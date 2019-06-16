Shotcut is een uitgebreid opensource en crossplatform videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van FFmpeg en heeft daardoor ondersteuning voor de meest gangbare formaten audio en video. De bestanden worden niet geïmporteerd, maar worden in hun originele formaat bewerkt. Het kan overweg met meerdere sporen en binnen een project kan er een mix van formaten en resoluties worden gebruikt. Versie 19.06.15 van Shotcut uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes and Improvements
New Features
- Changed project file to use period for decimal point regardless of OS locale (region/language setting).
- This applies to new projects only. Old projects load and run same as before including saving.
- Changed Export > From to show Source instead of base file name.
- Improved Export Job progress and estimated time remaining.
- Changed Timeline ruler interval to 5 seconds.
- Renamed video filter Circular Frame to Crop: Circle.
- Renamed video filter Crop to Crop: Source.
- Renamed video filter Text to Text: Simple.
- Renamed video filter 3D Text to Text: 3D.
- Renamed video filter Overlay HTML to Text: HTML.
- Renamed video filter Blur to Blur: Box.
- Renamed Reduce Noise video filter to Reduce Noise: Smart Blur.
- Changed the default for Settings > Display Method back to DirectX on Windows.
- Changed maximum duration of Color, Text, and Color Bars clips to 4 hours.
- Added Jobs to the main toolbar.
- Reordered panel buttons on main toolbar to match View menu.
- Increased maximum value of Timer filter’s Start Delay, Duration, and Offset to 24 hours.
Fixes
- Added View > Show Text Under Icons to menu.
- Added View > Show Small Icons to menu.
- Added support for alpha channel to Crop: Circle.
- Added Crop: Rectangle video filter with support for alpha channel.
- Added Add Keyframe button in Keyframes (only on parameters that show a curve UI).
- Added Ripple All button to Timeline toolbar.
- Added keyboard shortcuts Ctrl+0-9 to toggle the panels.
- Added Alt 0/+/- shortcuts to adjust the zoom in Keyframes.
- Added a vertical Flip video filter.
- Added Blur: Exponential video filter (fast and bleeds to edges).
- Added Blur: Low Pass video filter (fast and bleeds to edges).
- Added Blur: Gaussian video filter (slow and bleeds to edges).
- Added Reduce Noise: HQDN3D video filter.
- Added Noise: Fast video filter.
- Added Noise: Keyframes video filter.
- Added Swedish translation.
- Fixed deleting the project file if there was a save error.
- Fixed reliability of Settings > Display Method > Software on Windows.
- Fixed Crop: Source filter not working with Color clip.
- Fixed using filters on Color Bars and other generator clips.
- Fixed audio filters (Compressor, Expander, Limiter, Notch, Reverb) broken\ on comma for decimal.
- Fixed alpha video opaque on gaps in Timeline.
- Fixed Convert/Reverse if there no audio track.
- Fixed Measure Video Quality broken.
- Fixed saving the app directory in XML.
- Fixed Alpha: Adjust > Invert checkbox on reload.
- Fixed color eye-dropper (picker) error.
- Fixed audio Pan filter channel resets on reload.
- Fixed a crash using Mirror filter before Rotate and Scale or Size and Position.
- Fixed poor reverse audio quality for mp4 and mkv options.
- Fixed Simple Scroll HTML template may not scroll Up or Left completely.