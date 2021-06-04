Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 466.63 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer ondersteuning voor de GeForce RTX 3080 Ti en de DLSS-patch van No Man's Sky, verbeteringen voor de spellen Chivalry 2 en Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 en is er ondersteuning voor nVidia Reflex in War Thunder en Escape from Tarkov. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.
Game Ready for No Man’s Sky DLSS Patch
This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the latest new titles and updates, including the latest patch for No Man's Sky which introduces nVidia DLSS technology. Additionally, this release also provides optimal support for Chivalry 2, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, and the new nVidia Reflex integrations in War Thunder and Escape from Tarkov.Gaming Technology
Fixed Issues in this Release
- Includes support for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU.
Windows 10 Open Issues
- [VR]: If the GPU is connected to a 4K UHD TV, the system may freeze when launching a VR game. [3313315]
- [RTX 20 series][GTX 16/10 series][HDMI]: 4K @ 120Hz display mode is not available from display settings. [3312401]
- [nVidia Ampere GPU]: Colors may appear incorrect in games if sharpen Freestyle filter is used with HDR enabled. [200658208] This issue will be resolved in the next nVidia driver release.
- [HDR]: Some specific HDMI displays might show some flickering in HDR mode. [200729987] If you experiencing flickering issues, reboot the system.
- [World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]
- [Batman Arkham Knight]: The game crashes when turbulence smoke is enabled. [3202250]
- [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]
- [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
- Display may flicker or lose signal when launching a game on an adaptive-sync VRR monitor in multi-monitor configuration when sharing the same display mode [3314055]