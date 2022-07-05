Software-update: IsoBuster 5.0

IsoBuster logo (75 pix) Smart Projects heeft IsoBuster versie 5.0 uitgebracht. Dit programma is gespecialiseerd in het lezen van slechte of beschadigde cd's en dvd's, en kan in veel gevallen nog bestanden terughalen die door Windows niet meer worden herkend. Een ander sterk punt van IsoBuster is dat het bijna elk denkbaar cd- of dvd-image-formaat kan lezen, waaronder *.iso, *.bin, *.img, *.ccd en *.nrg. Het programma is grotendeels gratis, slechts enkele geavanceerde features zijn alleen voor betalende gebruikers toegankelijk. Welke dat precies zijn, is op deze pagina te vinden. Sinds versie 3.0 kan het programma ook overweg met alle andere interne en externe opslagmedia, zoals harde schijven, usb-sticks en geheugenkaartjes. De changelog voor deze release laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Changes / New:
  • A 64 bit version
  • High DPI scaling and 4K/8K monitor support, crisp display at higher DPI instead of blurry fonts etc.
  • Dark Theme / Style support (Select under Options \ GUI \ Styles). Currently two dark and one light styles are included, but there's an option to use any other compatible VCL-Style out there, or you could make your own
  • Automatic switching between dark and light theme, depending on the system setting
  • Per monitor scaling
  • Panasonic DMR-BWT835 and DMR-BWT730 DVR/PVR support
Improvements:
  • LibEWF version 20130416 updated to version 20140608
  • Improvements for setting or resetting the image file associations in Options (Image Files / Supported Image File extensions)
  • Put back previous image file associations if possible, on reset or uninstall
  • Improved scanning for Panasonic DVR/PVR file systems
  • Panasonic and Pioneer DVR/PVR file/folder name entries are now considered UTF8
  • Multi-File + Multi-Session CUE files without a LEAD-OUT entry (even though faulty) are now supported
  • Plenty of other GUI improvements
Fixes:
  • Fixed an Exception Error that could happen while parsing certain IFO file systems on DVD
  • Fixed a Stack Overflow (IsoBuster would simply shut down) on highly fragmented files in the UDF file system
  • Fixed an issue that the 'Open File' Dialog didn't default to *.* when the CUE file didn't contain a file path
  • Fixed it so that CUE files without a quoted file/path still work properly

Versienummer 5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Smart Projects
Download https://www.isobuster.com/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 9,12MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 05-07-2022 22:160

05-07-2022 • 22:16

0 Linkedin

Bron: Smart Projects

Update-historie

22:16 IsoBuster 5.0 0
20-12 IsoBuster 4.9 1
12-'19 IsoBuster 4.5 1
06-'19 IsoBuster 4.4 3
12-'18 IsoBuster 4.3 1
06-'18 IsoBuster 4.2 2
12-'17 IsoBuster 4.1 2
12-'16 IsoBuster 3.9 bèta 1
12-'15 IsoBuster 3.7 0
12-'15 IsoBuster 3.7 bèta 1
Meer historie

Lees meer

IsoBuster

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee