Software-update: OpenTTD 13.3

OpenTTD logo (75 pix) Versies 13.2, 13.2.1 en 13.3 van OpenTTD zijn kort achter elkaar uitgekomen. In deze opensourcekloon van het Microprose-spel Transport Tycoon Deluxe is het de bedoeling om een transportimperium op te bouwen over de weg, het spoor en het water, en door de lucht. OpenTTD kan meer dan alleen het originele spel nabootsen. Zo kunnen er tot wel 64 keer zo grote maps als in het origineel worden gebruikt, is de AI zijn naam waardig en is er ondersteuning voor multiplayer en IPv6. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en het spel is tegenwoordig ook op Steam verkrijgbaar. Versie 13 heeft een nieuwe en eenvoudigere manier om multiplayerspellen te spelen. De changelog voor versie 13.2 is hier te vinden, versie 13.2.1 en 13.3 moeten een probleem in full screen resolution onder Windows verhelpen.

OpenTTD 13.3

Only a day after 13.2, we present 13.3. And there is a bit of a story here. But in short: we made a mistake with 13.2.1, and need to release a 13.3 with no functional change to make sure multiplayer games work as expected. Read more.

OpenTTD 13.2 (and 13.2.1)

As I write this many of the development team and other members of the community are busy having fun at a meet-up in Brussels. Not me though, I’m stuck here doing a release. We’ve been busy refactoring quite a lot of the underlying code to make future changes easier, but along the way we’ve found and fixed a few more bugs and quality of life improvements that we figured were worth releasing sooner than whenever 14.0 comes along.

Notably, OpenTTD will now automatically disable hardware acceleration if it detects that the last crash happened while initialising the graphics driver. While hardware acceleration works well for the vast majority of people, it causes crashes for people that then required command line arguments or manual config file editing to get it to work. This should be a better solution for those users.

Additionally, there is a change to the default mouse mode on Linux to improve experience when dragging the map (and often to match expected behaviour in other games). As always, there are plenty of other bugfixes, which you can find in the changelog. While you’re at it, have you seen the post about the upcoming addition of a automated opt-in survey to OpenTTD 14? If you have opinions, we’d like to hear them! Details here.

PS: we made a mistake in the Windows release; a 13.2.1 was pushed to address this issue. It is fully network compatible with 13.2, so no need to update unless you want to

OpenTTD screenshot (810 pix)

Versienummer 13.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website OpenTTD
Download https://www.openttd.org/downloads/openttd-releases/latest.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 12-06-2023 21:33 35

12-06-2023 • 21:33

35

Bron: OpenTTD

Update-historie

29-06 OpenTTD 16.0 bèta 1 6
19-02 OpenTTD 15.2 20
25-01 OpenTTD 15.1 4
04-01 OpenTTD 15.0 10
12-'24 OpenTTD 15.0 bèta 1 16
05-'24 OpenTTD 14.1 32
04-'24 OpenTTD 14.0 17
02-'24 OpenTTD 14.0 bèta 1 4
07-'23 OpenTTD 13.4 19
06-'23 OpenTTD 13.3 35
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justdaboo 12 juni 2023 21:42
Precies een game wat je altijd kan blijven spelen... bijzonder als je er over nadenkt wanneer ik het origineel voor het eerst speelde op de DX2 66... waar blijft de tijd hahaha
rdfeij @justdaboo12 juni 2023 22:48
Met toen nog een dikke buffer overflow op je 32 bit systeem als je teveel geld op je rekening had ;) Ineens stond je dan dat bedrag in de min, en dat goed maken ging niet voordat het faillissement kwam }:O
justinkb @rdfeij12 juni 2023 23:13
integer overflow, heeft niks met buffers te maken ;)
Tazzios @rdfeij13 juni 2023 08:28
nostalgie, In Simcity heel veel politie of brandweer bureaus plaatsen i.p.v. dat het geld koste kreeg je geld. 8-)
RaJitsu @rdfeij13 juni 2023 09:45
Ook niet als je een tunnel bouwde van de ene zijde van de map naar de andere zijde voor een negatief bedrag (dus dat kreeg je op je rekening ivm dat het eraf ging)? :)
Marco Roskam @justdaboo12 juni 2023 23:09
Ik weet nog goed de eerste keer dat ik het speelde op een 486 DX 33. Op een gegeven moment was het spel zo zwaar voor de PC dat ik het een nacht kon laten doorlopen om 2 of 3 jaar verder te komen. Sommige PC’s hadden een turboknop. Als je die activeerde nadat je het spel gestart had, liep de tijd ineens 2x zo snel.
_JGC_ @Marco Roskam12 juni 2023 23:29
Die turboknop liet je PC traag draaien op 8MHz voor compatibiliteit met oudere software.

In die tijd draaide je CPU gewoon op een vaste frequentie, frequency scaling deed men niet aan. Veel software liet een timing loopje draaien om te bepalen wat de relatie tussen kloktikken en tijd was. Als je dan achteraf de turbo knop uitschakelt waardoor je PC weer 33MHz draait ipv 8MHz gaat de tijd in zo'n spel idd 4x zo snel.
RJG-223 @_JGC_13 juni 2023 09:03
Die turboknop liet je PC traag draaien op 8MHz voor compatibiliteit met oudere software.
Klopt. Alleen 8 MHz was de 'snelle' sneheid (van de 8086), en de turbo-knop bracht die terug naar 4,77 MHz, de snelheid van de oorspronkelijke 8088, zodat 8088-games nog zouden werken.

Ik vraag me af of de latere turbo-knoppen überhaupt nog iets deden. Ik kan me niet voorstellen dat een andere snelheid dan 4.77 MHz nuttig was (maar misschien wel ? Iemand ?), en ik kan me ook niet voorstellen dat een CPU op 66 MHz teruggeklokt werd, of hoefde worden, naar 4.77 MHz. Alle spellen en andere software was tegen die tijd al onafhankelijk van de CPU-snelheid. Vermoedelijk was het later alleen een knopje was met een LED-display, omdat mensen nu eenmaal gewend waren aan een turbo-knop, en het wel 'cool' was :)
_JGC_ @RJG-22313 juni 2023 09:32
Mijn GMB 486SG moederbord had gewoon een 3-pin header voor de turbo switch en een 2-pin header voor de turbo led. Kast had overigens geen turboknop, er zat gewoon een jumper op.
Eerste pentiums hadden ook nog aansluitingen, daarna heb ik het nooit meer gezien.
field33P @RJG-22313 juni 2023 10:12
Volgens mij deed de turboknop in latere tijden de fsb-snelheid in realtime aanpassen
Waterbeesje @RJG-22313 juni 2023 10:43
Turbo deed zeker wel wat op snellere computers :)

Op de originele IBM PC en XT was 4,77MHz de standaard, latere "turbo XT" computers werkten met 2 kristallen om te switchen tussen 8 of 10 MHz op hoge snelheid en 4,5-5MHz voor lage snelheid (en nog wat varianten daarop). Omdat sommige programma's verkeerd waren ontworpen en de XT als defacto standaard was genomen.

De 286 kon nog spelen met MHz en wait states om een XT te benaderen

Een beetje rappe 386 kon ook de snelheid omlaag gooien, cache uitschakelen en wait states invoegen Vaak kwam je niet meer op XT snelheid uit, maar een tragere 286 of 'turbo XT' bij benadering.

Een 486 kon de snelheid snelheid omlaag gooien, cache uitschakelen en wait states invoegen en soms de NPU uitschakelen. Deze machines waren danig snel dat je vaak niet lager kwam dan een vlotte 286... maar voor een spelletje als Test Drive 3 was dit nog steeds wenselijk.

Een Pentium kon ook nog wat van die fratsen meestal, maar daar was het niet meer zo praktisch.

Pas vanaf de MMX en K6-serie zijn er weer wat software tools die een behoorlijke variatie in snelheid kunnen geven en je weer terug kunnen zetten naar de snelheid van de 386.

Pentium 2 / K7 en verder waren daarmee minder interessant voor het echte oldskool vintage gaming :)

Terug ontopic: Transport Tycoon DX ben ik ook begonnen op een Compaq 486 op 66MHz. Dat draaide prima, maar met de nodige haperingen op zijn tijd. De K6-266 die daarna kwam was een verademing :P
En nog steeds fan van OpenTTD, al sinds de versies 0.x :P Weinig spellen die me zo lang bezig kunnen houden (naast SimCity 3000 en SLRR uiteraard)
LogiForce @_JGC_12 juni 2023 23:48
Ik draaide de kabel van de turbo knop om, en wisselde de cijfers op het segment-LED display gewoon om (even jumpers omzetten) zodat het wel een echte turbo knop was. Het leverde niks op behalve dat mijn ergernis verdwenen was. 8-)
JBVisual @_JGC_13 juni 2023 08:15
Zo heb ik spellen mee gemaakt die voor de 386 gemaakt waren en ik later ooit nog op een P4 probeerde te starten. De spellen waren plots onspeelbaar omdat ze te snel liepen.
Guru Evi @_JGC_13 juni 2023 22:28
Deels correct, de turbo knop was gewoon 2 pinnen en veel mensen zetten die op de multiplier van de 486, tegen dan waren spelletjes die vastzaten aan 8MHz minder gewoon en waren er al software oplossingen, maar slechtere software had inderdaad nog steeds problemen want de 386 en eerste series 486 liep toen op 25-40MHz maar de 66 en 100MHz was ‘te snel’ voor tragere IO. Ook af en toe gebruikt voor overklokken, toen dat nog ging met een ”groot” koel blok en een 25mm fan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Guru Evi op 23 juli 2024 16:33]

Fly-guy @justdaboo12 juni 2023 22:15
Inderdaad, ook ik start het spel zo nu en dan nog steeds op, blijft blijkbaar een extreem goed spel.
ShadLink 12 juni 2023 22:28
Speel het spel eigenlijk al sinds het originele Transport Tycoon uit 1994 en Transport Tycoon Deluxe niet veel later (heb de originele CDROM nog steeds). En heb ook bijna alle aanpassingen en uitbreidingen erop gespeeld TTDPatch en natuurlijk ook OpenTTD al sinds het begin.

Het blijft een geweldige sim, waar ik eigenlijk nog nooit een waardige vervanger voor heb gevonden. Al kwam Transport Fever wel dichtbij.
jochem4207 @ShadLink12 juni 2023 22:31
Ik ben benieuwd hoe railgrade word! Wat is voor jou/andere de replay value? Wat zet je als doelen?
ShadLink @jochem420712 juni 2023 22:34
De replaywaarde is feitelijk eindeloos, gezien je steeds weer met een random map begint. En het doel is (voor mij iig) gewoon een geweldig netwerk van alles maken in die nieuw map en weer een hoge score proberen te halen na 100 jaar.

Railgrade ken ik verder niet.
anboni @jochem420713 juni 2023 07:09
Railgrade lijkt afgezien van de treintjes in heel weinig op ttd. Railgrade is vooral een puzzel waarin je binnen de gestelde tijd bepaalde doelen moet halen voordat je door mag naar het volgende level. Geinig spel, maar geen ttd alternatief.
TheVivaldi @ShadLink13 juni 2023 11:36
Transport Fever komt niet echt dichtbij; Transport Fever 2 wel.
Madshark @TheVivaldi13 juni 2023 12:10
Dichtbij inderdaad, qua graphics eigenlijk fantastisch zelfs, maar spel voelt niet echt af. Meestal speel ik dan daarna weer OpenTTD, dan meteen weer een reminder hoe briljant TTD eigenlijk was/is.
Roel1966 12 juni 2023 22:22
Geloof direct dat het best een leuk spel zal zijn maar voor mij niet echt geschikt omdat ik liever een 'dom' spel speel waarbij ik niet echt hoef na te denken. Meer zoiets in de trend van Angry birds of andere Arcade achtige games.
The Third Man @Roel196612 juni 2023 22:52
Ik loop ook wel eens bij de spelletjeswinkel naar binnen om aan de winkelier te vertellen welke spellen voor mij niet zo geschikt zijn. Daarna vertrek ik weer, de winkelier in verbazing achterlatend.
himlims_ @The Third Man13 juni 2023 08:12
_/-\o_ _/-\o_ _/-\o_ geweldig :Y)
rob12424 @Roel196612 juni 2023 22:58
Je kan hierbij beide kant op, je kan doen wat dingen doen. Of juist slim. Ik installeer dit spel in iedergeval niet meer.

Is te verslavend voor mij.
superbikkel @rob1242413 juni 2023 12:32
Precies mijn reden om het niet te installeren. Voor je het weet zijn er weer veel uren voorbij gegaan.

Wel een geweldig spel en mooi dat het opensource is geworden.
tweakuwe @Roel196613 juni 2023 01:03
Ik speel OpenTTD juist om niet echt na te denken. Je kan hele gecompliceerde super efficiënte transportnetwerken maken. Je kan ook simpelweg steeds punt A en punt B verbinden met één spoorlijntje.
RaJitsu @Roel196613 juni 2023 09:52
Op zich kun je dit best spelen zonder al te veel na te denken. Velen hier speelden dit al toen ze ergens tussen de 10 en 14 waren. Je kan inderdaad de meest creatieve en ingewikkelde treinrails-constructen uitdenken. Maar je kan ook gewoon een rails van a naar b leggen op verschillende plekken en hetzelfde doen met je vliegvelden, auto en boot-wegen (die laatste doet volgens mij niemand voor financieel effect en vooral voor de heb).

Het kan prima een game zijn die rustgevend is en waar je kijkt naar je treintjes en een vliegtuigverzameling aanhoudt en gewoon voor de grap een vliegtuig dat je in 1930 kocht, in 2050 even laat vliegen.

In de praktijk komt het nogal eens voor dat je routes kruizen met de routes die je eerder hebt aangelegd, en dan heb je de optie om er over of onder te bouwen, of toch dingen te gaan combineren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RaJitsu op 23 juli 2024 16:33]

rob12424 @RaJitsu13 juni 2023 17:14
Ligt er aan. Je kan mappen bouwen en dan een olieplatform s met oneindig veel olie met hoge productie: dan kunnen bootroutes juist hele ladingen Poen opleveren
RaJitsu @rob1242413 juni 2023 17:18
Kun je dan niet beter gewoon wat land ophogen en daar in de buurt een treinstation bouwen?
batjes @RaJitsu14 juni 2023 10:28
Treinen zijn inderdaad veel winstgevender, vooral vanaf maglevs. Boten zijn wel handig als je toevallig een handje vol van die platforms bij elkaar hebt, transfer en dan vervolgens met de trein naar de andere kant van de map brengen.
hooibergje @Roel196613 juni 2023 00:21
Veel plezier met de duizenden games die je gewoon op een avondje lekker weg kan spelen, zonder al te veel na te denken. Gouden tip: vermijd Factorio :P .
Milanobrotchen @hooibergje13 juni 2023 09:42
Factorio heeft erg veel tijd gestolen van mij :+
hooibergje @Milanobrotchen13 juni 2023 10:08
Same here! Ik word blij van die spellen waar ik uitgebreid kan puzzelen om shit te optimaliseren.
grasmanek94 13 juni 2023 13:23
Mijn echte challenge was toen ik als kind de shareware versie speelde die een tijdlimiet had, dus zo veel mogelijk zo snel mogelijk verdienen, 1M+ was een mooi resultaat toen :) die barrière doorbreken, dat moment herinner ik mij nog steeds.

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