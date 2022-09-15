Versie 1.4.287 van Mumble is uitgekomen. Mumble is een opensource- en crossplatform-voip-programma. Clients zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, Android en iOS. De communicatie vindt altijd over een versleutelde verbinding plaats en kent een lage latency. Wordt het binnen spellen gebruikt, dan kan aan de hand van een overlay worden getoond wie er spreekt en bovendien is het programma in staat om de positie van die ander te herkennen en het geluid zo weer te geven dat je kunt horen waar die speler zich bevindt. De changelog sinds versie 1.4.230 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Mumble 1.4.287 Client Fixed: Broken link targets with percent signs (#5865)

Fixed: Don’t allow manual toggling of minimal view note (#5861)

Fixed: Fallback path for themes (#5863)

Fixed: Fix versions being transmitted incorrectly (with patch numbers > 255) (#5868)

Fixed: Icon scale being way too small (#5864)

Fixed: Make hiding UI elements (in custom layout) persistent again (#5862)

Fixed: Resolve log text scaling issues (#5866) Server Fixed: Fix versions being transmitted incorrectly (with patch numbers > 255) (#5868) Known issues Overlay blocked by BattleEye. A request to whitelist it has been made.

Overlay blocked by CS:GO Trusted Mode

Autoscroll of chat window not working properly on Linux (#4638, #2504)

Certain special characters are not rendered on Windows (#4939)

macOS binaries not being signed/notarized Mumble 1.4.274 Client Changed: Disable RNNoise by default (#5689)

Changed: Don’t hard block shortcuts on Wayland (#5785)

Fixed: Context and identity not getting cleared (#5658)

Fixed: Don’t display unsupported ACL (#5781)

Fixed: Fix PipeWire not being usable in Flatpaks (#5663)

Fixed: Icon not used on Plasma Wayland session (#5662)

Fixed: Improve appstream metadata (#5499)

Fixed: Minimal view not always working (#5786)

Fixed: PFS information being incorrect (#5656)

Fixed: Percent encoded links not clickable (#5657)

Fixed: Prefer selected tree item for context menu creation (#5778)

Fixed: Prevent endless loop when disconnecting PipeWire stream (#5651)

Fixed: Register simultaneous mouse button presses separately (#5784)

Fixed: Show friendlier text when displaying notifications (#5782)

Fixed: Properly verify certificates when SRV records are used (#5783)

Fixed: Resolve list tags, etc. polluting log (#5621)

Fixed: Remove duplicate entry for “What’s this?” in UserModel (#5795)

Fixed: User and channel status icons now take display scaling into account (#5779) Server Fixed: Add missing line breaks to –help output (#5456)

Fixed: Improve rememberchannelduration compare logic (#5652)

Fixed: Update suppress state on ACL change (#5780) Positional audio plugins Fixed: Fix Quake Live plugin (#5653)

Fixed: Update Among Us plugin to work with v2022.3.29s (1864) (#5654) Installer Fixed: Re-add URL protocol registration registry keys on install (#5528) Known issues Overlay blocked by BattleEye. A request to whitelist it has been made.

Overlay blocked by CS:GO Trusted Mode

Autoscroll of chat window not working properly on Linux (#4638, #2504)

Certain special characters are not rendered on Windows (#4939)

macOS binaries not being signed/notarized