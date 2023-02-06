Software-update: DaVinci Resolve 18.1.3

DaVinci Resolve logo (79 pix)Blackmagic Design heeft versie 18.1.3 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In versie 18.1.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 18.1.3
  • Support for MXF OP1A DNxUncompressed.
  • Support for new Sony Venice 2 formats.
  • Ability to pick color in Fusion glow, soft glow, and highlight tools.
  • Improved performance for Text+ when set to zero opacity.
  • Improved mixed resolution UI handling for audio effect dialogs.
  • Proxies from vertical clips now preserve aspect ratio.
  • Copying grades to compound nodes now honors keyframe alignment.
  • Addressed cache invalidation for changes to Fusion background media in.
  • Addressed ARRIRAW decode issues on Mac systems with multiple GPUs.
  • Addressed excessive memory usage with interlaced rendering.
  • Addressed a possible crash when working with crossfades in Fairlight.
  • General performance and stability improvements.

DaVinci Resolve

Versienummer 18.1.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, iPadOS, Windows 11
Website Blackmagic Design
Download https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Reacties (12)

Sando 6 februari 2023 12:09
Prachtig programma, maar ik heb 'm op Ubuntu nooit lekker aan de praat gekregen. Veel crashes. Jammer, want ik had er best voor willen betalen, maar ga tegenwoordig niet meer van besturingssysteem wisselen alleen om bepaalde software te kunnen gebruiken. Daarom heb ik een licentie voor Lightworks gekocht. Werkt perfect op Ubuntu.
guidogast
@Sando6 februari 2023 12:57
Zelf nooit getest op Ubuntu. Maar Resolve ansich vind ik echt subliem! Zo veel features voor een zeer lage prijs (of zelfs gratis voor veel mensen).
psychicist @Sando6 februari 2023 20:19
Ik heb het nog niet gebruikt, maar ik heb versie 17 wel geïnstalleerd staan hier op Debian Bookworm (Testing). Ik zal eens kijken of ik versie 18 hier stabiel op kan krijgen te draaien.
HermaHemie @Sando7 februari 2023 11:07
Ik heb gewoon een single gpu passthrough voor de enkele games die ik nog wel eens wil spelen die door AC niet werken op Linux. Davinci werkt daar ook gewoon.
HermaHemie @Sando7 februari 2023 11:13
Het probleem is wel weer dat davinci resolve studio een eenmalige aanschaf is en je hier weer vastzit aan een maandelijks abonnement.
Kermit123 6 februari 2023 13:38
Top programma en Studio versie is bijna gratis als je een Speed Editor koopt.
SSDtje 6 februari 2023 13:56
Werk hier nogsteeds veel met Adobe Premiere Pro, maar zit al wel een hele tijd te denken om de overstap te gaan maken naar DaVinci Resolve, bedoel niet dat Premiere Pro op zichzelf slechte software betreft, maar kom op, Premiere Pro is wel zo onstabiel als de pest, imports uit Adobe After Effects die vaak niet lekker lukken, wat maakt dat ik hier soms eerst 20 keer dezelfde import loop te doen, alvorens dat dan ook eens goed gaat/lukt, of je bent al heel lekker opweg met een project, alleen heb je het project nog niet op geslagen, en loopt Premiere weer eens vast, wat maakt dat je weer compleet opnieuw kunt beginnen, mocht je nog niet de mazzel hebben gehad dat er gaande weg door Premiere zelf nog geen auto save is gedaan. Dan pakt DaVinci Resolve dat op een hele andere manier aan, deze software zorgt er alleen al voor dat er na elke muisklik/bewerking al weer opnieuw een auto save wordt gedaan, wat maakt dat mocht deze software eens vast lopen, je in elk geval niet alles kwijt bent, dus Adobe zal er alleen al goed aan doen, om deze zelfde manier van auto save's maken eens te gaan toepassen in hun software, maar goed, wie ben ik weetjewel :/
sIRwa3 @SSDtje6 februari 2023 17:52
nooit bij stil gestaan tot ik er een youtube overzag, maar voor profesionals kan je dus nooit afscheid nemen van adobe clou.gezien je al je oude projecten hebt. Toch wel nasty.. tuurlijk als je een licence hebt, zal die op den duur ook wel onbruikbaar wordnen door OS updates.. maar toch.. voelt toch dat je langzaam leeg gezogen wordt.. imo
HermaHemie @sIRwa37 februari 2023 11:09
Legqacy behandelen als legacy.

CS6 permanent key op een paar systemen die airgapped zijn. Goede backups. Dan kan je je oude projecten altijd nog erbij pakken en al je nieuwe gaan gewoon davinci in.
SSDtje 6 februari 2023 19:34
"maar voor professionals kan je dus nooit afscheid nemen van Adobe Cloud, aangezien je al je oude projecten hebt" Mocht je het nog niet hebben geweten, oude projecten uit een oudere versie kun je prima meenemen naar nieuwere versie van dezelfde software, zo heb ik een pas geleden zelfs nog oude projecten uit Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 kunnen laten omzetten naar de nieuwe Creatieve Cloud 2023 versie van Premiere Pro waar ik nu al een hele behoorlijke tijd mee werk, je krijgt in de nieuwe versie dan wel eerst een melding dat het een project betreft welke nog is gemaakt in een oudere versie van dezelfde software, met de vraag of je dat wil laten omzetten, wat maakt dat als je dan op oké klikt, het project ook in je nieuwe versie van dezelfde software weer gewoon werkt zoals eerder. En wat OS updates betreft, daar heb ikzelf nog nooit problemen mee ondervonden ;)
HermaHemie @SSDtje7 februari 2023 11:10
Je begrijpt hopelijk wel dat men bedoelt over te stappen naar davinci?
SSDtje @HermaHemie7 februari 2023 11:38
Dat begrijp ik inderdaad, alleen verwoord de persoon het op zo'n manier dat je het op twee manieren kunt interpreteren "gezien je al je oude projecten hebt." En die heb ik dus nog helemaal niet, althans niet van oude projecten gemaakt in DaVinci Resolve logischerwijs wanneer ik in mijn vorige bericht al aangaf dat ik al een tijdje zit te denken wellicht die overstap te willen gaan maken, en er dus nog niet mee werk, maakt dat dus ook dat ik nog niet over oude projecten beschik welke eerder al eens zijn gemaakt in/met DaVinci Resolve. Maar heb dus al wel veel oudere projecten gemaakt in/met Premiere Pro, mocht de persoon daarop hebben gedoeld, anders klopt het immers niet, wanneer ik aangeef dat ik zit te denken wellicht de overstap te willen gaan maken naar DaVinci Resolve, dan maakt dat dat ik dus nog niet over oude DaVinci Resolve projecten beschik, en dus eerst geheel opnieuw zo'n type video heb klaar te maken, in voor mij nieuwe onbekende software, dus ja, dan wordt het inderdaad wel even heel goed uitzoeken hoe ik dat moet gaan lopen doen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SSDtje op 22 juli 2024 15:37]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

