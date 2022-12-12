Smart Projects heeft IsoBuster versie 5.1 uitgebracht. Dit programma is gespecialiseerd in het lezen van slechte of beschadigde cd's en dvd's, en kan in veel gevallen nog bestanden terughalen die door Windows niet meer worden herkend. Een ander sterk punt van IsoBuster is dat het bijna elk denkbaar cd- of dvd-image-formaat kan lezen, waaronder *.iso, *.bin, *.img, *.ccd en *.nrg. Het programma is grotendeels gratis, slechts enkele geavanceerde features zijn alleen voor betalende gebruikers toegankelijk. Welke dat precies zijn, is op deze pagina te vinden. Sinds versie 3.0 kan het programma ook overweg met alle andere interne en externe opslagmedia, zoals harde schijven, usb-sticks en geheugenkaartjes. De changelog voor deze release laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Changes / New: Ability to analyze a FAT (12, 16 or 32) and work out all the files it references without the need for a full media scan [Professional license or better]

Ability to try and figure out file extensions of files found via analyzing the FAT (via right mouse click "Try to find matching extensions")

Ability to try and figure out *.CHK files' true file extension (in FAT "FOUND.???" folders (e.g. "FOUND.000"), also via right mouse click)

Show NTFS Junctions and Symbolic links by applying a shortcut overlay icon, and by providing link information in the Properties dialog

Finding logical drives (drive letter volumes) is now default ON on modern systems (W10 and higher) after a clean install Improvements: Improved extraction dialog scaling when dragged to a different monitor

Improved search dialog scaling when dragged to a different monitor

Improved message dialog scaling when dragged to a different monitor

Improved properties dialog scaling when dragged to a different monitor

Improved options dialog scaling when dragged to a different monitor

Improved 'About' dialog to properly scale the image on all systems and for all dpi settings

Improved file-system icons for better scaling and to look crisp for all dpi settings

Improvements detecting raw (2352 bytes per block) generic CD images

Auto-open the MDS file when an MDF file is opened (and when the filename matches)

Creating an MD5 can now be done straight to file, or the result can be shown in the edit window

Workaround for an unknown 12 byte header in rare ISO/IMG files made by an unknown application

Improved FAT detection by double checking if it's not a BitLocker encrypted Partition

Improved MBR partition parsing by double checking if it's not an image of a BitLocker encrypted Partition

The level up, previous and next selection-history buttons now have a shortcut: Ctrl + Shift + (Arrow-up or Arrow-left or Arrow-right)

Remove "OpenWithProgids" entries again from the registry when disabling an extension because Windows 10/11 appears to use it as backup, which defeats the purpose of disabling the association

Get the proper size for logical drives (Volumes) instead of the physical drive's size the Partition/Volume is on

Changed a logical drive's name to reflect on what physical drive the volume is located

Option to clear an optical disc drive's content after the eject button is clicked

Option to change how the media/cd/hdd/.. filename for an image file is formed

Stay with font size 9 when the screen dpi > 100% (e.g. 150%) (revert 5.0 change (in case of higher dpi))

Show speed when extracting (or cloning) Media Segments

Draw a line between different types of devices, Optical vs HDD (Physical) vs HDD (Logical) vs Image Files

Display up to 6 digits behind the comma when showing the percentage of bad sectors, so that only a few errors on larger volumes still produce a value different from 100%, e.g. 99.999999 %

Ability to launch the Edit Window with the contents of all tabs in the Properties dialog

Updated libwim-15.dll to version 1.13.6

Plenty of other tweaks and improvements Fixes: Fixed a 64 bit instability (and program shut down) that could happen on certain systems. If your version runs fine, this doesn't affect you

Fixed an unexpected shut down while parsing certain FAT file systems

Fixed parsing CloneCD *.ccd image files using the 64bit version (it was not a problem with the 32 bit version)

Fixed creating an MD5 file of CUE + ISO combinations. Only the CUE's MD5 would be recorded in the file

Fixed building an error list for media with some read errors at the end (sometimes the range started incorrectly at address 0)

Fixed NTFS hard links' file-naming (which could be off, depending on the order of filenames in the MFT records)

Fixed an NTFS corruption issue with LZX-compressed WofCompressedData named streams

Fixed it so that overlay icons are shown again in the right hand side ListView (for instance shortcut overlay icons) (Broken since 4.9)

Fixed FAT meta files' size and offset when the FAT was detected inside a boot image on CD