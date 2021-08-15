Debian is een opensource-besturingssysteem, dat zowel voor desktops als servers gebruikt kan worden en waarbij de nadruk op stabiliteit en veiligheid ligt. Het wordt dan ook als basis voor diverse Linux-distributies gebruikt, waaronder Ubuntu en Linux Mint. Versie 11.x, die als codenaam ' Bullseye ' meegekregen heeft, is een zogenaamde Long Term Support-uitgave en zal de komende vijf jaar van updates worden voorzien. Meer informatie over versie 11 is op onze voorpagina te vinden, dit zijn de release notes voor deze uitgave:

bullseye

After 2 years, 1 month, and 9 days of development, the Debian project is proud to present its new stable version 11 (code name bullseye ), which will be supported for the next 5 years thanks to the combined work of the Debian Security team and the Debian Long Term Support team. Debian 11 bullseye ships with several desktop applications and environments. Amongst others it now includes the desktop environments:

Gnome 3.38,

KDE Plasma 5.20,

LXDE 11,

LXQt 0.16,

MATE 1.24,

Xfce 4.16.

This release contains over 11,294 new packages for a total count of 59,551 packages, along with a significant reduction of over 9,519 packages which were marked as obsolete and removed. 42,821 packages were updated and 5,434 packages remained unchanged.

bullseye becomes our first release to provide a Linux kernel with support for the exFAT filesystem and defaults to using it for mount exFAT filesystems. Consequently it is no longer required to use the filesystem-in-userspace implementation provided via the exfat-fuse package. Tools for creating and checking an exFAT filesystem are provided in the exfatprogs package.

Most modern printers are able to use driverless printing and scanning without the need for vendor specific (often non-free) drivers. bullseye brings forward a new package, ipp-usb, which uses the vendor neutral IPP-over-USB protocol supported by many modern printers. This allows a USB device to be treated as a network device. The official SANE driverless backend is provided by sane-escl in libsane1, which uses the eSCL protocol.

Systemd in bullseye activates its persistent journal functionality, by default, with an implicit fallback to volatile storage. This allows users that are not relying on special features to uninstall traditional logging daemons and switch over to using only the systemd journal.

The Debian Med team has been taking part in the fight against COVID-19 by packaging software for researching the virus on the sequence level and for fighting the pandemic with the tools used in epidemiology; this work will continue with focus on machine learning tools for both fields. The team's work with Quality Assurance and Continuous integration is critical to the consistent reproducible results required in the sciences. Debian Med Blend has a range of performance critical applications which now benefit from SIMD Everywhere. To install packages maintained by the Debian Med team, install the metapackages named med-*, which are at version 3.6.x.

Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and many other languages now have a new Fcitx 5 input method, which is the successor of the popular Fcitx4 in buster ; this new version has much better Wayland (default display manager) addon support.

Debian 11 bullseye includes numerous updated software packages (over 72% of all packages in the previous release), such as:

Apache 2.4.48

BIND DNS Server 9.16

Calligra 3.2

Cryptsetup 2.3

Emacs 27.1

GIMP 2.10.22

GNU Compiler Collection 10.2

GnuPG 2.2.20

Inkscape 1.0.2

LibreOffice 7.0

Linux kernel 5.10 series

MariaDB 10.5

OpenSSH 8.4p1

Perl 5.32

PHP 7.4

PostgreSQL 13

Python 3, 3.9.1

Rustc 1.48

Samba 4.13

Vim 8.2

more than 59,000 other ready-to-use software packages, built from more than 30,000 source packages.

With this broad selection of packages and its traditional wide architecture support, Debian once again stays true to its goal of being The Universal Operating System . It is suitable for many different use cases: from desktop systems to netbooks; from development servers to cluster systems; and for database, web, and storage servers. At the same time, additional quality assurance efforts like automatic installation and upgrade tests for all packages in Debian's archive ensure that bullseye fulfills the high expectations that users have of a stable Debian release.