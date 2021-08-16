Versie 12 van OpenTTD is in ontwikkeling en de eerste bètarelease is uitgekomen. In deze opensourcekloon van het Microprose-spel Transport Tycoon Deluxe is het de bedoeling om een transportimperium op te bouwen over de weg, het spoor, het water en door de lucht. OpenTTD kan meer dan alleen het originele spel nabootsen. Zo kunnen er tot wel 64 keer grotere maps dan in het origineel worden gebruikt, is de ai zijn naam waardig en is er ondersteuning voor multiplayer en ipv6. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en het spel is tegenwoordig ook op Steam verkrijgbaar. De release notes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden:

Today I have the pleasure to announce to you that we just released the first beta of our 12.X release series! With our release on Steam not even six months ago we got some excellent feedback from the community on what to improve next. One of the things that stood out: playing together is not easy for many players.

So, in 12.0 we address this problem. Playing together is as easy as one of you starting a server, marking it either “Public” or “Invite-Only”, and sharing the newly introduced invite-code with your friends. They can join your server, just like that. No setup needed on your side, no port-forwarding, nothing.

Sadly, to set expectations, no integration with Steam itself has been added. Integrating with Steam as GPL-licensed software has challenges, which we haven’t resolved yet. But we hope you agree that this new multiplayer experience is the next best thing. Next to this excellent new feature, a few other new things we introduced are:

Brand new “Online Players” window to easier see who is in what company, etc.

Maximum number of NewGRFs you can use in one game has been raised to 255.

Our official Windows builds are now signed.

Default vehicles are now compatible with almost all industry NewGRFs.

Configurable subsidy duration, up to 5000 years.

Press Ctrl to build diagonal rivers in Scenario Editor.

Many bug-fixes (over 50 of them), tweaks, changes, and other additions.

(As ever, see the changelog for further details).

And, the much more invisible change, mostly Rubidium has been very busy reworking our codebase to be a bit more modern C++. This hopefully makes a lot of things easier in the future, and make the code more inviting to new developers! The usual titlegame competition will be announced on the forum shortly. The theme for this version will be “winter”, something to prepare for.