Software-update: Sailfish OS 4.2.0

Sailfish OS logo (79 pix)Jolla heeft versie 4.2.0 van zijn Sailfish OS uitgebracht. Voor de naam van deze uitgave is gekozen voor Verla, een dorp in Finland die op de Werelderfgoedlijst van de UNESCO staat. Sailfish kan gebruikt worden op toestellen Jolla C, Jolla Tablet en meerdere Xperia-apparaten. Meer informatie over deze uitgave en ondersteunde modellen kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Installatie-instructies staan hier en er is ook een Jolla-topic op Got. Dit zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen die in deze release zijn aangebracht:

Accounts
  • Errors related to creating/removing Telepathy-based accounts fixed. For instance, removed XMPP accounts do not appear on “Settings > Presence” anymore.
  • Connection to Office 365 Exchange server failing due to provisioning defect fixed (provisioning inactive time)
  • Facebook removed from the available account types as the Facebook services had practically faded out. Facebook account remains over OS updates but won’t appear on devices to which 4.2.0 is installed/flashed.
Ambiences
  • UI components got a fix to follow the colouring of the new ambiences (4.0.1 regression)
Android App Support (Xperia XA2, 10 and 10 II)
  • “Settings > System > Android App Support > Show licences” fixed
  • Camera bridged to Android App Support more elegantly
  • Android app settings pages now display the app icon
  • If App Support is not running, a notification is shown about launching the App Support to start the app. The notification was improved to show the app name and icon
  • Internet connections of Android apps via WLAN improved
  • Updated to 10.0.0.54 security patch level
Audio recorder
  • Active cover layout now better aligns with platform style
Backup & Restore
  • User is notified to sign in again after restoring a backup from a cloud account
Browser
  • Close button removed from the toolbar
  • OAutb helper API for hybrid web app developers added
  • Settings and toolbar improved:
    • Choosing the download directory is possible now
    • History item added
    • Adding a web page to add grid appears in the toolbar conveniently now
    • Dialogue for checking your usernames/passwords of various web pages added
  • Usage of home page fixed - restarted browser takes you to the home page now (unless you have had tabs open)
  • Regression in saved passwords modification dialogue fixed
  • Tapping the downloaded file now opens the viewer app instead of taking you to the transfers
  • Opening a file from transfer notification supported
  • Signing in to captive portals with Sailfish Browser improved
CalDAV & CardDAV

  • Redirects from http to https (or vice versa) fixed - they used to be detected as circular and aborted

  • Last modified timestamp of calendar sync fixed

Calendar
  • Color-coded calendar indications on Calendar main page month grid added
  • Replying to event participants from Calendar made possible
  • Opening of iCalendar .ics email attachments fixed
  • Robustness of signing in to Exchange account improved
  • Enabling/disabling calendars in Calendar app now committed when minimizing the app (previously required closing the “Manage calendars” page)
Camera
  • Scene mode and the support for multiple cameras on Xperia 10 II
  • Camera API bug fixes for 3rd party
  • Drop camera launch action from rarely used empty state cover
Connectivity
  • Signal strength of 5 GHz WiFi access points fixed on Xperia 10 II
  • When joining a new WiFi network the IPv6 address is assigned to the interface now
  • Ensured that Internet sharing works on Xperia 10 II despite the dual Wi-Fi/STA+AP mode
Contacts – see People Documents
  • Documents Calligra engine upgraded (17 fixes)
Email
  • More robust attachment handling
  • Support for sending email to calendar event organiser or participants
  • Crash in Exchange account creation fixed
Gallery
  • Android storage exposed to Gallery, i.e., Android pictures and videos are shown in Gallery. Note, currently only shows pictures under Android Pictures folder, no content on app-specific folders
Home screen
  • App Grid supports sticky mode for easier one-handed use. While halfway opening App Grid you can now hold a finger for a moment to pin App Grid in place and then continue to tap the app you want to launch
  • Lockscreen edge indicators don’t anymore move with the unlock gesture issue fixed
  • Dismissing OS update notifications at Events view now possible
Media
  • Bluetooth and wired headset media keys (play, pause, next etc.) are handled via the MPRIS framework now. This makes those keys available for Android apps, too
Messages
  • Grouping of non-repliable service SMS messages fixed
  • Sending text messages on some devices (Jolla C) fixed
Multimedia
  • Stability and playback quality improved
People
  • Tapping birthday on a contact card opens the Calendar now
  • Size of attachment file fixed while sharing contacts over email
  • Recent contacts now show both called and messaged contacts in Phone and Messages (used to only show either)
  • Memory leak in contacts backend fixed
  • Avatars painted outside their area in active cover fixed
Phone
  • Routing phone call voice to Bluetooth headsets improved (with some headsets it may still fail)
Sandboxing (app isolation)
  • Plenty if improvements to clarity and robustness
  • Adjustments to permissions
  • Permissions listed in Settings > Apps > App are sorted alphabetically
Security
  • Vulnerabilities fixed:
  • bluez 5.58: CVE-2020-27153
  • connman 1.32: CVE-2021-33833
  • curl 7.77.0: CVE-2021-22890, CVE-2021-22876
  • glibc 2.30: CVE-2020-27618
  • gstreamer 1.18.4: CVE-2019-9928, CVE-2021-3522, CVE-2021-3497, CVE-2021-3498
  • libjpeg 2.1.0: CVE-2020-13790
  • openjpeg 2.4.0: CVE-2019-12973, CVE-2019-6988
  • python3-lxml 4.6.3: CVE-2021-28957
Settings
  • App settings now show the app icon
  • Transfer notification icon updated for better legibility
  • Fingerterm terminal no longer plays haptics on both press and release
  • Serial number of the device added to About product page
Sharing
  • The file-sharing UI was reimplemented as system dialogue, no longer done inside the sharing applications.
Storage
  • Permission to control access to external storage added
  • Possibility to encrypt the phone by using an inserted SD card as temporary storage. If the device isn’t encrypted and an SD card is in the device, the option to utilize the SD card during encryption appears in “Settings > Encryption”. Once the encryption is started, the UI for copying user data appears. If the data is copied correctly to the card, the device gets encrypted. After encryption, the data is copied back to the home directories.
Text input
  • Predictive text input is available for Xperia 10 II, too, from Jolla Store (licence required)
UI components
  • Context menu closing stuttering cases fixed
Webview
  • Plenty of improvements
Device specific improvements Xperia 10 II
  • Signal strength indication of 5 GHz WiFi fixed
  • Signal strength indication of 3G fixed
  • Internet sharing fixed
  • Unnecessary system messages blocked
  • Kernel updated
  • Homescreen now recovers from crashes
  • Phone behaviour at low memory cases improved
  • The mic of wired headsets is now used correctly (a workaround used on 4.1.0 was removed). Hardware adaptation of Xperia 10 II updated because of this.
  • Support for all three cameras (shown with buttons 0.6, 1.0 and 2.0 in the viewfinder)
Gemini PDA
  • Audio functions fixed
Sailfish OS Forum and T.J.C: Issues reported by the community and fixed in this update

Sailfish OS

Versienummer 4.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Website Jolla
Download https://jolla.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/201836347
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 01-09-2021 20:31
30 • submitter: Anoniem: 193142

01-09-2021 • 20:31

30 Linkedin

Submitter: Anoniem: 193142

Bron: Jolla

Update-historie

19-03 Sailfish OS 4.4.0 32
05-11 Sailfish OS 4.3.0 3
09-'21 Sailfish OS 4.2.0 30
05-'21 Sailfish OS 4.1.0 1
10-'20 Sailfish OS 3.4.0 23
05-'20 Sailfish OS 3.3.0 22
12-'19 Sailfish OS 3.2.1 0
11-'19 Sailfish OS 3.2.0 30
07-'19 Sailfish OS 3.1.0 26
05-'19 Sailfish OS 3.0.3 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

Sony Xperia X Compact

vanaf € 256,51

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Sony Xperia X

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3.5

Sony Xperia X Performance

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Jolla Sailfish 3

geen prijs bekend

Sailfish X

geen prijs bekend

Sony Xperia X Dual Sim

geen prijs bekend

Meer producten en artikelen
Smartphones Besturingssystemen Jolla Sony Xperia

Reacties (30)

-Moderatie-faq
-130030+115+21+30Ongemodereerd14
Wijzig sortering
+1girigiri.ninja
1 september 2021 21:03
Als ik niet zelf sailfish op een Sony toestel wil flashen is er dan een winkel die dat al heeft gedaan en gewoon verkoopt? Ik vond op internet al een keer een (Italiaanse) webshop maar is die betrouwbaar?
+1Luuk2015
@girigiri.ninja1 september 2021 21:10
Wat is de reden dat je het niet zelf wilt doen? Kunnen er dingen fout gaan?
+1girigiri.ninja
@Luuk20151 september 2021 21:17
Nou, ik heb maar één keer een Xiaomi toestel geprobeerd te flashen en daar is het ook bijgebleven want, die is compleet onbruikbaar geworden (hard bricked) lol.
Daarom dat ik mezelf niet vertrouw in het flashen.
+2stuiterveer
@girigiri.ninja1 september 2021 22:35
Sony heeft het Open Devices programma, waarbij alle nodige zaken beschikbaar worden gesteld (los van wat proprietary zaken zoals beter handling van de camera, maar de camera zelf zal gewoon werken met de drivers die ze wel beschikbaar stellen). Op z'n beurt heeft Jolla weer instructies online staan waarin staat beschreven hoe je Sailfish kunt installeren. Ik kan garanderen dat de instructies voldoende duidelijk zullen zijn, en tenzij je echt rare dingen doet of de telefoon echt al aan z'n laatste loodjes bezig was zul je hem hiermee niet bricken.
+1incapable
@stuiterveer1 september 2021 23:53
Ik kan het hier niet echt mee eens zijn. Ja instructies zijn duidelijk, ja als je alles volgt zal het waarschijnlijk goed gaan. Maar wanneer je met fastboot bezig bent om iets te flashen, is de kans op een brick altijd aanwezig. Dit is absoluut iets wat je in je achterhoofd moet houden als je met alternatieve os-en op android gaat werken.

Daarnaast kan zelfs een officiele update/reflash een brick veroorzaken als je heel veel pech hebt.

Dus, ik snap heel goed dat iemand dit liever laat doen, die ook weet hoe je een telefoon unbrickt (meeste moderne telefoons hebben een emergency mode waar je met heel specifieke tools de zaken kunt herstellen)
0nero355
@incapable2 september 2021 17:17
De fouten die gemaakt worden bij Xiaomi toestellen zijn vaak gerelateerd aan :
- Officiële MIUI ROMs flashen met TWRP i.p.v. gewoon Fastboot Mode i.c.m. de officiële Xiaomi MI Flash Tool.
- Locken van de Bootloader, terwijl je dat dus echt niet moet doen!
- Flashen van de MIUI ROM uit een andere regio dan degene waarin je het toestel hebt gekocht...

Jolla Sailfish installeren op een Sony is echter gewoon 100% Supported en is niks experimenteels aan als je gewoon de handleiding leest! ;)
0incapable
@nero3552 september 2021 17:19
Dat het niet expirimenteel is, maakt het niet foutloos. Ik snap dat de kans op een brick relatief klein is, maar als je bijvoorbeeld net op het verkeerde moment iets weet te disconnecten door ergens tegen aan te stoten, of toevallig net dat persoon bent die de pech heeft dat hij mid-flash stuk loopt, dan is hij wel bricked.

Het is ook niet dat ik er zelf perse moeite mee heb, maar ik snap absoluut waarom iemand die liever laat doen door iemand.
0nero355
@incapable2 september 2021 17:26
Xiaomi is trouwens ook een lelijk voorbeeld : Die hebben de EDL Mode achter een speciaal account gestopt waar je moeilijk aan kan komen! :F

Mijn ZUK Z2 Pro was/is wat dat betreft ideaal : Qualcomm Flash Tool + Qualcomm Drivers + ZIUI 1.9 en de mogelijkheden zijn oneindig, want EDL Mode Poort 9008 beschikbaar! :D 8) :*)
0incapable
@nero3552 september 2021 17:34
Ja EDL is fantastisch, maar leg maar eens uit aan iemand die niet tech-savvy is hoe je dat gebruiken moet :P
0nero355
@incapable2 september 2021 17:42
Als die persoon bereid is nieuwe dingen te leren en op te schrijven wat die niet kan onthouden dan wil ik wel een poging doen! ;)
0nero355
@girigiri.ninja2 september 2021 17:18
Welk toestel en wat ging er fout :?

Misschien kan je hem nog redden!

Ik heb de afgelopen week vreselijk veel Xiaomi gerelateerde meuk zitten lezen ;)
0girigiri.ninja
@nero3553 september 2021 10:23
Het is een Xiaomi mi 9 Se.
Ik heb een Chinese mi 9 se met een global rom besteld van Ali.
Ik flashte een EU rom erop wat blijkbaar Chinese varianten niet toestaan waardoor die nu in een bootloop hangt.
Ik heb Xiaomi NL gevraagd of ze het voor me willen repareren maar dat doen ze niet omdat het niet na EU maatstaven is (wat dat ook mag betekenen).
Ik heb ook veel info gevonden en de last resort is een EDL methode.
0nero355
@girigiri.ninja3 september 2021 15:00
Dat is minder... :/

Een non-Chinese ROM op een Chinese Xiaomi flashen schijnt inderdaad voor een brick te zorgen, vooral als je de Bootloader ook nog eens Locked en dat moet je sowieso niet doen! :|
0girigiri.ninja
@nero3553 september 2021 21:22
Ik had de bootloader unlocked via de officiële software. Dat ging allemaal goed alleen het uiteindelijke flashe deed hem om.

Waar zou ik de EDL methode kunnen laten uitvoeren?
0nero355
@girigiri.ninja3 september 2021 23:41
Xiaomi Repair Center of hopelijk een zaakje bij jou in de buurt die Authenticated is door Xiaomi om zodoende EDL te kunnen doen :)

Je kan de telefoon openen, de software goed instellen, maar zonder authenticatie voor jouw Mi Account kan je geen fuck doen, want de 'hello packet" komt niet aan/terug als reply! :|
+1Kuusje
@girigiri.ninja1 september 2021 23:12
Zo lang je de stap voor stap guide volgt en de aangeraden telefoons gebruikt gaat er niets mis. Ik spreek uit ervaring - het jailbreaken van Sony telefoons gaat erg soepel. Veel duidelijk gedocumenteerde stappen.
+1Fiscalist
1 september 2021 20:42
Kan je dit OS krijgen op een snelle telefoon?
+1MetalfanBlackness
@Fiscalist1 september 2021 20:51
Hier is een lijst met telefoons die (ten minste gedeeltelijk) werken.
Onder anderen staan de de Xiaomi Redmi K20/Mi 9T & Xiaomi Mi Note 10 er ook bij die redelijk recent zijn, of ze snel zijn dat ligt meer aan wat jij vind dat snel is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MetalfanBlackness op 1 september 2021 20:51]

+1Fiscalist
@MetalfanBlackness1 september 2021 22:06
Jammer dat er geen nieuwere modellen van Sony tussen zitten of de nieuwe fairphone. Uit principe koop ik geen Chinese merken, omdat in top van die bedrijven mede politieke leiders zitten die zich schuldig maken aan genocide.
0girigiri.ninja
@Fiscalist2 september 2021 12:56
We gaan weer even politiek doen. De meeste internationale bedrijven laten hun toestellen nog in China fabriceren dus bij het ondersteunen van Sony ondersteun je nog altijd Chinese fabrieken. Als mensen zo graag geen Chinese merken of Made in China wilt kopen koop dan van Gigaset of Fairphone.
0Fiscalist
@girigiri.ninja2 september 2021 14:07
Ik snap je punt. Alleen de meest toegevoegde waarde van de ondernemingen van Sony, Apple en Samsung wordt gehaald buiten China.

Bovendien zoals ik in de post hierboven al aangaf zit in de top van grote Chinese bedrijven politieke afgevaardigden. Deze zijn politiek verantwoordelijk voor de genocide in China. Dit is bij Apple, Samsung en Sony niet het geval.

Ik zou bijv. In de tweede wereld oorlog ook geen Volkswagen kopen vanwege de verwevenheid met de destijds Duitse politiek en de gruwelijkheden die zijn verricht. Nu rijd ik overigens wel een Volkswagen en zal ook een Chinese producent overwegen als de genocide stopt.
+1Houtenklaas
@MetalfanBlackness1 september 2021 22:33
Bij de X versie staan alleen maar oudere Sony toestellen genoemd. De XPeria 10 II zijn nog wel hier en daar te koop, maar een vetpot qua keuze is het niet echt zo te zien. Die Xiaomi 10 note wordt wel aan gewerkt staat hier te lezen.

Edit Xiaomi info toegevoegd

[Reactie gewijzigd door Houtenklaas op 1 september 2021 22:37]

0ankhie
@MetalfanBlackness2 september 2021 08:39
Dat het snel is is fijn, maar qua hardware en dan voornamelijk camera zou ik graag iets nieuws zien. Als ik al het verschil zie tussen mijn "oude" iPhone X en de 12 Pro Max vind ik dat al een vrij groot verschil (qua camera that is), laatst aan als je in de wat minder high specced kant van de markt zit qua budget toestellen.

Als ze support zouden bieden voor, pak 'm beet, de Samsung S20 FE of een Pixel 4a ofzo dan denk ik dat ze veel meer marktaandeel zouden kunnen krijgen. Ik sta te popelen om Sailfish te gebruiken want het ziet er top uit maar de hardware die ze supporten is voor mij echt een showstopper.

De Xiaomi Note 10 zou op zich nog een overweging kunnen zijn. Die ken ik qua specs en camera performance dan niet zo. Maar eens even op onderzoek uit ;)
0nero355
@MetalfanBlackness2 september 2021 17:21
Ik ben bezig met de Mi 9T naar Jolla Sailfish flashen en het viel niet echt mee, omdat heel veel gerelateerde software ver/diep weggestopt zit/zat!

Zo mis ik op dit moment een ROM Image van LineageOS 16.x die voorkomt dat de Front Camera onbruikbaar wordt! :/

Verder heb ik alles :
- Xiaomi Flash Tool
- Benodigde Drivers
- Xiaomi Android 9 ROM om naartoe te downgraden!
- De laatste TWRP versie
- Jolla Sailfish Custom ROM :)
Die NIET verder wordt ontwikkeld helaas... :| :/

Zit te twijfelen of ik het LineageOS gedoe oversla of niet... het is namelijk niet verplicht... :X

[Reactie gewijzigd door nero355 op 2 september 2021 17:24]

+1Bongoarnhem

@Fiscalist1 september 2021 22:48
Geloof me, dit OS loopt als een trein op een Xperia 10II.
+1Xerohumoris
@Fiscalist1 september 2021 22:49
De X10II is snel zat. Sailfish heeft minimale overhead. Een X1III zou echt overkill zijn. Huidige versie draaien prima op zeer oude hardware.
+1Maurits van Baerle
1 september 2021 21:41
Iemand een idee welke versie van Gecko er nu gebruikt wordt? Die heb ik in recente changelogs niet gevonden.
+1rapidgorgon
@Maurits van Baerle1 september 2021 22:34
Volgens about:support in de browser is dit v60 (in 4.1). Deze werkt ondertussen al een pak beter dan de oude versies die er vroeger in zaten. Voor sommige websites is de Android-versie van Firefox wel nog altijd iets beter, dus die heb ik ook geïnstalleerd staan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rapidgorgon op 1 september 2021 22:37]

0girigiri.ninja
2 september 2021 00:28
@Kuusje @stuiterveer Ik snap de redenatie maar ja ik heb geen zin om weer een toestel te bricken. Ik bedoel daarmee dat het geld me niet op de rug groeit :D
Ik ben hier dan wel op Tweakers maar het enige meest technische wat ik heb gedaan is een PC bouwen, software matig dingen aanpassen ben ik niet goed in.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee