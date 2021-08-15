FreshTomato is van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op Arm of MIPS gebaseerde routers van ASUS, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De ontwikkelaars hebben de vijde uitgave van FreshTomato in 2021 uitgebracht en deze is beschikbaar voor routers met een Arm- of MIPS-cpu.

FreshTomato-ARM 2021.5 Changelog Note: because of changes in GUI, clean your browser cache and/or use Ctrl + F5 (FF) to avoid artifacts.

+ (FF) to avoid artifacts. Add mDNS (Avahi) support

Add ZFS support for 'z' (AIO) targets (@lancethepants)

kernel: fix from upstream for CVE-2021-22555

Wireless Client Mode: repair that operation mode for SDK6 and up!

SDK6: update ctf (part 3) (for single and dual-core)

SDK7: help multiSSID setups

WL SDK6/SDK7: turn On wl setting "probresp_sw" for wireless band steering (BSD)

openvpn: update to 2.5.3

getdns/stubby: update to 1.7.0/0.4.0

ntfs-3g: update to 2021.04.05 (added handling of Windows 8/Windows 10 file systems)

tor: update to 0.4.6.6

tinc: update to 1.1pre18

nano: update to 5.8

sqlite: update to 3.36.0

pcre: update to 8.45

nginx: update to 1.21.1

iperf: update to 3.10

nettle: update to 3.7.3

libogg: update to 1.3.5

libpng: update to 1.6.37

libvorbis: update to 1.3.7

e2fsprogs: update to 1.46.3

libcurl: update to 7.78.0

wsdd2: update to 1.8.6

vsftpd: update to 3.0.5

libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2021-07-05

GUI: Admin: Access: tweaks Web Admin panel, reorder (thanks @rs232)

GUI: advanced-wireless - adjust name/label for wl country "GB" to GREAT BRITAIN

GUI: Advanced: Virtual Wireless: add Interface status in Details table

GUI: Basic: Network: allow 0.0.0.0 as a valid address (in special cases) for all bridges

GUI: NAS: File Sharing: limit samba workgroup name to 15 chars

GUI: Tools: WOL: also show in the table devices from other than primary bridge

GUI: Status: Device List: fix some issues with disconnected WL devices

GUI: Status: Device List: fix some issues with WDS devices

GUI: Status: Device List: improve IPv6 support

GUI: Status: Device List: add images to Noise Floor level

GUI: Status: Device List: add additional confirmation when deleting lease

GUI: Status: Device List: display Virtual Wireless Interface reference within parentheses like bridges and vlans

GUI: Status: Overview: do not display any virtual interface linked to the chip/frequency that is disabled

GUI: Status: Overview: add a graphic bars to CQI1 and CQI2 LTE strenght indicator

GUI: Status: Overview: switch 'Free' to 'Used', change order

GUI: Status: Overview: add progress bars (thanks @rs232)

GUI: fix a bug when scaling size is less than 10KB

Fix container build on updated Debian 10

busybox: add CONFIG_DIFF to configuration

httpd: buffer overflow protection (snprintf)

httpd: make asp_lanip() multi-lan aware

OpenVPN: bypass CTF (if enabled)

rstats: make it multiwan aware for daily/weekly/monthly history

tinc: run firewall rules after bringing up the vpn. If adding custom routes into the firewall rules, the interface needs to pre-exist

transmission: fix when runned without auth

TTB: v3.02 change default URLs and add URL redundancy/randomisation; thanks to @rs232

rc: do not restart nas services/wsdd2 on WAN up (fixed in recent wsdd2 update)

rc: firewall.c: make NAT loopback work if CTF is enabled

rc: init.c: set unique machine-id during init

rc: mwan.c: don't log multiwan status update continually

rc: nginx.c: add svg/svgz support

rc: nginx.c: add h5ai support (https://larsjung.de/h5ai/)

rc: transmission.c: TCP buffers tune, lost in one of the previous commits

rc: services.c: add logging when starting/stopping httpd

rc: services.c: avahi: improve generated config

Netgear R6250 - adjust LED table (logic fix for logo LED, was inverted)

Netgear R6300v2 - adjust LED table (logic fix for logo LED, was inverted) FreshTomato-MIPS 2021.5 Changelog Note: because of changes in GUI, clean your browser cache and/or use Ctrl + F5 (FF) to avoid artifacts.

+ (FF) to avoid artifacts. Add mDNS (Avahi) support

Wireless Client Mode: repair that operation mode for SDK6 and up (unfortunately, it doesn't work yet for RT-AC)

openvpn: update to 2.5.3

getdns/stubby: update to 1.7.0/0.4.0

ntfs-3g: update to 2021.04.05 (added handling of Windows 8/Windows 10 file systems)

tor: update to 0.4.6.6

tinc: update to 1.1pre18

nano: update to 5.8

sqlite: update to 3.36.0

pcre: update to 8.45

nginx: update to 1.21.1

iperf: update to 3.10

nettle: update to 3.7.3

libogg: update to 1.3.5

libpng: update to 1.6.37

libvorbis: update to 1.3.7

e2fsprogs: update to 1.46.3

libcurl: update to 7.78.0

wsdd2: update to 1.8.6

vsftpd: update to 3.0.5

libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2021-07-05

GUI: Admin: Access: tweaks Web Admin panel, reorder (thanks @rs232)

GUI: advanced-wireless - adjust name/label for wl country "GB" to GREAT BRITAIN

GUI: Advanced: Miscellaneous: update note about Broadcom FastNAT checkbox

GUI: Advanced: Virtual Wireless: add Interface status in Details table

GUI: Basic: Network: allow 0.0.0.0 as a valid address (in special cases) for all bridges

GUI: NAS: File Sharing: limit samba workgroup name to 15 chars

GUI: Tools: WOL: also show in the table devices from other than primary bridge

GUI: Status: Device List: fix some issues with disconnected WL devices

GUI: Status: Device List: fix some issues with WDS devices

GUI: Status: Device List: improve IPv6 support

GUI: Status: Device List: add images to Noise Floor level

GUI: Status: Device List: add additional confirmation when deleting lease

GUI: Status: Device List: display Virtual Wireless Interface reference within parentheses like bridges and vlans

GUI: Status: Overview: do not display any virtual interface linked to the chip/frequency that is disabled

GUI: Status: Overview: add a graphic bars to CQI1 and CQI2 LTE strenght indicator

GUI: Status: Overview: switch 'Free' to 'Used', change order

GUI: Status: Overview: add progress bars (thanks @rs232)

GUI: fix a bug when scaling size is less than 10KB

Fix container build on updated Debian 10

busybox: add CONFIG_DIFF for 'AIO' and 'Mega-VPN' targets

httpd: buffer overflow protection (snprintf)

httpd: make asp_lanip() multi-lan aware

rstats: make it multiwan aware for daily/weekly/monthly history

tinc: run firewall rules after bringing up the vpn. If adding custom routes into the firewall rules, the interface needs to pre-exist

transmission: fix when runned without auth

TTB: v1.02/v3.02 change default URLs and add URL redundancy/randomisation; thanks to @rs232

rc: do not restart nas services/wsdd2 on WAN up (fixed in recent wsdd2 update)

rc: init.c: set unique machine-id during init

rc: mwan.c: don't log multiwan status update continually

rc: nginx.c: add svg/svgz support

rc: nginx.c: add h5ai support (https://larsjung.de/h5ai/)

rc: transmission.c: TCP buffers tune, lost in one of the previous commits

rc: services.c: add logging when starting/stopping httpd

rc: services.c: avahi: improve generated config