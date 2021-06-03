JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql, PhpStorm gericht op php en IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java. IntelliJ Idea biedt slimme codecompletion, deep static analysis, intelligent refactorings, een debugger en een testrunner, en kan ook overweg met Kotlin, Groovy, Coffee- en Actionscript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. IntelliJ Idea is beschikbaar in twee smaken, een gelicentieerde Ultimate-smaak met meer functionaliteit en een gratis opensource-Community-smaak. Voor de Ultimate-smaak zal voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik betaald moeten worden, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft IntelliJ Idea 2021.2 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

The second bug-fix update, IntelliJ IDEA 2021.1.2, is out! You can get the latest build from inside the IDE, with the Toolbox App, or using snaps for Ubuntu. It is also available for download from our website. Here is the list of the fixes it brings:

Fixed the problem causing the color scheme to change unexpectedly. [IDEA-265169]

The IDE no longer returns an error when distributionSha256Sum is in a Gradle project. [IDEA-266355]

Chinese characters are now displayed correctly when the Quick Documentation action is invoked. [IDEA-268158]

Fixed several bugs affecting shortcuts that include the Option key on macOS. [JBR-3409]

Fixed the exceptions upon reimporting a project with an old Maven distribution (versions 3.3.0 and earlier). [IDEA-268495]

Tab and indent settings reset when you relaunch the IDE. [IDEA-267368]

The size of the tool windows does not fluctuate in Undocked mode. [IDEA-266173]

Check out the release notes for the full list of bugs we’ve fixed.