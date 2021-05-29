Jolla heeft versie 4.1.0 van zijn Sailfish OS uitgebracht. Voor de naam van deze uitgave is gekozen voor Kvarken, het smalle deel in het midden van de Botnische Golf. Sailfish kan gebruikt worden op toestellen Jolla C, Jolla Tablet en meerdere Xperia-apparaten. Meer informatie over deze uitgave, inclusief installatieinstructies en ondersteunde modellen kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Dit zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen die in deze release zijn aangebracht:

3rd party API and apps Basic support for app deep linking and custom URL handling: an app can register service-specific hostnames (e.g. twitter.com 1) to the app – then clicks on URLs will offer the app for opening the link

Signal messaging app gets the contacts from Sailfish now

Aptoide Store (Android apps store) updated to the latest version in Jolla Store Accounts Google Contacts API will be deprecated in June 2021 - Sailfish OS adapted to use the Google People API, instead

Fixed the syncing of the favourite status of Google contacts

People and Email apps can now open the dialogue for signing in to a Google account. This eliminates the problem of importing contacts.

Allow skipping authentication when creating CalDAV/CardDAV account

Fallback URL introduced for CalDAV/CardDAV account authentication if the default root path is not supported Ambiences Added the option to reset a platform ambience to default values

Removed explicit ringtone level by default from ambiences. The ambience switch should not then override the volume levels. On old devices, ambience resets are needed to get the new defaults. Android App Support (Xperia XA2, 10 and 10 II) Android App Support of Xperia XA2, Xperia 10, and Xperia 10 II is now on the level of Android 10 (API level 29)

Support for 64-bit Android apps added for Xperia 10 II

Signal messaging apps can get the contacts from Sailfish now

Rotation of Android apps fixed (it follows the option chosen at Settings > Display > Orientation)

Notification banners from Android App Support, showing the success or failure of installing sideloaded APK files, is fixed (which solves the issue of installing 64bit APKs from APKpure by mistake)

Installing APKs at Settings > System > Transfers fixed

NOTE: An increasing number of Android apps are implemented in the 64-bit architecture which is only supported by Xperia 10 II. Please make sure that you download 32-bit variants of the APKs for other devices. Audio recorder This new app belongs to the default apps of Sailfish now. You can get it from Jolla Store. A brief manual is included in the app intro in the Store. Backup & Restore Uploading backups to OneDrive fixed Browser CAPTCHA fixed in sailfish-components-webview

Translated the sentence where the Browser asks for confirmation on whether to remember the login details for a website

It is possible now to install new search engines from Browser settings using OpenSearch support

Browser data migration (bookmarks etc.) improved Calculator Scientific mode added to portrait orientation. Swipe up over calculations to open the panel with scientific operations. Calendar Fix for event sync failures. Allows calendar sync to continue after an error (thanks to Damien Caliste)

With Google calendar, down-synced exceptions to all-day recurring events are handled better now

Fix for showing down-synced Google events in Calendar

Elimination of duplicate Google events from Calendar

Birthdays appear in the Calendar again

Upsyncing locally-created dissociations for recurring calendar events to Google account fixed

Indicate to the user if a Microsoft Exchange calendar event email contains a cancellation Camera Make long URLs from a QR code wrap Clock Snooze notifications are removed from the Events view if the alarm is cancelled or otherwise edited Connectivity Addblocking fixed by bringing hostname resolution files back to Internet permissions

Support for creating L2TP and PPTP VPN connection from file added. The supported formats are now (x)l2tpd .conf file (and accompanying pppd config file, if present), and windows dial-up .pbk files

Support for NFC-DEP added

Switching users while having an MTP connection is handled correctly now

Support for Fortinet VPNs. Requires installation of package jolla-settings-networking-plugin-vpn-openfortivpn. Will also be available from the Store. Developer mode Fingerterm got translations

Fingerterm does not forget the commands used in the previous sessions

Fingerterm got the option for the keyboard to be fixed open

DBUS_SESSION_BUS_ADDRESS is now set in the SSH terminal Email Sending email messages in IPv6 network fixed Flashing (installing Sailfish X) Flashing scripts of Linux and Mac improved. They work now with recent fastboot versions, too. Home screen Image preview shown on screenshot notifications now

Fix Lock Screen Events not following orientation changes (issue on tablets)

Fix app wallpaper pattern flicker during peeking Gallery Showing image details from all local sources supported (e.g. images opened from Gallery grid, Mime handler and cloud services)

Allow zoomed content dimensions to become smaller than flickable in image cropping

Fix rotating images without file name suffix Localisation Slovak keyboard and text input improved Location service (GNSS) Support for MLS offline data is available as installable apps in Jolla Store (see below). Install the data of your area to make the phone get the location coordinates faster.

Positioning - Australia

Positioning - Eastern Europe

Positioning - India

Positioning - Northern Europe

Positioning - Southern Europe

Positioning - Western Europe

Recommended location settings:

Settings > System > Location > Custom settings: ON

Settings > System > Location > Select custom settings:

GPS positioning: ON

Offline position lock: ON

Online position lock: OFF Messages Improvements to Message conversation page opening performance Notifications The outcome from installing APK files is shown with notifications, again People Google Contacts API will be deprecated in June 2021 - Sailfish OS modified to use the Google People API, instead

Signal messaging app gets the contacts from the People app now

Signing in to a Google account for importing contacts was fixed

Adding contacts at the People tab of the Phone app fixed. The keyboard comes up now.

Several small fixes for the functionality of the People app Phone Fix for the issue of the SIM selection menu disappearing when trying to call a contact/number from the History tab

Recording of phone calls fixed

Reboot button for “Calling is not available” fixed Sailfish core and middleware Tens of packages were upgraded Sandboxing (app isolation) Continued to eliminate side-effects caused by isolation

Security glitches fixed Security Vulnerabilities fixed:

gnu-grep 3.6+git1 : CVE-2012-5667

libidn discarded to fix: CVE-2015-2059

openconnect 8.10+git1: CVE-2020-12823

qemu-usermode 5.1.0+git1: CVE-2020-10717, CVE-2020-10761, CVE-2020-13253, CVE-2020-13361, CVE-2020-13362, CVE-2020-13659, CVE-2020-13754, CVE-2020-13791, CVE-2020-13800, CVE-2020-14364

systemd 238+git4: CVE-2020-1712

vim 8.2: CVE-2019-12735 Settings Changing device language does not affect the chosen tones anymore

Adding a new user via Top Menu fixed Storage Showing application-specific disk use of Android apps in Settings > Apps > {app-name} improved Store Aptoide icon appears now in the App grid after installing it from the Jolla store

Platform app descriptions and screenshots in Store will receive an update (published in sync with the release)

Show screenshots without cropping in app page Text input You can now long-press the period “.” character to type exclamation “!” and question marks “?”

Slovak keyboard and text input improved

Keyboard layout mixup after orientation change fixed Updating the OS Update warning on potentially conflicting packages was rephrased to less alarming VPN Support for creating L2TP and PPTP VPN connection from file added. The supported formats are now (x)l2tpd .conf file (and accompanying pppd config file, if present), and windows dial-up .pbk files

Fortinet VPN can be installed from Jolla Store as a separate app. During the installation, it will be integrated into the list of “Settings > VPN > Add new VPN” eventually

Opening Fortinet dialogue in VPN settings fixed Device specific improvements Xperia 10 Random reboots on Xperia 10 got a fix Compass improved

