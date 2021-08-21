Software-update: IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 159

IPFire logo (79 pix)IPFire is een opensourcefirewall voor i586-, x86_64- en ARM-systemen. Het bevat onder andere een intrusion detection/prevention system, deelt het netwerk op in zones, doet stateful packet inspection en biedt vpn-mogelijkheden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.27 Core Update 159 uitgebracht voor productiesystemen. De bijbehorende aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:

The New Kernel - Better Security and Performance

This is a major update for IPFire, as it rebases the IPFire kernel on Linux 5.10, the latest long-term supported release of the Linux kernel. Arne has been working through a long spring getting IPFire ported on this release and it is now finally ready for prime-time. It features:

  • Support for many new drivers, improved support and performance for existing drivers making IPFire more compatible with new, and powerful with existing hardware. Most notably are many network drivers as well as virtualised communication with the hypervisor in the cloud.
  • Networking throughput has been increased through zero-copy TCP receive and UDP and Bottleneck Bandwidth and RTT congestion control (BBR). Those changes will also decrease the latency of the firewall in the network when forwarding packets.
  • Wireless will have improved throughput and better latency with Airtime Queue Limits which practically enables use of all the "Bufferbloat" algorithms on wireless
  • Support for 64-bit ARM hardware has been massively improved and we were able to drop a large amount of custom patches who have been upstreamed into the Linux kernel.
  • Furthermore we have improved security of the system through improved protection against CPU hardware bugs additional hardening from attacks from the user-space.

This update is a huge step for everything that is going on under the hood of IPFire. We are hopeful to build many new features on this and make IPFire a much more modern and better to use system. If you want to support this effort, please help us with your donation.

Another important part of every distribution is the toolchain. This is what developers call the collection of compilers, linkers, the C standard library and basic tools that are required to build the distribution. These tools have been updated to GCC 11.1, glibc 2.33, binutils 2.36.1

The 32 bit ARM architecture has been changed from armv5tel to armv6l. We originally selected the ARMv5 instruction set as a common denominator for all ARM systems. There were only a few systems on the the market which have now all long been discontinued. To be able to remain compatible with existing setups and code, we remained with this architecture which is however not very well supported any more. This release changes to the slightly more modern ARMv6 instruction set which allows us to make a seamless transition; but eventually we will drop support for 32 bit ARM altogether. If you are using hardware on either ARM or x86 that is capable of running a 64 bit system but still running a 32 bit version of IPFire, we recommend to upgrade as soon as possible.

Misc.
  • The system image on the ISO installation image is now compressed using Zstandard for faster decompression during installation and faster compression during the build process
  • Installer: The unattended mode is now started correctly even on EFI systems
Add-ons
  • Updated packages: clamav 0.103.3, samba 4.14.6, tftpd 5.2, tshark 3.4.7

Versienummer 2.27 - Core Update 159
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website IPFire
Download https://www.ipfire.org/download/ipfire-2.27-core159
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 21-08-2021 09:3212

21-08-2021 • 09:32

12 Linkedin

Bron: IPFire

Update-historie

12-03 IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 164 25
22-12 IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 162 1
28-11 IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 161 0
08-'21 IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 159 12
06-'21 IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 157 5
03-'21 IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 154 3
06-'20 IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 145 4
10-'19 IPFire 2.23 - Core Update 136 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

IPFire

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (12)

-Moderatie-faq
-112012+19+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1orvintax
21 augustus 2021 09:59
Iemand hier ervaring mee? En hoe bokst het dan op tegen bijvoorbeeld een OPNsense of PFsense?
+2asing
@orvintax21 augustus 2021 11:53
Ik heb zowel pfSense als de Sophos UTM Home Edition (gratis tot 50 IP adressen). Het zijn beide Linux appliances waarbij ik het gevoel heb dat Sophos kan wat pfSense ook kan. Alle normale shizzle zit erop en eraan.

Waar de Sophos dan weer een voordeel heeft is dat Sophos rekening houdt met het feit dat je interne diensten wilt gebruiken. Een eigen mail server of www server in je domein is geen enkel probleem. Op basis van hostname heb ik 3 virtuele webservers draaien op 2 afzonderlijke servers. De Sophos UTM zorgt dan met blacklists en bekende aanvallen (XS Scripting, SQL injection etc) dat je spullen veilig zijn.

De enige valkuil is dat Sophos niet tegelijk een SSL VPN oplossing én een HTML portal biedt. Dat laatste is weer voor bijvoorbeeld een HTML portal voor je RDP sessies. Je kan dan inloggen op je firewall om vanaf daar een interne server over te nemen. Dat gaat niet samen. Dan moet je iets als Guacamole gaan inzetten.

Daarvoor zit er in Sophos ook een Captive Portal, waardoor je een inlogscherm van de Sophos ziet en na het inloggen zit je direct in Guacamole. De authenticatiegegevens worden doorgestuurd. Je kan ook authenticeren tegen iets als Active Directory. Het is daarmee een Enterprise Grade oplossing voor thuis.

[Reactie gewijzigd door asing op 21 augustus 2021 11:58]

+1MainframeX
@asing21 augustus 2021 22:10
Het is alleen jammer dat Sophos het superieure UTM 9 verruilt heeft voor XG en de XGS. Ik zie het op korte termijn nog wel gebeuren dat UTM 9 eol wordt helaas :(
+1hendymen
@MainframeX22 augustus 2021 13:02
Als je wat gewend bent geraakt aan de XG, dan wil je echt niet meer anders!

De XG is ook als home-edition te verkrijgen en is niet gelimiteerd in ip-adressen.

Enkel gelimiteerd tot 4-core's en 6GB ram. Vergelijkbaar met een XG135-XG210.
+1goarilla
@asing21 augustus 2021 13:42
Kleine opmerking: pfSense is tot op heden nog altijd op FreeBSD gebaseerd.
+1blaatenator
@orvintax22 augustus 2021 10:29
Lange tijd gebruikt en zelden problemen gehad (ook de afweging tussen OPN-/ PFSense / eigen config gemaakt en voor IPFire gekozen): Regelmatig updates, erg stabiel, makkelijk te configureren en indien gewenst kun je de diepte ingaan. Ook een behulpzame community.
Nu gebruik ik een Mikrotik device maar als er een reden was zou ik direct weer voor IPFire gaan.
0Gepetto
21 augustus 2021 10:34
Waarom moet ik eerst een torrent client installeren om IPFire te kunnen downloaden? Dat kan toch anders.
+1ScoeS
@Gepetto21 augustus 2021 10:51
Ja, op de link in het artikel staan directe download links naar de iso’s:

https://www.ipfire.org/download/ipfire-2.27-core159
0Gepetto
@ScoeS23 augustus 2021 08:28
Ik zie echt alleen maar torrent downloads.


[edit]
@mjcm: Volledig overheen gekeken, dank voor de toelichting.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Gepetto op 23 augustus 2021 09:34]

+1mjcm
@Gepetto23 augustus 2021 09:27
Als je klikt op "ISO Image" dat is de directe link naar de ISO.

Maar voor de makkelijkheid hier de Link waar die naar verwijst (x86_64 versie)

IpFire ISO

[Reactie gewijzigd door mjcm op 23 augustus 2021 09:27]

0Zjemm
21 augustus 2021 13:07
Ben ook wel benieuwd hoe deze zich verhoud ten opzichte van pfsense

Vooral zones

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee