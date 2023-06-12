OpenTTD 13.3

Versies 13.2, 13.2.1 en 13.3 van OpenTTD zijn kort achter elkaar uitgekomen. In deze opensourcekloon van het Microprose-spel Transport Tycoon Deluxe is het de bedoeling om een transportimperium op te bouwen over de weg, het spoor en het water, en door de lucht. OpenTTD kan meer dan alleen het originele spel nabootsen. Zo kunnen er tot wel 64 keer zo grote maps als in het origineel worden gebruikt, is de AI zijn naam waardig en is er ondersteuning voor multiplayer en IPv6. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en het spel is tegenwoordig ook op Steam verkrijgbaar. Versie 13 heeft een nieuwe en eenvoudigere manier om multiplayerspellen te spelen. De changelog voor versie 13.2 is hier te vinden, versie 13.2.1 en 13.3 moeten een probleem in full screen resolution onder Windows verhelpen.

Only a day after 13.2, we present 13.3. And there is a bit of a story here. But in short: we made a mistake with 13.2.1, and need to release a 13.3 with no functional change to make sure multiplayer games work as expected. Read more.

As I write this many of the development team and other members of the community are busy having fun at a meet-up in Brussels. Not me though, I’m stuck here doing a release. We’ve been busy refactoring quite a lot of the underlying code to make future changes easier, but along the way we’ve found and fixed a few more bugs and quality of life improvements that we figured were worth releasing sooner than whenever 14.0 comes along.

Notably, OpenTTD will now automatically disable hardware acceleration if it detects that the last crash happened while initialising the graphics driver. While hardware acceleration works well for the vast majority of people, it causes crashes for people that then required command line arguments or manual config file editing to get it to work. This should be a better solution for those users.

Additionally, there is a change to the default mouse mode on Linux to improve experience when dragging the map (and often to match expected behaviour in other games). As always, there are plenty of other bugfixes, which you can find in the changelog. While you’re at it, have you seen the post about the upcoming addition of a automated opt-in survey to OpenTTD 14? If you have opinions, we’d like to hear them! Details here.

PS: we made a mistake in the Windows release; a 13.2.1 was pushed to address this issue. It is fully network compatible with 13.2, so no need to update unless you want to