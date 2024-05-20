Smart Projects heeft IsoBuster versie 5.4 uitgebracht. Dit programma is gespecialiseerd in het lezen van slechte of beschadigde cd's en dvd's, en kan in veel gevallen nog bestanden terughalen die door Windows niet meer worden herkend. Een ander sterk punt van IsoBuster is dat het bijna elk denkbaar cd- of dvd-image-formaat kan lezen, waaronder *.iso, *.bin, *.img, *.ccd en *.nrg. Het programma is grotendeels gratis; slechts enkele geavanceerde features zijn alleen voor betalende gebruikers toegankelijk. Welke dat precies zijn, is op deze pagina te vinden. Sinds versie 3.0 kan het programma ook overweg met alle andere interne en externe opslagmedia, zoals harde schijven, USB-sticks en geheugenkaartjes. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes / New: *.PFR Image file support

*.IMZ Image file support (Multiple images supported, but limit currently set to 20)

*.ZL and *.ZZ Image file support (zlib compressed image files (similar to the *.GZ functionality)) (*)

*.ZIP Image file support (For single-file image files that are compressed in a zip file) (*)

*.QCOW2 Image file support (current snapshot, no encryption)

PartClone Image file support

NTFSClone Image file support (versions 10.0 and higher)

Support for Kurzweil K2000 synthesizer FAT 16 diskettes

Support for DOS 1.0 style FAT12 floppies without a BPB (Bios Parameter Block)

Support for Roland (Synthesizer) Audio CDs, Zip disks and images

Support for ReFS version 3.10

Ability to load a generic image file from and offset and with a range. Syntax: \\#\(1024,51200)i:\images\file.iso (for instance via imlst) *.gz, *.zip, *.zl, *.zz etc. compressed file formats don't support random access, so IsoBuster has to index the files internally while loading them. For huge files his can take a minute or two. Improvements: Improvement for Audio CD *.pxi image files

Message dialog selection-items can be selected via Up / Down or Scroll-up or Scroll-down or via their index 0 - 9 - A - Z

Show $meta data files for the Panasonic DVR MEIHDFS file system (Requires at least a [Professional] license)

The Panasonic DVR MEIHDFS file system now lists Orphaned files and folders if the root is not good or unreadable.

An automatic targeted scan is started when there's a Panasonic DVR MEIHDFS file system signature but no further data at the expected locations

Various other improvements and fixes specifically for Panasonic video recorders

Improvements detecting the Pioneer DVR file system

Various other improvements and fixes specifically for Pioneer video recorders

Finding a missing VAT as part of the UDF file system can now be canceled

Improved the path that is stored in an MD5 file (also in the Edit window)

XML Reports are now formatted per the XML 1.1 standard (previously the XML 1.0 standard)

Control characters 0 - 31 are now replaced by their numeric character reference in XML reports

Detection for Roland floppies / diskettes by showing a File System icon

Recognize *.regf files by their signature

Don't create a *.gzndx file if the compressed file is too small (and it fits in the cache)

Detect and show PS4 External HDD encryption

Show the type of encryption in use in ISZ Image files

Use Rich Text formatting (rtf) when displaying a CUE file

Use Rich Text formatting (rtf) when displaying a DMG embedded XML file

Use Rich Text formatting (rtf) when displaying an RMG embedded XML file

Use Rich Text formatting (rtf) when displaying a CCD embedded INI file

Use Rich Text formatting (rtf) in Sector View

Various improvements under the hood for ReFS, making it more robust in case of data corruption

Ability to select an ReFS $meta file that is currently not the default and use that to create a new ReFS file system (Needs [Enterprise] license)

Plenty of other tweaks and improvements Fixes: Fix printing from the edit window in 64 bit mode

Fix for larger ReFS 3.x volumes where the root could not be found

Fixed making corrupt ~4GB *.gzndx files for huge *.gz files in 32 bit mode

Opening a split *.gz.00? file via the *.gzndx file now works properly (before it would not find the *.001 file)