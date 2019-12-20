Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: SOGo 4.2.0

SOGo logo (45 pix) Versie 4.2.0 van SOGo is verschenen. Scalable OpenGroupware.org maakt gebruik van de broncode van OpenGroupware.org en richt zich op het delen van agenda's, contactpersonen en e-mails. Daarnaast is het volgens de ontwikkelaars goed schaalbaar en kan het via een webinterface worden aangesproken. Verder worden aangepaste versies van Mozilla Thunderbird en Lightning meegeleverd als client. Er kunnen ook andere clients worden gebruikt, zoals Microsoft Outlook, of mobiele apparaten zoals een BlackBerry. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de documentatie te vinden is. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen doorgevoerd:

Features
  • core: allow pre/appended Sieve scripts (4475ac6)
  • core: Allow the detection of external Sieve scripts (ac91a30)
  • mail(js): new button to expand recipients that are LDAP groups (46ade76), closes #4902
  • mail(js): new button to expand recipients that are LDAP groups (456a66b)
  • preferences: allow hiding of vacation the vacation period (c2e7f6a)
Bug Fixes
  • addressbook(core): safety check from broken URLs (0ceccdd)
  • calendar: adjust invalid dates when importing a vEvent (3bb40e4), closes #4845
  • calendar: adjust invalid dates when importing a vEvent (15d7c69), closes #4845
  • calendar: allow fetching group members from contacts-only sources (edc01e9)
  • calendar: raise warning when MuiltipleBookings is set to -1 (5923639)
  • calendar(html): don't cache list of week days (9aeecea), closes #4907
  • calendar(js): avoid call to /members when expansion is disabled (14b60cd)
  • calendar(js): avoid exception when adding duplicated attendee (2048fb1)
  • calendar(js): don't escape HTML characters in repeat select menu (699849c), closes #4875
  • calendar(js): fix refresh of attendees freebusy information (fbdabc9), closes #4899
  • core: don't disable the current script if we aren't doing anything (2bc24ec)
  • mail: wrap HTML part with HTML tags to render all content (47075b4)
  • mail(html: expose UIxMailViewRecipientMenu in popup view (5ccc126)
  • mail(js): add missing library to save msg from popup window (7298022), closes #4879
  • mail(js): avoid exception when adding duplicated recipient (a303011)
  • preferences: improve error handling with Sieve server (7180b59)
  • preferences(js): Lower constraints on auto-reply dates range (70984de), closes #4874
  • web: improve contrast of toolbars w/input field (e71afc9)
Localization
  • ca: update Catalan translation (e458a78), closes #4878
  • cs: update Czech translation (cd8f957)
  • de: remove duplicated short date formats (f872dc5)
  • fr: update French translation (bc172c5)
  • nl: update Dutch translation (ae42fd8)
  • sk: update Slovak translation (e65e0f1)
Enhancements
  • preferences: conditionally activate the Sieve script (5b3d84e)
  • replace calls to create GMT NSTimeZone instance (2e46e89)
With this release, Inverse also announces the adoption of Semantic Versioning and git commit guidelines to ease the release process. The old NEWS plaintext file has been converted to a more convenient Markdown file and renamed CHANGELOG.md. The bug tracking system as also been updated to the latest version of MantisBT.
Versienummer 4.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website SOGo
Download https://sogo.nu/download.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

