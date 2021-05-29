Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 21.1.6 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

With a bit of delay we bring to you the usual mix of security and reliability updates. It is of note that the OpenVPN advisory tracked as CVE-2020-15078 does not affect the provided version 2.4.11, but the security audit will falsely flag it as vulnerable because the source of the audit is FreeBSD where OpenVPN was migrated to 2.5 series already.

Plans for upcoming 21.1.x versions include a swift Phalcon 4 migration as well as Python 3.8 and PHP 7.4 updates.