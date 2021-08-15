sluiten

Firmware-update: FreshTomato 2021.5

FreshTomato logo (79 pix) FreshTomato is van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op Arm of MIPS gebaseerde routers van ASUS, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De ontwikkelaars hebben de vijde uitgave van FreshTomato in 2021 uitgebracht en deze is beschikbaar voor routers met een Arm- of MIPS-cpu.

FreshTomato-ARM 2021.5 Changelog
  • Note: because of changes in GUI, clean your browser cache and/or use Ctrl+F5 (FF) to avoid artifacts.
  • Add mDNS (Avahi) support
  • Add ZFS support for 'z' (AIO) targets (@lancethepants)
  • kernel: fix from upstream for CVE-2021-22555
  • Wireless Client Mode: repair that operation mode for SDK6 and up!
  • SDK6: update ctf (part 3) (for single and dual-core)
  • SDK7: help multiSSID setups
  • WL SDK6/SDK7: turn On wl setting "probresp_sw" for wireless band steering (BSD)
  • openvpn: update to 2.5.3
  • getdns/stubby: update to 1.7.0/0.4.0
  • ntfs-3g: update to 2021.04.05 (added handling of Windows 8/Windows 10 file systems)
  • tor: update to 0.4.6.6
  • tinc: update to 1.1pre18
  • nano: update to 5.8
  • sqlite: update to 3.36.0
  • pcre: update to 8.45
  • nginx: update to 1.21.1
  • iperf: update to 3.10
  • nettle: update to 3.7.3
  • libogg: update to 1.3.5
  • libpng: update to 1.6.37
  • libvorbis: update to 1.3.7
  • e2fsprogs: update to 1.46.3
  • libcurl: update to 7.78.0
  • wsdd2: update to 1.8.6
  • vsftpd: update to 3.0.5
  • libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2021-07-05
  • GUI: Admin: Access: tweaks Web Admin panel, reorder (thanks @rs232)
  • GUI: advanced-wireless - adjust name/label for wl country "GB" to GREAT BRITAIN
  • GUI: Advanced: Virtual Wireless: add Interface status in Details table
  • GUI: Basic: Network: allow 0.0.0.0 as a valid address (in special cases) for all bridges
  • GUI: NAS: File Sharing: limit samba workgroup name to 15 chars
  • GUI: Tools: WOL: also show in the table devices from other than primary bridge
  • GUI: Status: Device List: fix some issues with disconnected WL devices
  • GUI: Status: Device List: fix some issues with WDS devices
  • GUI: Status: Device List: improve IPv6 support
  • GUI: Status: Device List: add images to Noise Floor level
  • GUI: Status: Device List: add additional confirmation when deleting lease
  • GUI: Status: Device List: display Virtual Wireless Interface reference within parentheses like bridges and vlans
  • GUI: Status: Overview: do not display any virtual interface linked to the chip/frequency that is disabled
  • GUI: Status: Overview: add a graphic bars to CQI1 and CQI2 LTE strenght indicator
  • GUI: Status: Overview: switch 'Free' to 'Used', change order
  • GUI: Status: Overview: add progress bars (thanks @rs232)
  • GUI: fix a bug when scaling size is less than 10KB
  • Fix container build on updated Debian 10
  • busybox: add CONFIG_DIFF to configuration
  • httpd: buffer overflow protection (snprintf)
  • httpd: make asp_lanip() multi-lan aware
  • OpenVPN: bypass CTF (if enabled)
  • rstats: make it multiwan aware for daily/weekly/monthly history
  • tinc: run firewall rules after bringing up the vpn. If adding custom routes into the firewall rules, the interface needs to pre-exist
  • transmission: fix when runned without auth
  • TTB: v3.02 change default URLs and add URL redundancy/randomisation; thanks to @rs232
  • rc: do not restart nas services/wsdd2 on WAN up (fixed in recent wsdd2 update)
  • rc: firewall.c: make NAT loopback work if CTF is enabled
  • rc: init.c: set unique machine-id during init
  • rc: mwan.c: don't log multiwan status update continually
  • rc: nginx.c: add svg/svgz support
  • rc: nginx.c: add h5ai support (https://larsjung.de/h5ai/)
  • rc: transmission.c: TCP buffers tune, lost in one of the previous commits
  • rc: services.c: add logging when starting/stopping httpd
  • rc: services.c: avahi: improve generated config
  • Netgear R6250 - adjust LED table (logic fix for logo LED, was inverted)
  • Netgear R6300v2 - adjust LED table (logic fix for logo LED, was inverted)
FreshTomato-MIPS 2021.5 Changelog
  • Note: because of changes in GUI, clean your browser cache and/or use Ctrl+F5 (FF) to avoid artifacts.
  • Add mDNS (Avahi) support
  • Wireless Client Mode: repair that operation mode for SDK6 and up (unfortunately, it doesn't work yet for RT-AC)
  • openvpn: update to 2.5.3
  • getdns/stubby: update to 1.7.0/0.4.0
  • ntfs-3g: update to 2021.04.05 (added handling of Windows 8/Windows 10 file systems)
  • tor: update to 0.4.6.6
  • tinc: update to 1.1pre18
  • nano: update to 5.8
  • sqlite: update to 3.36.0
  • pcre: update to 8.45
  • nginx: update to 1.21.1
  • iperf: update to 3.10
  • nettle: update to 3.7.3
  • libogg: update to 1.3.5
  • libpng: update to 1.6.37
  • libvorbis: update to 1.3.7
  • e2fsprogs: update to 1.46.3
  • libcurl: update to 7.78.0
  • wsdd2: update to 1.8.6
  • vsftpd: update to 3.0.5
  • libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2021-07-05
  • GUI: Admin: Access: tweaks Web Admin panel, reorder (thanks @rs232)
  • GUI: advanced-wireless - adjust name/label for wl country "GB" to GREAT BRITAIN
  • GUI: Advanced: Miscellaneous: update note about Broadcom FastNAT checkbox
  • GUI: Advanced: Virtual Wireless: add Interface status in Details table
  • GUI: Basic: Network: allow 0.0.0.0 as a valid address (in special cases) for all bridges
  • GUI: NAS: File Sharing: limit samba workgroup name to 15 chars
  • GUI: Tools: WOL: also show in the table devices from other than primary bridge
  • GUI: Status: Device List: fix some issues with disconnected WL devices
  • GUI: Status: Device List: fix some issues with WDS devices
  • GUI: Status: Device List: improve IPv6 support
  • GUI: Status: Device List: add images to Noise Floor level
  • GUI: Status: Device List: add additional confirmation when deleting lease
  • GUI: Status: Device List: display Virtual Wireless Interface reference within parentheses like bridges and vlans
  • GUI: Status: Overview: do not display any virtual interface linked to the chip/frequency that is disabled
  • GUI: Status: Overview: add a graphic bars to CQI1 and CQI2 LTE strenght indicator
  • GUI: Status: Overview: switch 'Free' to 'Used', change order
  • GUI: Status: Overview: add progress bars (thanks @rs232)
  • GUI: fix a bug when scaling size is less than 10KB
  • Fix container build on updated Debian 10
  • busybox: add CONFIG_DIFF for 'AIO' and 'Mega-VPN' targets
  • httpd: buffer overflow protection (snprintf)
  • httpd: make asp_lanip() multi-lan aware
  • rstats: make it multiwan aware for daily/weekly/monthly history
  • tinc: run firewall rules after bringing up the vpn. If adding custom routes into the firewall rules, the interface needs to pre-exist
  • transmission: fix when runned without auth
  • TTB: v1.02/v3.02 change default URLs and add URL redundancy/randomisation; thanks to @rs232
  • rc: do not restart nas services/wsdd2 on WAN up (fixed in recent wsdd2 update)
  • rc: init.c: set unique machine-id during init
  • rc: mwan.c: don't log multiwan status update continually
  • rc: nginx.c: add svg/svgz support
  • rc: nginx.c: add h5ai support (https://larsjung.de/h5ai/)
  • rc: transmission.c: TCP buffers tune, lost in one of the previous commits
  • rc: services.c: add logging when starting/stopping httpd
  • rc: services.c: avahi: improve generated config

Update-historie

14-05 FreshTomato 2022.3 2
15-04 FreshTomato 2022.2 1
13-03 FreshTomato 2022.1 7
24-12 FreshTomato 2021.8 3
16-10 FreshTomato 2021.7 0
14-10 FreshTomato 2021.6 11
08-'21 FreshTomato 2021.5 13
06-'21 FreshTomato 2021.3 1
03-'21 FreshTomato 2021.2 9
02-'21 FreshTomato 2021.1 11
Meer historie

Lees meer

Tomato

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

