Software-update: Everything 1.4.1.1009

Everything logo (79 pix)Everything is een klein en gratis programma dat alle mappen en bestanden op een Windows-computer indexeert en met uitgebreide zoekcriteria kan het snel elk willekeurig bestand of map op de computer lokaliseren. Initieel slaat het alleen de bestandsnaam op, maar het kan ook op inhoud zoeken. Het indexeren van een verse Windows-installatie, die ongeveer 120.000 bestanden bevat, gebeurt in nog geen seconde. Het gebruikt dan slechts 14MB werkgeheugen en neemt zo'n 9MB ruimte op de harde schijf in beslag. De changelog sinds versie 1.4.1.1004 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Changes in version 1.4.1.1009
  • Fixed an issue with detecting NTFS volumes.
Changes in version 1.4.1.1005
  • Fixed a security issue with loading urlmon.dll and imm32.dll.
  • Fixed a 4-byte utf8 comparison issue.
  • Fixed an issue with connecting to the Everything Service from some devices (eg: a ram drive).
  • Fixed an issue with focus search on activate.
  • Fixed an issue with excluding filenames with 4-byte UTF-8 characters.
  • Fixed an issue with -focus-result command line options.
  • Fixed an issue with \\.\c: service access
  • Fixed an issue with db corruption from duplicated filenames.
  • Fixed a corrupt db issue when re-scanning duplicated files.
  • Fixed an issue with Ctrl + Tab.
  • Fixed issues with starting a rename while there was a mouse capture.
  • Fixed issues with the hide_on_close setting.
  • Fixed an issue with processing command line options from multiple instances.
  • Fixed an issue with copying results to the clipboard.
  • Fixed an issue with using the wrong column index in LVM_GETCOLUMN.
  • Fixed an issue with the es: url protocol.
  • Fixed an issue with Everything holding onto volume handles after RegisterDeviceNotification fails.
  • Fixed an issue with treating unmounted volumes as NTFS.
  • Fixed another crash with unaligned memory access and some USB disk drivers.
  • Fixed an issue when renaming a file or folder.
  • Fixed a crash with unaligned memory access and some USB disk drivers.
  • Fixed an issue with Everything not showing as an active window correctly.
  • Fixed an issue with Windows 10 not giving Everything focus
  • Fixed an issue with scheduled folder updates never occuring for network drives when waking from sleep.
  • Fixed an issue when permanently deleting folders with really long filenames.
  • Fixed an issue with gathering icons for files with paths longer than 260 characters.
  • Fixed an issue with IPC query returning the incorrect total items.
  • Fixed an issue with hidden windows staying hidden forever.
  • Fixed an issue with rendering negative visible result items.
  • Fixed an issue with saving column positions and widths.
  • Fixed an issue with showing suggestions above the search box.
  • Fixed an issue with context menus ignoring base keys.
  • Fixed an issue with Everything resetting the sort after rebuilding the database.
  • Fixed an issue with accessing offline volumes.
  • Fixed an issue with comparing dc: to dm:
  • Fixed an issue with attrib:d
  • Fixed an issue with the ETP client skipping space prefixes in filenames.
  • Added autofocus to the HTTP server search box.
  • Added check to see if volumes are mounted before accessing.
  • Added Lite version (which removes ETP/FTP/HTTP Servers and removes IPC)
  • Added to http server
  • Access denied dialog will now prompt to install the Everything Service.
  • Start menu shortcut and Desktop shortcut now installed as "Everything"
  • Compiled with /DYNAMICBASE
  • Compiled with /NXCOMPAT
  • Installer now saves settings.
  • The installer now installs Start menu shortcuts and the Desktop shortcut for all users.

Everything

Versienummer 1.4.1.1009
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Voidtools
Download https://www.voidtools.com/downloads/
Bestandsgrootte 1,65MB
Licentietype Freeware

+2postbuz
4 juni 2021 02:51
Everything is geweldig. Heb nog even naar de link van PeacekeeperNL gekeken over Windows eigen index-functie. Daar staat in de screenshot "Indexing speed is reduced to user activity".

Nou, daar heeft Everything zeker geen last van :) Onwezenlijk snel
+2bython
4 juni 2021 18:16
Ik vroeg mij dus af hoe snel het ging werken op een netwerkschijf.
Het vond mijn netwerkschijf niet in de lijst (ook niet wanneer ik het vinkje had weggehaald bij administrator rechten), maar gelukkig kan je gewoon in het veld eronder het pad opgeven. :)

Nog geen minuut of mijn terabyte(!!) aan data was al geindexeerd!

Een zoekopdracht gaat inderdaad in milliseconden, echt een geweldige tool.
0aad_handgranaat
4 juni 2021 19:52
Hoe krijg ik het voor elkaar dat hij ook mijn server doorzoekt? Deze heet bij mij Z:\ en hij ziet hem niet.... jammer, want dat is net de plaats waar ik wil zoeken.
+2PeacekeeperNL
@aad_handgranaat5 juni 2021 16:34
Hi @aad_handgranaat ,

Zoals ik het heb gedaan (hoeft niet de juiste of beste oplossing te zijn, maar het werkt) is zodra je Everything hebt geïnstalleerd (staat bij mij in het Engels), Tools, Options en dan onder Indexes, subcategorie Folders de netwerkschijven toevoegen. Dan indexeert ie ze voor je.

Laat even weten of het is gelukt!

Goed weekend, Peacekeeper
+1DarkShaDows
3 juni 2021 17:18
Ik sta elke keer weer met verbazing te kijken hoe snel het indexeren gaat, waanzinnig gewoon, een bijzonder handige tool om files terug te vinden
+1naaitsab
@DarkShaDows3 juni 2021 17:28
Ik verbaas me vooral dat dit gewoon werkt als gratis tooltje en Microsoft het na al die jaren nog steeds niet voor elkaar heeft. Deze tool vind zo'n beetje alles wat je wil. Zelfs tekst in bestanden.

De zoekbalk/GUI qua geavanceerd zoeken vereist nog wat werk (ext:bat content:blabla etc) maar dat komt vast nog wel.
+2PeacekeeperNL
@naaitsab3 juni 2021 19:40
Zviw kan het op Windows 10 wel, echter is dit niet by default. Wordt o.a. in de comments bij vorige updates van Everything aangehaald/benoemd.

Voorbeeldje van indexeren in Windows zelf.
+2NLxDoDge
@PeacekeeperNL4 juni 2021 12:21
Ik gebruik ook de standaard indexeren van Windows. Natuurlijk met het uitzetten van het internet zoeken.
(Wie gebruikt dat nou wel).
+2PeacekeeperNL
@NLxDoDge4 juni 2021 22:00
Dat internetzoeken vind ik zo debiel. Vreselijke instelling die ik ook direct had uitgezet inderdaad.
+2naaitsab
@PeacekeeperNL3 juni 2021 21:55
Ook al stel je dat zo in is het nog steeds kansloos vergeleken met de snelheid van Everything ;) Zowel qua zoeken als indexatie snelheid. Probeer het maar eens, daarna wil je nooit meer terug :P
+1PeacekeeperNL
@naaitsab4 juni 2021 21:59
Oh ik weet het ;) Ik gebruik Everything al een tijd. Maar het is niet zo dat Windows niet een soortgelijk iets heeft (zij het minder goed).
+1GoVegan
@naaitsab3 juni 2021 21:04
Wauw kun je er ook mee in bestanden zoeken, dat wist ik nog niet, zo gelijk proberen.

Het gewone zoeken naar bestandsnamen sta ik echte elke keer weer versteld van hoe snel dit gaat, niet normaal.
En ook het indexeren, nieuw bestaand aangemaakt en het staat er gelijk bij.
+1Cerberus_tm
@naaitsab4 juni 2021 06:45
Tekst in bestanden duurt toch best lang met Everything?
+1Batch
3 juni 2021 17:21
Everything is gewoon geniaal. Neemt vrijwel geen ruimte in beslag en het zoeken van bestanden op je schijven gebeurt terwijl je typt, zonder één seconde wachttijd. Echt ongekend.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

