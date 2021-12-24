Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Firmware-update: FreshTomato 2021.8

FreshTomato logo (79 pix)FreshTomato versie 2021.8 is uitgekomen. FreshTomato is van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op Arm of MIPS gebaseerde routers van ASUS, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De firmware is beschikbaar voor routers met een Arm- of MIPS-cpu.

FreshTomato-Arm 2021.8 Changelog
  • kernel: [SCSI] sd: Fix overflow with big physical blocks
  • tor: update to 0.4.6.8
  • nano: update to 6.0
  • libncurses: update to 6.3
  • libsodium: update to latest version of 1.0.18-stable
  • nginx: update to 1.21.4
  • util-linux: update to 2.37.2
  • mysql: update to 5.5.62
  • libexif: update to 0.6.24
  • libcurl: update to 7.80.0
  • sqlite: update to 3.37.0
  • openssl-1.1: update to 1.1.1m
  • openvpn: update to 2.5.5
  • libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2021-10-26
  • build: Makefile: rp-pppoe: remove debugging information, add -Wall instead
  • build: Makefile: libsodium: add CFLAGS/LDFLAGS to recipe
  • build: Makefile: pass EXTRACFLAGS also to openssl/mysql/php, ensure that optimization is complete
  • build: fix program memory size too small for STOCK NETGEAR firmware
  • build: fix cryptic BAD TRX HEADER with actual error message that means something
  • build: libsodium: build as static library
  • build: add irqbalance tool with needed libraries for multi-core routers; add irqbalance to all multi-core targets
  • build: busybox: compile with CONFIG_FEATURE_WGET_LONG_OPTIONS enabled
  • build: patches: diskdev_cmds-332.25: add path to libcrypto.so.1.1 library, so mkfs.hfs can be linked to it instead of the old one from toolchain
  • build: use --no-check-certificate for wget in scripts only when CA cert is not installed
  • build: router: Makefile: transmission: do not try to built with libiconv
  • build: router: Makefile: add appropriate flags when building packages to prevent use of incorrect or old headers/libraries (fixes #174)
  • build: correct 128K crash partition creation
  • build: correct Memory mapping for 512M DRAM
  • GUI / httpd: misc.c - speed up status-overview (part 2)
  • GUI: fix the display of SMS and signal level (RSSI) in some cases
  • GUI: Status: Logs: escape HTML characters in log entries
  • GUI: Basic: DHCP Reservation: do not allow duplicate IP - causes dnsmasq fail to start
  • GUI: Basic: DHCP Reservation: allow 'dot' to be used in DHCP reservation hostname - useful for setting static records for external hosts
  • GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: dnscrypt-proxy: add dynamically to the page drop-down list of resolvers, so it's now possible to use alternative/downloaded file (/etc/dnscrypt-resolvers-alt.csv); also add DNSSEC and NOLOGS info to the list
  • GUI: status-overview - improve ethstate if WAN port is moved to primary LAN
  • GUI: status-overview - repair/show correct wireless infos (only for some Router like R6400, DIR868L ...)
  • GUI: basic-network - add more options for wireless mode (AC-Only, N/AC Mixed)
  • GUI: Status: Device List: change name and title of the button for 'DHCP Reservation'
  • dhcpv6: remove debug info - save some space; remove unneeded file
  • httpd: misc.c: fix condition for recognition when the JFFS2 partition is mounted (only for RT-AC branch)
  • mdu: use 'PUT' instead of 'POST' for cloudfare to update DNS record (closes #141)
  • nginx: compile with ngx_http_realip_module enabled
  • patches: getnds/stubby: also add tls_ca_file to yml quote check (broken in 0.4.0)
  • pdureader: avoid SIGSEGV caused by improper gcom (comgt) response
  • rc: pbr.c: replace depreciated gethostbyname() with getaddrinfo()
  • rc: pptp_client.c: replace depreciated gethostbyname() with getaddrinfo()
  • rc: do not stop ntpd on WAN stop - only stop it on stop_services()
  • rc: mwan.c: fix multiWAN routing
  • rc: network.c - repair/improve function for wireless restart/start (only)
  • rc: nginx.c: fix php config file
  • rc: nginx: make h5ai support optional - it breaks autoindex if enabled but not used
  • rc: services.c: dnsmasq: replace Asus patched max EDNS packet size with proper config file setting
  • rc: services.c: also prevent Windows' DDR (Designated Discovery of Resolver) when blocking auto DoH promotion
  • rc: services.c: do not add 'trust-anchors.conf' to dnsmasq config file when built without DNSSEC
  • toolchain: remove unneeded libraries
  • VLAN: repair vlan setup/config and adjust to FT logic (ID mapping)
  • VLAN: extend/fix vlan setups
  • vsftpd: remove legacy capability warning (added as a patch)
  • vsftpd: restore OpenSSL-1.0 support (added as a patch)
FreshTomato-Mips 2021.8 Changelog
  • kernel: fix from upstream for CVE-2019-11478 (tcp: tcp_fragment() should apply sane memory limits)
  • kernel: tcp: refine memory limit test in tcp_fragment()
  • kernel: [SCSI] sd: Use SCSI read/write(16) with > 32-bit LBA drives
  • kernel: [SCSI] sd: revive sd_index_lock
  • kernel: Validate size of EFI GUID partition entries
  • kernel: netfilter: ipt_account: make allocation dynamic to save on stack usage
  • tor: update to 0.4.6.8
  • nano: update to 6.0
  • libncurses: update to 6.3
  • libsodium: update to latest version of 1.0.18-stable
  • nginx: update to 1.21.4
  • util-linux: update to 2.37.2
  • mysql: update to 5.5.62
  • libexif: update to 0.6.24
  • libcurl: update to 7.80.0
  • sqlite: update to 3.37.0
  • openssl-1.1: update to 1.1.1m
  • openvpn: update to 2.5.5
  • libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2021-10-26
  • build: Makefile: rp-pppoe: remove debugging information, add -Wall instead
  • build: Makefile: libsodium: add CFLAGS/LDFLAGS to recipe
  • build: Makefile: pass EXTRACFLAGS also to openssl/mysql/php, ensure that optimization is complete
  • build: libsodium: build as static library
  • build: busybox: compile with CONFIG_FEATURE_WGET_LONG_OPTIONS enabled
  • build: use --no-check-certificate for wget in scripts only when CA cert is not installed
  • build: router: Makefile: transmission: do not try to built with libiconv
  • build: router: Makefile: add appropriate flags when building packages to prevent use of incorrect or old headers/libraries (fixes #174)
  • build: Makefile: F9K1102: this model only supports 100Mbps WAN/LAN, so remove bcmnat from recipe
  • GUI / httpd: misc.c - speed up status-overview (part 2)
  • GUI: fix the display of SMS and signal level (RSSI) in some cases
  • GUI: Status: Logs: escape HTML characters in log entries (closes #72)
  • GUI: Basic: DHCP Reservation: do not allow duplicate IP - causes dnsmasq fail to start
  • GUI: Basic: DHCP Reservation: allow 'dot' to be used in DHCP reservation hostname - useful for setting static records for external hosts
  • GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: dnscrypt-proxy: add dynamically to the page drop-down list of resolvers, so it's now possible to use alternative/downloaded file (/etc/dnscrypt-resolvers-alt.csv); also add DNSSEC and NOLOGS info to the list
  • GUI: Advanced: Wireless: fix default value for WMM (closes #49)
  • GUI: status-overview - improve ethstate if WAN port is moved to primary LAN
  • GUI: status-overview - repair/show correct wireless infos (only for some Router like R6400, DIR868L ...)
  • GUI: basic-network - add more options for wireless mode (AC-Only, N/AC Mixed)
  • GUI: Status: Device List: change name and title of the button for 'DHCP Reservation'
  • dhcpv6: remove debug info - save some space; remove unneeded file
  • dropbear: build back (again) with "Remote Forwarding" support (only for server) - closes #70
  • httpd: misc.c: fix condition for recognition when the JFFS2 partition is mounted (only for RT-AC branch)
  • mdu: use 'PUT' instead of 'POST' for cloudfare to update DNS record (closes #141)
  • nginx: compile with ngx_http_realip_module enabled
  • patches: getnds/stubby: also add tls_ca_file to yml quote check (broken in 0.4.0)
  • pdureader: avoid SIGSEGV caused by improper gcom (comgt) response
  • rc: pbr.c: replace depreciated gethostbyname() with getaddrinfo()
  • rc: pptp_client.c: replace depreciated gethostbyname() with getaddrinfo()
  • rc: do not stop ntpd on WAN stop - only stop it on stop_services()
  • rc: init.c: F9K1102: improve mac address detection and some wireless stability; 5GHz so far for version 3 working, version 1 maybe good as well
  • rc: mwan.c: fix multiWAN routing
  • rc: network.c - repair/improve function for wireless restart/start (only)
  • rc: nginx.c: fix php config file
  • rc: nginx: make h5ai support optional - it breaks autoindex if enabled but not used
  • rc: services.c: dnsmasq: replace Asus patched max EDNS packet size with proper config file setting
  • rc: services.c: also prevent Windows' DDR (Designated Discovery of Resolver) when blocking auto DoH promotion
  • rc: services.c: do not add 'trust-anchors.conf' to dnsmasq config file when built without DNSSEC
  • SDK (RT-N and RT-AC): bcmrobo.c - stay closer to arm branch (only cosmetic)
  • SDK6 (RT-AC): bcmrobo.c - include Jumbo Frame support
  • VLAN (MIPS RT-N and RT-AC): repair vlan setup/config and adjust to FT logic (ID mapping)
  • VLAN (MIPS RT-N and RT-AC): extend/fix vlan setups
  • VLAN (MIPS RT-N): distinguish VLAN logic for Gigabit-Ethernet (align to arm) and Fast-Ethernet (align to RT)
  • vsftpd: remove legacy capability warning (added as a patch)
  • vsftpd: restore OpenSSL-1.0 support (added as a patch)

Versienummer 2021.8
Releasestatus Final
Website FreshTomato
Download https://freshtomato.org/downloads/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-12-2021 11:46
3 • submitter: Qpad

24-12-2021 • 11:46

3 Linkedin

Submitter: Qpad

Bron: FreshTomato

Update-historie

13-03 FreshTomato 2022.1 7
24-12 FreshTomato 2021.8 3
16-10 FreshTomato 2021.7 0
14-10 FreshTomato 2021.6 11
15-08 FreshTomato 2021.5 13
06-'21 FreshTomato 2021.3 1
03-'21 FreshTomato 2021.2 9
02-'21 FreshTomato 2021.1 11
12-'20 FreshTomato 2020.8 15
09-'20 FreshTomato 2020.6 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

Tomato

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1303+12+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1wmrichard
24 december 2021 17:06
Blijf me verbazen hoe lang de Linksys WRT320N al updates krijgt en nog stabiel werkt met deze firmware. Apparaat is onderhand 11 jaar oud en wordt nog steeds voorzien van updates en werkt hier stabiel dankzij de developers van FreshTomato.
0NitSuA
24 december 2021 22:16
Blijf me verbazen hoe vaak ik mensen hoor zeggen, mijn router met custom firmware geef al x weken geen reboot nodig gehad…

Software van routers zou volgens mij altijd stabiel moeten draaien en nauwelijks software updates nodig moeten hebben.

Ik heb apparatuur van ruckus wireless en dat draait al jaren stabiel zonder reboot. Sporadisch een firmware update ivm een security issue.

Neemt niet weg dat ik het initiatief van dit project enorm waardeer en het heel leuk vind om te zien dat mensen hier zo mee bezig zijn. Maar nogmaals, software voor dergelijke producten zou niet zoveel updates nodig (moeten) hebben.
+1SkyStreaker
@NitSuA25 december 2021 05:10
Ik snap wat je zegt: je doet het echter overkomen alsof een update inherent verbonden is aan een fix (of fixes). Vaak zijn het ook gewoon verbeteringen (zoals efficiënter, lager stroomverbruik, heldere GUI-elementen, etc.) en dan heeft een update toch wel degelijk zin.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True