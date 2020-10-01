Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Sailfish OS 3.4.0

Sailfish OS logo (79 pix)Jolla heeft versie 3.4.0 van zijn Sailfish OS uitgebracht met 3.4.0.22 als het volledige versienummer. Voor de naam van deze uitgave is gekozen voor Pallas-Yllästunturi, een nationaal park in het hoge noorden van Finland. Sailfish kan gebruikt worden op toestellen van Jolla, de Sony Xperia X, XA2 en 10, en de Gemini PDA. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in deze release zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Accounts
  • If synchronization is attempted when offline, instruct to get connected first
  • Disabled accounts (CalDAV, Google, Exchange) used to sometimes generate alarms - this is fixed now
  • Users are notified about provisioned ActiveSync account. This is especially important when an account is provisioned without a password as the user needs to enter the password and “create” credentials before account starts working.
  • ActiveSync account can now be set up using a personal SSL certificate
  • Signing in to Yahoo and OneDrive fixed
Android App Support 8.1
  • Incoming WhatsApp call wakes up user’s attention now
  • Spaces are now supported in the names of memory cards
  • Missing Galileo satellite IDs added
  • Known limitation: Android App Support only available for the admin user (device owner)
Backup & Restore
  • Automatic scheduled backup to cloud services added. The user can set the schedule, target and the internet connection. Only one backup schedule can be in effect at a time
  • Backup & restore settings page redesigned, no longer blocks user during ongoing operations
  • Backup and restore progress notification now shown on Events view
  • Added button “Add cloud account” to make Backup setup easier
  • Previous backups to various targets are shown in Restore section
  • User gets instructions in case of an unmounted or locked memory card
Bluetooth
  • Pairing fixed after a situation where remote end unpaired this device. The informational dialogue “Connection failed. Ensure the other device is turned on, or remove the pairing and pair the devices again” is shown.
  • Top menu toggle shows the real Bluetooth status upon disconnection now
  • Allow cancelling an ongoing Bluetooth pairing instead of forcing the user to wait for the completion
Browser
  • Engine upgraded to Gecko ESR52. This makes using Sailfish Browser much more enjoyable!
  • Hardware accelerated video decoding support via Gecko Media Plugin (GMP) (gmp-droid) added
Calculator
  • Pasting numbers to calculator no longer mixes decimal separator with digit group separator
CalDAV
  • Some fixes for sync problems
Calendar
  • Allow selecting event recurrence for specific weekdays. Uploading to server works.
  • Two new event reminder options 6 and 12 hours added. This should make it possible, for instance, to avoid alarms of all-day events in the middle of the night. More options for recurring events.
  • The rest of the birthday events lasting (incorrectly) two days eliminated
  • Allow keeping complex event recurrence rules intact (by Damien Caliste). If an event has more complicated recurrence rules created elsewhere than we allow on the UI, it is better to notify the user and allow to keep the rules the same as they were before the event was otherwise modified
  • All-day recurring events (Exchange accounts) used to be shown one day later. This is fixed.
  • CalDAV calendars now support server-side invitation handling. See https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc6638 2
  • Some fixes for CalDAV sync problems
Camera
  • Go to image mode when triggering selfie action from Top Menu
Cloud storage
  • Default WebDAV path of Nextcloud updated
  • Hardcoded paths removed from Nextcloud
  • Sync options of Nextcloud improved
  • Nextcloud photo display changed from a grid to a list (since thumbnails are not fetchable for Nextcloud photos)
  • Turning the image option off in account settings hides the photo folder from Gallery
  • Photo sync fixed for OneDrive album in Gallery
  • OneDrive account setup now launches the Browser app to perform sign in
Connectivity
  • Scanning of available WLAN networks optimized to save energy and to reduce unnecessary processing in the phone
  • Manual network search fixed - found networks are listed with their correct names
  • Editing of existing WLAN TLS connection settings is possible now
  • Warning is shown if mobile data is turned off while tethering is active
  • Length of WPA/WPA2 PSK password fixed to follow the standard (so 8 to 63 characters)
  • “Connecting” state added to WLAN status indicator (as connecting to WLAN network in the background may take time)
Developer Offering Device lock
  • Security code (if in use) must be typed when the phone is booting up. Fingerprint recognition cannot be used in this case any more
  • Setting up the security code during the first start of a device (after flashing or after factory reset) became mandatory. All new devices (Xperia X/XA2/10) have home encryption on by default which makes the security code a must
  • There is no device lock for additional users or for the guest user (see section “Shared device” further down). A security code must, however, be set up for additional users and they need to type it when logging in. This is because of the encryption
  • Any user’s code may be entered at the home encryption unlock dialogue (on black background). This allows for switching users in the boot up.
Documents
  • Opening a large Excel spreadsheet happens up to four times faster
  • Pinch zooming presentation slides is much smoother now (previously a new texture was created every frame)
  • Document previews at active cover now work more reliably
  • Document active cover no longer shows minimized application side controls
Device Management (MDM) [Corporate API]
  • Support added for configuring Active Sync accounts over MDM
  • Limited mode policy added to generic email accounts (allows editing of password only)
Email
  • HTML email viewer is migrated to Gecko browser engine from old Qt WebKit, improving rendering and standards compatibility
  • Email actions (reply, reply to all, delete, and forward) are visible in the toolbar of the Email viewer
  • Text selection and copying from email messages implemented
  • Setup of Exchange account improved: it detects the existence of device lock now and works better when checking server settings; provisioning better
  • Syncing of Exchange and IMAP subfolders implemented
  • All messages are now grouped by reception date (previously anything older than one week went under section “Older”)
  • Addresses at TO field remain in TO, and CC addresses in CC when replying to all
Events view
  • Events now shows hourly weather forecasts. Expanded weather banner shows forecasts, tap toggles between daily and hourly forecasts
Gallery
  • Several improvements to syncing and showing the cloud service folders (e.g. changes in account options and changes of data in the cloud are better followed)
  • Actions of jumping 10 seconds backwards and forwards added to the toolbar of video playback
  • Nextcloud images are synced incrementally when possible
  • Video clips from a locked or unmounted card are not shown any more (media tracker fixed)
Hardware adaptation

  • Experimental support for 64-bit architecture. The ABI is not stable yet, and likely there will be changes.

  • Unlocking the touch screen lock with fingerprint works again and allows for getting to Home view easily

Home screen
  • Platform icons for light ambience polished
  • Switching the user added to the end of the Top Menu (if more than one user is configured)
  • After minimizing an Android app, the transition to Home screen is smooth and quick now
  • Missing low battery notifications fixed. Also, battery % added to those notifications
Localisation
  • Romanian language and keyboard added to Sailfish OS
  • Use locale-specific list separator instead of “,” (important for Chinese and Arabic locales)
Messages
  • All messages are now grouped by reception date (previously anything older than one week went under section “Older”)
  • SMS delivery notifications are shown for all modems now
  • Quick scroll added in conversations to easily jump back to the latest message
Notes
  • Numbering of rearranged notes fixed
Notifications
  • Long-pressing notification banner now hints it can be swiped away
  • Missing battery low notification now displays the current charge percentage
  • Notification added for incoming WhatsApp call while WhatsApp is full-screen
  • Notification API allows passing progress info
People
  • Birthday events shortened to one day
  • Adding contacts with only company name & phone number is possible now. Empty name fields are accepted
  • Selecting a birthday for a contact made easier. An empty date is shown by default with type ‘birthday’
  • Date picker made more user-friendly; it opens to the year set previously, not to the current year
  • Nickname field is not pre-filled with sender’s phone number anymore when saving a new contact
Phone
  • Redesigned incoming call experience. Flick horizontally to answer or flick up to decline (with a quick message or a reminder)
  • Failed outgoing calls are now saved to the list of recent calls
  • Dot/period (’.’) is not supported as DTMF pause character any more. Use ‘p’ or comma ‘,’, instead. Use dot/period as a separator
  • Call recordings can no longer be accessed by normal apps
  • Call avatar made darker again to make call controls better visible (regression)
  • Call avatar picture now rotates when call window changes orientation (only on tablets)
Sailfish core and middleware
  • Lots of components updated to their latest versions
  • Adjusted for multiple users and for 64-bit architecture

Security

  • Access to privileged files blocked from email messages with a special format
  • Vulnerabilities fixed: glibc 2.30 – CVE-2020-6096, PackageKit 1.1.13 – CVE-2018-1106 and others.
Settings
  • Menu page “Users” added. Here the device owner can create, modify, delete, and switch additional users. A Guest user can be enabled
  • Item "Transfers settings# is now able to display appropriate icons for many mime types it couldn’t before
Shared device
  • In addition to the default user, the Admin (a.k.a. device owner), up to 6 additional users can be created and named. These users have limited rights and functions.
  • A nameless guest user can be added, too, with even more limited rights and functions.
  • Admin appears as “defaultuser” in the file system of devices to which 3.4.0 (or later) is installed. In OTA-updated devices, the good old “nemo” remains. A lot of hardcoded paths referring to “nemo” have been eliminated
  • Additional users appear by their given names
  • Menu page “Settings > Users” added. Here the device owner can create, modify, delete, and switch additional users. A guest user can be enabled. Switching users can be done at the end of Top Menu, too
  • Note: Android App Support and Android apps are hidden from additional users
  • Brief help article on shared devices and multiple users: https://jolla.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360013835719 4
Storage and file manager
  • Files and folders can now be renamed in Storage settings
  • Connecting an external encrypted storage device to a phone fixed.
  • Copying files bigger than 2GB fixed. Note: copying to SD card can still introduce problems depending on the filesystem. If you go above 4GB with FAT32, for instance.
  • Sailfish formats SD cards now to permissions of “drwxrwx—”, i.e. settings group rights, too. This helps Android apps in accessing the card.
  • Handling of file sizes bigger than 4GB fixed in Gallery details and elsewhere
  • Phantom memory card prevented from appearing
Text input
  • Romanian keyboard added
  • Numeric keyboard now supports typing alternative decimal separators (1.2 vs. 1,2)
  • Capital German ẞ character added to the German keyboard layout
  • Pressing the attachment button in WhatsApp hides the keyboard, making it possible to select an attachment
Updating Sailfish OS
  • Improved the OS update process by adding a stricter check for potential conflicts. When downloading an update, the OS now checks the consistency of the current system against the new parts being downloaded. Any packages that conflict or that have been replaced could cause the update to fail, so if such packages are detected they will be listed as a potential problem and recommended for removal before continuing with upgrade installation. This is not required; the user may ignore the warning and proceed with installation anyway, but there will be a chance that the upgrade fails part-way through and leaves the device in a non-booting state.
USB/MTP
  • Copying of big files (300+ MB) from host PC to SD card over MTP fixed
  • Copying and moving of files in device storage or in SD card or between those two, controlled over MTP from a Linux host PC, was fixed
VPN
  • VPN setting entries can be cleared. When editing an already created VPN configuration, deleting the text from a field already filled and accepting the dialogue work now.
  • New option was added for each VPN: default route. This allows the user to select whether all traffic should be going over the VPN or not. The setting is named as “Set as default route” and exists on VPN advanced settings. This option is enabled by default. When enabled all traffic is routed via VPN (like it always has been). When disabled all traffic is routed via the connected medium but the VPN networks can be accessed. In this case, DNS requests are directed to both connected medium and VPNs DNS servers.
Weather
  • Weather app and banner migrated to the new Foreca API
  • New hourly weather forecast view added to the Events view
  • Check and update the weather data when the display is turned on to always show up-to-date information
  • Offline indication no longer hides the old weather forecast information

Versienummer 3.4.0.22
Releasestatus Final
Website Jolla
Download https://jolla.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/201836347
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 01-10-2020 14:54
23 • submitter: Anoniem: 193142

01-10-2020 • 14:54

23 Linkedin

Submitter: Anoniem: 193142

Bron: Jolla

Update-historie

19-03 Sailfish OS 4.4.0 32
05-11 Sailfish OS 4.3.0 3
01-09 Sailfish OS 4.2.0 30
05-'21 Sailfish OS 4.1.0 1
10-'20 Sailfish OS 3.4.0 23
05-'20 Sailfish OS 3.3.0 22
12-'19 Sailfish OS 3.2.1 0
11-'19 Sailfish OS 3.2.0 30
07-'19 Sailfish OS 3.1.0 26
05-'19 Sailfish OS 3.0.3 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

Jolla Sailfish 3

geen prijs bekend

Sailfish X

geen prijs bekend

Besturingssystemen Jolla

Reacties (23)

-Moderatie-faq
-123023+116+26+31Ongemodereerd7
Wijzig sortering
+1JoeBlack2k
1 oktober 2020 14:58
Vroeger was ik hier altijd zeer hyped over, nu ziet het er uit als een sexloze variant van android. jammer dat iedereen een dock moet hebben en eigenlijk geen inovatie meer is in de telefoonmarkt
+3Nas T

@JoeBlack2k1 oktober 2020 15:16
Ligt er aan wat je wil.
Hier zijn enkele voordelen van Sailfish ten opzichte van Android (en evt iOS):
  • álle native apps zijn gratis (Android/iOS)
  • álle native apps laten geen reclame zien (Android/iOS)
  • álle native apps respecteren je privacy (Android/iOS)
  • Sailfish OS respecteert je privacy (Android/iOS)
  • Het is eenvoudig om roottoegang te krijgen (Android/iOS)
  • Een fatsoenlijk updatebeleid (Android)
  • Daarnaast is het op de betaalde versies (€50) van Sailfish mogelijk om Android support te hebben. Daarmee kun je Android applicaties draaien. Niet alles werkt, maar veel wel. In sommige gevallen ook bankapplicaties.
Android en iOS zijn misschien robuuster en bieden meer mogelijkheden, maar Jolla biedt het met Sailfish voor een redelijke prijs.
+1nietorigineel
@Nas T1 oktober 2020 15:39
Alle voordelen tov Android en iOS vallen weg op het moment dat de apps die je nodig hebt / wil gebruiken er niet zijn. Ik ga er voor het gemak maar vanuit dat (voor mij) cruciale apps als bijvoorbeeld banken, Whatsapp er niet native zijn.
De mogelijkheid om te betalen voor Android support is het slechtste van 2 werelden. Je bent het product (je privacy is weer weg) EN je moet betalen.
+2Elefant
@nietorigineel1 oktober 2020 16:43
Het hooghouden van Waarden vraagt opofferingen
Zou het geen opofferingen vragen
zou het niets waard zijn.

Ben je niet bereid die opofferingen te brengen?
Moet je niet klagen.
+1mpol
@nietorigineel1 oktober 2020 16:13
Het is ook een keuze van banken en van Whatsapp om hun apps niet uit te geven voor Sailfish. Daar kunnen de mensen van Jolla niets aan doen. Makers van apps die comatible waren met Whatsapp kregen advocaten achter zich aan :(
Ik hoop dat Signal populair wordt en dat we de native app Whisperfish kunnen gaan gebruiken. Signal heeft qua privacy een veel betere reputatie dan Whatsapp.

Betalen vind ik trouwens geen probleem. Het zorgt er voor (hopelijk) dat de mensen van Jolla door kunnen gaan met het uitbrengen van updates. Wil je dingen "gratis" dan ga je op andere manieren betalen, bijvoorbeeld in de vorm van privegegevens die gebruikt en/of verhandeld worden.
Privacy is trouwens niet binair ja/nee, maar veel meer een grijze schaal. Als je jezelf beperkt in de meer dubieuze Android-apps dan lijkt het me dat je meer privacy hebt dan wanneer je een gewone Google-telefoon hebt met de Play Store.
Voor mezelf kies ik er liever voor om meer privacy te hebben en meer een Linux-ervaring, waarbij ik mogelijk wat aan functionaliteit inlever. Die afweging kun je alleen zelf maken, een ander kan dat niet voor je doen.
0nietorigineel
@mpol2 oktober 2020 08:23
Het is zeker een keuze van banken en andere grote partijen om apps niet uit te geven voor sailfish. Het zal hun motivatie om dat wel te doen niet te goede komen als er een omweg is om er alsnog android apps op te draaien. Niet dat ik overigens zou verwachten dat ze dat zonder die optie wel direct zouden doen.

Ik zou ook best willen betalen voor een goed OS, maar niet als dat geld alleen gebruikt wordt om android compatibiliteit te ontwikkelen.
+2mpol
@nietorigineel2 oktober 2020 11:30
Mijn indruk van de ontwikkeling van Sailfish is dat Sailfish zelf op de eerste plaats staat. De Android laag is extra. De meeste ontwikkeling zie ik in het systeem zelf gebeuren.
+1Nas T

@nietorigineel1 oktober 2020 16:52
Alle voordelen tov Android en iOS vallen weg op het moment dat de apps die je nodig hebt / wil gebruiken er niet zijn.
Bijna 10 jaar geleden zei een topman van Nokia over Android alsof je in je broek plast in de winter. Je reactie sluit er perfect op aan. Blijkbaar zijn we zó gewoon geworden bij het gebruik van Android, dat we de privacyschending, de reclame, het brakke updatebeleid en het slechte beleid van de Play Store op de koop toe nemen ;).
0nietorigineel
@Nas T2 oktober 2020 08:27
Het is niet zozeer zo gewoon aan android, want op iOS kan je eigenlijk precies hetzelfde. Het is wel zo dat een telefoon tegenwoordig veel meer is dan een device om mee te bellen of sms-en.

Om in dezelfde analogie te blijven: nadat je in je broek hebt geplast bij -20 graden komt er iemand langs die zegt: trek alles maar uit, inclusief je winterjas. Hier heb je vast een t-shirt en een onderbroek, de rest komt misschien later. Als je het koud hebt kan je je natte broek wel even om je schouders slaan.
+2Ikheetchris
@JoeBlack2k1 oktober 2020 15:16
Sailfish OS heeft niet echt bepaald een dock in de huidige versie, de schermafbeeldingen zien er ook vrij verouderd uit. Hier een schermafbeelding van het thuisscherm in 3.4.0..

Het "dock" verschijnt enkel als je eenmaal tikt en wordt daarna weer verborgen, net zoals de notificatie-icoontjes aan de zijkant.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ikheetchris op 1 oktober 2020 15:17]

+2Ikheetchris
1 oktober 2020 15:31
Kleine, maar wellicht belangrijke, toevoeging: dit is nog steeds een Early Access release. Deze moet je in je Jolla account-instellingen op de website aanzetten, anders ontvang je hem nog niet.

Naast het gebruikelijke uitschakelen van patches en andere ingrijpende systeemaanpassingen wordt ook aangeraden om tijdelijk Aliendalvikcontrol te verwijderen, omdat je anders een soft-brick krijgt. Ook zijn er gebruikers die klagen dat alle WLAN-netwerken vergeten zijn.

En niet te vergeten het scherm dat wordt getoond als je gebeld wordt, het is namelijk écht verschrikkelijk herontworpen. Ik kan niet zo snel een schermafdruk maken, maar in plaats van omhoog vegen voor ophangen en omlaag vegen voor aannemen, is het nu naar links of rechts vegen om aan te nemen en op een knop drukken om op te hangen. Ronduit verschrikkelijk, het ziet er slecht ontworpen uit en het staat haaks op hun éigen UI-richtlijnen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ikheetchris op 1 oktober 2020 15:31]

+1mpol
@Ikheetchris1 oktober 2020 15:50
Ook nog even goed om te vermelden... Gewoonlijk zijn de early-access releases redelijk goed en installeer ik ze gewoonlijk na een paar dagen. Bij deze release zijn er toch wat problemen voor mensen. Dat zal veelal opgelost worden voor de echte release die over een paar weken verschijnt, maar ik wacht nog even op de volgende early-access, die waarschijnlijk nog ertussen gaat komen en die hopelijk al wel goed is.
0RoestVrijStaal
@Ikheetchris1 oktober 2020 16:35
En niet te vergeten het scherm dat wordt getoond als je gebeld wordt, het is namelijk écht verschrikkelijk herontworpen. Ik kan niet zo snel een schermafdruk maken, maar in plaats van omhoog vegen voor ophangen en omlaag vegen voor aannemen, is het nu naar links of rechts vegen om aan te nemen en op een knop drukken om op te hangen. Ronduit verschrikkelijk, het ziet er slecht ontworpen uit en het staat haaks op hun éigen UI-richtlijnen.
M'wàh AFAIK bij de introductie van versie 2 van SailFishOS werden er ook veel UI-richtlijnen geschoffeerd. Ik vraag me af of die lui bij Jolla die richtlijnen zelf nog serieus nemen.
0PureTryOut
@Ikheetchris9 oktober 2020 16:26
Ah dat verklaart het. Ik gebruik mijn Jolla Phone al een tijdje niet meer maar ik update het nog steeds naar elke nieuwe SailfishOS versie maar deze kwam maar niet binnen. Ik dacht dat het doek voor het apparaat eindelijk gevallen was maar dat valt mee dus.
+1Egocentrix
1 oktober 2020 15:53
Wat mooi om te zien dat hier nog steeds werk in gestopt wordt!

Vraagje aan de ervaren mensen hier. Ik heb in het verleden een N9 gehad (nu Android, wat een ellende is dat eigenlijk :|) en het jeukt toch een beetje om Sailfish een keer uit te proberen. Wat is tegenwoordig het beste toestel daarvoor? Een XA2, of toch ergens een Jolla vandaan proberen te halen?
+2mpol
@Egocentrix1 oktober 2020 16:01
De Jolla 1 is al uit 2013 en inmiddels wel verouderd qua hardware, al worden er nog steeds updates voor uitgegeven.
Wil je op dit moment een nieuw (of tweedehands) toestel, dan zijn de Xperia XA2 en de Xperia 10 goede toestellen. De XA2 heeft een wat mij betreft fijnere beeldschermverhouding (16:9 versus 21:9) en een iets breder scherm, wat voor mij de doorslag gaf voor de XA2. Ook heeft de XA2 een iets betere accuduur met SFOS.
Ik ben vergeten wat de voordelen zijn van de Xperia 10 :)
De 10 II is al uit van Sony, maar wordt op dit moment nog niet ondersteund. Ik geloof dat er gesuggereerd werd dat er aan gewerkt wordt, maar echte aankondigingen zijn ze nooit scheutig mee :)

Ik heb een korte periode een N9 gehad. De interface vond ik erg fijn. Het toetsenbord en accuduur vond ik slecht. Bij Sailfish vind ik de interface minder dan bij de N9, maar het toetsenbord en accuduur zijn beter. Ook is de ondersteuning qua updates veel beter, de N9 kreeg maar 2 jaar heel matig updates en was al snel onbruikbaar.
Ik gebruik wel echt de Android ondersteuning, voor Whatsapp, Firefox en Signal. De systeembrowser heeft in deze versie een belangrijke update gehad, dus ik hoop de Android-versie van Firefox minder nodig te hebben.
+1Indir
1 oktober 2020 16:00
Experimental support for 64-bit architecture. The ABI is not stable yet, and likely there will be changes.
Wat houd dit precies in als ik vragen mag?
+1mpol
@Indir1 oktober 2020 16:05
Ik ben geen systeemontwikkelaar, maar het huidige Sailfish is nog in 32bit uitgegeven. Deze eerste versie van 64bit ondersteuning is vooral voor ontwikkelaars interessant om hun apps te testen. Apps uitgeven is nog niet handig, omdat er nog wijzigingen gaan komen.

Wat het voor de toekomst gaat betekenen weet ik niet goed. Mogelijk gaat de ondersteuning voor de Xperia 10 II in 64bit uitgegeven worden, waarbij mogelijk ook de Android ondersteuning in 64bit beschikbaar komt. Wat ik weet is het doel en plan nog niet heel duidelijk uitgelegd :)
+1Indir
@mpol1 oktober 2020 19:37
Ik had geen flauw idee dat het allemaal nog 32-bit was. Je zou denken dat het verstandiger geweest was om gelijk voor 64-bit te ontwikkelen. Maar gezien de hardware van de mobiele telefoons die Jolla zelf heeft uitgebracht kan ik het enigszins nog wel begrijpen waarom ze voor 32-bit hebben gekozen.
+1mpol
@Indir1 oktober 2020 20:34
Pas in 2016 kwam Qualcomm met de eerste 64bit Snapdragon 820. De Xperia X met de Snapdragon 650 had een 64bit cpu, maar rond die tijd had Jolla wel andere zorgen :)

In 2013 was alles op het gebied van Snapdragons nog 32bit, voor zover ik weet.

Pas nu is er blijkbaar ruimte en tijd om dit te gaan omzetten.
0Maurits van Baerle
1 oktober 2020 16:35
Ik hoop dat tussen al die aanpassingen aan email en Exchange ook een fix zit die er voor zorgt dat hij na een weekje geen nieuwe email meer op haalt. Nu moet ik mijn XA2 toch wel iedere week een keer opnieuw opstarten.
0beerse

2 oktober 2020 17:12
Weet iemand of SailFish ook voor FairPhone in ontwikkeliing is? Of heb ik er overheen gelezen?
0mpol
@beerse3 oktober 2020 02:32
Volgens mij is er een Community port voor de Fairphone 2.
Ik denk dat er werk wordt gestoken in een Community port voor de Fairphone 3.

Community port houdt in dat er geen Android ondersteuning voor gaat komen.

Redenen zijn denk ik dat beide bedrijven aardig krap zitten in het geld, en dat ze er niet echt uitkomen wie nu wie gaat betalen :)

Link Fairphone 2:
https://wiki.merproject.o...nstall_SailfishOS_for_fp2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

