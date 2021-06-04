Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 466.63 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer ondersteuning voor de GeForce RTX 3080 Ti en de DLSS-patch van No Man's Sky, verbeteringen voor de spellen Chivalry 2 en Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 en is er ondersteuning voor nVidia Reflex in War Thunder en Escape from Tarkov. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the latest new titles and updates, including the latest patch for No Man's Sky which introduces nVidia DLSS technology. Additionally, this release also provides optimal support for Chivalry 2, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, and the new nVidia Reflex integrations in War Thunder and Escape from Tarkov.

Includes support for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU.

[VR]: If the GPU is connected to a 4K UHD TV, the system may freeze when launching a VR game. [3313315]

[RTX 20 series][GTX 16/10 series][HDMI]: 4K @ 120Hz display mode is not available from display settings. [3312401]