 2023 20:03
Whatsapp is handig en rechtstreeks van hun eigen website te downloaden en heeft geen google play services of gapps nodig. Hoe werkt dat voor de Rabobank app? Van welke bron download je die, en zijn gapps nodig om deze bank app te runnen?
Xerohumoris @sanderfloris5 februari 2023 20:10
De Aurora Store vanuit F-droid. Aurora Store is een app die je (anoniem) apps uit de play store laat installeren. Kan je ook updates mee installeren. Ik vind het er handig.
sanderfloris @Xerohumoris5 februari 2023 20:28
Een store klinkt inderdaad wel handig zijn om updates bij te houden, ik had altijd mijn twijfels of die alternatieve app stores wel betrouwbaar zijn. Vandaar dat ik het bij de oorspronkelijke bron zocht. Bedankt voor de tip.
slaapkopje @Martijntjeh5 februari 2023 20:07
Je moet wel heel erg van pijn houden om het alleen met de jolla store vol te houden. De meest populaire app is de file browser, met bijna 6000 likes en 75.000+ downloads. De native apps worden met QT gemaakt. De meeste apps zijn gebaseerd op text en niet echt vriendelijk in gebruik. Jolla zelf zit echt superstrak in elkaar maar ik kan mijn xperia 10iii niet als daily phone gebruiken en al helemaal niet zonder de android apps. Het grote voordeel is dat de telefoon simpel is als je zijkanten leert swipen en als ik in de browser zit merk ik het verschil niet. Een crontab op je telefoon en ernaar kunnen ssh'en is echt tof. Maar ik raad het echt niemand aan, behalve tweakers die niet op de gebaande paden willen lopen. Of juist mensen die geen smartphone gewend zijn en dus niet hoeven te migreren.

Een paar screenshots van applicaties staan in het midden van deze blog, dan zie een gebrek aan graphische pracht. De jollo sdk is het sterkst in tekst applicaties

https://thejollablog.word...pplications/android-apps/

[Reactie gewijzigd door slaapkopje op 22 juli 2024 18:22]

thomas_n @slaapkopje6 februari 2023 07:55
De screenshots op die blog komen uit 2013. Zien de native apps er nu (tien jaar later) min of meer hetzelfde uit?

Ik gebruik zelf nu Android, maar wel alleen maar apps uit F-Droid. Ik gebruik geen bankenapps en geen whatsapp. In principe zou ik dus kunnen overstappen op Sailfish en dan enkel native apps kunnen gebruiken, om helemaal niets meer met Google (Android) te maken te hebben. Toch zie ik me dat nu nog niet doen, vanwege het erg kleine ontwikkelteam dat erachter lijkt te zitten. Ik zou me vooral zorgen maken om de beveiliging, met name van de native browser. Op Android krijg ik gewoon de nieuwste browserupdates van Mozilla, bij Sailfish OS gaat dat volgens mij een stuk trager.
slaapkopje @thomas_n6 februari 2023 08:16
Ja de native apps zien er standaard zo uit en ookal is er veel mogenlijk om het graphische te laten werken, de eerste apps zijn geschreven door hobbyisten met Hello world kennis, super leuk voor nerds, maar eigenlijk is alleen de oude originele here maps graphische op hoog niveau.

De F-Droid store wordt ondersteund, dus daar kun je toch de apps mee draaien en met android 11 ondersteuning werkt nu meer in de dalvik sandbox. Het ding is ook erg snel en stabiel.

De browser is zo uit mijn hoofd een aangepaste Firefox en ze zijn erg bewust van CVE's, het is mogelijk zelf updates te draaien, maar standaard komt er om de zoveel maanden een release uit.

Ze gebruiken Sony Xperia 10 omdat je de bootloader kunt ontgrendelen, ze ondersteunen nu de 10iii dus een jaar ouder dan de 10iv. Met hybris kun je hem ook op veel andere modellen in elkaar compileren, maar dan zit je na behoorlijk veel tijd met een halfwerkende telefoon.

Ik draag Jolla een warm hart toe, maar ik kan er niet exclusief mee werken.
YoMarK @slaapkopje6 februari 2023 14:42
Waarom eigenlijk niet?

Toegeven, de browser is niet geweldig, vandaar dat ik ook nog wel (android) Firefox gebruik, ook omdat Android app <> Android app makkelijker integreert(denk aan b.v. Ideal/tikkie betalingen via Rabobank app).

Uiteindelijk is het gewoon een prima daily driver. Mail(incl ActiveSync - ik gebruik Kopano) werkt prima(vergeleken met default Android op vlakken zelfs beter en fijner). Nextcloud zit geïntegreerd. Voor veel zaken zijn toch wel native apps beschikbaar, prima online/offline navigatie , Signal client, Facebook( geen idee waarom, maar het kán), Twitter, Mastodon, Matrix, Nederlands weer, nieuws, enz.: het is er allemaal wel.

En als het er niet is, dan kan je in 95% van de gevallen terugvallen op een werkende Android app.

Wat dan overblijft zijn zaken als bluetooth connecties vanuit Android apps(dat werkt alleen voor Audio), en Wifi-direct vanuit Android apps. Of je favoriete fitness tracker het doet, is dus maar de vraag. De oplossing is om er een te kopen die het wél doet(native).

Is het voor iedereen een goede oplossing: zeker niet. Maar als je bereid bent een beetje te hobbyen, en begrijp dat de wereld groter is dan de Google Play store en de Apple appstore, dan kan je er prima mee vooruit.
84hannes @slaapkopje5 februari 2023 20:53
De native apps worden met QT gemaakt.
Ik denk dat je Qt (uitspraak: cute) bedoelt, maar snap niet helemaal of, en zo ja waarom, je dit als nadeel presenteert.

[Reactie gewijzigd door 84hannes op 22 juli 2024 18:22]

Harrie_ @Martijntjeh5 februari 2023 19:42
Ik heb even gemist dat Apple het 'privacykamp heeft verlaten', kun je dat misschien nog toelichten?
ocf81 @Harrie_6 februari 2023 13:46
Apple trackt net zo hard wat je op je telefoon doet. Ze gebruiken deze info voor hun eigen marketing. Daarnaast is Apple de laatste paar maanden met het hele fotoscanverhaal ook wel door de mand gevallen qua privacy.
mpol @Martijntjeh5 februari 2023 22:27
Ik gebruik Whatsapp, en Signal, plus Firefox en de DuckDuckGo browser onder Android App support.
Ik heb Whisperfish geprobeerd een paar jaar geleden voor Signal, maar dat beviel toen niet.

Er lijkt me niet veel mis mee een paar Android Apps te gebruiken als compromis. 50 Euro voor een licentie zie ik ook als een manier om Jolla te steunen zodat de software verder ontwikkeld wordt. Ook zonder dat ik Android Apps zou gebruiken zou ik dat wel betalen.

Wat is je motivatie om 100% native te gaan?
Pas op dat 'perfect' de vijand is van 'goed genoeg' :)
Martijntjeh @mpol7 februari 2023 16:23
Mijn motivatie om voor native te gaan is eigenlijk een beetje een flauwe. Ik vind ‘Android apps op Sailfish OS’ niet echt. Beetje het gevoel dat ik dan net zo goed een degoogled Android kan kopen.
Zo wil ik bijvoorbeeld ook geen x86 apps draaien op mijn Apple mac m1. Ondanks dat dat prima werkt.
Maar goed ik heb makkelijk kletsen aangezien ik nu een iPhone in mijn zak heb.
VittunWasted @Martijntjeh7 februari 2023 14:17
Geen enkele Android app op mijn Sailfish. Maar ik vertik het dan ook om eender welke dienst te gebruiken die niet in de webbrowser werkt. Gezien de meeste van die apps gewoon webbased services zijn wil ik die geen extra toegang geven aan het systeem, waar ze dan lekker weer wat data kunnen vergaren waar ze via de browser niet aankunnen. Het wordt tegenwoordig wel een echte hel met all die zinloze apps voor dingen waar een app geen echte meerwaarde heeft.

En ik doe hetzelfde voor HW die ik niet kan instellen/gebruiken zonder app, dat blijft in de winkel liggen.

Dat is natuurlijk niet voor iedereen.
ocf81 @Martijntjeh6 februari 2023 13:45
Dat is/was wel mijn streven, maar steam is toch te belangrijk en signal werkt een stuk beter dan whisperfish. Dus dan toch maar gebruik maken van de emulatie. Daarnaast heb ik nog de TOR browser via f-droid geïnstalleerd staan. Maar buiten dat heb ik dus wel vrijwel alles native draaien.

Het jammere van die steam library is ook dat er geen andere manier is om je collectie te waarborgen dan met de app, en om nu even een collectie van circa €4000 aan aankopen overboord te zetten is toch wel iets te veel van het goede.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ocf81 op 22 juli 2024 18:22]

mhnl1979 5 februari 2023 17:48
Toch jammer dat Sailfish niet voor meer apparaten te gebruiken is, zoals Xiaomi, Samsung etc.
Dan zou ik toch gauw even de installatie hebben geprobeerd.
Xerohumoris @mhnl19795 februari 2023 17:57
Voor enkele toestellen zijn community versies. Probleem zit vaak in de hal laag.
https://forum.sailfishos....ardware-adaptations/14081
carbidsjitter @Xerohumoris6 februari 2023 09:36
In de tijd dat ik zelf ook Sailfish had op mijn Xperia X hadden de community versies geen ondersteuning voor Android apps. Wellicht is dat veranderd. Het was heel jammer dat de Android versie op de xperia x niet geupdate werd, daarna weer op Android overgestapt.
quazar @mhnl19795 februari 2023 19:33
Precies, als Sailfish beschikbaar was op een budgettelefoon was ik weer overgestapt. Mijn Jolla is prima bevallen, maar daarna vond ik het te duur worden i.c.m. Sony.
mpol @quazar5 februari 2023 22:23
Tweedehands telefoons zijn prima betaalbaar, mocht je tweedehands een optie vinden. Ik gebruik een Sony Xperia XA2 sinds ruim 3 jaar. Ik zit wel te kijken naar een Xperia 10 III, die zou erg snel moeten zijn onder Sailfish, maar de prijzen tweedehands lopen nog steeds richting de 200 Euro.
YoMarK @quazar6 februari 2023 14:49
Ik zie op marktplaats meerdere 2e hands Xperia 10's voor zo'n 100 euro, en hier zelfs een ietwat beschadigde X10 II voor 95euro: https://www.marktplaats.n...2505233-sony-xperia-10-ii
Dat kan toch niet het probleem zijn.
Nas T
@mhnl19795 februari 2023 20:39
Ja, dat vinden ze bij Jolla ook waarschijnlijk. Sony biedt als één van de weinige fabrikanten een programma waarbij het makkelijker wordt om software voor de telefoon te ontwikkelen. Anders moet je sommige zaken reverse-engineeren ...
Fuzzillogic
@mhnl19795 februari 2023 22:26
Een direct gevolg van de extreme geslotenheid van de fabrikanten. Drivers worden nooit gepubliceerd, kernelaanpassingen niet gedocumenteerd, en áls er drivers zijn, dan zijn het vaak binary blobs, die dan ook nog specifiek voor alleen een Android kernel build geschikt zijn, en als je pech hebt ook nog met DRM verder dichtgetimmerd. Wat dat betreft is het x64-PC-platform een zegening. Maar een zelfde vorm van noodzakelijke openheid vind je alleen bij niches als de Librem 5 en PinePhone.
Maurits van Baerle @mhnl19796 februari 2023 13:04
Wat ik graag zou willen is dat alle ‘alternatieve’ fabrikanten (dus niet Apple en alle Android meuk) zoals Fairphone en dergelijke allemaal Sailfish zouden draaien.

Daarmee is er tenminste nog een kleine kans dat er een derde weg ontstaat die een beetje open is vergeleken met iOS en Android.
mhnl1979 @Maurits van Baerle6 februari 2023 13:10
Helemaal waar. Ik hoop dat Fairphone dit ook wil, maar het probleem is denk ik wel dat een derde OS voor telefoons in de praktijk gewoon niet werkt. Juist vanwege de support van derden. Nokia heeft het geprobeerd, Microsoft heeft het geprobeerd. Dus het zit er niet in, ben ik bang.
Jerie 5 februari 2023 20:33
Wat een rits CVEs zeg. Op zich goed dat ze het fixen, en hier transparant over zijn. Aan de andere kant, er zitten CVEs in van het vorige decennium.

CVE-2013-0340
CVE-2016-20011
CVE-2017-5357
CVE-2018-1000654
CVE-2019-3832
CVE-2019-5188
CVE-2019-17594
CVE-2019-17595
CVE-2019-18218

Om nog te zwijgen over het spul uit 2020 en 2021. Dat is het leeuwendeel. Niets uit 2023, wel wat uit 2022. Hoe ver lopen ze achter?
ndonkersloot @Jerie5 februari 2023 22:39
Dat is wel schokkend inderdaad.. Voor mij een reden om bij GrapheneOS te blijven, daar heb ik toch meer vertrouwen in als het gaat om security.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ndonkersloot op 22 juli 2024 18:22]

mpol @ndonkersloot5 februari 2023 23:23
Privacy is ook onderdeel van Security. Android, ook hardened Android, vertrouw ik toch niet qua privacy.
Toch is dit wel een zorgwekkende lijst. Het geeft aan dat een klein team van tientallen ontwikkelaars moeite heeft om alles op orde te houden. Een bedrijf als Google of Apple heeft duizenden ontwikkelaars in dienst voor hun mobiel OS.
ndonkersloot @mpol6 februari 2023 06:35
GrapheneOS is gebaseerd op AOSP zonder Google's code, en als je besluit om toch Play services te installeren is het een sandboxed applicatie net als ieder andere toepassing dus zijn de rechten hier dus beperkt i.p.v. normaal wat zo goed als ongelimiteerd is.

Dit blijft natuurlijk lastig, want wie maintained AOSP, juist Google. En ik heb zelf niet iedere regel code gelezen of ben ik in staat om dat begrijpend te doen. Het komt dan toch altijd neer op vertrouwen en kwa security en privacy vertrouw ik de lead developer van GrapheneOS.

Dat zeggende ik volg de Sailfish ontwikkelingen graag en heb bijvoorbeeld ook een Pinephone en een Pinephone pro liggen, want zou graag een alternatief zien volledig los van Google.
Keeper of the Keys @Jerie6 februari 2023 00:02
Op zich hebben ze zoals anderen zeggen een klein team maar daarnaast moet je ook gewoon kijken naar de CVEs de oudste die hier wordt genoemd is geen echte vulnerability volgens NVD omdat het ligt aan de de applicatie ontwikkelaars om de tool correct te gebruiken veel van de andere CVEs zijn eigenlijk amper relevant/low-medium risk voor het platform en vereisen lokale interventie.

Voor elk lijstje CVEs/issues moet altijd een afweging van risico en urgentie worden gemaakt en dan kan het zomaar gebeuren dat een oude CVE pas wordt opgelost als de lib met de issue eindelijk wordt ge-update om andere redenen omdat de CVE zelf niet urgent genoeg was om daar moeite voor te doen.

(overigens specifiek in het geval van CVE-2013-0340 die is afgewezen door de ontwikkelaar, de vorige versie van libexpat in SailfishOS was 2.2.9 uit 2019 en nu zijn ze door naar 2.4.3 van begin vorig jaar zo'n lib die waarschijnlijk in elk programma dat XML gebruikt gelinked is is niet "even" te vervangen als ze API veranderingen hebben doorgevoerd)

Dat gezegd hebbende zou ik ook veel liever zien dat mobieltjes en andere SBCs zich meer zouden gedragen als "normale" computers/raspberry pis in de zin dat de drivers niet binary blobs zijn die alleen werken met een specifieke kernel en bij gratie fabrikant misschien nog een/twee nieuwere kernels...

/Edit - je kunt dit ook van een wat positievere hoek benaderen deze update is ook beschikbaar voor de Xperia X [excl. Android 11] een telefoon uit 2016.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Keeper of the Keys op 22 juli 2024 18:22]

Microwilly 5 februari 2023 17:16
Is het op Sailfish OS mogelijk om bank apps te installeren? ABN, Rabo?
Xerohumoris @Microwilly5 februari 2023 17:52
Ja en nee.
Abn werkt gewoon. Geen probleem mee.
Rabo. Half. Door enkele updates terug was er een nieuwe webview nodig. De versie in SFOS is te laag. Maar ideal en code scanner werkt wel. Of de versie in 4.5 toereikend is weet ik nog niet. Draai zelf nog 4.4.
YoMarK @Xerohumoris5 februari 2023 19:38
Rabo app werkt weer.
Nivve @Microwilly7 februari 2023 11:17
Gewoon even toevoeging van twee anderen:
ING werkt ook gewoon zoals op Android. Regiobank ook denk ik, al gebruik ik het weinig.
grijs013 5 februari 2023 17:41
Niet alle apps kun je gebruiken, ligt eraan welke sdk versie . Apps die gebruik maken van google play services werken voor het grootste gedeelte niet. Ikzelf heb een xperia 10 ii waarop de apps
voor bunq en triodos zonder problemen runnen.

Hieronder meer info:

https://docs.sailfishos.o...cles/Android_App_Support/
Xerohumoris @grijs0135 februari 2023 18:18
Zijn wel werkend te krijgen met MicroG via F-droid. Alleen apps met root controle en dan blokkeren werken voor mij niet. Zelfs de Microsoft Autenticator app werkt daarmee voor mij.
divvid 6 februari 2023 08:12
Meh, mijn oude XA1 ultra wordt dus niet ondersteund. Toch maar eens lineageOS proberen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

