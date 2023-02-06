Software-update: OpenTTD 13.0

Versie 13 van OpenTTD is uitgekomen. In deze opensourcekloon van het Microprose-spel Transport Tycoon Deluxe is het de bedoeling om een transportimperium op te bouwen over de weg, het spoor en het water, en door de lucht. OpenTTD kan meer dan alleen het originele spel nabootsen. Zo kunnen er tot wel 64 keer zo grote maps als in het origineel worden gebruikt, is de AI zijn naam waardig en is er ondersteuning voor multiplayer en IPv6. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en het spel is tegenwoordig ook op Steam verkrijgbaar. Versie 13 heeft een nieuwe en eenvoudigere manier om multiplayerspellen te spelen. De complete changelog voor versie 13 is hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

OpenTTD 13.0

Breaking news: OpenTTD 13.0 is now available! Depending on your perspective, we’re either two months early for our usual April 1st release, or a bit tardy for the Christmas 2022 release we intended.

We think the wait has been worth it. This is one of the largest releases we’ve done in several years, with numerous features and improvements covering the user interface, gameplay features, and modding extensions for NewGRF and Game Script creators.

Some of the highlights are:

  • Variable interface scaling at whatever size you want (not just 2x and 4x), with optional chunky bevels for that retro feel. This includes better automatic scaling when using HiDPI or mixed DPI setups.
  • Direct access to NewGRF/AI/GS settings from the new game window.
  • Various small tweaks and improvements to several windows.
  • NewGRFs can now provide engine variants that are shown hierarchically in the purchase list.
  • Multi-track level crossings to keep road vehicles from stopping in the middle of the crossing.
  • Custom league tables for GameScripts.
  • More natural rivers which get wider as they flow downstream.
  • And much more, which can be seen in the changelog or the previous release announcements!

In addition to these features and improvements, we’ve fixed lots of bugs. (If you played with the RC2 testing release, most were fixed before then. See the changelog for full details.)

Versienummer 13.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website OpenTTD
Download https://www.openttd.org/downloads/openttd-releases/latest.html
Licentietype GPL

bones 6 februari 2023 09:01
Ik speel het af en toe nog. Er is nooit een betere opvolger uitgekomen helaas. Erg jammer.
Wraldpyk @bones6 februari 2023 09:13
Voor mij is Transport Fever 2 "close enough" dat het voor mij wel een vervanger geworden is.
DragonSlayer666 @Wraldpyk6 februari 2023 09:34
Transport Fever is grappig, maar heel makkelijk te cheesen met luchtvaart, doordat de berekeningen VEEL simpeler zijn dan bij TTD. En door het gebrek aan AI is de uitdaging na een uurtje spelen er wel uit, dan heb je zoveel geld dat je alles kan doen wat je wilt.
Martreides @DragonSlayer6666 februari 2023 10:03
Absoluut mee eens, maar dat was bij TTD niet anders. Na een aantal uur had je daarbij ook miljoenen genoeg om te doen en laten wat je wilde.
DragonSlayer666 @Martreides6 februari 2023 10:27
Klopt, echter was het grote verschil dat je AI er in kon zetten en dus tegenstand kreeg. En het shares kopen was ook top.
Wraldpyk @DragonSlayer6666 februari 2023 10:41
Klopt! Een van de redenen dat ik eigenlijk nooit luchtvaart gebruik (zelfde met OpenTTD). Qua funcionaliteiten is het ook niet 1-op-1, maar voor het "Scratched the same itch" om zo maar te zegen.
_JGC_ @bones6 februari 2023 09:25
Die opvolger is er wel: Locomotion. Is alleen nooit zo bekend geworden als Transport Tycoon (Deluxe).
mhnl1979 @_JGC_6 februari 2023 09:36
Locomotion heeft dezelfde graphics, voor mij daarom een afknapper. Het hoeft wat mij betreft echt niet een 3d variant te zijn, maar er zijn volgens mij prima mogelijkheden om exact dezelfde game te verpakken in mooiere graphics. voorbeelden zijn er over dat het qua graphics wel mogelijk is.
ArcticWolf @mhnl19796 februari 2023 09:53
Kwam deze laatst tegen op Steam:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1612770/Sweet_Transit/

Volgens mij op dezelfde engine als Factorio, heb het alleen nog niet gespeeld dus geen idee hoe de diepgang van dit spel is.
jaenster @ArcticWolf6 februari 2023 10:39
Factorio is een custom engine gemaakt door de makers van factorio (die alleen factorio op de markt hebben gebracht). Het lijkt me sterk dat ze dit gedeeld hebben voor deze sweet transit.
ArcticWolf @jaenster6 februari 2023 10:49
Het lijkt er anders heel erg veel op ;) maar goed kan er ook maar weinig over vinden.
youridv1 @ArcticWolf6 februari 2023 11:15
Welke engine een game gebruikt heeft doorgaans betrekkelijk weinig invloed op hoe de game eruit ziet. Zeker met games als Factorio en Sweet Transit wordt de look en feel compleet bepaald door de assets. Daar heeft de game engine niets mee te maken

Een game engine is gewoon een barebones stuk code, als het even kan met een soort IDE/editor erbij, waarin je een game kunt maken met behulp van de libraries die in de engine zitten, of je eigen spul.

Er zijn bijvoorbeeld talloze games die gebruik maken van de Unreal Engine, maar je zou een hoop daarvan op het eerste gezicht absoluut niet herkennen.
PUBG en Valorant lijken niet op elkaar en beide lijken niet op Yoshi's Crafted World, maar toch zijn het alle drie Unreal games

Titanfall en Apex Legends zijn bijvoorbeeld gebaseerd op de source engine, net als CS:GO, DOTA, Portal, half life. Maar dat zie je er absoluut niet aan af omdat de makers van die games ontzettend veel aan de implementatie van de game en de engine hebben zitten sleutelen

Sweet Transit draait trouwens op een zwaar omgebouwde versie van de MonoGame engine, bekend van Celeste en Stardew Valley

Factorio heeft geen engine, eigenlijk. Factorio gebruikt Allegro maar dat is een library, geen engine. Dat wordt alleen voor de meest basale dingen zoals audio en sprite output gebruikt zodat factorio cross platform kan zijn. Voor de rest is Factorio gewoon pure, van scratch geschreven c++ code. Dit is trouwens ook gelijk de reden waarom Factorio zo ontzettend resource efficient is en zo goed reageert op snellere hardware. Factorio heeft geen engine limitaties en alle code waar factorio gebruik van maakt is voor factorio geschreven.

[Reactie gewijzigd door youridv1 op 23 juli 2024 16:07]

IStealYourGun @youridv16 februari 2023 12:27
Beetje kort door de bocht, want veel engines kan je wel herkennen aan bepaalde render technieken. Met name de source engine is redelijk te herkennen doordat het gebruik maakt van boxes voor het renderen van zijn maps. Bij Apex zie je dat laatste niet, maar dat komt omdat die niet meer gebruik maakt van de source engine.

Ook water is een render die vaak redelijk uniek is tussen engines.
youridv1 @IStealYourGun6 februari 2023 12:35
Het ligt er maar net aan hoeveel werk de developer heeft verzet. Een cookie cutter unreal game kun je inderdaad herkennen aan het feit dat ieder karakter in de game op een soort madame tussauds waspop lijkt kwa huidtextuur.

Je kunt de source engine inderdaad aan de boxes herkennen, maar daar moet je dan ook wel iets meer dan een casual gamer voor zijn. Een normale gamer merkt heel weinig van die render techniek. Eigenlijk alleen als je perongeluk een granaat tegen het plafond van de box aan gooit, maar ook dat is weer niet van toepassing op alle source maps en is vaak gewoon een keuze bij het level design

[Reactie gewijzigd door youridv1 op 23 juli 2024 16:07]

Th3Eagle @ArcticWolf6 februari 2023 10:55
De maker van Sweet Transit heeft veel van de sprites/art voor Factorio gemaakt.

Het is inderdaad geen toeval dat het op elkaar lijkt ;)
CH4OS @ArcticWolf6 februari 2023 10:25
Interessant, die ga ik in de gaten houden, bedankt voor het delen!
JacobsT @ArcticWolf6 februari 2023 10:35
Ik krijg hier enorme Anno vibes bij.
Als het logistieke je aanspreekt kan ik Anno 1800 wel echt ENORM aanraden. Wat mij betreft meest prachtige logistics/settlements/resources spel ooit. Kan je complexe transportroutes gaan opstellen met boten en airships, tientallen goederen en productielijnen. Erg aangenaam!
_JGC_ @mhnl19796 februari 2023 09:44
Locomotion is dan ook gewoon gebouwd op de engine van RollerCoaster Tycoon. Het is wel 2004 waar we het over hebben, als je ziet wat OpenTTD ondertussen heeft gedaan met de graphics is Locomotion idd gewoon terug in de tijd.

Wat Locomotion vooral beter maakte dan TTD was het bochtenwerk. Heb jij ProRail ooit 45 graden bochten zien aanleggen?
Oon @_JGC_6 februari 2023 10:45
Maar het mooie aan OpenTTD is dan weer dat je realistic acceleration aan kunt zetten om bochten van 45 graden zo goed als onmogelijk te maken, zonder ze hard te blokkeren.

Ik heb liever een realistische sandbox waarin je zelf de keuze hebt (en gestraft wordt) dan dat het wordt geblokkeerd
_JGC_ @Oon6 februari 2023 10:48
Naar mijn weten hebben Transport Tycoon en OpenTTD helemaal geen ronde bochten. Het is altijd minstens een hoek van 45 graden. Door 2 schuine bochten aanelkaar te leggen kan je idd 90 graden bochten maken.
Oon @_JGC_6 februari 2023 10:49
Ah, je hebt natuurlijk gelijk, ik was even in de war met mijn graden :+

Maar wat heb je aan een rondere bocht? Alleen grafisch verschil? Uiteindelijk moet je toch weer vast aan het grid
_JGC_ @Oon6 februari 2023 10:54
In Locomotion had je gewoon bocht-elementen die je kon uitleggen over meerdere tegels van de grid.

Denk dat het als passagier in een trein ook wel lekkerder is als je niet steeds hard de hoek om gaat elke keer. Maargoed, lijkt me als passagier sowieso geen pretje om een week of een maand onderweg te zijn met de trein ;).
sus @_JGC_6 februari 2023 19:20
Klopt, maar als je dat stuk 45 graden wat langer maakt, dan is er geen snelheidsverlies. Ga je met 1 hoekje meteen rechtsaf, dan staat je trein stil.

Dus: recht, “bocht”, paar tiles 45 graden legge en dan pas weer je volgende “bocht”
Korvaag @_JGC_6 februari 2023 12:33
https://www.prorail.nl/ni...-over-kruising-blauwkapel

Ok ok.. het was niet de bedoeling dat de treinen de afslag zouden nemen, maar ik kon het toch niet laten :+
Titan_Fox @mhnl19796 februari 2023 13:24
Misschien is Transport Fever 2 iets voor jou? Daar heb je toch best een deftige GPU voor nodig als je de settings helemaal open draait.
mhnl1979 @Titan_Fox6 februari 2023 14:01
Ik zal eens kijken. Ik heb overigens Sweet Transit ook wel geprobeerd maar vond deze echt totaal niet makkelijk wegspelen. Het aanleggen van rails en dergelijke is zeer frustrerend en totaal niet logisch.
nhimf @mhnl19796 februari 2023 10:47
Ik had destijds Locomotion nog mogen (closed) beta-testen. Jammer dat je daarna alleen een "thanks!" krijgt en verder niets.
Anyway Locomotion is bij lange na niet wat TTD was, helaas veel te simpel qua mogelijkheden. Hoewel geen slecht spel, maar het was wat mij betreft geen opvolger van TTD.
HermaHemie @mhnl19797 februari 2023 11:05
Playing videogames for the graphics is like watching porn for the plot.
mhnl1979 @HermaHemie7 februari 2023 12:22
Ik hou van een goed plot. En goede graphics zijn de saus bij de frietjes.
lenwar @HermaHemie7 februari 2023 13:19
Dat is een beetje kort door de bocht. Het verschilt heel erg per spelsoort. Uiteraard is gameplay het belangrijkste, maar de juiste grafische stijl draagt zeker goed bij aan die gameplay.

Als ik een vergelijking mag maken naar films. Het acteerwerk, de muziek en het verhaal zijn essentieel voor een goede sfeer in de film.
Maar afhankelijk van het genre zijn goede special effects ook echt noodzakelijk. Klassiek voorbeeld is The Excorsist uit 1973. Als je hem nu kijkt, en er voor open staat, is het nog steeds een spannende film. Tot de scène waarin het meisje d’r hoofd ronddraait en een soort groene prut uit kotst/straalt.
Dat doet echt af aan de sfeer. (Geen verwijt naar de filmmakers uiteraard. Dit was waarschijnlijk vrijwel het beste wat ze ter beschikking hadden in die tijd tegen het budget)

Als je een spel als Need for Speed niet fotorealistisch animeert doet dat waarschijnlijk af aan het spel.
Als je Minecraft fotorealistisch maakt, doet dat waarschijnlijk af aan het spel.

Het moet in verhouding en balans staan.
HermaHemie @lenwar7 februari 2023 14:02
Je snapt dat de quote mensen belachelijk maken die geen games kunnen spelen als het niet 16 K is met DLSS 26 waarbij de raytracing niet op een quantumcomputer is gerendered.

Maar ken wel mensen die inderdaad bepaalde series niet meer kijken omdat de graphics wat oud zijn, dan vraag ik mij echt af of ze geen NPCs zijn die alleen het nieuwste van het nieuwste moeten consooooomen. Want als je niet consooooomed ben je slecht uiteraard ;)

Minecraft heeft fotorealistische mods. NFS heeft er nooit fotorealistisch uitgezien.
Psycho_Mantis @_JGC_6 februari 2023 09:43
Er is nog eens een nieuwe Transport Tycoon uitgekomen voor iOS ontwikkeld door Chris Sawyer zijn studio 31X Ltd.
Maar de code is volgens mij niet erg goed onderhouden en werkte het spel niet meer goed op iOS.
OverSoft @Psycho_Mantis6 februari 2023 09:52
Transport Tycoon voor iOS was achter de schermen eigenlijk Locomotion en geen Transport Tycoon.
gimbal @bones6 februari 2023 10:04
Jawel - OpenTTD is de betere opvolger. Eentje die zover doorontwikkeld is en zo moddable dat het bijna niet meer te overtreffen is.
Gamebuster 6 februari 2023 09:17
Multi-track level crossings to keep road vehicles from stopping in the middle of the crossing.
Beste update ooit
ChrisM @Gamebuster6 februari 2023 10:04
Hoe ziet dit er uit..? Heb je een screenshot? Ik heb er wel een idee van, maar zie het niet voor me. Kan ook nog geen screenshots hiervan vinden op het web.
Tsjilp @ChrisM6 februari 2023 10:20
Ik denk dat het een spoorwegovergang met meerdere sporen is. In de oude situatie, als een trein op spoor 2 rijdt, dan stop een auto _op_ spoor 1. Met de fix stopt hij _voor_ spoor 1, dus de hele overgang wordt geblokkeerd ipv alleen spoor 2.
hackerhater @Tsjilp6 februari 2023 10:29
En belangrijker: het voertuig wordt niet meer geramd door een trein.
Zo vaak genoeg gezien in een multiplayer spel dat er bussen op een van mijn sporen stopte i.v.m. een file en dan een minuut later "60 people died in a fireball"

Een goederentrein laat zich niet tegenhouden door een bus }>

[Reactie gewijzigd door hackerhater op 23 juli 2024 16:07]

Tsjilp @hackerhater6 februari 2023 10:33
ik denk dat er door een file nog steeds een voertuig geramd kan worden, of stoppen ze nu _nooit_ meer op een spoor?
hackerhater @Tsjilp6 februari 2023 10:34
Geen idee. Maar lijkt me dat ze dat direct ook gefixed hebben?
If not: dan gaan mensen nog steeds sad zijn dat ze nieuwe voertuigen moeten kopen :)
WendelV 6 februari 2023 10:37
leuk spel, weer eens geïnstalleerd

wel wat minder makkelijk geworden, staat standaard geen AI geinstalleerd? en wat is NewGRF?

wilde gewoon even spelen, eerst wat uitzoekwerk dan maar...
Transportman @WendelV6 februari 2023 18:18
Er wordt inderdaad standaard geen AI meegeleverd, al zijn er via de Online Content makkelijk AIs te downloaden.

NewGRFs bevatten nieuwe graphics en/of resources, dit kunnen simpele dingen zijn zoals stadsnamen of basiskosten aanpassen maar kunnen ook sets zijn met compleet andere voertuigen of industrieën. Er zijn ook nog Game Scripts, die passen bepaalde mechanismes aan (bijvoorbeeld dat een stad alleen kan groeien als er verschillende resources heen gaan).
AWiersma 6 februari 2023 08:57
Mooi om te zien date de community hier nog altijd aan werkt. Heb goede herinneringen aan (open)TTD.
thakgrandka 6 februari 2023 09:00
Mooi tijdloos spel, speel het af en toe nog eens en wordt nooit oud 🥹
jaco molenaar 6 februari 2023 09:06
Brings back memories. Erg veel gespeeld vroeger!
Jeroenzer 6 februari 2023 09:36
veel gespeeld als klein kind,
uiteraard met oneindig cash flow, ik had geen flauw benul hoe of wat toen :P
MaZo 6 februari 2023 09:56
Jeugdsentiment. O+
EQJim 6 februari 2023 10:18
Ik heb dit zojuist zelf uitgezocht omdat ik nieuwsgierig was, maar blijkbaar draait dit pareltje ook native op de Steam Deck: https://www.protondb.com/app/1536610

Wat. Een. Game.
sus 6 februari 2023 10:34
OpenTTD
Firs Industry replacement
City growth script

Meer heb je niet nodig, ben je weer vele uren verder voor je het spelletje uit hebt

