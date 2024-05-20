Software-update: IsoBuster 5.4

IsoBuster logo (75 pix) Smart Projects heeft IsoBuster versie 5.4 uitgebracht. Dit programma is gespecialiseerd in het lezen van slechte of beschadigde cd's en dvd's, en kan in veel gevallen nog bestanden terughalen die door Windows niet meer worden herkend. Een ander sterk punt van IsoBuster is dat het bijna elk denkbaar cd- of dvd-image-formaat kan lezen, waaronder *.iso, *.bin, *.img, *.ccd en *.nrg. Het programma is grotendeels gratis; slechts enkele geavanceerde features zijn alleen voor betalende gebruikers toegankelijk. Welke dat precies zijn, is op deze pagina te vinden. Sinds versie 3.0 kan het programma ook overweg met alle andere interne en externe opslagmedia, zoals harde schijven, USB-sticks en geheugenkaartjes. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes / New:
  • *.PFR Image file support
  • *.IMZ Image file support (Multiple images supported, but limit currently set to 20)
  • *.ZL and *.ZZ Image file support (zlib compressed image files (similar to the *.GZ functionality)) (*)
  • *.ZIP Image file support (For single-file image files that are compressed in a zip file) (*)
  • *.QCOW2 Image file support (current snapshot, no encryption)
  • PartClone Image file support
  • NTFSClone Image file support (versions 10.0 and higher)
  • Support for Kurzweil K2000 synthesizer FAT 16 diskettes
  • Support for DOS 1.0 style FAT12 floppies without a BPB (Bios Parameter Block)
  • Support for Roland (Synthesizer) Audio CDs, Zip disks and images
  • Support for ReFS version 3.10
  • Ability to load a generic image file from and offset and with a range. Syntax: \\#\(1024,51200)i:\images\file.iso (for instance via imlst)
*.gz, *.zip, *.zl, *.zz etc. compressed file formats don't support random access, so IsoBuster has to index the files internally while loading them. For huge files his can take a minute or two. Improvements:
  • Improvement for Audio CD *.pxi image files
  • Message dialog selection-items can be selected via Up / Down or Scroll-up or Scroll-down or via their index 0 - 9 - A - Z
  • Show $meta data files for the Panasonic DVR MEIHDFS file system (Requires at least a [Professional] license)
  • The Panasonic DVR MEIHDFS file system now lists Orphaned files and folders if the root is not good or unreadable.
  • An automatic targeted scan is started when there's a Panasonic DVR MEIHDFS file system signature but no further data at the expected locations
  • Various other improvements and fixes specifically for Panasonic video recorders
  • Improvements detecting the Pioneer DVR file system
  • Various other improvements and fixes specifically for Pioneer video recorders
  • Finding a missing VAT as part of the UDF file system can now be canceled
  • Improved the path that is stored in an MD5 file (also in the Edit window)
  • XML Reports are now formatted per the XML 1.1 standard (previously the XML 1.0 standard)
  • Control characters 0 - 31 are now replaced by their numeric character reference in XML reports
  • Detection for Roland floppies / diskettes by showing a File System icon
  • Recognize *.regf files by their signature
  • Don't create a *.gzndx file if the compressed file is too small (and it fits in the cache)
  • Detect and show PS4 External HDD encryption
  • Show the type of encryption in use in ISZ Image files
  • Use Rich Text formatting (rtf) when displaying a CUE file
  • Use Rich Text formatting (rtf) when displaying a DMG embedded XML file
  • Use Rich Text formatting (rtf) when displaying an RMG embedded XML file
  • Use Rich Text formatting (rtf) when displaying a CCD embedded INI file
  • Use Rich Text formatting (rtf) in Sector View
  • Various improvements under the hood for ReFS, making it more robust in case of data corruption
  • Ability to select an ReFS $meta file that is currently not the default and use that to create a new ReFS file system (Needs [Enterprise] license)
  • Plenty of other tweaks and improvements
Fixes:
  • Fix printing from the edit window in 64 bit mode
  • Fix for larger ReFS 3.x volumes where the root could not be found
  • Fixed making corrupt ~4GB *.gzndx files for huge *.gz files in 32 bit mode
  • Opening a split *.gz.00? file via the *.gzndx file now works properly (before it would not find the *.001 file)

Versienummer 5.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Smart Projects
Download https://www.isobuster.com/download.php
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Smart Projects

TheDudez 20 mei 2024 18:28
Zo te zien een goede vervanger voor deamon tools die vol reclame zit. Ik kende deze nog niet
Xfade @TheDudez20 mei 2024 23:18
Is dit niet een ander soort programma tov. een virtual disc tool ?

TheDudez @Xfade21 mei 2024 08:13
Isobuster kan meer zo te zien dan deamon tools.
Tomatoman @TheDudez20 mei 2024 18:44
Volgens mij gebruikte ik IsoBuster al in de jaren ‘90. Het bestaat dus al enige tijd.
sellh 21 mei 2024 18:32
Voor dit programma heb ik ooit een licentie gekocht die je jaarlijks met korting kon updaten. Tot ik een nieuwe PC kocht. Toen bleek het niet mogelijk het account over te zetten. Er werd me duidelijk gemaakt dat de enige optie het kopen van een nieuwe code was voor de volle mep. Direct afgeknapt. Betalen voor een licentie is voor mij nooit een probleem. Maar het moet wel zo zijn dat je licentie, ook bij aanschaf van een nieuwe PC geldig blijft.
philippe59 @sellh21 mei 2024 20:31
Vreemd. Gebruik IsoBuster (Pro) al sinds het begin en nooit problemen gehad met het overdragen naar een andere PC. Ook niet om het te gebruiken op meer dan 1 PC. Staat vandaag zo in de EULA (privaat gebruik):
U kan de software op meerdere PCs installeren en vrijschakelen onder VOORBEHOUD dat u de de ENIGE persoon bent die met deze PCs en de software werkt, en enkel voor persoonlijk gebruik, niet voor werkdoeleinden.
De oudste versie van de EULA die ik terugvindt op WayBackMachine (aug. 2007) heeft dit ook al.
sellh @philippe5922 mei 2024 20:44
Eerlijkheidshalve moet ik er bij vertellen (dat was in mijn geheugen weggezakt) dat het e-mail adres waarmee ik de software destijds registreerde, niet meer actief was, toen ik van computer wisselde. Ik kon de software daardoor niet meer valideren. Toen heb ik het bedrijf benaderd, die aangaf tot geen enkele hulp bereid te zijn... het bekende "we kunnen helaas niets voor u doen". Tja, dan is mijn reactie: "In deze software kan ik helaas geen cent meer steken".

