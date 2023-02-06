Blackmagic Design heeft versie 18.1.3 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In versie 18.1.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 18.1.3 Support for MXF OP1A DNxUncompressed.

Support for new Sony Venice 2 formats.

Ability to pick color in Fusion glow, soft glow, and highlight tools.

Improved performance for Text+ when set to zero opacity.

Improved mixed resolution UI handling for audio effect dialogs.

Proxies from vertical clips now preserve aspect ratio.

Copying grades to compound nodes now honors keyframe alignment.

Addressed cache invalidation for changes to Fusion background media in.

Addressed ARRIRAW decode issues on Mac systems with multiple GPUs.

Addressed excessive memory usage with interlaced rendering.

Addressed a possible crash when working with crossfades in Fairlight.

General performance and stability improvements.