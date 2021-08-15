FreshTomato is van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op Arm of MIPS gebaseerde routers van ASUS, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De ontwikkelaars hebben de vijde uitgave van FreshTomato in 2021 uitgebracht en deze is beschikbaar voor routers met een Arm- of MIPS-cpu.
FreshTomato-ARM 2021.5 Changelog
FreshTomato-MIPS 2021.5 Changelog
- Note: because of changes in GUI, clean your browser cache and/or use
Ctrl+
F5(FF) to avoid artifacts.
- Add mDNS (Avahi) support
- Add ZFS support for 'z' (AIO) targets (@lancethepants)
- kernel: fix from upstream for CVE-2021-22555
- Wireless Client Mode: repair that operation mode for SDK6 and up!
- SDK6: update ctf (part 3) (for single and dual-core)
- SDK7: help multiSSID setups
- WL SDK6/SDK7: turn On wl setting "probresp_sw" for wireless band steering (BSD)
- openvpn: update to 2.5.3
- getdns/stubby: update to 1.7.0/0.4.0
- ntfs-3g: update to 2021.04.05 (added handling of Windows 8/Windows 10 file systems)
- tor: update to 0.4.6.6
- tinc: update to 1.1pre18
- nano: update to 5.8
- sqlite: update to 3.36.0
- pcre: update to 8.45
- nginx: update to 1.21.1
- iperf: update to 3.10
- nettle: update to 3.7.3
- libogg: update to 1.3.5
- libpng: update to 1.6.37
- libvorbis: update to 1.3.7
- e2fsprogs: update to 1.46.3
- libcurl: update to 7.78.0
- wsdd2: update to 1.8.6
- vsftpd: update to 3.0.5
- libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2021-07-05
- GUI: Admin: Access: tweaks Web Admin panel, reorder (thanks @rs232)
- GUI: advanced-wireless - adjust name/label for wl country "GB" to GREAT BRITAIN
- GUI: Advanced: Virtual Wireless: add Interface status in Details table
- GUI: Basic: Network: allow 0.0.0.0 as a valid address (in special cases) for all bridges
- GUI: NAS: File Sharing: limit samba workgroup name to 15 chars
- GUI: Tools: WOL: also show in the table devices from other than primary bridge
- GUI: Status: Device List: fix some issues with disconnected WL devices
- GUI: Status: Device List: fix some issues with WDS devices
- GUI: Status: Device List: improve IPv6 support
- GUI: Status: Device List: add images to Noise Floor level
- GUI: Status: Device List: add additional confirmation when deleting lease
- GUI: Status: Device List: display Virtual Wireless Interface reference within parentheses like bridges and vlans
- GUI: Status: Overview: do not display any virtual interface linked to the chip/frequency that is disabled
- GUI: Status: Overview: add a graphic bars to CQI1 and CQI2 LTE strenght indicator
- GUI: Status: Overview: switch 'Free' to 'Used', change order
- GUI: Status: Overview: add progress bars (thanks @rs232)
- GUI: fix a bug when scaling size is less than 10KB
- Fix container build on updated Debian 10
- busybox: add CONFIG_DIFF to configuration
- httpd: buffer overflow protection (snprintf)
- httpd: make asp_lanip() multi-lan aware
- OpenVPN: bypass CTF (if enabled)
- rstats: make it multiwan aware for daily/weekly/monthly history
- tinc: run firewall rules after bringing up the vpn. If adding custom routes into the firewall rules, the interface needs to pre-exist
- transmission: fix when runned without auth
- TTB: v3.02 change default URLs and add URL redundancy/randomisation; thanks to @rs232
- rc: do not restart nas services/wsdd2 on WAN up (fixed in recent wsdd2 update)
- rc: firewall.c: make NAT loopback work if CTF is enabled
- rc: init.c: set unique machine-id during init
- rc: mwan.c: don't log multiwan status update continually
- rc: nginx.c: add svg/svgz support
- rc: nginx.c: add h5ai support (https://larsjung.de/h5ai/)
- rc: transmission.c: TCP buffers tune, lost in one of the previous commits
- rc: services.c: add logging when starting/stopping httpd
- rc: services.c: avahi: improve generated config
- Netgear R6250 - adjust LED table (logic fix for logo LED, was inverted)
- Netgear R6300v2 - adjust LED table (logic fix for logo LED, was inverted)
- Note: because of changes in GUI, clean your browser cache and/or use
Ctrl+
F5(FF) to avoid artifacts.
- Add mDNS (Avahi) support
- Wireless Client Mode: repair that operation mode for SDK6 and up (unfortunately, it doesn't work yet for RT-AC)
- openvpn: update to 2.5.3
- getdns/stubby: update to 1.7.0/0.4.0
- ntfs-3g: update to 2021.04.05 (added handling of Windows 8/Windows 10 file systems)
- tor: update to 0.4.6.6
- tinc: update to 1.1pre18
- nano: update to 5.8
- sqlite: update to 3.36.0
- pcre: update to 8.45
- nginx: update to 1.21.1
- iperf: update to 3.10
- nettle: update to 3.7.3
- libogg: update to 1.3.5
- libpng: update to 1.6.37
- libvorbis: update to 1.3.7
- e2fsprogs: update to 1.46.3
- libcurl: update to 7.78.0
- wsdd2: update to 1.8.6
- vsftpd: update to 3.0.5
- libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2021-07-05
- GUI: Admin: Access: tweaks Web Admin panel, reorder (thanks @rs232)
- GUI: advanced-wireless - adjust name/label for wl country "GB" to GREAT BRITAIN
- GUI: Advanced: Miscellaneous: update note about Broadcom FastNAT checkbox
- GUI: Advanced: Virtual Wireless: add Interface status in Details table
- GUI: Basic: Network: allow 0.0.0.0 as a valid address (in special cases) for all bridges
- GUI: NAS: File Sharing: limit samba workgroup name to 15 chars
- GUI: Tools: WOL: also show in the table devices from other than primary bridge
- GUI: Status: Device List: fix some issues with disconnected WL devices
- GUI: Status: Device List: fix some issues with WDS devices
- GUI: Status: Device List: improve IPv6 support
- GUI: Status: Device List: add images to Noise Floor level
- GUI: Status: Device List: add additional confirmation when deleting lease
- GUI: Status: Device List: display Virtual Wireless Interface reference within parentheses like bridges and vlans
- GUI: Status: Overview: do not display any virtual interface linked to the chip/frequency that is disabled
- GUI: Status: Overview: add a graphic bars to CQI1 and CQI2 LTE strenght indicator
- GUI: Status: Overview: switch 'Free' to 'Used', change order
- GUI: Status: Overview: add progress bars (thanks @rs232)
- GUI: fix a bug when scaling size is less than 10KB
- Fix container build on updated Debian 10
- busybox: add CONFIG_DIFF for 'AIO' and 'Mega-VPN' targets
- httpd: buffer overflow protection (snprintf)
- httpd: make asp_lanip() multi-lan aware
- rstats: make it multiwan aware for daily/weekly/monthly history
- tinc: run firewall rules after bringing up the vpn. If adding custom routes into the firewall rules, the interface needs to pre-exist
- transmission: fix when runned without auth
- TTB: v1.02/v3.02 change default URLs and add URL redundancy/randomisation; thanks to @rs232
- rc: do not restart nas services/wsdd2 on WAN up (fixed in recent wsdd2 update)
- rc: init.c: set unique machine-id during init
- rc: mwan.c: don't log multiwan status update continually
- rc: nginx.c: add svg/svgz support
- rc: nginx.c: add h5ai support (https://larsjung.de/h5ai/)
- rc: transmission.c: TCP buffers tune, lost in one of the previous commits
- rc: services.c: add logging when starting/stopping httpd
- rc: services.c: avahi: improve generated config