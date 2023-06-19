Smart Projects heeft IsoBuster versie 5.2 uitgebracht. Dit programma is gespecialiseerd in het lezen van slechte of beschadigde cd's en dvd's, en kan in veel gevallen nog bestanden terughalen die door Windows niet meer worden herkend. Een ander sterk punt van IsoBuster is dat het bijna elk denkbaar cd- of dvd-image-formaat kan lezen, waaronder *.iso, *.bin, *.img, *.ccd en *.nrg. Het programma is grotendeels gratis, slechts enkele geavanceerde features zijn alleen voor betalende gebruikers toegankelijk. Welke dat precies zijn, is op deze pagina te vinden. Sinds versie 3.0 kan het programma ook overweg met alle andere interne en externe opslagmedia, zoals harde schijven, usb-sticks en geheugenkaartjes. De changelog voor deze release laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien: