Software-update: OpenTTD 12.0 bèta1

OpenTTD logo (75 pix) Versie 12 van OpenTTD is in ontwikkeling en de eerste bètarelease is uitgekomen. In deze opensourcekloon van het Microprose-spel Transport Tycoon Deluxe is het de bedoeling om een transportimperium op te bouwen over de weg, het spoor, het water en door de lucht. OpenTTD kan meer dan alleen het originele spel nabootsen. Zo kunnen er tot wel 64 keer grotere maps dan in het origineel worden gebruikt, is de ai zijn naam waardig en is er ondersteuning voor multiplayer en ipv6. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en het spel is tegenwoordig ook op Steam verkrijgbaar. De release notes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden:

OpenTTD 12.0-beta1

Today I have the pleasure to announce to you that we just released the first beta of our 12.X release series! With our release on Steam not even six months ago we got some excellent feedback from the community on what to improve next. One of the things that stood out: playing together is not easy for many players.

So, in 12.0 we address this problem. Playing together is as easy as one of you starting a server, marking it either “Public” or “Invite-Only”, and sharing the newly introduced invite-code with your friends. They can join your server, just like that. No setup needed on your side, no port-forwarding, nothing.

Sadly, to set expectations, no integration with Steam itself has been added. Integrating with Steam as GPL-licensed software has challenges, which we haven’t resolved yet. But we hope you agree that this new multiplayer experience is the next best thing. Next to this excellent new feature, a few other new things we introduced are:

  • Brand new “Online Players” window to easier see who is in what company, etc.
  • Maximum number of NewGRFs you can use in one game has been raised to 255.
  • Our official Windows builds are now signed.
  • Default vehicles are now compatible with almost all industry NewGRFs.
  • Configurable subsidy duration, up to 5000 years.
  • Press Ctrl to build diagonal rivers in Scenario Editor.
  • Many bug-fixes (over 50 of them), tweaks, changes, and other additions.

(As ever, see the changelog for further details).

And, the much more invisible change, mostly Rubidium has been very busy reworking our codebase to be a bit more modern C++. This hopefully makes a lot of things easier in the future, and make the code more inviting to new developers! The usual titlegame competition will be announced on the forum shortly. The theme for this version will be “winter”, something to prepare for.

What’s up with the 12.0 you ask? We got tired having the discussion: 2.0 when? So here we are .. 1.11.1 is followed up by 12.0 :) And no, this is not an April Fool’s joke.

OpenTTD screenshot (810 pix)

Versienummer 12.0 bèta1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website OpenTTD
Download https://www.openttd.org/downloads/openttd-releases/testing.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 16-08-2021 07:10
9 • submitter: spnw

16-08-2021 • 07:10

9 Linkedin

Submitter: spnw

Bron: OpenTTD

18-10 OpenTTD 12.0 24
08-'21 OpenTTD 12.0 bèta1 9
04-'21 OpenTTD 1.11.0 12
06-'20 OpenTTD 1.10.2 41
04-'20 OpenTTD 1.10.0 6
10-'19 OpenTTD 1.9.3 4
05-'19 OpenTTD 1.9.1 4
04-'18 OpenTTD 1.8.0 9
12-'17 OpenTTD 1.7.2 0
10-'17 OpenTTD 1.7.1 8
OpenTTD

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Reacties (9)

+2martijn.s
16 augustus 2021 09:10
Als je nog meer features wilt kun je ook eens kijken naar JGR's Patch Pack https://www.tt-forums.net/viewtopic.php?f=33&t=73469

Vooral Automated timetables and separation en programmeerbare seinen vind ik onmisbaar.
+1T.C
16 augustus 2021 07:48
Leuk spel, speel het regelmatig online.
Maar inderdaad het achteraf toe kunnen voegen van newgrf in de scenario editor is moeilijk.

Dit kan ik me op sommige punten wel voorstellen, want sommige newgrf passen de industrieën enorm aan.
+1lenwar
@T.C16 augustus 2021 08:50
Ik heb het al jaren en jaren niet meer gespeeld. Ik ken de newgrf alleen als (semi-)cosmetische aanpassingen, zoals nieuwe huizen, stations, Nederlandse treinen e.d. En betere/andere AIs

Aan wat voor soort gameplay-veranderingen (qua industrieën en eventueel andere zaken) moet ik aan denken? En heb je een paar must-haves??
+1sus
@lenwar16 augustus 2021 13:07
Poeh, je hebt FIRS. Dat is echt een complete restyle van industrie. IJzererts nasr een hoogoven. Die gaat het beter doen als je er ook kolen heen stuurt. Output is staal. Dat gaat naar de volgende die er landbouwmaterialen mee kan maken, waarmee je de output van je boerderij weer kan verbeteren.
+1sus
@lenwar16 augustus 2021 20:20
@lenwar
Een andere leuke is een spel-script. Dan is je doel bv om een dorp tot stad te laten groeien, waarbij je steeds per stapje nieuwe supplies moet sturen. En ook in steeds grotere aantallen. Alleen *dan* groeit je dorp naar stad en alleen *dan* kan je het spel uitspelen. FIRS is daar onderdeel van.

[Reactie gewijzigd door sus op 16 augustus 2021 20:20]

+1High Quality king
16 augustus 2021 07:25
Leuk spel, voor mij is de grootste tekortkoming echter het pijnloos kunnen toevoegen van newgrf uitbreidingen in de scenario editor.
0Yorick1234
@High Quality king16 augustus 2021 16:46
Ik snap je post niet. Je mag pijnloos iets toevoegen en dat is een tekortkoming... (?)
0High Quality king
@Yorick123428 augustus 2021 06:53
Nee het is een tekortkoming, dus ik zou graag pijnloos newgrf data toevoegen aan de scenario editor. Nu is deze optie geblokkerd als in een lopende save game en kan je geen newgrf toevoegen tenzij je de optie scenario developer aanzet in het configuratiebestand.

Als je dat doet kun je allerlei vage errors krijgen vanwege ik meen de vehicle identifiers die niet goed gelinked staan aan het juiste voertuig. Maar daarvoor zit ik niet diep genoeg in de code.
+1gimbal
17 augustus 2021 11:40
Ik heb (Open)TTD altijd een erg leuk spel gevonden, met de notitie dat ik het dan alleen maar leuk vind om gigantische treinnetwerken aan te leggen. Bussen/transporttrucks, vliegtuigen, boten... het doet niets voor me eigenlijk.

