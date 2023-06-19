Smart Projects heeft IsoBuster versie 5.2 uitgebracht. Dit programma is gespecialiseerd in het lezen van slechte of beschadigde cd's en dvd's, en kan in veel gevallen nog bestanden terughalen die door Windows niet meer worden herkend. Een ander sterk punt van IsoBuster is dat het bijna elk denkbaar cd- of dvd-image-formaat kan lezen, waaronder *.iso, *.bin, *.img, *.ccd en *.nrg. Het programma is grotendeels gratis, slechts enkele geavanceerde features zijn alleen voor betalende gebruikers toegankelijk. Welke dat precies zijn, is op deze pagina te vinden. Sinds versie 3.0 kan het programma ook overweg met alle andere interne en externe opslagmedia, zoals harde schijven, usb-sticks en geheugenkaartjes. De changelog voor deze release laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
Changes / New:
Improvements:
- Support for Compressed ISO image files, also known as CISO files (*.cso, *.ciso)
- Support for Compact ISO image files (No compression but omitted sectors) (*.cso, *.wbi)
- Support for (compressed) ZISO image files (*.zso, *.ziso)
- Support for (compressed) DAX image files (*.dax)
- Support for (compressed) JSO image files (*.jso)
- Support for (compressed) ISZ image files (*.isz)
- Support for (compressed) VCD image files (*.vcd)
- Support for (compressed) IMGC image files (*.imgc)
- Support for (compressed) ISO.GZ optical image files (*.iso.gz)
- Support for (compressed) IMG.GZ memory stick image files (*.img.gz)
- Support for spanned file's list (*.imlst). A simple text file with a file or drive on each line
- Support for 'Apple Single' file extraction via right mouse click (on files and folders in a Mac file system MFS/HFS(+) or on files with Mac properties in UDF, ISO/Joliet and NTFS)
- Support for 'Apple Double' (._*) file extraction via right mouse click (on files and folders in a Mac file system MFS/HFS(+) or on files with Mac properties in UDF, ISO/Joliet and NTFS)
- Ability to open spanned files and drives in various combinations
- Ability to extract image files and make clones to spanned drives and files
- Ability to execute commands via the breadcrumb control (now documented)
- Ability to execute command line parameters via the breadcrumb control
- Support for the Toshiba RD-VX47 DVR
- F2FS File System Recognition
- Support for the Nintendo GameCube (GC) Memory Card (MC) file system
- Support for Nintendo GameCube Memory Card image files (*.gcp)
- Support for the Nintendo 64 file system
- Support for Nintendo 64 Memory Pak image files (*.mpk, *.n64)
- New Command line parameter /CHSP: to change the optical drive's speed on bad sectors
- New Command line parameter /DELAY: to introduce waits between reads, in case of bad sectors (Same as via the GUI but with more options)
- Use your own icons inside IsoBuster is now documented
Fixes:
- FAT handling rewritten (A generic FAT implementation for all type FATs, used by various file systems including the FAT file system itself)
- Analyzing a FAT in search of files without the need to parse the entire file system or do a full scan has been improved
- Analyzing a FAT on its own is now part of the generic FAT implementation and therefore also available for GC MC and other similar file systems
- FAT file systems that miss the MBR signature are now parsed as well (As seen on some Toshiba DVR)
- Improved showing properties for various objects
- GameCube Optical File Systems don't show the extra [SYSTEM] icon anymore. The files can now be inspected as $Meta files
- The UDF file system (and its Recovered variants) now expose $Meta files: $AVDP, $PVD, $LVD, ..
- ISO, Joliet and Rock Ridge File Systems now expose $Meta files: $VD and $PathTable
- XFS filenames are now considered UTF8 instead of ANSI
- Partition information is now shown as "Source" when cloning a partition (instead of just the source drive information)
- Tracks, Partitions and Sessions can now also have the 'compressed' property set, when they are part of a compressed image file for instance
- The ability to clone over drives that are BitLocker encrypted and that are currently locked by Windows has been improved (Also best use Windows' Disk Management to remove the drive letter first)
- Support for *.bin, *.b01, *.b02, .. multi-file naming
- Command line parameter /EP: now supports a comma separated list (no need to add /EP: per switch)
- Command line parameter /EP:NCD can now be used to suppress the destination check dialog
- Command line parameter /EP:NFS can now be used to suppress the 'Not enough free space' dialog
- Command line parameter /EF: now also supports /ef:mfs
- Command line parameter /EF: now also supports /ef:mac
- Command line parameter /CI: now also supports /ci:d for completion on demand
- Command line parameter /ET: now supports /et:mcb, /et:asn and /et:adb to extract as MacBinary, Apple Single or Apple Double
- Improved MacBinary header creation during extraction
- MacBinary extraction is not a global setting anymore for UDF, ISO/Joliet and NTFS, only for MFS and HFS(+)
- IsoBuster now replaces illegal filename characters (for Windows) when extracting from MFS and HFS(+) using the exact same characters a Mac would use (For instance if it were to save to a Windows file system like FAT32)
- The filename renaming functionality in case of same-name files has been improved, especially when the file name contains more dots than just the one near the end
- IsoBuster now also aborts during completion on demand on read errors (for instance when testing file readability or while performing a surface scan) if that is the setting in Scan options
- Some more scaling improvements
- Plenty of other tweaks and improvements
- IsoBuster now cleans up unused drive handles straight away. Windows Auto-play doesn't play nice with open handles, so when IsoBuster was running and a CD was inserted, Windows, depending on the system settings, would immediately eject the disc again