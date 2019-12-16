Smart Projects heeft IsoBuster versie 4.5 uitgebracht. Dit programma is gespecialiseerd in het lezen van slechte of beschadigde cd's en dvd's, en kan in veel gevallen nog bestanden terughalen die door Windows niet meer worden herkend. Een ander sterk punt van IsoBuster is dat het bijna elk denkbaar cd- of dvd-image-formaat kan lezen, waaronder *.iso, *.bin, *.img, *.ccd en *.nrg. Het programma is grotendeels gratis, slechts enkele geavanceerde features zijn alleen voor betalende gebruikers toegankelijk. Welke dat precies zijn, is op deze pagina te vinden. Sinds versie 3.0 kan het programma ook overweg met alle andere interne en externe opslagmedia, zoals harde schijven, usb-sticks en geheugenkaartjes. De changelog voor deze release laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Changes / New: Ability to resume a scan for missing files and folders, if the content is still shown

Ability to save scan results (as *.ibr files)

Ability to load previous (*.ibr) scan results and resume the scan if so desired

Ability to import XML formatted lists of files and folders (if you happen to know where the files are physically located on the medium)

Support for more type Philips HDD recorders (DVR-3500)

Support for Brother typewriter *.256 floppy images that use a primitive FAT like file system

Ability to extract search results (files and folders) but preserve their relative path instead of creating a flat list of all found files and folders Improvements: Rewrote parts of the ISO9660 parsing to get rid of the annoying memory allocation warnings in case of extremely large buffer allocations

Hide the annoying 'out of spec' errors for severe ISO9660 'out of spec' situations by default

ISO9660 Scan options now features showing both 'soft' and 'severe' 'out of spec' errors

Support for NCR_DIAGS' butchered ISO9660 version

Support for ISO9660 implementations that are not 2048 bytes-per-sector based. They're extremely rare but I managed to find an image file

Various other ISO9660 (and its derivatives) related improvements

When finding HDD / SSM / USB etc is not set in options and IsoBuster is not running elevated, the moment finding such devices is enabled, IsoBuster will ask to run elevated. The prompt asking to restart now allows to restart without saving current selection. This is so that once a normal user has gone through this, the application will not automatically want to elevate next time as well, because once elevated, changes in options are made for the elevated user and not for the normal user

Recognize Amiga floppy images *.adf, *.adz, *.dms and *.fdi as 512-byte block disk images rather than CD images

Support Image file extensions *.512, *.256 and *.128, which forces IsoBuster to treat the image file using that block size

When opening a *.CDT, *.ISO or *.BIN image file, IsoBuster now first looks for a *.CUE file with the same name in the same folder, and if it exists IsoBuster opens the CUE instead

Address input fields now also support notation x.. (aside from already supported 0x.. and ..h) to input hex data

Implemented tag <%OBJECTS> in the file export functionality to be able to show how many files+folders a folder contains

Implemented tags <%ATTRIB(U)>, <%TYPE(U)>, <%UIC> in the file export functionality to be able to show properties/attributes that are language independent ( U niform)

niform) Revert to Lucida Console, for the mono-spaced font in Sector View, in the odd case that Courier is not installed (As seen with WinPE)

Improved the breadcrumb GUI under certain borderline conditions, for instance under, but not limited to, Wine on Ubuntu etc.

Plenty of other improvements, changes and re-writes in the core code / engine, as this is a living project and to deal with the ever growing new functionality

Various other GUI improvements Fixes: Fixed bug that caused the (right mouse click invoked) Search dialog to always find all objects rather than the objects identifying with the requested search parameter ( Not the search control in top right corner)

to always find all objects rather than the objects identifying with the requested search parameter ( the search control in top right corner) Fixed exception error that can happen when a CUE is paired with a file who's size is not an exact multiple of the block size mentioned in the CUE

Fixed it so that text file parsing also works on UCS-2 BE (UTF16 Big Endian (aka byte swapped / Motorola)) formatted data

Fixed bug so that tags <%>> and <%>=> are properly recognized

Fixed exception error that could occur when the scan for missing files and folders was immediately aborted, even before actual reading started

Fixed not finding all files and folders (depending from image to image) in an El Torito embedded FAT boot image

Fixed HFS and MFS file and folder date and time stamps (Issue introduced in IsoBuster 4.3)