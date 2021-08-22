Software-update: SOGo 5.2.0

SOGo logo (45 pix) Versie 5.2.0 van SOGo is kort geleden uitgekomen. Scalable OpenGroupware.org maakt gebruik van de broncode van OpenGroupware.org en richt zich op het delen van agenda's, contactpersonen en e-mails. Daarnaast is het volgens de ontwikkelaars goed schaalbaar en kan het via een webinterface worden aangesproken. Verder worden aangepaste versies van Mozilla Thunderbird en Lightning meegeleverd als client. Er kunnen ook andere clients worden gebruikt, zoals Microsoft Outlook, of mobiele apparaten zoals een BlackBerry. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de documentatie te vinden is. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Features
  • Mail: download message as .eml file (ef5e777)
  • Mail: initial support for ms-tnef (winmail.dat) body part (045f134), closes #2242 #4503
  • Mail: new parameter to disable S/MIME certificates (545cfe5)
Bug Fixes
  • Calendar(dav): add method attribute to content-type of iTIP reply (e08be0d), closes #5320
  • Calendar(web): search in all user's calendars for iMIP reply (0aabd45)
  • Core: improve logged error when module is invalid (aa59aa9)
  • Core: properly validate domain using “domains” keys (a370aa7)
  • Core: remove CR, diacritical marks, variation selectors (90752c4)
  • Css: improve display of category colors (Calendar & Mail) (322226b), closes #5337
  • Login(js): fix domain in redirect URL (7e63452)
  • Mail: add support for messages quota (a1273f1), closes #5365
  • Mail: don't render SVG attachments (40b570c), closes #5371
  • Mail: fix end date of all-day event in mail notifications (694ffa7), closes #4145
  • Mail: improve performance of listing all mailboxes (54548c5)
  • Mail: remove media event handlers from HTML messages (69972f7), closes #5369
  • Mail: return unseen count of mailbox in msgs operations (a352256)
  • Mail(css): always show tag dots in messages list (d13e153)
  • Mail(html): format links in comment of Calendar invitations (2771fe1)
  • Mail(js): avoid using the DOM when sanitizing incoming html (8947f29), closes #5369
  • Mail(js): force reload of UIDs when cancelling search (b969ca4)
  • Mail(js): hide sign and encrypt options if not usable (eb46415)
  • Mail(js): respect thread level while loading headers (2d16456)
  • Mail(js): update visible msgs list when adding new msgs (0599922)
  • Mail(web): don't try to fetch headers if mailbox is empty (9cf67d0)
  • Preferences(js): don't save locale definition (e140bd0)
  • Saml: add XSRF-TOKEN cookie in valid SAML login (5f6cacc)
  • Web(js): get filename from content-disposition header (7d07dda)
Localization
  • bg: add Bulgarian translation (ebf2a80, eb18249)
  • de: update German translation (8bdae88)
  • fr: update French translation (1246469)
  • pl: update Polish translation (6b6b733)
  • sr_SR: add Montenegrin translation (3cc29b4)
  • sr_SR: use sr_ME instead of cnr for Montenegrin locale (36100b0)
Enhancements
  • Doc: replace xsltproc/fop by asciidoctor-pdf (1345022)
  • Mail: replace “Google Authenticator” with more general vocabulary (9ae9fa0), closes #5294
  • Mail(js): delay instantiation of Message objects on load (bc58bd1)
  • Mail(js): improvements for md-virtual-repeat (d285411)
  • Mail(js): various optimizations (a9c6f09)
  • Web: replace SOGoGoogleAuthenticatorEnabled with (20b2fd5), closes #5294

See the closed tickets for this release and the complete change log.

SOGo 3.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Gebruik het al jaren tot grote tevredenheid, ditto webinterface, caldav/carddav voor al je devices en specifieke devices, en dat alles on top of een standaard smtp/imap stack. Actieve community en zit ook goed in elkaar.
Ik gebruik hem ook omdat hij onderdeel is van https://mailcow.email.

De ondersteuning voor winmail.dat is erg welkom voor Outlook gebruikers met een 'verkeerde' compatibiliteits instelling welke standaard is bij Outlook. Andere email clients zoals Sogo kregen dan een winmail.dat bijlage.

