Jolla heeft een update van zijn Sailfish OS uitgebracht met 3.2.1.20 als het volledige versienummer. Voor de naam van deze uitgave is gekozen voor Nuuksio, een nationaal park ongeveer 25km ten noordwesten van Helsinki in Finland. Sailfish kan gebruikt worden op toestellen van Jolla, de Sony Xperia X, XA2 en 10, en de Gemini PDA. De lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit:
Contributions from Sailfish Mobile OS RUS (Aurora).
Several of the key improvements in this release were developed in collaboration with OMP for Sailfish Mobile OS RUS (Aurora OS). Here are some of the key features contributed by OMP to the Sailfish OS:
Jolla appreciates collaborative efforts of its partners and community to make Sailfish OS even better.
- Use of secure HTTPS connection (SSL/TLS) in browser shown to user
- Calender ActiveSync fixes
- Enablers for NextCloud account support
- Support for iptables matches iprange and GRE protocol
- Developer mode can be enabled now even without Internet connection and Jolla account
- MDM VPN provisioning
- MDM policy for browser blocking (corporate API)
- Email app: fixes for reply messages, sync state of email app, offline mode
- Email app: HTML can now be forwarded as attachments
- Documents app: CSV format support
- Documents app: fixes for diagrams for RTF
- Documents app: cyrillic representation fixes for RTF
- Documents app: charset detection for TXT files
- Documents app: XLSX support fixes
- Media app: dynamic detection of supported hardware codecs
- Message app: view visual style redesign and shown details improved
- Support for SmartPoster NFC tags implemented
- Phone app call ending new style and fixes
- Storage folder details view, encryption information, bugfixes
- UI component tab header redesign, label component fixes
- Gallery app: missing thumbnail does not prevent playing a video clip anymore
- Improved VPN connection request handling and VPN authentication error detection
- Fixes for L2TP VPN connectivity, PPTP VPNs, OpenConnect, and OpenVPN support.
- Security fixes for CVE-2016-3189, CVE-2019-12900, CVE-2019-9169, CVE-2014-2524, CVE-2018-20843 and CVE-2019-15903
Release Highlights
This list below contains examples of new features (and some bug fixes) added to Sailfish OS, compared to the previous public release 3.2.0.
Accounts
Android App Support 8.1
- Twitter feeds do not disappear from Events view anymore
- Signing in to Yahoo! fixed
- Enablers for Nextcloud account support (coming in the next release)
Backup & Restore
- Audio routing of WhatsApp and other Android apps fixed
- Audio volume of WhatsApp and WeChat improved
- YouTube app: both video and audio work now
- Xperia 10: Yle Areena app fixed
- Sqlite performance improvement
Browser
- Previous backups, including Dropbox and OneDrive, are shown correctly now
Calendar
- Use of secure HTTPS connection (SSL/TLS) is indicated to the user with a lock icon on address bar. Tap the lock icon button to access and review the security info
Camera
- Google calendar sync improved by replacing sync-interval method with sync tokens
- Support ActiveSync event responses without original invitation
- Various fixes to CalDAV-based calendars integrated
Connectivity
- Camera viewfinder layout optimized for narrow aspect ratio display devices like Xperia 10
- Camera shutter key can now be triggered with a shorter long-press of the key (on devices where the key exists). Vibra is played shortly to signify that the press was long enough.
- Camera shutter key location adjustment view only appears on purpose as a response to explicit user action.
- Filter out touch interaction near the viewfinder edges, to avoid accidental interactions happening on devices like Xperia 10 with small display bezel
- Disable unavailable external storage device (e.g. unmounted memory card) option in Camera settings
- Use orientation sensor instead of app orientation to determine the orientation stored on the captured photo
Developer mode
- Files received over Bluetooth transfer are no longer saved with a privileged group. This implies, for instance, that those files appear for Android apps after the transfer without touching them (as expected)
- See section "VPN" further down
- Implemented support for iptables matches iprange and GRE protocol (for PPTP) in the firewall.
- SSH over USB fixed
Device Management (MDM) [Corporate API]
- Can be enabled now even without Internet connection and Jolla account
- SSH and root access password is hidden by default. It can also be cleared now to prevent login with super-user rights or remotely
- SSH and root access password is not needed if SSH keys are used.
- SDK versions preceding 2.4 are not compatible with Sailfish OS release 3.2.1 and later
Documents
- Implemented Connman VPN provisioning API that MDM clients can use to set up and configure VPNs on the device
- MDM policy introduced to block browser use
- Document details show now the file location (path)
- Support added for opening CSV files
- Items in a document list can be sorted by name, date and type
- Diagrams, pictures and remarks support fixes for RTF rich text files
- Page numbers fixed for OOXML, DOC, DOCX, ODT text documents
- The Cyrillic text should now properly show on some RTF rich text files
- Detect charset for plain text TXT files
- Ensure zooming spreadsheets like XLSX files is always possible
Gallery
- Messages in HTML format can now be forwarded as attachments to preserve the message contents
- Recipient field redesigned, remove the added recipient with delete button, tap the recipient to see the selected email address
- Ensured that reply messages do not accidentally lose recipient addresses
- Network outages do not anymore leave email app to false sync state
- Email app does not prompt for Internet connection anymore when checking folders while offline
- Ensured reliable syncing of Exchange account
Home screen
- Missing thumbnail does not prevent playing a video clip anymore
- Filter out accidental touches near display edges to make video playback and viewing pictures in horizontal position more convenient, to avoid accidental interactions happening on devices like Xperia 10 with small display bezel
- Launching Gallery app for playing video getting stuck with busy indication fixed
- Screenshots are no longer saved with privileged group
Keyboard
- Fixed the issue of application launcher blur not updating after changing ambience
- SIM card error (SIM not unlocked yet, locked permanently) pages now work properly on landscape (only affects tablet variants)
- Multiple covers of the same app (e.g. when you have multiple ZIP archives open for extraction) getting confused fixed
Localization
- Legibility of keyboards improved for the light ambience case, where the background elements were a bit too dark
Media
- Vietnamese language added. No keyboard yet.
Messages
- Dynamic detection of supported hardware codecs
- Support for HEVC/h265 hardware decoding added to Xperia devices
NFC
- Message conversations redesign continued
- Message bubbles gained new visual style and related messages now form visual groups
- SMS character counter, SIM details and other information shown on the reply field simplified
- Short timestamp are now shown inline the message text to achieve a more effective layout
- Shorter timestamps taken into use
- Recipient field redesigned, remove the added recipient with delete button, tap the recipient to see the selected phone number
- Conversation page re-opening sometimes auto-scrolling the reply field out of the view fixed
- Message cover layout logic improved to avoid unnecessary empty space below the messages
People
- Support for SmartPoster NFC tags implemented
Phone
- Display contact info suggestions (company, role-based on data from existing contacts)
Security
- Response to making an emergency call is quicker now
- Call ending dialogue rewritten to use a new style moved to the bottom of the display
- Old call ending dialogue no longer shows after unblanking device
- Don't show call ending dialog on disconnect if other calls are still active
- Hide space reserved for number info in the context menu if caller is private
- Fit dialer better to landscape orientation
- Xperia 10: voice call recording fixed
Settings
- bzip2 1.0.8 - CVE-2016-3189, CVE-2019-12900
- expat 2.2.9 - CVE-2018-20843 and CVE-2019-15903
- glibc 2.28 - CVE-2019-9169
- readline 8.0 - CVE-2014-2524
- [Xperia 10] User data encryption was added for Xperia 10 (in fact, it was included in 3.2.0 already - we repeat the key things here for new customers). It is present by default. You have the following options (in case of Sailfish installed just now):
- Setting the security code during the initial startup of your device. It will be used to unlock the encryption (during device startups) and for the tasks related to the device lock. There is no way to disable the security code, the encryption nor the device lock other than re-installing (re-flashing) Sailfish or running the factory reset (which requires the security code)
- Skipping the security code dialogue in the initial startup and set the security code later in Settings > Device lock. Until then, encryption works in the background (no code queries) but you cannot enable the device lock.
Storage
- Encryption information added to "Settings > Encryption". Visible if user data encryption is installed - currently possible on Xperia 10 only
- Ambiences settings page now follows the current ambience colouring instead of the colouring of the particular ambience list item
- SIM card error (SIM not unlocked yet, locked permanently) pages now work properly on landscape (only affects tablet variants)
- Certificate details are now translated
- Backup settings page should no longer get stuck indefinitely, searching for backups
UI components
- File opening broke due to filename/url encoding. This is fixed now
- Folder details view shows the number of files in the folder now
- Encryption information added to Settings > Encryption
VPN
- Tab header design aligned with header components, right-aligned like page header. Previously, each tab was given one-third of the page width, and the labels were horizontally centred. Now, one header can take less than one-third width, giving more room to others.
- "GridItem" provided for 3rd party to ease development of grid layouts for native Sailfish apps
- Content deletion use cases redesigned to reduce confusion new users face. The work that was started in the previous release and continued in 3.2.1
- Opening portrait-only page from landscape orientation fixed
- Allow context menu deletion action on menu item delayedClick()
- Fix remorse item colouring when not following the global theme
- Fix crash with using label component within delegates
Device specific notes
- Improved VPN connection request handling. Having a VPN with invalid server IP, for instance, or when the VPN server is down, no longer causes VPN settings page to be unresponsive if the VPN is attempting to connect to the server for a long time and always failing. This was caused by improper management of D-Bus calls in ConnMan and is now fixed.
- Improved the VPN settings of OpenConnect to support different authentication methods (cookie, credentials, public key authentication and PKCS#1/#8/#12. PKCS#8 is not working at the moment).
- Improve VPN authentication error detection and interaction with VPN agent (all VPN types). An authentication error is shown in VPN agent dialogue if such happens.
- Fixed the issue of opening multiple VPN agent dialogues on top of each other with OpenConnect, VPNC, L2TP and PPTP in case the VPN agent request or VPN process timeouts.
- A VPN connection can no longer be stuck on "Problems with connection" state in VPN settings. This can be reset by enabling the VPN again or by going to VPN connection settings and saving the settings (VPN goes to idle state).
- Fixed L2TP VPN connectivity and settings. All advanced settings are properly saved, CHAP is used as a default peer authentication method with new L2TP connections.
- Fixed PPTP VPN connectivity on Xperia 10.
- Fixed PPP settings pages available on L2TP and PPTP VPNs. If authentication via MPPE is required in settings either of the MSCHAP or MSCHAPv2 is used (both cannot be disabled).
- The issue of OpenVPN forgetting credentials in various non-authentication errors is improved. OpenVPN should not forget credentials when the connection is terminated for reasons unknown.
- Improved the situation with OpenVPN when an invalid password for the encrypted private key is given.
T.J.C: Issues reported by the community and fixed in this update
- Xperia X, Xperia XA2 & Xperia 10
- Support for HEVC/h265 hardware decoding added to Xperia devices
- Xperia 10
- Voice call recording fixed
- User data encryption was added for Xperia 10 (in fact, it was included in 3.2.0 already - we repeat the key things here for new customers). It is present by default. You have the following options (in case of Sailfish installed just now):
- Setting the security code during the initial startup of your device. It will be used to unlock the encryption (during device startups) and for the tasks related to the device lock. There is no way to disable the security code, the encryption nor the device lock other than re-installing (re-flashing) Sailfish or running the factory reset (which requires the security code)
- Skipping the security code dialogue in the initial startup and set the security code later in Settings > Device lock. Until then, encryption works in the background (no code queries) but you cannot enable the device lock.
- Gemini PDA
- Incorrect WLAN MAC address fixed
Technical changes
