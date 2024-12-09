Versie 1.5.735 van Mumble is uitgekomen. Mumble is een opensource en crossplatform voipprogramma. Clients zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, Android en iOS. De communicatie vindt altijd over een versleutelde verbinding plaats en kent een lage latency. Wordt het binnen spellen gebruikt, dan kan aan de hand van een overlay worden getoond wie er spreekt en bovendien is het programma in staat om de positie van die ander te herkennen en het geluid zo weer te geven dat je kunt horen waar die speler zich bevindt. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Client Fixed: Correctly remember muted state across restarts (#6440)

Fixed: Correctly save local volume adjustment when clicking slider bar (#6574)

Fixed: Correctly set AudioWizard echo cancellation checkbox state (#6611)

Fixed: Crash when opening settings dialog (#6426)

Fixed: Crash when trying to use positional audio on a mono output device (#6510)

Fixed: Duplicate group name in ACLEditor (#6457)

Fixed: Limit size of the chat bar (#6578)

Fixed: Make SPACE popup the user/group list in ACLEditor (#6457)

Fixed: Prevent log spam when adjusting volume of clients without certificate (#6486)

Fixed: Prevent sending plain text on fast CTRL+V + ENTER presses (#6570)

Fixed: Remove mention of the Mumble wiki (#6562)

Fixed: Remove placeholder wrapping in ChatBar (#6442)

Fixed: Remove redundant OpenSSL locking callback check (#6553)

Fixed: Replace dead URL in Certificate Wizard (#6565)

Fixed: Settings not being saved on Windows if username contains Unicode (#6648)

Fixed: Update changes in ACLEditor when losing focus (#6457)

Fixed: Update tab order in AudioInput dialog (#6478)

Fixed: Usability of the GlobalShortcutButtons dialog (#6443)

Fixed: Use correct off audio cue (#6615)

Fixed: Wrong sample count in plugin callback (#6499) Server Fixed: Allow to move temporary channels provided sufficient permissions (#6454)

Fixed: Change server thread name to “mumble-server” instead of “Main” (#6559)

Fixed: Remove redundant OpenSSL locking callback check (#6553) Positional audio plugins Fixed: Load correct pages for modules (#6598) Known issues macOS binaries not being signed/notarized (overlay installer not signed) (#4263)

Overlay blocked by BattleEye. A request to whitelist it has been made.

Overlay blocked by CS:GO Trusted Mode