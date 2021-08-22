Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.4.5 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Features and improvements Added the Security Advisor feature for Malwarebytes for Windows and Teams accounts to help users to stay up to date with Malwarebytes features and updates. The feature provides recommendations to turn on the disabled features and settings that will help customers to use Malwarebytes to its complete potential.

Updated the UI for Teams onboarding experience to reflect the product name correctly.

Added new and improved items within Advanced Exploit Protection settings.

Enhanced detection and remediation. Issues fixed MBAM-5064: The tooltip under Port in the Brute Force Protection section was misleading.

MBAM-5049: The Close icon was not working in the screen where user needs to input user access password.

MBAM-5043: Some detected threats were not showing under Quarantined items.

MBAM-4970: Users were able to bypass the user access feature when Detection History was accessed through notifications.

MBAM-4584: Notifications were displayed when navigating to website despite hide setting enabled.

MBAM-4460: Windows blue screen of death (BSOD) were caused by mwac.sys service.

MBAM-3694: Scheduled scans disappeared after changing the license.

MBAM-5090: When users navigated to the Settings screen from the Custom Scan Results screen and then closed the Settings screen, they were incorrectly directed to dashboard and were unable to interact with the dashboard cards.

MBAM-4999: Users were unable to access the website that was temporarily excluded by Malwarebytes Browser Guard.

MBAM-2646: Incorrect promotional messages were displayed with broken links for Premium users.