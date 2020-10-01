Jolla heeft versie 3.4.0 van zijn Sailfish OS uitgebracht met 3.4.0.22 als het volledige versienummer. Voor de naam van deze uitgave is gekozen voor Pallas-Yllästunturi, een nationaal park in het hoge noorden van Finland. Sailfish kan gebruikt worden op toestellen van Jolla, de Sony Xperia X, XA2 en 10, en de Gemini PDA. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in deze release zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.
Accounts
Android App Support 8.1
- If synchronization is attempted when offline, instruct to get connected first
- Disabled accounts (CalDAV, Google, Exchange) used to sometimes generate alarms - this is fixed now
- Users are notified about provisioned ActiveSync account. This is especially important when an account is provisioned without a password as the user needs to enter the password and “create” credentials before account starts working.
- ActiveSync account can now be set up using a personal SSL certificate
- Signing in to Yahoo and OneDrive fixed
Backup & Restore
- Incoming WhatsApp call wakes up user’s attention now
- Spaces are now supported in the names of memory cards
- Missing Galileo satellite IDs added
- Known limitation: Android App Support only available for the admin user (device owner)
Bluetooth
- Automatic scheduled backup to cloud services added. The user can set the schedule, target and the internet connection. Only one backup schedule can be in effect at a time
- Backup & restore settings page redesigned, no longer blocks user during ongoing operations
- Backup and restore progress notification now shown on Events view
- Added button “Add cloud account” to make Backup setup easier
- Previous backups to various targets are shown in Restore section
- User gets instructions in case of an unmounted or locked memory card
Browser
- Pairing fixed after a situation where remote end unpaired this device. The informational dialogue “Connection failed. Ensure the other device is turned on, or remove the pairing and pair the devices again” is shown.
- Top menu toggle shows the real Bluetooth status upon disconnection now
- Allow cancelling an ongoing Bluetooth pairing instead of forcing the user to wait for the completion
Calculator
- Engine upgraded to Gecko ESR52. This makes using Sailfish Browser much more enjoyable!
- Hardware accelerated video decoding support via Gecko Media Plugin (GMP) (gmp-droid) added
CalDAV
- Pasting numbers to calculator no longer mixes decimal separator with digit group separator
Calendar
- Some fixes for sync problems
Camera
- Allow selecting event recurrence for specific weekdays. Uploading to server works.
- Two new event reminder options 6 and 12 hours added. This should make it possible, for instance, to avoid alarms of all-day events in the middle of the night. More options for recurring events.
- The rest of the birthday events lasting (incorrectly) two days eliminated
- Allow keeping complex event recurrence rules intact (by Damien Caliste). If an event has more complicated recurrence rules created elsewhere than we allow on the UI, it is better to notify the user and allow to keep the rules the same as they were before the event was otherwise modified
- All-day recurring events (Exchange accounts) used to be shown one day later. This is fixed.
- CalDAV calendars now support server-side invitation handling. See https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc6638 2
- Some fixes for CalDAV sync problems
Cloud storage
- Go to image mode when triggering selfie action from Top Menu
Connectivity
- Default WebDAV path of Nextcloud updated
- Hardcoded paths removed from Nextcloud
- Sync options of Nextcloud improved
- Nextcloud photo display changed from a grid to a list (since thumbnails are not fetchable for Nextcloud photos)
- Turning the image option off in account settings hides the photo folder from Gallery
- Photo sync fixed for OneDrive album in Gallery
- OneDrive account setup now launches the Browser app to perform sign in
Developer Offering
- Scanning of available WLAN networks optimized to save energy and to reduce unnecessary processing in the phone
- Manual network search fixed - found networks are listed with their correct names
- Editing of existing WLAN TLS connection settings is possible now
- Warning is shown if mobile data is turned off while tethering is active
- Length of WPA/WPA2 PSK password fixed to follow the standard (so 8 to 63 characters)
- “Connecting” state added to WLAN status indicator (as connecting to WLAN network in the background may take time)
Device lock
- Rust [1] programming language available. [1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rust_(programming_language) 9
- New options introduced for Developer tools Frame rate display (use “Application only” options when profiling your app)
Documents
- Security code (if in use) must be typed when the phone is booting up. Fingerprint recognition cannot be used in this case any more
- Setting up the security code during the first start of a device (after flashing or after factory reset) became mandatory. All new devices (Xperia X/XA2/10) have home encryption on by default which makes the security code a must
- There is no device lock for additional users or for the guest user (see section “Shared device” further down). A security code must, however, be set up for additional users and they need to type it when logging in. This is because of the encryption
- Any user’s code may be entered at the home encryption unlock dialogue (on black background). This allows for switching users in the boot up.
Device Management (MDM) [Corporate API]
- Opening a large Excel spreadsheet happens up to four times faster
- Pinch zooming presentation slides is much smoother now (previously a new texture was created every frame)
- Document previews at active cover now work more reliably
- Document active cover no longer shows minimized application side controls
- Support added for configuring Active Sync accounts over MDM
- Limited mode policy added to generic email accounts (allows editing of password only)
Events view
- HTML email viewer is migrated to Gecko browser engine from old Qt WebKit, improving rendering and standards compatibility
- Email actions (reply, reply to all, delete, and forward) are visible in the toolbar of the Email viewer
- Text selection and copying from email messages implemented
- Setup of Exchange account improved: it detects the existence of device lock now and works better when checking server settings; provisioning better
- Syncing of Exchange and IMAP subfolders implemented
- All messages are now grouped by reception date (previously anything older than one week went under section “Older”)
- Addresses at TO field remain in TO, and CC addresses in CC when replying to all
Gallery
- Events now shows hourly weather forecasts. Expanded weather banner shows forecasts, tap toggles between daily and hourly forecasts
Hardware adaptation
- Several improvements to syncing and showing the cloud service folders (e.g. changes in account options and changes of data in the cloud are better followed)
- Actions of jumping 10 seconds backwards and forwards added to the toolbar of video playback
- Nextcloud images are synced incrementally when possible
- Video clips from a locked or unmounted card are not shown any more (media tracker fixed)
Home screen
-
Experimental support for 64-bit architecture. The ABI is not stable yet, and likely there will be changes.
-
Unlocking the touch screen lock with fingerprint works again and allows for getting to Home view easily
Localisation
- Platform icons for light ambience polished
- Switching the user added to the end of the Top Menu (if more than one user is configured)
- After minimizing an Android app, the transition to Home screen is smooth and quick now
- Missing low battery notifications fixed. Also, battery % added to those notifications
Messages
- Romanian language and keyboard added to Sailfish OS
- Use locale-specific list separator instead of “,” (important for Chinese and Arabic locales)
Notes
- All messages are now grouped by reception date (previously anything older than one week went under section “Older”)
- SMS delivery notifications are shown for all modems now
- Quick scroll added in conversations to easily jump back to the latest message
Notifications
- Numbering of rearranged notes fixed
People
- Long-pressing notification banner now hints it can be swiped away
- Missing battery low notification now displays the current charge percentage
- Notification added for incoming WhatsApp call while WhatsApp is full-screen
- Notification API allows passing progress info
Phone
- Birthday events shortened to one day
- Adding contacts with only company name & phone number is possible now. Empty name fields are accepted
- Selecting a birthday for a contact made easier. An empty date is shown by default with type ‘birthday’
- Date picker made more user-friendly; it opens to the year set previously, not to the current year
- Nickname field is not pre-filled with sender’s phone number anymore when saving a new contact
Sailfish core and middleware
- Redesigned incoming call experience. Flick horizontally to answer or flick up to decline (with a quick message or a reminder)
- Failed outgoing calls are now saved to the list of recent calls
- Dot/period (’.’) is not supported as DTMF pause character any more. Use ‘p’ or comma ‘,’, instead. Use dot/period as a separator
- Call recordings can no longer be accessed by normal apps
- Call avatar made darker again to make call controls better visible (regression)
- Call avatar picture now rotates when call window changes orientation (only on tablets)
- Lots of components updated to their latest versions
- Adjusted for multiple users and for 64-bit architecture
Security
Settings
- Access to privileged files blocked from email messages with a special format
- Vulnerabilities fixed: glibc 2.30 – CVE-2020-6096, PackageKit 1.1.13 – CVE-2018-1106 and others.
Shared device
- Menu page “Users” added. Here the device owner can create, modify, delete, and switch additional users. A Guest user can be enabled
- Item "Transfers settings# is now able to display appropriate icons for many mime types it couldn’t before
Storage and file manager
- In addition to the default user, the Admin (a.k.a. device owner), up to 6 additional users can be created and named. These users have limited rights and functions.
- A nameless guest user can be added, too, with even more limited rights and functions.
- Admin appears as “defaultuser” in the file system of devices to which 3.4.0 (or later) is installed. In OTA-updated devices, the good old “nemo” remains. A lot of hardcoded paths referring to “nemo” have been eliminated
- Additional users appear by their given names
- Menu page “Settings > Users” added. Here the device owner can create, modify, delete, and switch additional users. A guest user can be enabled. Switching users can be done at the end of Top Menu, too
- Note: Android App Support and Android apps are hidden from additional users
- Brief help article on shared devices and multiple users: https://jolla.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360013835719 4
Text input
- Files and folders can now be renamed in Storage settings
- Connecting an external encrypted storage device to a phone fixed.
- Copying files bigger than 2GB fixed. Note: copying to SD card can still introduce problems depending on the filesystem. If you go above 4GB with FAT32, for instance.
- Sailfish formats SD cards now to permissions of “
drwxrwx—”, i.e. settings group rights, too. This helps Android apps in accessing the card.
- Handling of file sizes bigger than 4GB fixed in Gallery details and elsewhere
- Phantom memory card prevented from appearing
Updating Sailfish OS
- Romanian keyboard added
- Numeric keyboard now supports typing alternative decimal separators (1.2 vs. 1,2)
- Capital German ẞ character added to the German keyboard layout
- Pressing the attachment button in WhatsApp hides the keyboard, making it possible to select an attachment
USB/MTP
- Improved the OS update process by adding a stricter check for potential conflicts. When downloading an update, the OS now checks the consistency of the current system against the new parts being downloaded. Any packages that conflict or that have been replaced could cause the update to fail, so if such packages are detected they will be listed as a potential problem and recommended for removal before continuing with upgrade installation. This is not required; the user may ignore the warning and proceed with installation anyway, but there will be a chance that the upgrade fails part-way through and leaves the device in a non-booting state.
VPN
- Copying of big files (300+ MB) from host PC to SD card over MTP fixed
- Copying and moving of files in device storage or in SD card or between those two, controlled over MTP from a Linux host PC, was fixed
Weather
- VPN setting entries can be cleared. When editing an already created VPN configuration, deleting the text from a field already filled and accepting the dialogue work now.
- New option was added for each VPN: default route. This allows the user to select whether all traffic should be going over the VPN or not. The setting is named as “Set as default route” and exists on VPN advanced settings. This option is enabled by default. When enabled all traffic is routed via VPN (like it always has been). When disabled all traffic is routed via the connected medium but the VPN networks can be accessed. In this case, DNS requests are directed to both connected medium and VPNs DNS servers.
- Weather app and banner migrated to the new Foreca API
- New hourly weather forecast view added to the Events view
- Check and update the weather data when the display is turned on to always show up-to-date information
- Offline indication no longer hides the old weather forecast information