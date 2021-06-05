Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: FreshTomato 2021.3

FreshTomato logo (79 pix) FreshTomato is van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op Arm of MIPS gebaseerde routers van ASUS, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De ontwikkelaars hebben de derde uitgave van FreshTomato in 2021 uitgebracht en deze is beschikbaar voor routers met een Arm- of MIPS-cpu.

FreshTomato-ARM 2021.3 changelog
  • SDK6: update wireless driver (dual core) - fix for FragAttacks
  • kernel: drivers: net: ppp_generic.c: check pointer first
  • busybox: update to 1.33.1
  • tor: update to 0.4.5.8
  • sqlite: update to 3.35.5
  • dnsmasq: update to 2021.04.10 (3573ca0) snapshot
  • openvpn: update to 2.5.2
  • libcurl: update to 7.76.1
  • nettle: update to 3.7.2
  • nginx: update to 1.19.10
  • tinc: update to d100eb0 (2021.04.15) snaphot
  • nano: update to 5.7
  • rp-pppoe: update to 3.15
  • miniupnpd: update to 2.2.2
  • adminer: update to 4.8.1-mysql-en
  • libxml2: update to 2.9.12
  • iperf2: update to 3.9
  • minidlna: update to 1.3.0
  • vsftpd: update to 3.0.4
  • libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2021-04-13
  • getdns: fixes from upstream
  • ebtables: fixes from upstream
  • build: add Asus RT-AC68U V3 support
  • build: add Asus RT-AC1750 B1 support
  • build: add Asus RT-AC1900U support
  • build: add Netgear R6900 support
  • build: Makefile: switch to tinc instead of SNMP for 'e' (VPN) image
  • build: Makefile: tor: compile without zstd and systemd
  • build: Makefile: nano: add -fsi to autoreconf
  • build: Makefile: use 'printf' command instead of 'echo', fix formatting
  • build: Makefile: add libmnl to PKG_CONFIG_PATCH in libnetfilter_queue, libnetfilter_conntrack and conntrack-tools recipies
  • build: common.mak: add (export) PKG_CONFIG_DIR/PKG_CONFIG_LIBDIR/PKG_CONFIG_SYSROOT_DIR env variables
  • GUI: update all icons; thanks to @rs232
  • GUI improvements: add interface/bridge info to the device list page and other changes; fixes #106
  • GUI: Admin: Bandwidth Monitoring: fix the availability of some forms when enabling/disabling
  • GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: exclude ipv6 only servers if ipv6 not enabled
  • GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: when built with stubby add option to choose between dnsmasq and stubby for DNSSEC validation
  • GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: add option to force minimum acceptable TLS version to 1.3 for Stubby (required OpenSSL >= 1.1.1)
  • GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: fix visibility of 'DNSSEC validation method' radio group
  • GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: Add option to generate a name for DHCP clients which do not otherwise have one; useful for e.g. Device List page
  • GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: always show the 'Prevent client auto DoH' option regardless of whether the image is built with or without Stubby
  • GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: make 'dnsmasq custom configuration' textarea automatically stretched vertically
  • GUI: Bandwidth: Last 24 Hours: fix bridge naming
  • GUI: Bandwidth: WAN Bandwidth - Daily: flip from/to dates
  • GUI: Basic: DHCP Reservation: do not allow multiple hostnames for a device when only associate to a MAC address (causing dnsmasq failed to start)
  • GUI: basic-ipv6.asp - hide option tun mtu for case 6RD Relay (not used)
  • GUI: basic-ipv6.asp - show option tun ttl for case 6rd from DHCPv4 (Option 212)
  • GUI: DHCP Reservation: allow definition of hostnames for devices without static DHCP assignment (resolves #127)
  • GUI: Display NETGEAR CFE version on status page
  • GUI: status-devices.asp - extend IPv6 support
  • GUI: Status: Device List: add network discovery helper; thanks to @rs232 for the bash script and the idea
  • GUI: Status: Overview: fix displaying of static DNS when in AP mode
  • GUI: Tools: Wireless Site Survey: add/change OUI search like this one on Device List page. Also, calculate the signal quality as on that page
  • GUI: Virtual Wireless: add frequency to interface drop down list
  • Adblock: add DoH servers to Adblock blacklist (disabled)
  • BWL: add the ability to enable/disable rule and enter the description
  • BWL: fix bwlimit filter conflicts due to priority value
  • busybox: build with CONFIG_FEATURE_TOP_INTERACTIVE
  • dnsmasq: patches: fix patch 110 - compilation error when building an image without openssl1.1 support
  • cstats: replace date check with nvram ntp check instead
  • flac: do not build docs, test and utility
  • httpd: devlist.c: also add hostname to devlist()
  • IPv6: for case DHCPv6 PD use IPv6 preferred lifetime provided by your ISP/Server for LAN0-3 (IPv6 lease time); Note: get back IPv6 connectivity faster with IPv6 addr/prefix changes. (Some ISPs provide really very low lifetimes)
  • IPv6: for case DHCPv6 PD use first ethernet for DUID-LL (LLT) (and not ifb0); fixes #113; DUID used by a client or server should not change over time, therefore we use eth0 (constant) now
  • IPv6: help IPv6 and advertise the link MTU in router advertisement messages
  • miniupnpd: patches: remove SO_REUSEPORT option for SSDP - causing build error
  • OpenVPN: Server: fix generating keys
  • OpenVPN: implement kill-switch for routing policy
  • PPPoE: Allow MTU up to 1500 for ISPs that support RFC 4638; Note: Jumbo frame needs to be enabled and supported (Gigabit-LAN) for the router. Clamping can be disabled manually via nvram value "tcp_clamp_disable"
  • QoS: extend qos_irates and qos_orates nvram variables to 256 characters for multiwan images
  • rstats: replace date check with nvram ntp check instead
  • rstats: remove old history format
  • stubby: only include IPv6 resolvers if needed
  • transmission: add missing file in prepackaged source build for tr 3.00
  • TTB: increase the time interval when trying to download the theme to 5 minutes when there are network problems
  • vsftpd: add fix for CVE-2015-1419
  • httpd: httpd.c: use logmsg(); add 'X-Frame-Options' in httpd response headers for better protection; more verbose logging; code improvements
  • httpd: upgrade.c: erase flash file when it's not needed anymore to release more memory; clearly specify the directory from which the (www) files used later are copied - also in some color schemes .png files are needed; a few minor changes in .asp file
  • httpd: wl.c - align country list code/way and sync SDK7 to newer SDK6 code
  • rc: introduce new functions that remove kernel modules (grouped by type), used when disabling/removing USB support or on reboot/upgrade the router
  • rc: add g_upgrade global variable - used to skip several unnecessary delay and redundant steps during upgrade procedure
  • rc: do not stop inactive services, also mute unwanted log messages about it
  • rc: dhcpd: discard old format of dhcpd_static
  • rc: dnsmasq: add the ability to forward local domain queries to upstream DNS (default disabled)
  • rc: firewall: rate limit ipv6 ping when allow ping request disabled
  • rc: init.c: try to write all pending modifications/cache data before reboot
  • rc: init.c: give at least 30 secs instead of only 20 secs before enforcing a system reset during reboot
  • rc: init.c: kill all instances of pppd/xl2tpd on reboot/halt
  • rc: services.c: dnsmasq: disable negative caching
  • rc: transmission.c: fix issue while stopping daemon (resolves #131)
  • samba: enable pthread
  • shared: id.c: cosmetic for RT-AC67U detection details/infos
  • switch3g: add search for every possible visible usb device as a last resort when vendor/product is not available
  • switch4g: add search for every possible visible usb device as a last resort when vendor/product is not available
  • www: advanced-dhcpdns.asp: fix javascript error in case when the image is built without IPv6 support
  • www: basic-static.asp: abandon the old nvram dhcpd_static format; Note: the allowed notation of the IP address also changes (one octet => full IP), ie "200" => "192.168.1.200" (to be synced with other places), so if using the old one, re-enter reservations again
  • www: basic-network.asp: fix page when WL module is removed
  • www: bwm.c: extend allowed size of restored cstats/rstats backup file
  • www: at*.css: align "About" description to the left
  • www: tomato.js: fix problems with refresh time, when using more than one refresher
  • www: wireless.jsx: fix the radio frequency display (2.4 / 5GHz) for dual-band WL devices
  • www: small fixes for older browsers
FreshTomato-MIPS 2021.3 changelog
  • kernel: squashfs: update to compile on Artix
  • SDK5: align wl driver version for USB AP router (and revert back wl driver for eth1); Note: patch only for USB AP Router like f9k, rtn53, e3200, ...
  • busybox: update to 1.33.1
  • tor: update to 0.4.5.8
  • sqlite: update to 3.35.5
  • dnsmasq: update to 2021.04.10 (3573ca0) snapshot
  • openvpn: update to 2.5.2
  • openvpn-2.4: update to 2.4.11
  • libcurl: update to 7.76.1
  • nettle: update to 3.7.2
  • nginx: update to 1.19.10
  • tinc: update to d100eb0 (2021.04.15) snaphot
  • nano: update to 5.7
  • rp-pppoe: update to 3.15
  • miniupnpd: update to 2.2.2
  • adminer: update to 4.8.1-mysql-en
  • libxml2: update to 2.9.12
  • iperf2: update to 3.9
  • minidlna: update to 1.3.0
  • vsftpd: update to 3.0.4
  • libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2021-04-13
  • getdns: fixes from upstream
  • ebtables: fixes from upstream
  • build: E4200v1: apply FT wireless default setup after nvram reset
  • build: E4200v1: add ethernet LED fix (moved from arm branch)
  • build: Belkin F9K1102 (v1/v3): adjust nvram size to 32K
  • build: add DNSSEC to 'e', 'c', 'd', 'b' and 'm' (VPN, BTgui-VPN, Nocat-VPN, Big-VPN, Max) images, but optimize more aggressively dropbear and igmpproxy
  • build: add DNSSEC to 'f5d', 'f7d', 'wndr64-vpn', 'rtn53', 'e2500', 'wndr3400v2-vpn' and 'n60' images, but optimize more aggressively dropbear and igmpproxy
  • build: Makefile: tor: compile without zstd and systemd
  • build: Makefile: nano: add -fsi to autoreconf
  • build: Makefile: use 'printf' command instead of 'echo', fix formatting
  • build: common.mak: add (export) PKG_CONFIG_DIR/PKG_CONFIG_LIBDIR/PKG_CONFIG_SYSROOT_DIR env variables
  • GUI: update all icons; thanks to @rs232
  • GUI improvements: add interface/bridge info to the device list page and other changes; fixes #106
  • GUI: Admin: Bandwidth Monitoring: fix the availability of some forms when enabling/disabling
  • GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: exclude ipv6 only servers if ipv6 not enabled
  • GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: when built with stubby add option to choose between dnsmasq and stubby for DNSSEC validation
  • GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: add option to force minimum acceptable TLS version to 1.3 for Stubby (required OpenSSL >= 1.1.1)
  • GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: fix visibility of 'DNSSEC validation method' radio group
  • GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: Add option to generate a name for DHCP clients which do not otherwise have one; useful for e.g. Device List page
  • GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: always show the 'Prevent client auto DoH' option regardless of whether the image is built with or without Stubby
  • GUI: Advanced: DHCP/DNS: make 'dnsmasq custom configuration' textarea automatically stretched vertically
  • GUI: Bandwidth: Last 24 Hours: fix bridge naming
  • GUI: Bandwidth: WAN Bandwidth - Daily: flip from/to dates
  • GUI: Basic: DHCP Reservation: do not allow multiple hostnames for a device when only associate to a MAC address (causing dnsmasq failed to start)
  • GUI: basic-ipv6.asp - hide option tun mtu for case 6RD Relay (not used)
  • GUI: basic-ipv6.asp - show option tun ttl for case 6rd from DHCPv4 (Option 212)
  • GUI: DHCP Reservation: allow definition of hostnames for devices without static DHCP assignment (resolves #127)
  • GUI: Display NETGEAR CFE version on status page
  • GUI: status-devices.asp - extend IPv6 support
  • GUI: Status: Device List: add network discovery helper; thanks to @rs232 for the bash script and the idea
  • GUI: Status: Overview: fix displaying of static DNS when in AP mode
  • GUI: Tools: Wireless Site Survey: add/change OUI search like this one on Device List page. Also, calculate the signal quality as on that page
  • GUI: Virtual Wireless: add frequency to interface drop down list
  • Adblock: add DoH servers to Adblock blacklist (disabled)
  • BWL: add the ability to enable/disable rule and enter the description
  • BWL: fix bwlimit filter conflicts due to priority value
  • busybox: build with CONFIG_FEATURE_TOP_INTERACTIVE
  • dnsmasq: patches: fix patch 110 - compilation error when building an image without openssl1.1 support
  • cstats: replace date check with nvram ntp check instead
  • dropbear: fix start of dropbear
  • flac: do not build docs, test and utility
  • httpd: devlist.c: also add hostname to devlist()
  • IPv6: for case DHCPv6 PD use IPv6 preferred lifetime provided by your ISP/Server for LAN0-3 (IPv6 lease time); Note: get back IPv6 connectivity faster with IPv6 addr/prefix changes. (Some ISPs provide really very low lifetimes)
  • IPv6: for case DHCPv6 PD use first ethernet for DUID-LL (LLT) (and not ifb0); fixes #113; DUID used by a client or server should not change over time, therefore we use eth0 (constant) now
  • IPv6: help IPv6 and advertise the link MTU in router advertisement messages
  • miniupnpd: patches: remove SO_REUSEPORT option for SSDP - causing build error
  • OpenVPN: Server: fix generating keys
  • OpenVPN: implement kill-switch for routing policy
  • pppd: make PPPoE work again and adjust the commit (applied in code) from upstream "pppd: linux: use monotonic time if possible" (but only for FreshTomato MIPS branches)
  • PPPoE: Allow MTU up to 1500 for ISPs that support RFC 4638; Note: Jumbo frame needs to be enabled and supported (Gigabit-LAN) for the router. Clamping can be disabled manually via nvram value "tcp_clamp_disable"
  • QoS: extend qos_irates and qos_orates nvram variables to 256 characters for multiwan images
  • rstats: replace date check with nvram ntp check instead
  • rstats: remove old history format
  • stubby: only include IPv6 resolvers if needed
  • transmission: add missing file in prepackaged source build for tr 3.00
  • TTB: increase the time interval when trying to download the theme to 5 minutes when there are network problems
  • vsftpd: add fix for CVE-2015-1419
  • httpd: httpd.c: use logmsg(); add 'X-Frame-Options' in httpd response headers for better protection; more verbose logging; code improvements
  • httpd: upgrade.c: erase flash file when it's not needed anymore to release more memory; clearly specify the directory from which the (www) files used later are copied - also in some color schemes .png files are needed; a few minor changes in .asp file
  • httpd: wl.c - align country list code/way and sync mips branches to newer SDK6 arm code
  • rc: introduce new functions that remove kernel modules (grouped by type), used when disabling/removing USB support or on reboot/upgrade the router
  • rc: add g_upgrade global variable - used to skip several unnecessary delay and redundant steps during upgrade procedure
  • rc: do not stop inactive services, also mute unwanted log messages about it
  • rc: dhcpd: discard old format of dhcpd_static
  • rc: dnsmasq: add the ability to forward local domain queries to upstream DNS (default disabled)
  • rc: firewall: rate limit ipv6 ping when allow ping request disabled
  • rc: init.c: try to write all pending modifications/cache data before reboot
  • rc: init.c: give at least 30 secs instead of only 20 secs before enforcing a system reset during reboot
  • rc: init.c: kill all instances of pppd/xl2tpd on reboot/halt
  • rc: services.c: dnsmasq: disable negative caching
  • rc: transmission.c: fix issue while stopping daemon (resolves #131)
  • samba: enable pthread
  • shared: id.c: cosmetic for RT-AC67U detection details/infos
  • switch3g: add search for every possible visible usb device as a last resort when vendor/product is not available
  • switch4g: add search for every possible visible usb device as a last resort when vendor/product is not available
  • www: advanced-dhcpdns.asp: fix javascript error in case when the image is built without IPv6 support
  • www: basic-static.asp: abandon the old nvram dhcpd_static format; Note: the allowed notation of the IP address also changes (one octet => full IP), ie "200" => "192.168.1.200" (to be synced with other places), so if using the old one, re-enter reservations again
  • www: basic-network.asp: fix page when WL module is removed
  • www: bwm.c: extend allowed size of restored cstats/rstats backup file
  • www: at*.css: align "About" description to the left
  • www: tomato.js: fix problems with refresh time, when using more than one refresher
  • www: wireless.jsx: fix the radio frequency display (2.4 / 5GHz) for dual-band WL devices
  • www: small fixes for older browsers

Tomato

Versienummer 2021.3
Releasestatus Final
Website FreshTomato
Download https://freshtomato.org/downloads/
Licentietype GPL

5 juni 2021 12:13
5 juni 2021 12:41
Ze zijn de images nog aan het uploaden. Van niet alle bekende modems/routers zijn de firmwares nu beschikbaar. Heel benieuwd naar de aanlassingen

[Reactie gewijzigd door N. Steenvoorde op 5 juni 2021 13:13]

