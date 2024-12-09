Software-update: Mumble 1.5.735

Mumble is een opensource en crossplatform voipprogramma. Clients zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, Android en iOS. De communicatie vindt altijd over een versleutelde verbinding plaats en kent een lage latency. Wordt het binnen spellen gebruikt, dan kan aan de hand van een overlay worden getoond wie er spreekt en bovendien is het programma in staat om de positie van die ander te herkennen en het geluid zo weer te geven dat je kunt horen waar die speler zich bevindt. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Client
  • Fixed: Correctly remember muted state across restarts (#6440)
  • Fixed: Correctly save local volume adjustment when clicking slider bar (#6574)
  • Fixed: Correctly set AudioWizard echo cancellation checkbox state (#6611)
  • Fixed: Crash when opening settings dialog (#6426)
  • Fixed: Crash when trying to use positional audio on a mono output device (#6510)
  • Fixed: Duplicate group name in ACLEditor (#6457)
  • Fixed: Limit size of the chat bar (#6578)
  • Fixed: Make SPACE popup the user/group list in ACLEditor (#6457)
  • Fixed: Prevent log spam when adjusting volume of clients without certificate (#6486)
  • Fixed: Prevent sending plain text on fast CTRL+V + ENTER presses (#6570)
  • Fixed: Remove mention of the Mumble wiki (#6562)
  • Fixed: Remove placeholder wrapping in ChatBar (#6442)
  • Fixed: Remove redundant OpenSSL locking callback check (#6553)
  • Fixed: Replace dead URL in Certificate Wizard (#6565)
  • Fixed: Settings not being saved on Windows if username contains Unicode (#6648)
  • Fixed: Update changes in ACLEditor when losing focus (#6457)
  • Fixed: Update tab order in AudioInput dialog (#6478)
  • Fixed: Usability of the GlobalShortcutButtons dialog (#6443)
  • Fixed: Use correct off audio cue (#6615)
  • Fixed: Wrong sample count in plugin callback (#6499)
Server
  • Fixed: Allow to move temporary channels provided sufficient permissions (#6454)
  • Fixed: Change server thread name to “mumble-server” instead of “Main” (#6559)
  • Fixed: Remove redundant OpenSSL locking callback check (#6553)
Positional audio plugins
  • Fixed: Load correct pages for modules (#6598)
Known issues
  • macOS binaries not being signed/notarized (overlay installer not signed) (#4263)
  • Overlay blocked by BattleEye. A request to whitelist it has been made.
  • Overlay blocked by CS:GO Trusted Mode

Mumble screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 1.5.735
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Mumble
Download https://www.mumble.info/downloads/
Licentietype GPL

Roofpigeon 9 december 2024 10:51
Ik sta altijd verbaasd te kijken dat applicaties zoals TeamSpeak en Mumble nog bestaan. Toen Discord uitkwam was het vaak het thema dat TeamSpeak veel betere audiokwaliteit heeft. (waarschijnlijk nog steeds zo).
Maar het gebruikersgemak van Discord is dusdanig hoog, + het is te gebruiken in browser, als local app of mobile app.
En met zoveel bots om je server te personaliseren hoe je wilt, dat ik echt niet snap dat mensen nog een TeamSpeak server hosten of erger, huren.
Daarbij heeft Discord ook gewoon een goede chat-functionaliteit die in Mumble en Discord toch echt te wensen overlaat.

Ben benieuwd of hier überhaupt iemand is die het nog gebruikt. Voor mij voelt het een beetje alsof je skype gaat gebruiken in 2024...
Creesch @Roofpigeon9 december 2024 11:53
Naast wat @sjaaknsaak al aankaart is het ook zo dat met Mumble je ook veel meer kan als het gaat om rolverdelingen. In het verleden heb ik wel eens bij MMOs meegedaan aan grote acties waarbij er een hiërarchie was waar ik met mijn squad kon praten, de squad leader met het squad maar ook met leidinggevenden van de gehele actie daarboven en deze konden ook nog eens iedereen aanspreken.

Qua gebruiksvriendelijkheid heb ik zelf nooit echt een probleem gehad met Mumble als gebruiker. Het was voornamelijk voor de mensen die het hosten een uitdaging om het goed te integeren voor authenticatie en al dat soort zaken. Overigens is dat ook iets wat je bij discord zelf zal moeten opzetten in veel gevallen.
CH4OS
@Roofpigeon9 december 2024 14:24
Niet iedereen zit erop te wachten om data aan Discord te geven, en helemaal nadat Tencent miljoenen gestoken heeft in Discord.
himlims_ @Roofpigeon9 december 2024 11:56
zelf hosten - ofwel, niet afhankelijk zijn van andere
CH4OS
@himlims_9 december 2024 14:26
Self hosting is echt niet meer om onafhankelijk van anderen te zijn. Diensten als Discord delen ook veel data en met Tencent als een van de investeerders achter Discord, kan er best een reden zijn om de data niet te delen met bedrijven zoals Discord. Maar ik zou dat zeker niet onder het kopje onafhankelijk willen zijn schuiven, eerder privacy bewust.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 9 december 2024 14:26]

SA65 @himlims_9 december 2024 12:43
Precies.
sjaaknsaak @Roofpigeon9 december 2024 10:58
Er is (gelukkig) nog altijd een groep gebruikers die zelf controle wil hebben en zelf hosten leuk vindt (veel Tweakers lijkt me). Zeker een kwalitatief goede open-source oplossing als Mumble (en Murmur) heeft bestaansrecht zo lang dat het geval is. Het is een piece of cake om op te zetten en te gebruiken.

Als je de ToS van Discord leest wordt je ook wel eng van wat je uit handen geeft:
Uw content is van u, maar u geeft ons een licentie die te gebruiken wanneer u Discord gebruikt. Uw content kan worden beschermd door bepaalde intellectueeleigendomsrechten. Wij zijn daar niet de eigenaar van. Maar door onze diensten te gebruiken, verschaft u ons een licentie – een vorm van toestemming – om het volgende te doen met uw content, conform de geldende juridische vereisten, in relatie tot het uitvoeren, ontwikkelen en verbeteren van onze diensten:

Uw content gebruiken, kopiëren, opslaan, distribueren en communiceren op een manier die consistent is met uw gebruik van de diensten; (Bijvoorbeeld zodat we uw content kunnen opslaan en weergeven.)
Het publiceren, openbaar ten uitvoer brengen of het openbaar weergeven van uw content, als u ervoor heeft gekozen de content zichtbaar te maken voor anderen. (Bijvoorbeeld zodat we uw berichten kunnen tonen als u ze post op bepaalde servers of de betreffende content bij anderen aanbeveelt.)
Uw content controleren, wijzigen, vertalen en opnieuw formatteren; (Bijvoorbeeld zodat we de afmetingen van een afbeelding die u plaatst kunnen aanpassen aan een mobiel apparaat.)
Uw content in sublicentie geven om onze diensten te laten werken zoals ze zijn bedoeld; (Bijvoorbeeld zodat we uw content kunnen opslaan bij onze cloudserviceproviders.)

Deze licentie is wereldwijd, niet-exclusief (wat betekent dat u uw content nog steeds aan anderen in licentie kunt geven), royaltyvrij (wat betekent dat er geen kosten zijn voor deze licentie), overdraagbaar en eeuwigdurend.
Horrorist618 @sjaaknsaak9 december 2024 11:39
Er is (gelukkig) nog altijd een groep gebruikers die zelf controle wil hebben en zelf hosten leuk vindt (veel Tweakers lijkt me).
Exact dat dus, inderdaad.

Bijkomend voordeel is ook dat de voice quality van TeamSpeak3 en Mumble gesprekken een heel stuk hoger en scherper zijn dan bij Discord calls, mits de juiste settings uiteraard.
nimmer @Horrorist6189 december 2024 13:57
ik host zelf ook een mumble server. Ik vind de kwaliteit van de audio out of de box wel prima, maar als het beter kan, ben benieuwd naar die juiste settings!
MartijnHavinga @sjaaknsaak9 december 2024 14:18
Die rechten hebben ze ook nodig, anders werkt hun hele product niet. Je geluid / tekst / plaatjes weergeven op andere machines heb je "publiceren" toestemming voor nodig. Hercoderen heb je "wijzigen" toestemming voor nodig. Sublicentie anders mag het niet op ACS / AWS staan.
Jaren geleden waren de rechten veel gedetailleerder opgeschreven (wellicht niet bij Discord, maar iig wel bij andere bedrijven) en daar zijn toen rechtzaken tegen gekomen welke goed geld gekost hebben. Aangezien de aandeelhouders daar geen zin meer in hebben wordt de TOS een stuk algemener gemaakt.

Ik vraag me trouwens af of de beheerder van een Mumble server waarop je inlogt ook niet een TOS overeenkomst met jou zou moeten afsluiten, aangezien deze ook gegevens die jij hebt geproduceert verwerkt.
sjaaknsaak @MartijnHavinga9 december 2024 14:49
Dat kan allemaal kloppen hoor, maar ondertussen heb je geen enkele garantie dat er bijvoorbeeld geen "AI" met jouw teksten of stemgeluid wordt getraind onder deze paraplu-ToS zonder dat je je daar juridisch tegen kunt verweren. Ik ken het verdienmodel van Discord niet precies (volgens mij kan je ook een abonnement afsluiten oid), maar de dienst is gratis beschikbaar. Ergens moeten toch de servers mee bekostigd worden en de winst mee gemaakt worden. Data is het nieuwe goud en als jij dag in, dag uit op Discord bent zal er toch een aardig profiel van je gemaakt kunnen worden. Ik houd daar persoonlijk niet zo van en kies er dan ook voor om dit soort diensten niet te gebruiken.

Mumble wordt m.i. vooral door vriendengroepen onderling gebruikt, het afsluiten van een dergelijke overeenkomst tussen particulieren is niet gebruikelijk.

Edit: ik zie nu dat @CH4OS hieronder aangeeft dat Tencent heeft geïnvesteerd in Discord, dat bevestigt voor mij dat ik uit de buurt wil blijven.

[Reactie gewijzigd door sjaaknsaak op 9 december 2024 14:54]

0x0 @sjaaknsaak26 december 2024 01:01
Standaard clausule van zo'n beetje elke sociale media cliënt.
Het is meerendeels bedoeld om er voor te zorgen dat er geen (licentie)problemen zijn met het weergeven van jouw content aan anderen.

Legal speak is altijd overdreven en in het voordeel van de partij die het heeft opgesteld, maar bij twijfel zal jij altijd het juridische voordeel krijgen.

Het is niet zo dat jouw eigen materiaal zo maar gebruikt kan worden voor winstgevende publicaties of verkocht kan worden. Het is en blijft jouw eigendom. Zonder deze clausule zou iemand ineens een rekening kunnen sturen als Discord iets wat jij hebt gemaakt/geschreven weergeeft op een server of bij iemand in een DM.

Positief is dan wel weer dat Discord tegenwoordig audio/video end-to-end versleuteld.
Magic Power @Roofpigeon9 december 2024 11:05
Voor mij (en ons groepje) is de reden dat we Mumble gebruiken voor groepschat dat Mumble een extreem lage latency heeft, en een goed voice geluid (zodra ingesteld).

Ik ben ook wel eens uitgenodigd voor een Discord chat, maar ik was niet echt te spreken over de drukke interface die het aanbiedt. En ook niet over de opdringerige settings. (Iets met dat het altijd opstart ofzo, zonder dit uit te kunnen zetten).

Discord mag dan simpel in gebruik zijn, maar de kwaliteit van (voor ons) Mumble, en dat de server ook geheel in eigen hand is, zorgt dat we (voor nu) gewoon Mumble blijven gebruiken.
Magic Power 9 december 2024 10:53
Fan van Mumble hier. In ons groepje hadden we destijds een latency test gedaan tussen Mumble, Teamspeak en (ik dacht) Ventrilo. Mumble had destijds de laagste latency van allemaal, en was ook nog eens compleet Open Source, zonder reclame en dergelijke. Heb hier lokaal Mumble via Flatpak geinstalleerd, waardoor hij ook automatisch 'up-to-date' blijft. En ben zelf ook beheerder van de server van onze Mumble groepschat.

Voorheen had ik de Overlay actief, zodat je altijd op het scherm in een hoekje kon zien wie er allemaal in het groepsgesprek zaten, maar ik had iets te vaak dat het tekst van het spel in de weg zat, dus had ik dat uitgeschakeld. Ik heb nu geluidjes actief die aangeven als er iemand bijkomt of weggaat.

Het enige jammere is dat het iets moeilijker kan zijn om de laatste versie van de 'server' te installeren. Dus loop ik iets achter bij de server versie. Binnenkort eens nakijken of dat wat veranderd is.
CH4OS
@Magic Power9 december 2024 14:29
Als er een officiële Docker container is kun je dat wel vergemakkelijken. Enige wat je dan hoeft te doen is eens in de zoveel tijd de image te pullen en de server is bij. Container herstarten en de Discord server is/wordt bijgewerkt. Een ander voordeel is dat mettertijd het host OS ook niet "vervuild" en dus stabieler blijft werken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 9 december 2024 14:30]

Redlihcs @CH4OS9 december 2024 15:04
Ik gebruik al een poosje deze Docker container op mijn Synology NAS (DS224+):
https://registry.hub.docker.com/r/mattikus/murmur/

Er schijnt ook een officiële Docker container te zijn:
https://hub.docker.com/r/mumblevoip/mumble-server

Is er iemand die deze gebruikt?
CH4OS
@Redlihcs9 december 2024 15:16
Ik heb beiden niet gebruikt, maar een container dat al 4 jaar geen onderhoud heeft gehad (zoals de mattikus/murmur container), is ook wel weer erg bedenkelijk. De mumblevoip/mumble-server container heeft daarentegen 7 maanden geleden de laatste push gehad.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 9 december 2024 15:54]

Redlihcs @CH4OS9 december 2024 16:16
Ik probeer de officiële container nu te draaien middels de volgende composer file:
version: "3"

services:
mumble-server:
image: mumblevoip/mumble-server:latest
container_name: mumble-server
hostname: mumble-server
restart: on-failure
ports:
- 64738:64738
- 64738:64738/udp
# expose:
# - 6502
volumes:
- './data:/data'
Krijg helaas de volgende foutmelding: /entrypoint.sh: line 77: /data/mumble_server_config.ini: Permission denied
CH4OS
@Redlihcs9 december 2024 16:25
Welke user ID draait murmur onder in de Docker container en is dat user ID ook hetzelfde user ID dat de permissies en ownership heeft op de data folder? :) Zie ook Using a different UID/GID, al moet je dan wel zelf de container opnieuw builden. Zie ook mijn edit hieronder.

Overigens is de version declaratie bovenin met nieuwere versies van Docker ook niet meer benodigd. Ook kan de regel voor poort 64738 dan ook op 1 regel, volgens mij doet Docker standaard TCP en UDP forwarden, maar weet ik even niet 100% zeker.

EDIT:
Uitgaande van de image layers (9 en 10) van de latest tag, wordt standaard de UID en GID op 10000 gezet. Als je daarop de ownership zet op het bestandssysteem van de host, zou het ook moeten gaan werken, mits je een gebruiker hebt aangemaakt die ook dat ID als user en group ID heeft (kun je bij het aanmaken ervan opgeven).

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 9 december 2024 16:40]

Redlihcs @CH4OS9 december 2024 16:42
Ik heb iedereen lees en schrijf rechten gegeven op de data directory. Dit loste het probleem op.
Maar wie nu de precieze user is waar de container onder draait is mij niet duidelijk. Eigenlijk moet je alleen deze user die rechten geven.
CH4OS
@Redlihcs9 december 2024 16:53
An sich draait de container als user root, maar binnen de file permissies worden die wel gekoppeld met hoe het op de docker host staat ingesteld, daarom dienen de user ID en de group ID overeen te komen.
Vandaar dat ik aangaf in mijn edit dat zowel de user ID als de group ID 10000 is. Als je op de filesystem van de host de eigenaar en de groep dus op 10000 zet, moet het goed zijn. Eventueel kun je een user aanmaken die dit ID als user en group ID heeft als je dat fijner vindt (om een naam te zien).

Met "chown -R 10000:10000 data" pas je dan de eigenaar van de map aan, die nu waarschijnlijk op root staan, omdat Docker onder root draait (en dus root rechten heeft/geeft). De -R schakeloptie maakt het recursief, bestanden in de map en submappen krijgen dan ook een andere eigenaar.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 9 december 2024 16:55]

DrPoncho @Redlihcs10 december 2024 10:59
Staat gewoon in de log als je docker compose up draait icm officiële docker. Hij geeft dan vrij snel aan onder welke user/group de container gestart is.
The Zep Man @CH4OS9 december 2024 15:03
Als er een officiële Docker container is kun je dat wel vergemakkelijken. Enige wat je dan hoeft te doen is eens in de zoveel tijd de image te pullen en de server is bij.
Of je draait iets als watchtower.
CH4OS
@The Zep Man9 december 2024 15:07
Ik ben geen fan van Watchtower. Dan hoef je inderdaad het updaten niet zelf te doen, maar heb je er ook geen grip op wanneer het gebeurd. Ik hou het liever zelf in de hand. En met docker-compose is het pullen van images en starten van containers ook een breeze natuurlijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 9 december 2024 15:08]

The Zep Man @CH4OS9 december 2024 15:51
maar heb je er ook geen grip op wanneer het gebeurd.
Je hebt juist veel grip op het wanneer. Zo kan je bijvoorbeeld watchtower wel nieuwe images op laten halen zonder containers te herstarten. Dat herstarten plan je dan zelf los van Watchtower in. Stukje standaard testing ("is poort bereikbaar?" dekt 95% van de potentiële problemen) en rapportage eraan knopen, en automatisering doet de rest.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 10 december 2024 10:49]

CH4OS
@The Zep Man9 december 2024 15:53
Ach, met docker-compose is het echt allemaal ook super simpel geworden, ik vind een tool als Watchtower niet echt nodig meer.
Dutch_CroniC @CH4OS9 december 2024 16:09
Ach, zo kun je ook reageren als je er een keer naast zit toch?

j/k.
CH4OS
@Dutch_CroniC9 december 2024 16:11
Geen idee waar jij last van hebt...
Magic Power @CH4OS9 december 2024 17:35
Als er een officiële Docker container is kun je dat wel vergemakkelijken.
Ja, dat heb ik al geprobeert. Ik ben vergeten te vermelden dat ik dit nu draai op een Raspberry Pi, dus op een ARM systeem. Voor een x86 systeem waren er meerdere Dockers die ik kon gebruiken. Maar voor een ARM systeem kon ik die niet vinden. Anders had ik waarschijnlijk wel een Docker container daarvoor gebruikt.
RoanV @Magic Power10 december 2024 12:19
De officiële docker image support ook gewoon ARM hoor!
https://hub.docker.com/r/mumblevoip/mumble-server/tags
Roofpigeon @Magic Power9 december 2024 11:47
Leuk om te lezen dat er dus daadwerkelijk nog een actieve userbase is. Ik mis de tijden van TeamSpeak en GameSpy nog wel eens. misschien eerder omdat ik toen veel meer tijd had om te gamen dan tegenwoordig (getrouwd, kids, 9-5 job etc)

game on :D
Redlihcs 9 december 2024 20:16
De officiële container heb ik nu soepeltjes draaien op mijn DS224+. Bedankt CH4OS voor de tips.

Hieronder een korte handleiding:

Create directory sturcture on your NAS
1. /docker/mumble-server/
2. /docker/mumble-server/data

Obtain UID and GID
1. SSH into NAS
2. cd /volume1/docker/mumble-server
3. id

Take note of the displayed UID and GID.

Create Mumble Server container
In the container manager go to Project. Then select Create.
Enter the details for the docker compose:
version: "3"

services:
mumble-server:
image: mumblevoip/mumble-server:latest
container_name: mumble-server
hostname: mumble-server
user: <YOURUID>:<YOURGID>
restart: on-failure
ports:
- 64738:64738
- 64738:64738/udp
# expose:
# - 6502
environment:
- MUMBLE_SUPERUSER_PASSWORD=<YOURSUPERPASSWORD>
- MUMBLE_CONFIG_SERVER_PASSWORD=<YOURSERVERPASSWORD>
- MUMBLE_CONFIG_USERS=16
- MUMBLE_CONFIG_BANDWIDTH=256000
- MUMBLE_UID=<YOURUID>
- MUMBLE_GID=<YOURGID>
volumes:
- './data:/data'
Click on Next, Next and then Done.

If all went well, Mumble Server is now running.
CH4OS
@Redlihcs9 december 2024 21:04
Je kunt middels een .env file ook de user ID en group ID in een variabele duwen, dan kun je die variabelen op de respectieve plaatsen voor
user: <YOURUID>:<YOURGID>
en de environment variabelen
- MUMBLE_UID=<YOURUID>
- MUMBLE_GID=<YOURGID>
gebruiken. :) De .env file plaats je dan in dezelfde map als waar je de docker-compose hebt staan. :)

Voordeel daarvan is als je de IDs wijzigt, dat je dat maar op 1 plek hoeft te doen en het op de andere plaatsen automatisch mee komt. Kun je het ook niet ergens vergeten aan te passen. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 9 december 2024 21:08]

Magic Power @Redlihcs11 december 2024 21:32
Dank voor deze info. Mijn eigen Mumble server draait nu voortaan in een Docker op de Raspberry Pi.
SA65 9 december 2024 12:40
Hier ook een tevreden mumble gebruiker, hebben een tijdje via steam audio gegamed, maar die valt soms weg, of de verbinding met steam valt in eens weg. Toen maar zelf een mumble servertje opgezet(gewoon op de gamepc) en dat werkt naar volle tevredenheid. De client kun je zelfs portable draaien, zodat niet iedereen mumble hoeft te installeren.

