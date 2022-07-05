Smart Projects heeft IsoBuster versie 5.0 uitgebracht. Dit programma is gespecialiseerd in het lezen van slechte of beschadigde cd's en dvd's, en kan in veel gevallen nog bestanden terughalen die door Windows niet meer worden herkend. Een ander sterk punt van IsoBuster is dat het bijna elk denkbaar cd- of dvd-image-formaat kan lezen, waaronder *.iso, *.bin, *.img, *.ccd en *.nrg. Het programma is grotendeels gratis, slechts enkele geavanceerde features zijn alleen voor betalende gebruikers toegankelijk. Welke dat precies zijn, is op deze pagina te vinden. Sinds versie 3.0 kan het programma ook overweg met alle andere interne en externe opslagmedia, zoals harde schijven, usb-sticks en geheugenkaartjes. De changelog voor deze release laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Changes / New: A 64 bit version

High DPI scaling and 4K/8K monitor support, crisp display at higher DPI instead of blurry fonts etc.

Dark Theme / Style support (Select under Options \ GUI \ Styles). Currently two dark and one light styles are included, but there's an option to use any other compatible VCL-Style out there, or you could make your own

Automatic switching between dark and light theme, depending on the system setting

Per monitor scaling

Panasonic DMR-BWT835 and DMR-BWT730 DVR/PVR support Improvements: LibEWF version 20130416 updated to version 20140608

Improvements for setting or resetting the image file associations in Options (Image Files / Supported Image File extensions)

Put back previous image file associations if possible, on reset or uninstall

Improved scanning for Panasonic DVR/PVR file systems

Panasonic and Pioneer DVR/PVR file/folder name entries are now considered UTF8

Multi-File + Multi-Session CUE files without a LEAD-OUT entry (even though faulty) are now supported

Plenty of other GUI improvements Fixes: Fixed an Exception Error that could happen while parsing certain IFO file systems on DVD

Fixed a Stack Overflow (IsoBuster would simply shut down) on highly fragmented files in the UDF file system

fragmented files in the UDF file system Fixed an issue that the 'Open File' Dialog didn't default to *.* when the CUE file didn't contain a file path

Fixed it so that CUE files without a quoted file/path still work properly