Software-update: Total Commander 10.00 RC3

Total Commander logo (75 pix)De ontwikkeling van Total Commander versie 10 nadert zijn einde en de derde release candidate uitgekomen met nog slechts een handvol kleine bugfixes. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt. Doordat het beeld in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren, maar het programma kan veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde ftp-client en een multirename-tool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid. De complete changelog voor de 10.0-serie is op deze pagina in te zien, met nog zes bugfixes in deze uitgave. De belangrijkste veranderingen die we in versie 10 aan kunnen treffen zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Total Commander 10.00 release candidate 3 available

RC 3 mainly fixes bugs. Below are the new functions in Total Commander 10.00:

General:
  • Directories created by MacOS on ExFAT flash drives are now shown in TC. They were not shown because they had the invlid attribute 8: Volume label
  • Always show hidden directory "AppData" in c:\Users\<user profile> even with hidden files disabled
  • Allow user to install key file automatically when double clicking on it.
  • Add a "Zone Transfer" data stream when downloading files via anonymous FTP (Ctrl+F), or HTTP (Ctrl+N) from outside the intranet, like web browsers
  • When unpacking files internally or via plugins, copy "Zone Transfer" data stream from archive to unpacked files, just like the Explorer
  • New zone transfer option can be disabled via WantZoneData=0
  • Always look for key file also in c:\totalcmd, even if Total Commander is installed elsewhere
User interface:
  • Allow to use "Windows Hello" on Windows 10 to securely store master password until TC is closed. Use fingerprint, face or pin to connect again
  • Use mouse wheel to scroll through directory tabs (like in Firefox) when not using multi-line tabs
  • Zoom thumbnails with Ctrl+Mouse wheel between 10% and 200% of the size configured in Configuration - Options - Thumbnails
  • Load thumbnails from EXIF data (preview image) from JPG and various camera RAW formats: Canon RAW 1-3, DNG, Fuji, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Pentax, Sony
  • New option "Return to locked tab root directory on tab change" in Configuration - Options - Folder tabs
  • Show "!" prefix when current dir differs from locked dir on tabs which are locked with directory changes allowed
  • New option to only execute command line when it is focused (Configuration - Options - Layout)
  • When closing TC while there are unpacked temporary files, show the user the first 3 file names and their origin
  • Drop file from outside (e.g. virtual folder in Explorer) to read only directory (e.g. c:\windows): Better dialogs to allow overwrite and copy as admin
Saving settings:
  • When user cannot save settings (e.g. in Configuration menu or main settings), offer to copy ini files to user profile
  • For plugins in write protected directories, intercept calls to CreateFileA/W and all INI functions, and redirect write calls to %APPDATA%\GHISLER\redirect
  • Disable redirection of plugins: Add 8192 to RestrictInterface in wincmd.ini or registry
  • Specify different ini locations for specific plugins: wincmd.ini [ReplaceIniLocation] (see help)
Lister:
  • New DirectShow media player in Lister, replacing the old one based on Video for Windows (can still be chosen via configuration)
  • Support full screen playback via double click or Alt+Enter, leave the same way or with Esc
  • Change audio and subtitle streams via context menu
  • Configure preferred DirectShow filters via Lister configuration (3rd Tab)
  • Show chapters as tickmarks below seek bar, jump there with Ctrl+PageDown/Ctrl+PageUp
  • Buttons to jump backward/forward by x seconds (default 10s and 60s, configurable via right click)
  • Preload DirectVobSub filter if the source filter has a pin "Subtitle"
  • Allow to use LAV filters and ffdshow filters without installing them, by putting them in subdir filter32 or filter64, respectively
  • Save last playback position of the last played tracks longer than 10 minutes
  • Keep sound pitch constant when changing playback speed, using custom DirectShow filter based on open source SoundTouch.dll
Synchronize dirs:
  • Allow to use regular expressions and saved searches, with options where to apply them, e.g. one side, both sides, etc. via button [1x]
  • New context menu items to show file context menu and file properties, and to edit left/right file
  • Show exclamation mark in button "Singles" or "Duplicates" if it isn't down when opening the dialog
Compare by content:
  • Show extra listbox with the two lines from the current cursor position for easier character by character comparison
  • Show progress dialog when pasting large text buffer takes more than 2 seconds, allows to abort paste, but doesn't revert it
FTPS/HTTPS:
  • Support for OpenSSL 1.1 and newer. The main dll must be named libssl-*_*.dll / libssl-*_*-x64.dll (with *_* the version number, e.g. 1_1), the libcrypto*.dll must NOT be renamed!
Verify checksums:
  • Support checksum created from a stream, showing up as "<checksum> -" (checksum followed by two spaces and a dash)
  • In checksum files created by other programs, more OpenSSL format types are supported: SHA224, SHA384, SHA3-224, SHA3-256, SHA3-384, SHA3-512
Internal commands:
  • LOADLIST listfilename loads list of files/folders from text file.
  • cm_ZoomIn and cm_ZoomOut to zoom thumbnails (like Ctrl+Mouse wheel)
  • cm_syncchangedir: Do not enter a directory when it doesn't exist on the other side. Only turn off cm_synchangedir when the user tries again
  • Support parameters 0 (or none)=toggle, 1=set, 2(or -1)=reset for the following internal commands: cm_*Comments, cm_*DirBranch, cm_*DirBranchSel, cm_ToggleAutoViewModeSwitch, cm_SyncChangeDir, cm_SwitchLongNames, cm_SwitchHidSys, cm_SwitchHid, cm_SwitchSys, cm_Switch83Names, cm_FtpHiddenFiles, cm_SwitchDirSort, cm_SwitchOverlayIcons, cm_SwitchWatchDirs, cm_SwitchIgnoreList, cm_SwitchX64Redirection, cm_Vis*
  • Command LOADSEARCH <saved name> (e.g. on button): Put one equal sign = in front of name to start searching immediately, two == to start and feed to listbox after search
  • Improved ZIPFROMLIST command: The file list name can now contain Unicode characters, and the content can be ANSI, UTF-16 (with byte order marker BOM) or UTF-8 (with or without BOM), and the archive name can now also be put in the parameters field.
  • New commands to write file list with details and column headers to file/clipboard
Installer:
  • Default to c:\Program Files\totalcmd on new systems. If the user fails to get admin rights, change to c:\totalcmd
  • When not installed in Program Files, allow to set permissions for authenticated users to read only, installing user to full control
  • New parameter /W enables write protecting target folder: /W0 unchanged, /W1 give current user write rights, /W2 give only elevated users write rights
  • Last parameter can be a target path, e.g. installername.exe /F "c:\totalcmdnew"

Versienummer 10.00 RC3
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Ghisler
Download https://www.ghisler.com/1000_beta.htm
Bestandsgrootte 5,58MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

04-06-2021 09:24
submitter: P_Tingen

04-06-2021 • 09:24

47 Linkedin

Submitter: P_Tingen

Bron: Ghisler

Reacties (47)

0Ian Fox
4 juni 2021 09:58
Het ziet er toch echt net iets te oubollig uit. Amai.
+2_Thanatos_
@Ian Fox4 juni 2021 10:07
Qua look&feel is het inderdaad gedateerd. Maar deze tool is dan ook niet bedoeld om mee te patsen, maar om mee te werken :)
0Frappuccino
@_Thanatos_4 juni 2021 10:45
Blij toe dat de looks niet van het niveau basisschool groep 5 zijn.
+1ymmv
@Ian Fox4 juni 2021 11:40
"Never judge a book by its cover" ... D'r is een heel goede reden waarom zoveel mensen dit programma al zo verschrikkelijk lang trouw blijven, en dat is omdat TC zo verschrikkelijk veel kan en zo uitbreidbaar is.TC is net een Zwitsers zakmes - je kunt er alles mee. Het zal wel geen toeval zijn dat de programmeur toevallig ook een Zwitser is.
0_Thanatos_
@ymmv4 juni 2021 16:24
Ik denk dat dat wel toeval is, tenzij alleen Zwitserse mensen multifunctionele tools maken :)
+1thomasbaart
4 juni 2021 10:03
Ik lees toch wel redelijk wat klachten hier over het ontwerp, maar als je het eenmaal gebruikt wil je eigenlijk niet meer terug naar de normale Explorer. Het is een erg krachtige tool waar je een stuk gemakkelijker je werk mee doet, zeker wanneer je wat tijd neemt om de keyboard shortcuts te leren.
+1_Thanatos_
@thomasbaart4 juni 2021 10:11
Het ziet er zeker niet uit als een tool van dit deccennium, maar idd het is vooral een functionele tool.

Het zal ook zeker niet zo moeilijk mogen zijn om de boel er wat gelikter uit te laten zien, maar gezien het een "one man show" is (vziw dan) en het uiterlijk geen hoge prio heeft, is het ook wel begrijpelijk dat in bovenstaande lijst met verbeteringen weinig (grote) GUI-relateerde zaken staan.
+1bilbob
@_Thanatos_4 juni 2021 10:22
als je het echt belangrijk vindt kan je een boel aanpassen qua uiterlijk. Kleur, icoontjes, lettertype.


Het probleem van gelikter is dat het ook vaak een stuk simpeler is qua functionaliteit. Deze app zit propvol functionaliteit en dat kost ruimte.
0_Thanatos_
@bilbob4 juni 2021 16:22
Je kunt niet voldoende aanpassen om het erg modern uit te laten zien.

Mij boeit dat niet, maar anderen blijkbaar wel. Feit dat is dat TC niet dermate themable is, dat je daarmee het verschil gaat maken.
+1bommel
4 juni 2021 10:08
Tip: installeer naast Total Commander ook de Everything tool en geniet van supersnel zoeken (vinkje Everything aanzetten in het zoekscherm van TC).
+1bilbob
@bommel4 juni 2021 10:26
beste zoekding voor windows ooit.

Als je 'm op laatste wijzigingen zet heb je supergoed live overzicht van welke programma's aan het rommelen zijn op je harddisk.
+1Roely
4 juni 2021 10:01
Gelukkig is het icoontje lekker modern, een 3,5 inch diskette, had zomaar een 5,25 kunnen zijn.....

Doet mij denken aan Directory Opus van de Amiga. Het klopt, de jongere generatie gebruikt zelden Total Comander. Op onze development afdeling zie je het niet.
0_Thanatos_
@Roely4 juni 2021 10:09
De jongere generatie is dan wellicht onwetend. Ze weten letterlijk niet wat ze missen.
0Frappuccino
@_Thanatos_4 juni 2021 11:56
Nee, die gaan op een windows bak zitten klooien met twee explorer schermen langs elkaar met alle bijkomende onhandigheid van dien en het missen van een lading functionaliteit. 8)7
0FreshMaker
@Roely4 juni 2021 10:09
Het is ook geen development tool, maar een vervanger van file-explorers

Ik persoonlijk vind het werken met de windows shell irritant, omdat je blijft slepen, en geen ( uitgebreide) shortcuts hebt.
TC kan je naar eigen wens inrichten, sommige folders heb je misschien vaak nodig met een andere locatie, deze zet je als 'favoriet' en bij openen, beide mappen voor je.
zelfs lokaal / ftp is prima te doen.
0guillaume
4 juni 2021 15:10
Ik blijf nog altijd werken met TC op mijn eigen systeem, maar elders gebruik ik veelvuldig (de snapshots van) Double Commander. Behalve het obvious voordeel dat het cross-platform is, heeft Double Commander ook bepaalde zaken véél beter geïmplementeerd, zoals het taakbeheer van copy/move/delete-operaties, het kunnen controleren van een bestand door de checksum vanuit 't klembord te plakken, het beheer van menu's en knoppen, de optie om hard-/symlinks te maken en de geïntegreerde editor. Ook wordt een main window niet geblokkeerd door andere dialogen, zoals zoeken en mappen synchroniseren.
0Alex3
4 juni 2021 17:40
Misschien is het vloeken in de kerk, maar kun je aan de linkerkant ook een mappenstructuur in beeld brengen zoals in de Verkenner?
0MerijnB
@Alex34 juni 2021 18:05
Ja hoor, dat kan
01DMKIIN

@Alex34 juni 2021 18:21
Voor elke pane zelfs, indien gewenst ;)

Weergave --> Afzonderlijke boom --> ...
0Alex3
@1DMKIIN5 juni 2021 01:05
Bedankt allebei!
0IJsselman
4 juni 2021 19:00
Hier een gebruiker van 69.
Ben ermee gestart toen het nog Windows Commander genoemd mocht worden.
0speedy54
4 juni 2021 21:49
Ik gebruik TC ook al vele jaren.
Alleen in een Citrix-omgeving moet je het niet door iedere gebruiker laten gebruiken.
Daarvoor zijn de mogelijkheden te veel en te diepgaand, je kunt er zomaar je profiel mee om zeep helpen omdat je ook aan alle schijven kunt die bij Explorerer binnen Citrix verborgen zijn voor de standaard gebruiker.
In de tijd dat ik hem niet mocht gebruiken miste ik hem echt wel!
Officieel mogen wij geen eigen programma's gebruiken maar door een truukje lukt het wel om deze beveiliging binnen Citrix te omzeilen :-)
042erik
5 juni 2021 01:07
Ik was de afgelopen week op zoek naar een filebrowser (jarenlang primair linux gedraaid), ook totalcommander geprobeerd aangezien hij in veel top10 lijstjes voorkwam en op mijn android al tijden lang heel fijn is.

Maar ik moet toegeven (ik ga geen vrienden maken nu...) dat ik hem er binnen de 2 uur af gegooid heb...

- als je zomaar begon met typen selecteerde hij wel de map die je nodig had, maar een enter opende de map niet in TC maar in explorer
- overal waren plugings voor nodig, voor ssh, maar ook zelfs om hotkeys aan te passen.

Nu wel zijn broertje, double commander, als filebrowser ingesteld :) Die heeft deze issues niet en is gratis.
0IJsselman
4 juni 2021 17:48
Hier iemand van 69
Ben opgegroeid met TC, vanaf toen deze nog Windows Commander was.
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

