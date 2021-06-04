Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 466.63 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 466.63 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer ondersteuning voor de GeForce RTX 3080 Ti en de DLSS-patch van No Man's Sky, verbeteringen voor de spellen Chivalry 2 en Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 en is er ondersteuning voor nVidia Reflex in War Thunder en Escape from Tarkov. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready for No Man’s Sky DLSS Patch

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the latest new titles and updates, including the latest patch for No Man's Sky which introduces nVidia DLSS technology. Additionally, this release also provides optimal support for Chivalry 2, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, and the new nVidia Reflex integrations in War Thunder and Escape from Tarkov.

Gaming Technology
  • Includes support for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU.
Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [VR]: If the GPU is connected to a 4K UHD TV, the system may freeze when launching a VR game. [3313315]
  • [RTX 20 series][GTX 16/10 series][HDMI]: 4K @ 120Hz display mode is not available from display settings. [3312401]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [nVidia Ampere GPU]: Colors may appear incorrect in games if sharpen Freestyle filter is used with HDR enabled. [200658208] This issue will be resolved in the next nVidia driver release.
  • [HDR]: Some specific HDMI displays might show some flickering in HDR mode. [200729987] If you experiencing flickering issues, reboot the system.
  • [World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]
  • [Batman Arkham Knight]: The game crashes when turbulence smoke is enabled. [3202250]
  • [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]
  • [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
  • Display may flicker or lose signal when launching a game on an adaptive-sync VRR monitor in multi-monitor configuration when sharing the same display mode [3314055]

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 3090

Versienummer 466.63 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 669,65MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-06-2021 08:18
9 • submitter: Hackus

04-06-2021 • 08:18

9 Linkedin

Submitter: Hackus

Bron: nVidia

Update-historie

15-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.79 WHQL 11
01-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.65 WHQL 39
14-01 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.23 WHQL 47
20-12 GeForce Game Ready Driver 497.29 WHQL 25
01-12 GeForce Game Ready Driver 497.09 WHQL 38
17-11 GeForce Game Ready Driver 496.76 WHQL 34
27-10 GeForce Game Ready Driver 496.49 WHQL 10
12-10 GeForce Game Ready Driver 496.13 WHQL 18
21-09 GeForce Game Ready Driver 472.12 WHQL 26
01-09 GeForce Game Ready Driver 471.96 WHQL 5
Meer historie

Lees meer

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software Nvidia

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
-1909+15+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
0Nickvdd
4 juni 2021 09:01
Wellicht een beetje oppassen met deze driver, veel mensen rapporten GSOD en BSOD problemen, al heb ik daar zelf tot nu toe nog geen last van gehad.
+1Wouterie
@Nickvdd4 juni 2021 12:06
Mijn GTX 760 ti had ook een paar vastlopers na deze update. Maar na een paar keer herstarten lijkt het nu niet meer te gebeuren.
0jeroenemeloen
@Nickvdd4 juni 2021 10:38
Heb je linkjes hiervan?
+1Nickvdd
@jeroenemeloen4 juni 2021 10:47
Je kan op de Nvidia subreddit, forum en op Guru3D een hoop info vinden. Lijkt wat problemen te hebben met bepaalde configuraties.
+1latinoman
@jeroenemeloen4 juni 2021 10:48
Heb je linkjes hiervan?

Nope! met EVGA GTX 660 Ti FTW+ versie 466.63 last van Blue screen of death ene keer en anderen keer last vastlopen scherm. computer opnieuw opstarten.

uiteindelijk vorige versie 466.47 weer geïnstalleerd en pc draai weer als een zonnetje.

[Reactie gewijzigd door latinoman op 4 juni 2021 10:51]

0Xfade
@latinoman4 juni 2021 16:07
Dit is wel tweakers hè. Je kan niet zomaar iets zeggen zonder linkjes te moeten geven! Schavuit!
/s
0phpnuker
4 juni 2021 11:34
Ik update sinds 461.9 niet meer. Alles werkt stabiel en geen reden om een nieuwe driver te installeren
+1Rudie_V
@phpnuker4 juni 2021 12:07
In april had je weer security updates voor de GPU display driver, dat is minimaal versie 466.11. Die updates in de GPU display driver zou je wel al reden kunnen zien om weer eens te updaten, maar dat is mijn persoonlijk mening. :)

NVIDIA Security Bulletins and Notices
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/security/

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True