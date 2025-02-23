Firmware-update: Sailfish OS 5.0.0

Sailfish OS logo (79 pix)Jolla heeft eind october de eerste versie van zijn Sailfish OS 5.0.0 uitgebracht voor betalende gebruikers en inmiddels is deze voor iedereen beschikbaar. Voor de naam van deze uitgave is wederom gekozen voor een stuk cultuurhistorie uit Finland, namelijk Tampella, een fabriek tegenover het hoofdkantoor van Jolla in Tampere. Sailfish kan gebruikt worden op toestellen Jolla C, Jolla Tablet en meerdere Xperia-apparaten. Meer informatie over deze uitgave en ondersteunde modellen kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Installatie-instructies staan hier en er is ook een Jolla-topic op Got. De belangrijkste verbeteringen uit deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

Feature highlights

  • Sailfish Browser engine updated to Gecko ESR91 and work ongoing towards ESR102. This was a major joint community effort and I believe ESR102 will be too. Hopefully we generate more content to the Flypig’s Gecko blog 7.
  • Android AppSupport upgraded to Android 13 level (API level 33) is a major milestone – first made available in C2 and later to other devices, target being that we get migration from AppSupport 11 to AppSupport 13 done for the next bigger release
  • Support & fixes for microG 0.3.6 enablers implemented & fixed (to enable opt-in use of Android apps dependant on GMS) – Please find instruction for Installing microG on Sailfish OS 4 and please do not hesitate to update the installation instruction wiki
  • Support for Wiregard VPN added. Install it manually on 5.0.0 - see this comment 8
  • Landscape Home, enablers for notch and rounded corners added (accommodate C2, M2 and some community ports). Find this from Settings → Display → Rotating homescreen
    • Application specified orientations take the highest precedence
    • Orientation lock is the second one in the precedence order – Top Menu toggle or Settings → Display → Orientation will hold the lock accordingly
    • Finally if above are not affecting, home screen rotates – surely whilst peeking you should always see the home in the correct orientation
  • Capability to block selected incoming calls added
  • Support for Jolla C2 Community Phone & Jolla Mind2 Personal AI Assistant added

Sailfish OS

Versienummer 5.0.0.61
Releasestatus Final
Website Jolla
Download https://docs.sailfishos.org/Support/Help_Articles/Updating_Sailfish_OS/
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (20)

retep69 23 februari 2025 17:41
Is sailfish OS te gebruiken als daily driver? Heeft iemand hier ervaring mee? Het zou toch mooi zijn als dit ooit een succes werd. Wellicht is het momenteel wel een goede tijd hiervoor.
nero355 @retep6923 februari 2025 18:05
Het is maar net wat je met een telefoon doet en of je wel of niet Android Emulatie wilt gebruiken :)

Voor mij is het :
- Geen Android Emulatie willen gebruiken.
- Wel een redelijk bruikbare browser willen.
- Telegram gebruiken via Yottagram of Fernschreiber.
- Af en toe een onzinnige foto/video maken en dat dus over het algemeen niet boeiend vinden...
- Geen zogenaamd "Sociale" platformen gebruiken verder...
- Zeer zeker niet bankieren of andere soortgelijke dingen doen vanaf mijn telefoon !!!

En dan is Jolla Sailfish een heerlijk prachtig relax OS dat je een hoop rust geeft en niet alles beter denkt te weten constant zoals de gemiddelde Apple/Google/Samsung/enz. telefoon :Y) 8) :*) d:)b O+ _O_
The Realone @nero35524 februari 2025 00:02
Buiten een browser beschrijf je eigenlijk gewoon een ouderwetse dumb phone. Ik begrijp bepaalde beweegreden wel, maar op basis van jouw beschrijving is dit een heel erg niche OS wat voor veruit de meeste mensen bijzonder onpraktisch is.
nero355 @The Realone24 februari 2025 15:22
Ja, in MIJN geval wel inderdaad, maar er zijn genoeg mensen die dus WEL het volgende ermee doen :
- Android Emulatie gebruiken.
- En daarmee dus ook Internet Bankieren gebruiken.
- Ook nog eens Microsoft Exchange koppelingen gebruiken.

Voor dat soort gebruik heb je echter wel de € 50 kostende licentie nodig en een officiëel ondersteund apparaat :
- De Sony Xperia X modellen.
- Jolla C2 telefoon.
- Nog wat andere modellen die wij hier niet echt kennen en meer een U.S.A. ding zijn voor zover ik weet :)
YoMarK @retep6923 februari 2025 23:05
O, zeker hoor. Maar je moet wat meer moeite doen. Ondanks dat je dus android apps kan gebruiken werken dingen als wifi direct, Bluetooth en nfc vanuit android apps niet.
mpol @retep6923 februari 2025 23:36
Ik gebruik het al 10 jaar als daily driver en enige telefoon.
Privacy vind ik belangrijk. Een ssh-shell met root-toegang ook.
Met een white-on-black ambience geeft het weinig afleiding .
Whatsapp en Signal gebruik ik als Android-apps, verder bijna niet.

Soms (vaak) zijn er wat concessies in gebruiksgemak, maar wanneer ik een Android-telefoon in handen geduwd krijg mopper ik nog harder :)
nero355 @mpol24 februari 2025 15:24
Privacy vind ik belangrijk. Een ssh-shell met root-toegang ook.

Soms (vaak) zijn er wat concessies in gebruiksgemak, maar wanneer ik een Android-telefoon in handen geduwd krijg mopper ik nog harder :)
AMEN! d:)b _O_
Bas van Pelt @mpol25 februari 2025 18:09
Je bent niet de enige: ik gebruik Sailfish OS sinds 2013 als mijn standaard mobieltje. Een nieuw toestel rooten en flashen vind ik nog altijd wel spannend. En ik heb een paar workarounds moeten uitvinden om sommige dingen werkend te krijgen, maar ik zou mezelf geen 'echte' tweaker vinden als ik dan daarmee ermee niet (bijna) alles kan wat 'gewone' mensen kunnen.

Waarom GSF gebruiken, of Google Play store account gebruiken? Niet nodig, liever niet, Google moet volgens mij vermeden worden, ook al lukt dat (nog) maar weinig, het zijn wel stappen in de goede richting, weg van die Big Tech, EU is gevaarlijk veel afhankelijk van de USA. Dat gevoel krijg ik steeds meer de laatste tijd https://youtu.be/ava7rqirOYI?si=PPPFmzCP2DjMfQEB
Nas T
@retep6924 februari 2025 11:20
Beetje lastig, het is afhankelijk van wat je er van verwacht.
Sailfish kan met of zonder Android support gebruikt worden, de versies met Android support zijn (eenmalig) betaald. Daar kun je dan wel Android apps op installeren, maar niet alles werkt (goed). Zo zijn bank apps nog wel een uitdaging. Ik gebruik zelf de digid app op mijn telefoon met Sailfish, maar de herkenning van een 2D QR-code is ronduit slecht. Het duurt vaak erg lang voordat de code herkend wordt door de app.
cyclone 23 februari 2025 10:50
Sailfish kan gebruikt worden op de Jolla Tablet ?
Sorry ? U doelt op de Tablet die Jolla beloofde maar nooit heeft uitgeleverd op een hele kleine batch na?

Beetje oud zeer dit maar ik heb mijn geld (ondanks nog meer valse toezegging van deze club) nooit meer terug gezien en die tablet evenmin.
bilgy_no1
@cyclone23 februari 2025 11:32
Ik heb destijds wel mijn geld teruggestort gekregen. De eerste jolla phone heb ik ook nog, maar helaas heb ik daar iets verprutst aan de sim slot.
cyclone @bilgy_no123 februari 2025 11:44
Wow serieus ? je bent de eerste die ik nu hier over hoor die ook daadwerkelijk zijn geld geheel heeft terug gekregen.
Sommige die de helft hebben gekregen heb ik ook van gehoord.

Maar all in all vind ik Jolla maar een onbetrouwbaar clubje ik geef er geen geld aan uit ze hebben al genoeg van me gehad.

Sonde want in basis is hun missie wel weer tof, maar dit management is geen snars beter dan de Googles en Facebook van deze aarde.
St33f @cyclone23 februari 2025 11:54
Je kunt veel vinden van Google en FB, maar betichten van geld vragen voor niet geleverde diensten gaat wel ver? Google heeft hier m.i. een prima track record, zie bijv. de compensatie nadat ze de stekker uit Stadia hebben getrokken (geld terug).
cyclone @St33f23 februari 2025 14:33
Ik heb het over Jolla, niet over Google.
Matthijs8 23 februari 2025 10:50
"Sailfish Browser engine updated to Gecko ESR91 and work ongoing towards ESR102."
In hoeverre wordt dit nog ondersteund met security fixes?
Firefox ESR91 was in september 2022 al EOL, ESR102 een jaar later.
MatiasG @Matthijs823 februari 2025 12:27
De Sailfish browser loopt helaas nog wat achter. Dit komt omdat Sailfish OS naar mijn weten het enige besturingssysteem is met een embedded gecko based browser (dus een Firefox browser die niet gewoon de standaard desktop of Android versie is), de rest is allemaal Chromium en/of Webkit. Firefox heeft niet zo'n goede support voor embedding dus dat kost voor elke release weer moeite en development tijd. Ik hoop dat dit op termijn langzaam rechttrekt want embedded Firefox heeft echt wel meerwaarde in een wereld die wordt gedomineerd door Chromium en Webkit.
Matthijs8 @MatiasG24 februari 2025 09:33
Een embedded Firefox zou inderdaad mooi zijn voor het duopolie. Maar waarom dan nu werken aan ESR102, in plaats van gelijk werken naar een ondersteunde versie zoals ESR128?
mpol @Matthijs824 februari 2025 10:31
Iedere versie heeft wel erg veel veranderingen. De huidige sprong is van ESR68 naar ESR91. Als je het blog leest van flypig (in het artikel gelinkt) dan lees je wat voor branden hij heeft moeten blussen. Het lijkt me fijner en meer motiverend om dat per hap en per ESR af te bijten.
En het loopt nu zo ver achter omdat het bedrijf feitelijk opnieuw opgericht is en er veel tijd daaraan verloren is.
toro 24 februari 2025 07:45
Het aanbod telefoons waar daadwerkelijk Sailfish op kan draaien is bedroevend weinig.

Ik raad mensen altijd aan eerst verder te kijken naar Android Open Source Project en de vele roms.

Bij AOSP hebben mensen ook nog een beetje de keuze qua telefoons dan alleen maar twee Sony telefoons.
nero355 @toro24 februari 2025 15:29
Ja, maar dat is dus Android en Jolla Sailfish is GEEN Android !!! B)

En dat is hetgene wat we met zijn allen juist zo geweldig vinden aan dit OS ;)

Verder zijn er ook Community Releases voor onder andere een aantal Xiaomi en OnePlus modellen en is het vaak ook mogelijk om op toestellen die UBPorts Ubuntu Touch draaien met wat aanpassingen Jolla Sailfish te draaien, want uiteindelijk dezelfde libHybris basis :Y)

Daarnaast kan ik ook deze video aanraden : YouTube: Nokia N9 | Why MeeGo is The Best OS I Have Ever Used
Daarin zie je de voorloper van Jolla Sailfish genaamd MeeGo en hoe dat OS in feite zijn tijd ver vooruit was 8) :*) O+ _O_

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

