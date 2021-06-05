FreshTomato is van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op Arm of MIPS gebaseerde routers van ASUS, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De ontwikkelaars hebben de derde uitgave van FreshTomato in 2021 uitgebracht en deze is beschikbaar voor routers met een Arm- of MIPS-cpu.

FreshTomato-ARM 2021.3 changelog SDK6: update wireless driver (dual core) - fix for FragAttacks

kernel: drivers: net: ppp_generic.c: check pointer first

busybox: update to 1.33.1

tor: update to 0.4.5.8

sqlite: update to 3.35.5

dnsmasq: update to 2021.04.10 (3573ca0) snapshot

openvpn: update to 2.5.2

libcurl: update to 7.76.1

nettle: update to 3.7.2

nginx: update to 1.19.10

tinc: update to d100eb0 (2021.04.15) snaphot

nano: update to 5.7

rp-pppoe: update to 3.15

miniupnpd: update to 2.2.2

adminer: update to 4.8.1-mysql-en

libxml2: update to 2.9.12

iperf2: update to 3.9

minidlna: update to 1.3.0

vsftpd: update to 3.0.4

libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2021-04-13

getdns: fixes from upstream

ebtables: fixes from upstream

build: add Asus RT-AC68U V3 support

build: add Asus RT-AC1750 B1 support

build: add Asus RT-AC1900U support

build: add Netgear R6900 support

build: Makefile: switch to tinc instead of SNMP for 'e' (VPN) image

build: Makefile: tor: compile without zstd and systemd

build: Makefile: nano: add -fsi to autoreconf

build: Makefile: use 'printf' command instead of 'echo', fix formatting

build: Makefile: add libmnl to PKG_CONFIG_PATCH in libnetfilter_queue, libnetfilter_conntrack and conntrack-tools recipies

build: common.mak: add (export) PKG_CONFIG_DIR/PKG_CONFIG_LIBDIR/PKG_CONFIG_SYSROOT_DIR env variables

GUI: update all icons; thanks to @rs232

GUI improvements: add interface/bridge info to the device list page and other changes; fixes #106

GUI: Admin: Bandwidth Monitoring: fix the availability of some forms when enabling/disabling

GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: exclude ipv6 only servers if ipv6 not enabled

GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: when built with stubby add option to choose between dnsmasq and stubby for DNSSEC validation

GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: add option to force minimum acceptable TLS version to 1.3 for Stubby (required OpenSSL >= 1.1.1)

GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: fix visibility of 'DNSSEC validation method' radio group

GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: Add option to generate a name for DHCP clients which do not otherwise have one; useful for e.g. Device List page

GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: always show the 'Prevent client auto DoH' option regardless of whether the image is built with or without Stubby

GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: make 'dnsmasq custom configuration' textarea automatically stretched vertically

GUI: Bandwidth: Last 24 Hours: fix bridge naming

GUI: Bandwidth: WAN Bandwidth - Daily: flip from/to dates

GUI: Basic: DHCP Reservation: do not allow multiple hostnames for a device when only associate to a MAC address (causing dnsmasq failed to start)

GUI: basic-ipv6.asp - hide option tun mtu for case 6RD Relay (not used)

GUI: basic-ipv6.asp - show option tun ttl for case 6rd from DHCPv4 (Option 212)

GUI: DHCP Reservation: allow definition of hostnames for devices without static DHCP assignment (resolves #127)

GUI: Display NETGEAR CFE version on status page

GUI: status-devices.asp - extend IPv6 support

GUI: Status: Device List: add network discovery helper; thanks to @rs232 for the bash script and the idea

GUI: Status: Overview: fix displaying of static DNS when in AP mode

GUI: Tools: Wireless Site Survey: add/change OUI search like this one on Device List page. Also, calculate the signal quality as on that page

GUI: Virtual Wireless: add frequency to interface drop down list

Adblock: add DoH servers to Adblock blacklist (disabled)

BWL: add the ability to enable/disable rule and enter the description

BWL: fix bwlimit filter conflicts due to priority value

busybox: build with CONFIG_FEATURE_TOP_INTERACTIVE

dnsmasq: patches: fix patch 110 - compilation error when building an image without openssl1.1 support

cstats: replace date check with nvram ntp check instead

flac: do not build docs, test and utility

httpd: devlist.c: also add hostname to devlist()

IPv6: for case DHCPv6 PD use IPv6 preferred lifetime provided by your ISP/Server for LAN0-3 (IPv6 lease time); Note: get back IPv6 connectivity faster with IPv6 addr/prefix changes. (Some ISPs provide really very low lifetimes)

IPv6: for case DHCPv6 PD use first ethernet for DUID-LL (LLT) (and not ifb0); fixes #113; DUID used by a client or server should not change over time, therefore we use eth0 (constant) now

IPv6: help IPv6 and advertise the link MTU in router advertisement messages

miniupnpd: patches: remove SO_REUSEPORT option for SSDP - causing build error

OpenVPN: Server: fix generating keys

OpenVPN: implement kill-switch for routing policy

PPPoE: Allow MTU up to 1500 for ISPs that support RFC 4638; Note: Jumbo frame needs to be enabled and supported (Gigabit-LAN) for the router. Clamping can be disabled manually via nvram value "tcp_clamp_disable"

QoS: extend qos_irates and qos_orates nvram variables to 256 characters for multiwan images

rstats: replace date check with nvram ntp check instead

rstats: remove old history format

stubby: only include IPv6 resolvers if needed

transmission: add missing file in prepackaged source build for tr 3.00

TTB: increase the time interval when trying to download the theme to 5 minutes when there are network problems

vsftpd: add fix for CVE-2015-1419

httpd: httpd.c: use logmsg(); add 'X-Frame-Options' in httpd response headers for better protection; more verbose logging; code improvements

httpd: upgrade.c: erase flash file when it's not needed anymore to release more memory; clearly specify the directory from which the (www) files used later are copied - also in some color schemes .png files are needed; a few minor changes in .asp file

httpd: wl.c - align country list code/way and sync SDK7 to newer SDK6 code

rc: introduce new functions that remove kernel modules (grouped by type), used when disabling/removing USB support or on reboot/upgrade the router

rc: add g_upgrade global variable - used to skip several unnecessary delay and redundant steps during upgrade procedure

rc: do not stop inactive services, also mute unwanted log messages about it

rc: dhcpd: discard old format of dhcpd_static

rc: dnsmasq: add the ability to forward local domain queries to upstream DNS (default disabled)

rc: firewall: rate limit ipv6 ping when allow ping request disabled

rc: init.c: try to write all pending modifications/cache data before reboot

rc: init.c: give at least 30 secs instead of only 20 secs before enforcing a system reset during reboot

rc: init.c: kill all instances of pppd/xl2tpd on reboot/halt

rc: services.c: dnsmasq: disable negative caching

rc: transmission.c: fix issue while stopping daemon (resolves #131)

samba: enable pthread

shared: id.c: cosmetic for RT-AC67U detection details/infos

switch3g: add search for every possible visible usb device as a last resort when vendor/product is not available

switch4g: add search for every possible visible usb device as a last resort when vendor/product is not available

www: advanced-dhcpdns.asp: fix javascript error in case when the image is built without IPv6 support

www: basic-static.asp: abandon the old nvram dhcpd_static format; Note: the allowed notation of the IP address also changes (one octet => full IP), ie "200" => "192.168.1.200" (to be synced with other places), so if using the old one, re-enter reservations again

www: basic-network.asp: fix page when WL module is removed

www: bwm.c: extend allowed size of restored cstats/rstats backup file

www: at*.css: align "About" description to the left

www: tomato.js: fix problems with refresh time, when using more than one refresher

www: wireless.jsx: fix the radio frequency display (2.4 / 5GHz) for dual-band WL devices

FreshTomato-MIPS 2021.3 changelog

SDK5: align wl driver version for USB AP router (and revert back wl driver for eth1); Note: patch only for USB AP Router like f9k, rtn53, e3200, ...

openvpn-2.4: update to 2.4.11

build: E4200v1: apply FT wireless default setup after nvram reset

build: E4200v1: add ethernet LED fix (moved from arm branch)

build: Belkin F9K1102 (v1/v3): adjust nvram size to 32K

build: add DNSSEC to 'e', 'c', 'd', 'b' and 'm' (VPN, BTgui-VPN, Nocat-VPN, Big-VPN, Max) images, but optimize more aggressively dropbear and igmpproxy

build: add DNSSEC to 'f5d', 'f7d', 'wndr64-vpn', 'rtn53', 'e2500', 'wndr3400v2-vpn' and 'n60' images, but optimize more aggressively dropbear and igmpproxy

dropbear: fix start of dropbear

pppd: make PPPoE work again and adjust the commit (applied in code) from upstream "pppd: linux: use monotonic time if possible" (but only for FreshTomato MIPS branches)

httpd: wl.c - align country list code/way and sync mips branches to newer SDK6 arm code

