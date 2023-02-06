Versie 22.3.4 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource- CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog sinds versie 22.3.2 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 22.3.4: ChatGPT integration for smart completion and code generation (as optional extension)

Accessibility: Text reader for entity editor was improved Text reader for data grid was improved

SQL editor: Query generation from human language text was added Server output log levels configuration was improved Global metadata search was fixed Variables resolution is fixed in strings and comments Issue with queries with invalid line feeds was resolved

Data editor: Grouping panel messages were improved Datetime calendar editor was fixed (in panel and inline editor)

Database navigator: issue with rename/refresh was resolved

Dashboards were fixed for inherited databases

Project import now sets DBeaver nature (thanks to @froque

ERD: custom diagram editor was fixed (issue wth missing notes and connections was resolved)

Databricks: table DDL reading was fixed, extra SQL keywords were added (thanks to @mixam24)

DB2 BigSQL: table with RID_BIT columns data reading was fixed (thanks to @bkyle)

MySQL: numeric identifiers quoting was fixed

Netezza: tables/views search query was improved

PostgreSQL: Procedures invocation was improved (thanks to @plotn) Filter by enum was fixed (thanks to @plotn)

Redshift: triggers DDL reading was fixed

Snowflake: table constraints reading was fixed

We switched to Java 17 so now DBeaver supports all newest JDBC drivers Changes in DBeaver version 22.3.3: SQL editor: Output logs viewer now respects log levels and supports log search Auto-completion for mixed case schema name was fixed Result tabs count message was fixed Auto-completion of cell values is now configurable Query execute time is now populated in statistics (thanks to @bob27aggiustatutto) Mixed-case variables resolution was fixed Execute statistics UI was fixed (redundant info was removed) NPEs during auto-completion were fixed

Data editor: Column name ordering in record mode was fixed Chart type configuration added to the context menu Issue with column focus in context menus was fixed

General UI: Database navigator now respects font size customization Dashboard graphs now support dark themes

DB2: client application name population was fixed

Exasol: privileges reading was fixed for SaaS (thanks to @allipatev)

MySQ:/MariaDB: schema privileges save was fixed (issue with UI refresh)

Oracle: complex data types resolution was fixed for resultsets

PostgreSQL: Full backup with roles and groups is now supported View triggers DDL was added Procedure debugger was fixed Issue with URL-baes connections backup was resolved Vector data types support was fixed Aggregate functions DDL was fixed

Redshift: incorrect schemas info read in different databases was fixed

Snowflake: Java 17 support has been added Complex DDL statements parser was improved

SQL Server: procedures and functions rename was fixed

Vertica: comments read can e disabled for all metadata (for performance)