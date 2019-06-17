Smart Projects heeft IsoBuster versie 4.4 uitgebracht. Dit programma is gespecialiseerd in het lezen van slechte of beschadigde cd's en dvd's, en kan in veel gevallen nog bestanden terughalen die door Windows niet meer worden herkend. Een ander sterk punt van IsoBuster is dat het bijna elk denkbaar cd- of dvd-image-formaat kan lezen, waaronder *.iso, *.bin, *.img, *.ccd en *.nrg. Het programma is grotendeels gratis, slechts enkele geavanceerde features zijn alleen voor betalende gebruikers toegankelijk. Welke dat precies zijn, is op deze pagina te vinden. Sinds versie 3.0 kan het programma ook overweg met alle andere interne en externe opslagmedia, zoals harde schijven, usb-sticks en geheugenkaartjes. De changelog voor deze release laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Changes / New: Support for Toshiba HDD recorders (RD-XS32, RD-XS52, RD-XS34, RD-XV34, RD-XS54, RD-XS35, RD-XS55)

Support for Pioneer HDD recorders (DVR-510, DVR-520, DVR-530, DVR-630, DVR-531, DVR-533, DVR-633, DVR-540, DVR-543, DVR-640, DVR-450, DVR-550, DVR-650, DVR-555, DVR-460, DVR-560, DVR-660, LX60D, LX61D, LX70)

Support for Sony HDD recorders that mimic (or under the hood are) Pioneers (RDR-HX750, RDR-HX780)

Support for Panasonic HDD recorders (DMR-E80H, DMR-E100H, DMR-E85H, DMR-E96H, DMR-E500H, DMR-EH50, DMR-EH60, DMR-EH55, DMR-EH75V, DMR-EH55, DMR-EH75, DMR-EH58, DMR-EH68, DMR-EH59, DMR-EH69, DMR-BS750, DMR-BS850, DMR-BS780, DMR-BS880, DMR-BS785, DMR-BS885) (MEIHDFS)

Support for Philips HDD recorders (DVDR-3575H, DVDR-3576H) (HDDFS)

Support for Magnavox HDD recorders (H2160MW9, MDR-513H, MDR-515H, MDR-533H, MDR-535H, MDR-537H, MDR-557H) (HDDFS)

Support for RCA DRC8030N HDD recorder

Support for LiteOn HDD recorders (LVW-5045, ILO DVDRHD04)

Support for Medion MD 81888 HDD recorder (which is really a LiteOn under the hood)

It is entirely possible that other Sony, Medion, LG or other brand drives should be listed here as well if they are rebranded models from above list

The IBP/IBQ Image file manager can now Import and Export lists of sectors for super easy engineering

Option to find and enumerate optical drives with media that is not CD, DVD, BD media with tracks and sessions, such as MO and PD media that contains partitions and generic non-optical file systems

Support for the Atari ST *.st image file Improvements: Ability to clone to a device with different block size. For instance from a virtualized 2K device to a 512-byte device

Added "Offset:", "StreamCnt:", "ExtentCnt:", "MemberCnt:" and "UnreadableCnt:" to the Search bar functionality

Improved 'ESC' key use during dialogs that have a default action defined

The 'F5' key now always refreshes the content, no matter what IsoBuster object is selected (Tree or ListView or ...)

'F5' or the Refresh button clicked during a 'Find' will ask if Find can be interrupted or not

'F5' or the Refresh button clicked when recovered file systems are present will ask for confirmation

Ctrl-Shift 'D' Toggles CD/DVD Open/Close tray or Image file close

Allow more custom defined export lists (20 instead of 10)

Implemented support for a fragmented DVD-VR's MNGR IFO file

Do not consider a MS virtual CD/DVD drive an old style SCSI device (affects type of SCSI commands being used)

Changed the Manual retry approach on erroneous sectors to keep the dialog up while retrying

Small DVD-VR vs. HDD-VR detection improvements

Improvement for bad behaving drivers that report incorrect byte alignment requirements. Seen on Tablet PCs with 32GB eMMC

Implemented Tree export commands {%ONLYREADABLE}, {%ONLYUNREADABLEBLOCKS}, {%ONLYSELF}, {%ISO8601(D)}, <%READABLE> to the file export functionality

Reports can now use <%%(F)> and <%TOT%(F)> to show 2 digits behind the comma for the percentage of readable blocks

Implemented Tree export commands {%BLOCKS}, {%BLOCK} and <%BLOCKLOOP> to the file export functionality to be able to build lists of blocks per object

Implemented Tree export command {%BLOCKSINRANGES} to the file export functionality to display ranges rather than a single address on every line (when exporting {%BLOCKS})

Implemented Tree export commands <%IF>, <%DO>, <%ELSE> and <%ENDIF> but also <%CI>, <%WC>, <%RE>, <%=>, <%>>, <% <>, <%>=> and <% <=> to the file export functionality to be able to generate conditional text based on the object's properties

Keep track of GEMDOS created FAT 12/16 FS via the file system <%CREATOR> field and the file system Properties dialog

Give (debug) *.ibadr and *.ibdat files a unique name so that files don't get overwritten all the time.

Improved breadcrumb control GUI when using the classic theme

Improved breadcrumb control functionality on Windows 2000

IsoBuster can allocate even more memory now (on 64 bit systems) and is easily able to deal with millions of objects

Plenty of other improvements, changes and re-writes in the core code / engine, as this is a living project and to deal with the ever growing new functionality

Various other GUI improvements Fixes: Make sure command line parameter /d:* works again

Fixed the FAT file system's use of the FAT-table (and because of it the ability to find extents) when the device blocksize is 512 and the FAT-native blocksize is 4096 (should actually not be a real life situation, but encountered during development)

Fixed high contrast (for the vision impaired) for all OS and use the best color for the Breadcrumb control

Fixed a rare crash when scanning for lost UDF files and folders

Fixed a hard to reproduce hang when exploring folders in TreeView while a Search was in progress that also wanted to expand the same folder