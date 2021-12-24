FreshTomato versie 2021.8 is uitgekomen. FreshTomato is van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op Arm of MIPS gebaseerde routers van ASUS, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De firmware is beschikbaar voor routers met een Arm- of MIPS-cpu.

FreshTomato-Arm 2021.8 Changelog kernel: [SCSI] sd: Fix overflow with big physical blocks

tor: update to 0.4.6.8

nano: update to 6.0

libncurses: update to 6.3

libsodium: update to latest version of 1.0.18-stable

nginx: update to 1.21.4

util-linux: update to 2.37.2

mysql: update to 5.5.62

libexif: update to 0.6.24

libcurl: update to 7.80.0

sqlite: update to 3.37.0

openssl-1.1: update to 1.1.1m

openvpn: update to 2.5.5

libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2021-10-26

build: Makefile: rp-pppoe: remove debugging information, add -Wall instead

build: Makefile: libsodium: add CFLAGS/LDFLAGS to recipe

build: Makefile: pass EXTRACFLAGS also to openssl/mysql/php, ensure that optimization is complete

build: fix program memory size too small for STOCK NETGEAR firmware

build: fix cryptic BAD TRX HEADER with actual error message that means something

build: libsodium: build as static library

build: add irqbalance tool with needed libraries for multi-core routers; add irqbalance to all multi-core targets

build: busybox: compile with CONFIG_FEATURE_WGET_LONG_OPTIONS enabled

build: patches: diskdev_cmds-332.25: add path to libcrypto.so.1.1 library, so mkfs.hfs can be linked to it instead of the old one from toolchain

build: use --no-check-certificate for wget in scripts only when CA cert is not installed

build: router: Makefile: transmission: do not try to built with libiconv

build: router: Makefile: add appropriate flags when building packages to prevent use of incorrect or old headers/libraries (fixes #174)

build: correct 128K crash partition creation

build: correct Memory mapping for 512M DRAM

GUI / httpd: misc.c - speed up status-overview (part 2)

GUI: fix the display of SMS and signal level (RSSI) in some cases

GUI: Status: Logs: escape HTML characters in log entries

GUI: Basic: DHCP Reservation: do not allow duplicate IP - causes dnsmasq fail to start

GUI: Basic: DHCP Reservation: allow 'dot' to be used in DHCP reservation hostname - useful for setting static records for external hosts

GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: dnscrypt-proxy: add dynamically to the page drop-down list of resolvers, so it's now possible to use alternative/downloaded file (/etc/dnscrypt-resolvers-alt.csv); also add DNSSEC and NOLOGS info to the list

GUI: status-overview - improve ethstate if WAN port is moved to primary LAN

GUI: status-overview - repair/show correct wireless infos (only for some Router like R6400, DIR868L ...)

GUI: basic-network - add more options for wireless mode (AC-Only, N/AC Mixed)

GUI: Status: Device List: change name and title of the button for 'DHCP Reservation'

dhcpv6: remove debug info - save some space; remove unneeded file

httpd: misc.c: fix condition for recognition when the JFFS2 partition is mounted (only for RT-AC branch)

mdu: use 'PUT' instead of 'POST' for cloudfare to update DNS record (closes #141)

nginx: compile with ngx_http_realip_module enabled

patches: getnds/stubby: also add tls_ca_file to yml quote check (broken in 0.4.0)

pdureader: avoid SIGSEGV caused by improper gcom (comgt) response

rc: pbr.c: replace depreciated gethostbyname() with getaddrinfo()

rc: pptp_client.c: replace depreciated gethostbyname() with getaddrinfo()

rc: do not stop ntpd on WAN stop - only stop it on stop_services()

rc: mwan.c: fix multiWAN routing

rc: network.c - repair/improve function for wireless restart/start (only)

rc: nginx.c: fix php config file

rc: nginx: make h5ai support optional - it breaks autoindex if enabled but not used

rc: services.c: dnsmasq: replace Asus patched max EDNS packet size with proper config file setting

rc: services.c: also prevent Windows' DDR (Designated Discovery of Resolver) when blocking auto DoH promotion

rc: services.c: do not add 'trust-anchors.conf' to dnsmasq config file when built without DNSSEC

toolchain: remove unneeded libraries

VLAN: repair vlan setup/config and adjust to FT logic (ID mapping)

VLAN: extend/fix vlan setups

vsftpd: remove legacy capability warning (added as a patch)

vsftpd: restore OpenSSL-1.0 support (added as a patch) FreshTomato-Mips 2021.8 Changelog kernel: fix from upstream for CVE-2019-11478 (tcp: tcp_fragment() should apply sane memory limits)

kernel: tcp: refine memory limit test in tcp_fragment()

kernel: [SCSI] sd: Use SCSI read/write(16) with > 32-bit LBA drives

kernel: [SCSI] sd: revive sd_index_lock

kernel: Validate size of EFI GUID partition entries

kernel: netfilter: ipt_account: make allocation dynamic to save on stack usage

dropbear: build back (again) with "Remote Forwarding" support (only for server) - closes #70

rc: init.c: F9K1102: improve mac address detection and some wireless stability; 5GHz so far for version 3 working, version 1 maybe good as well

SDK (RT-N and RT-AC): bcmrobo.c - stay closer to arm branch (only cosmetic)

SDK6 (RT-AC): bcmrobo.c - include Jumbo Frame support

VLAN (MIPS RT-N and RT-AC): repair vlan setup/config and adjust to FT logic (ID mapping)

VLAN (MIPS RT-N and RT-AC): extend/fix vlan setups

VLAN (MIPS RT-N): distinguish VLAN logic for Gigabit-Ethernet (align to arm) and Fast-Ethernet (align to RT)

