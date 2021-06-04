Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: SOGo 5.1.1

SOGo logo (45 pix) Versie 5.1.1 van SOGo is kort geleden uitgekomen. Scalable OpenGroupware.org maakt gebruik van de broncode van OpenGroupware.org en richt zich op het delen van agenda's, contactpersonen en e-mails. Daarnaast is het volgens de ontwikkelaars goed schaalbaar en kan het via een webinterface worden aangesproken. Verder worden aangepaste versies van Mozilla Thunderbird en Lightning meegeleverd als client. Er kunnen ook andere clients worden gebruikt, zoals Microsoft Outlook, of mobiele apparaten zoals een BlackBerry. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de documentatie te vinden is. In deze uitgave, waar onder meer een kwetsbaarheid in SAML is verholpen, zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bug Fixes
  • addressbook: import contact lists from LDIF file (e1d8d70), closes #3260
  • calendar(css): enlarge categories color stripes (bd80b6e), closes #5301
  • calendar(css): enlarge categories color stripes (e5d9571), closes #5301
  • calendar(js): fix URL for snoozing alarms (d4a0b25), closes #5324
  • calendar(js): show conflict error inside appointment editor (fec299f)
  • core: avoid appending an empty domain to uid in cache (debcbd1)
  • core: change password in user's matching source only (da36608)
  • core: decompose LDAP nested groups, cache logins (a83b0d8)
  • core: don't bind a DN to LDAP sources with a different search base (e0b6e22)
  • css: adjust colors of center lists of views (045879a), closes #5291
  • mail: handle folders that end with a question mark (657f00f), closes #5303
  • mail: retrieve IMAP delimiter after LIST command (189aab3)
  • mail: use default signature when forcing default identity (dc81f70)
  • mail(css): improve HTML sanitization of background attribute (72321ec)
  • mail(html): add missing ARIA labels (66afbd2)
  • mail(js): add CKEditor plugin pastefromgdocs (517b888), closes #5316
  • mail(js): add debouncing on keyup events of sgAutogrow (d303247)
  • mail(js): add tooltip with email of attendees in invitation (af61752)
  • mail(js): avoid updating the DOM before closing editor (bed91ce)
  • mail(js): don't delay the progress indicator when loading mailbox (049c17f), closes #5278
  • mail(js): unselect all messages when changing mailbox (bfbf43b), closes #4970 #5148
  • saml: don't ignore the signature of messages (e536365)
  • saml: fix profile initialization, improve error handling (1d88d36), closes #5153 #5270
  • web: allow to change expired password from login page (bdd8e35)
  • web: allow to change expired password from login page (8e98af0)
  • web: restore support of ppolicy OpenLDAP overlay (0c1f9fd)
  • web(js): don't cache users results in ACL editor (4501b5e)
Localization
  • fr: update French translation (7bebc71)
  • sk: update Slovak translation (376c473)
Enhancements
  • core: cache the schema of LDAP user sources (d0056d3)

See the closed tickets for this release and the complete change log.

SOGo 3.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 5.1.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website SOGo
Download https://sogo.nu/download.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

By Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

04-06-2021 08:24
submitter: begintmeta

04-06-2021 • 08:24

2 Linkedin

Submitter: begintmeta

Source: SOGo

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+10+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
0beerse
4 juni 2021 15:27
.... aangepaste versies van thunderbird (en lightning)? Hoezo aangepast? Het liefst gebruik ik de kale/frisse thunderbird met een paar extenties. Daar zou ik voor de laatste functies nog een add-on voor Sogo bij kunnen hebben en die zou ik accepteren. Overigens, zowel op linux als op msWindows.
0sfranken
@beerse4 juni 2021 20:24
Ik geloof met de SOGo addon en connectie settings die in een keer goed staan al, maar helemaal zeker weten doe ik dat niet meer. Is inmiddels zo'n 10 jaar geleden dat ik SOGo heb aangeraakt.

