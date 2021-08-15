sluiten

Software-update: Debian GNU/Linux 11.0

Debian logo (80 pix) Debian is een opensource-besturingssysteem, dat zowel voor desktops als servers gebruikt kan worden en waarbij de nadruk op stabiliteit en veiligheid ligt. Het wordt dan ook als basis voor diverse Linux-distributies gebruikt, waaronder Ubuntu en Linux Mint. Versie 11.x, die als codenaam 'Bullseye' meegekregen heeft, is een zogenaamde Long Term Support-uitgave en zal de komende vijf jaar van updates worden voorzien. Meer informatie over versie 11 is op onze voorpagina te vinden, dit zijn de release notes voor deze uitgave:

Debian 11 bullseye released

After 2 years, 1 month, and 9 days of development, the Debian project is proud to present its new stable version 11 (code name bullseye), which will be supported for the next 5 years thanks to the combined work of the Debian Security team and the Debian Long Term Support team. Debian 11 bullseye ships with several desktop applications and environments. Amongst others it now includes the desktop environments:

  • Gnome 3.38,
  • KDE Plasma 5.20,
  • LXDE 11,
  • LXQt 0.16,
  • MATE 1.24,
  • Xfce 4.16.

This release contains over 11,294 new packages for a total count of 59,551 packages, along with a significant reduction of over 9,519 packages which were marked as obsolete and removed. 42,821 packages were updated and 5,434 packages remained unchanged.

bullseye becomes our first release to provide a Linux kernel with support for the exFAT filesystem and defaults to using it for mount exFAT filesystems. Consequently it is no longer required to use the filesystem-in-userspace implementation provided via the exfat-fuse package. Tools for creating and checking an exFAT filesystem are provided in the exfatprogs package.

Most modern printers are able to use driverless printing and scanning without the need for vendor specific (often non-free) drivers. bullseye brings forward a new package, ipp-usb, which uses the vendor neutral IPP-over-USB protocol supported by many modern printers. This allows a USB device to be treated as a network device. The official SANE driverless backend is provided by sane-escl in libsane1, which uses the eSCL protocol.

Systemd in bullseye activates its persistent journal functionality, by default, with an implicit fallback to volatile storage. This allows users that are not relying on special features to uninstall traditional logging daemons and switch over to using only the systemd journal.

The Debian Med team has been taking part in the fight against COVID-19 by packaging software for researching the virus on the sequence level and for fighting the pandemic with the tools used in epidemiology; this work will continue with focus on machine learning tools for both fields. The team's work with Quality Assurance and Continuous integration is critical to the consistent reproducible results required in the sciences. Debian Med Blend has a range of performance critical applications which now benefit from SIMD Everywhere. To install packages maintained by the Debian Med team, install the metapackages named med-*, which are at version 3.6.x.

Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and many other languages now have a new Fcitx 5 input method, which is the successor of the popular Fcitx4 in buster; this new version has much better Wayland (default display manager) addon support.

Debian 11 bullseye includes numerous updated software packages (over 72% of all packages in the previous release), such as:

  • Apache 2.4.48
  • BIND DNS Server 9.16
  • Calligra 3.2
  • Cryptsetup 2.3
  • Emacs 27.1
  • GIMP 2.10.22
  • GNU Compiler Collection 10.2
  • GnuPG 2.2.20
  • Inkscape 1.0.2
  • LibreOffice 7.0
  • Linux kernel 5.10 series
  • MariaDB 10.5
  • OpenSSH 8.4p1
  • Perl 5.32
  • PHP 7.4
  • PostgreSQL 13
  • Python 3, 3.9.1
  • Rustc 1.48
  • Samba 4.13
  • Vim 8.2
  • more than 59,000 other ready-to-use software packages, built from more than 30,000 source packages.

With this broad selection of packages and its traditional wide architecture support, Debian once again stays true to its goal of being The Universal Operating System. It is suitable for many different use cases: from desktop systems to netbooks; from development servers to cluster systems; and for database, web, and storage servers. At the same time, additional quality assurance efforts like automatic installation and upgrade tests for all packages in Debian's archive ensure that bullseye fulfills the high expectations that users have of a stable Debian release.

A total of nine architectures are supported: 64-bit PC / Intel EM64T / x86-64 (amd64), 32-bit PC / Intel IA-32 (i386), 64-bit little-endian Motorola/IBM PowerPC (ppc64el), 64-bit IBM S/390 (s390x), for ARM, armel and armhf for older and more recent 32-bit hardware, plus arm64 for the 64-bit AArch64 architecture, and for MIPS, mipsel (little-endian) architectures for 32-bit hardware and mips64el architecture for 64-bit little-endian hardware.

Versienummer 11.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Debian
Download https://www.debian.org/releases/stable/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

15-08-2021 19:31
17 • submitter: patviev

15-08-2021 • 19:31

17 Linkedin

Submitter: patviev

Bron: Debian

Update-historie

27-03 Debian GNU/Linux 11.3 58
19-12 Debian GNU/Linux 11.2 47
09-10 Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 3
08-'21 Debian GNU/Linux 11.0 17
06-'21 Debian GNU/Linux 10.10 80
03-'21 Debian GNU/Linux 10.9 35
02-'21 Debian GNU/Linux 10.8 14
12-'20 Debian GNU/Linux 10.7 17
09-'20 Debian GNU/Linux 10.6 10
08-'20 Debian GNU/Linux 10.5 4
Reacties (17)

+1estej
15 augustus 2021 21:56
Is er een gemakkelijke/correcte manier om een Debian 10 installatie te upgraden zonder het OS opnieuw te installeren?
Ik ben begonnen met een hobby servetje maar weet eigenlijk niet wat de best practice is qua major updates voor Debian.
+2mrmrmr
@estej15 augustus 2021 22:22
Eerst een backup maken.

Daarna kun je /apt/sources.list (en misschien onder de /apt/sources.d/ directory) aanpassen naar bullseye. Controleer op de aanpassingen op fouten, bijvoorbeeld met apt-get update.

Daarna als root uitvoeren: apt-get dist-upgrade. Dit doet een volledige update en het gooit oude packages automatisch weg.

Controleer de logs in /var/log op foutmeldingen. Aan het tijdstip kun je zien welke logs zijn geupdate tijdens de installatie.

Herstart services met systemctl restart apache2 (etc.). Een stukje van de log kun je zien met systemctl status apache2.

Mogelijke problemen:
php 7.3 update naar php 7.4. Misschien heb je meer/andere packages nodig voor je php programma's.
exim4 v4.94 kan weigeren mail te verzenden. Foutmelding 'tainted'. Debug met exim4 -db, dat geeft een uitgebreide uitleg als mail wordt verzonden of ontvangen.
problemen met de update van systemd. dpkg -l | grep "iF " geeft failed installs aan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mrmrmr op 15 augustus 2021 22:25]

+1sfranken
@mrmrmr16 augustus 2021 02:49
Als uitbreiding daarop, lees ook de officiële handleiding van Debian hierover door, hier te vinden: https://www.debian.org/re...otes/ch-upgrading.en.html
0dycell
@mrmrmr16 augustus 2021 10:15
Duidelijke post, mijn dank.
Is het aan te raden om nu al te upgraden of eerst wachten op een .1 release?
+1mrmrmr
@dycell16 augustus 2021 10:23
De Debian 11 release candidates (RC's) zijn al getest door velen. Ik installeer de versie meteen op mijn servers op Internet. Voor thuis als desktop denk ik dat je ook direct kunt installeren. De problemen die ik ondervond op servers zijn een gevolg van nieuwe versies van software, dat verandert waarschijnlijk niet in een volgende punt versie.
0dycell
@mrmrmr16 augustus 2021 12:04
Check, zojuist mijn server geupgrade zonder problemen.
0estej
@mrmrmr16 augustus 2021 09:41
Hartelijk dank! Ga het vandaag meteen proberen!
+1Eguan
@estej15 augustus 2021 22:21
Gaat in Debian over het algemeen aardig goed. Wanneer je er op zoekt vind je heel wat informatie hierover, maar heel kort samengevat:

Pas in /etc/apt/sources.list de volgende regels toe (zet voor de rest maar hekjes (#):
deb http://deb.debian.org/debian bullseye main contrib non-free
deb http://deb.debian.org/debian bullseye-updates main contrib non-free
deb http://security.debian.org/debian-security bullseye-security main
deb http://ftp.debian.org/debian bullseye-backports main contrib non-free

En doe vervolgens een distributie update:

apt update && apt upgrade
apt dist-upgrade

reboot

De vragen die je tussentijd mogelijk krijgt goed lezen en het juiste antwoord voor jouw situatie hierop geven :-)

Succes!
+1SadisticPanda
@estej15 augustus 2021 22:28
Sources.list aanpassen en upgraden. Genoeg Guides te vinden op het net
+1JohanKupers
@estej16 augustus 2021 07:01
Gaat in principe altijd goed, bij de upgrade van 8 naar 9 waren er een aantal packages veranderd waardoor die niet goed werden opgestart (bij mijn weten fail2ban en opendkim). Dan is het even puzzelen om dat weer werkend te krijgen maar over het algemeen gaat het goed (van 9 naar 10 ging zonder problemen)
0beerse

@estej15 augustus 2021 22:06
Eerlijk is eerlijk, ik heb geen praktische upgrade ervaring met debian. In het algemeen zie ik wel dat als een OS een nieuwe major versie uit brengt (zoals hier Debian naar een volgend hoofd-nummer gaat) dat dan een schone installatie wenselijk is.

Natuurlijk, zelf zou ik "ter meerdere leerling ende vermaek" om te proberen een on-line en life upgrade te doen. Maar wel zodanig dat ik voorbereid ben om het daarna schoon te poetsen en alsnog een schone installaite te doen.
+1SadisticPanda
@beerse15 augustus 2021 22:25
Linux is geen Windows. Kan je perfect updaten zonder een cleane install te doen.

Alles wat nieuw is komt erop en alles wat niet meer nodig is gaat eraf. Heb al tot servers upgedate zondervolledige reinstall
+1zordaz
@beerse16 augustus 2021 00:19
Ik upgrade mijn huidige Debian installatie al sinds 2001. Heb nog nooit een herinstallatie ervan gedaan. Het is zoals elders in dit draadje al wordt opgemerkt: Linux is geen Windows...
+1EdgeUser
15 augustus 2021 23:26
Deze ga ik morgen gelijk even downloaden en installeren op een VM'etje.
Installeren of upgraden is niet echt de kunst met Debian.
Het zijn de packages die niet standaard opgenomen zijn die vaak voor problemen zorgen.
0sfranken
@EdgeUser16 augustus 2021 02:48
Het zijn de packages die niet standaard opgenomen zijn die vaak voor problemen zorgen.
Dat is bij elke distro
0VirtualGuineaPig
@sfranken16 augustus 2021 08:47
Oh, dus Windows is eigenlijk een package..
0sfranken
@VirtualGuineaPig16 augustus 2021 13:43
Bij elk OS opmerking van deze aard die ik zie reageer ik hetzelfde: "vaak ligt het aan de zak bloed, botten en ingewanden die de machine inricht en/of gebruikt". Tuurlijk, Windows heeft z'n nukken, maar dat heeft macOS ook, en elke Linux distro ook ;-)

