Smart Projects heeft IsoBuster versie 5.5 uitgebracht. Dit programma is gespecialiseerd in het lezen van slechte of beschadigde externe opslagmedia, zoals cd's, dvd's, harde schijven, USB-sticks en geheugenkaartjes, en kan in veel gevallen nog bestanden terughalen die door Windows niet meer worden herkend. Een ander sterk punt van IsoBuster is dat het bijna elk denkbaar cd- of dvd-image-formaat kan lezen, waaronder *.iso, *.bin, *.img, *.ccd en *.nrg. Het programma is gedeeltelijk gratis, echter de meeste geavanceerde features zijn alleen voor betalende gebruikers toegankelijk. Welke dat precies zijn, is op deze pagina te vinden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes / New:
- Full support for old Corel / Roxio *.cif image files (multi-track images, audio tracks, CD-Text etc.)
- Full support for old CeQuadrat / WinonCD / Roxio *.c2d image files (multi-track images, audio tracks, CD-Text etc.)
- Full support for old Prassi *.gcd image files (multi-track images, audio tracks, CD-Text etc.)
- Full support for PSX (v1 and v2) *.cu2 image files
- Fully integrated *.zip image file support. Most multi-file image files (e.g. cue + bin or ibp + ibq or ..) can all be put in one zip file, and if you open the zip file with IsoBuster and select the appropriate file, all the other associated files will be found and used as well (*)
- Support for non-compressed streams in a *.zip file
- Support for BZipped (*.bz2) files, virtualized with random access but optimized for sequential reading (e.g. large files) (*)
- Support for a wide range of file prefixes such as \\#\zip(*), \\#\gz(), \\#\bz(), \\#\img(), \\#\ofd() to do some serious filename magic (e.g. for Clonezilla images)
- Support for the extension *.ibzip, which is a *.zip file, but *.ibzip can be associated with IsoBuster to quickly open compressed image files (without having to change the *.zip association, which is preferably kept intact). Use syntax *(..ext).ibzip to automatically open the 'ext' file inside a zip (e.g. *.(..cue).ibzip opens the first *.cue)
(*) *.bz2, *.gz, *.zip, compressed file formats don't support random access, so IsoBuster has to index the files internally while loading them. For huge files his can take a minute or two. IsoBuster does not first unpack everything to a temporary folder. Everything is done in memoryImprovements:
Fixes:
- Support for Toshiba RDXV50KF Digital Video Recorders
- Improvement for detecting HDDFS on Philips / Magnavox / Toshiba Digital Video Recorders' HDDs
- Improved installation on ARM systems
- Implemented detection of the NILFS2 File-System (Show its presence)
- Finally documented the use of *.ibpt files to manipulate IsoBuster's partition detection
- Documented how you can create *.imlst files to open various CloneZilla images
- Finally documented some formerly hidden features that never made it to the GUI. I'm sure there are more features, currently escaping documentation, as helping people for more than 25 years leaves traces. To be updated over time
- A POSTGAP, referenced in a CUE file, should not be part of the Track
- Implemented detection of "REM HIGH-DENSITY AREA" in a CUE file to start the data track at LBA 45.000
- *.cdt files, referenced from a CUE file, can be Zipped (*.zip), Gzipped (*.gz) or BZipped (*.bz2)
- Improved filename magic support in CUE files
- Added file type recognition for *.ani, *.rmi, *.pal, *.cif and *.trp files
- Support for PS2 DVD9 UDF and ISO file systems in the second layer (L1)
- Being a little bit more critical when parsing FAT folders in a recovered file system as to avoid lots of false positives
- Try to detect (and apply) UTF-8 in ISO9660 file system data
- Use ANSI code page (1252) when there is an "AR" extension found in the Rock Ridge file system (Amiga)
- Ability to show VMDK's text properties
- Added a second tab in Image File properties that shows all files that were loaded for that image file
- A great deal of improvements under the hood to further IsoBuster filename magic support
- Implemented the bare minimum to recognize PartImage image files and determine their volume size
- Implemented detection of LUKS encryption
- *.IMGC Image file indexing can now be interrupted (
Esc)
- *.PFR Image file indexing can now be interrupted (
Esc)
- Plenty of other tweaks and improvements
- Fixed some EXT file system detection regression, introduced in version 5.3
- Fixed a FAT recognition issue, introduced to try and detect even the oldest FAT file systems. It would cause scanning / data carving to crash in certain cases, on certain datasets
- Fixed split *.zip files not always properly loading (exception error)
- Fixed recognition and application of smallest possible virtual filename (e.g. "\\\\*\\v:0")
- Fixes for Physical and Logical drives, listed in imlst files
- Fixed
Escor (
Alt+
F4) when applied on Dialogues to once again execute the preset escape action (usually just to close the dialog)
- Version 5.5.1 fixes some regression in IsoBuster 5.5, in particular for discs (or image files) containing the High Sierra or CD-i file system
- Version 5.5.2 fixes some regression in IsoBuster 5.5 and 5.5.1, in particular when generating XML reports in combination with special characters in file- and folder-names