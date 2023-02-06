Versie 13 van OpenTTD is uitgekomen. In deze opensourcekloon van het Microprose-spel Transport Tycoon Deluxe is het de bedoeling om een transportimperium op te bouwen over de weg, het spoor en het water, en door de lucht. OpenTTD kan meer dan alleen het originele spel nabootsen. Zo kunnen er tot wel 64 keer zo grote maps als in het origineel worden gebruikt, is de AI zijn naam waardig en is er ondersteuning voor multiplayer en IPv6. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en het spel is tegenwoordig ook op Steam verkrijgbaar. Versie 13 heeft een nieuwe en eenvoudigere manier om multiplayerspellen te spelen. De complete changelog voor versie 13 is hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

Breaking news: OpenTTD 13.0 is now available! Depending on your perspective, we’re either two months early for our usual April 1st release, or a bit tardy for the Christmas 2022 release we intended.

We think the wait has been worth it. This is one of the largest releases we’ve done in several years, with numerous features and improvements covering the user interface, gameplay features, and modding extensions for NewGRF and Game Script creators.

Some of the highlights are:

Variable interface scaling at whatever size you want (not just 2x and 4x), with optional chunky bevels for that retro feel. This includes better automatic scaling when using HiDPI or mixed DPI setups.

Direct access to NewGRF/AI/GS settings from the new game window.

Various small tweaks and improvements to several windows.

NewGRFs can now provide engine variants that are shown hierarchically in the purchase list.

Multi-track level crossings to keep road vehicles from stopping in the middle of the crossing.

Custom league tables for GameScripts.

More natural rivers which get wider as they flow downstream.

And much more, which can be seen in the changelog or the previous release announcements!

In addition to these features and improvements, we’ve fixed lots of bugs. (If you played with the RC2 testing release, most were fixed before then. See the changelog for full details.)