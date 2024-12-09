Smart Projects heeft IsoBuster versie 5.5 uitgebracht. Dit programma is gespecialiseerd in het lezen van slechte of beschadigde externe opslagmedia, zoals cd's, dvd's, harde schijven, USB-sticks en geheugenkaartjes, en kan in veel gevallen nog bestanden terughalen die door Windows niet meer worden herkend. Een ander sterk punt van IsoBuster is dat het bijna elk denkbaar cd- of dvd-image-formaat kan lezen, waaronder *.iso, *.bin, *.img, *.ccd en *.nrg. Het programma is gedeeltelijk gratis, echter de meeste geavanceerde features zijn alleen voor betalende gebruikers toegankelijk. Welke dat precies zijn, is op deze pagina te vinden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Full support for old Corel / Roxio *.cif image files (multi-track images, audio tracks, CD-Text etc.)

Full support for old CeQuadrat / WinonCD / Roxio *.c2d image files (multi-track images, audio tracks, CD-Text etc.)

Full support for old Prassi *.gcd image files (multi-track images, audio tracks, CD-Text etc.)

Full support for PSX (v1 and v2) *.cu2 image files

Fully integrated *.zip image file support. Most multi-file image files (e.g. cue + bin or ibp + ibq or ..) can all be put in one zip file, and if you open the zip file with IsoBuster and select the appropriate file, all the other associated files will be found and used as well (*)

Support for non-compressed streams in a *.zip file

Support for BZipped (*.bz2) files, virtualized with random access but optimized for sequential reading (e.g. large files) (*)

Support for a wide range of file prefixes such as \\#\zip(*), \\#\gz(), \\#\bz(), \\#\img(), \\#\ofd() to do some serious filename magic (e.g. for Clonezilla images)

Support for the extension *.ibzip, which is a *.zip file, but *.ibzip can be associated with IsoBuster to quickly open compressed image files (without having to change the *.zip association, which is preferably kept intact). Use syntax *(..ext).ibzip to automatically open the 'ext' file inside a zip (e.g. *.(..cue).ibzip opens the first *.cue)

(*) *.bz2, *.gz, *.zip, compressed file formats don't support random access, so IsoBuster has to index the files internally while loading them. For huge files his can take a minute or two. IsoBuster does not first unpack everything to a temporary folder. Everything is done in memory

Support for Toshiba RDXV50KF Digital Video Recorders

Improvement for detecting HDDFS on Philips / Magnavox / Toshiba Digital Video Recorders' HDDs

Improved installation on ARM systems

Implemented detection of the NILFS2 File-System (Show its presence)

Finally documented the use of *.ibpt files to manipulate IsoBuster's partition detection

Documented how you can create *.imlst files to open various CloneZilla images

Finally documented some formerly hidden features that never made it to the GUI. I'm sure there are more features, currently escaping documentation, as helping people for more than 25 years leaves traces. To be updated over time

A POSTGAP, referenced in a CUE file, should not be part of the Track

Implemented detection of "REM HIGH-DENSITY AREA" in a CUE file to start the data track at LBA 45.000

*.cdt files, referenced from a CUE file, can be Zipped (*.zip), Gzipped (*.gz) or BZipped (*.bz2)

Improved filename magic support in CUE files

Added file type recognition for *.ani, *.rmi, *.pal, *.cif and *.trp files

Support for PS2 DVD9 UDF and ISO file systems in the second layer (L1)

Being a little bit more critical when parsing FAT folders in a recovered file system as to avoid lots of false positives

Try to detect (and apply) UTF-8 in ISO9660 file system data

Use ANSI code page (1252) when there is an "AR" extension found in the Rock Ridge file system (Amiga)

Ability to show VMDK's text properties

Added a second tab in Image File properties that shows all files that were loaded for that image file

A great deal of improvements under the hood to further IsoBuster filename magic support

Implemented the bare minimum to recognize PartImage image files and determine their volume size

Implemented detection of LUKS encryption

*.IMGC Image file indexing can now be interrupted ( Esc )

) *.PFR Image file indexing can now be interrupted ( Esc )

) Plenty of other tweaks and improvements