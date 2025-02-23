Jolla heeft eind october de eerste versie van zijn Sailfish OS 5.0.0 uitgebracht voor betalende gebruikers en inmiddels is deze voor iedereen beschikbaar. Voor de naam van deze uitgave is wederom gekozen voor een stuk cultuurhistorie uit Finland, namelijk Tampella, een fabriek tegenover het hoofdkantoor van Jolla in Tampere. Sailfish kan gebruikt worden op toestellen Jolla C, Jolla Tablet en meerdere Xperia-apparaten. Meer informatie over deze uitgave en ondersteunde modellen kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Installatie-instructies staan hier en er is ook een Jolla-topic op Got. De belangrijkste verbeteringen uit deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

Feature highlights Sailfish Browser engine updated to Gecko ESR91 and work ongoing towards ESR102. This was a major joint community effort and I believe ESR102 will be too. Hopefully we generate more content to the Flypig’s Gecko blog 7.

Android AppSupport upgraded to Android 13 level (API level 33) is a major milestone – first made available in C2 and later to other devices, target being that we get migration from AppSupport 11 to AppSupport 13 done for the next bigger release

Support & fixes for microG 0.3.6 enablers implemented & fixed (to enable opt-in use of Android apps dependant on GMS) – Please find instruction for Installing microG on Sailfish OS 4 and please do not hesitate to update the installation instruction wiki

Support for Wiregard VPN added. Install it manually on 5.0.0 - see this comment 8

Landscape Home, enablers for notch and rounded corners added (accommodate C2, M2 and some community ports). Find this from Settings → Display → Rotating homescreen Application specified orientations take the highest precedence Orientation lock is the second one in the precedence order – Top Menu toggle or Settings → Display → Orientation will hold the lock accordingly Finally if above are not affecting, home screen rotates – surely whilst peeking you should always see the home in the correct orientation

Capability to block selected incoming calls added

Support for Jolla C2 Community Phone & Jolla Mind2 Personal AI Assistant added