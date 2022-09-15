Software-update: Mumble 1.4.287

Mumble logo (75 pix) Versie 1.4.287 van Mumble is uitgekomen. Mumble is een opensource- en crossplatform-voip-programma. Clients zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, Android en iOS. De communicatie vindt altijd over een versleutelde verbinding plaats en kent een lage latency. Wordt het binnen spellen gebruikt, dan kan aan de hand van een overlay worden getoond wie er spreekt en bovendien is het programma in staat om de positie van die ander te herkennen en het geluid zo weer te geven dat je kunt horen waar die speler zich bevindt. De changelog sinds versie 1.4.230 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Mumble 1.4.287

Client
  • Fixed: Broken link targets with percent signs (#5865)
  • Fixed: Don’t allow manual toggling of minimal view note (#5861)
  • Fixed: Fallback path for themes (#5863)
  • Fixed: Fix versions being transmitted incorrectly (with patch numbers > 255) (#5868)
  • Fixed: Icon scale being way too small (#5864)
  • Fixed: Make hiding UI elements (in custom layout) persistent again (#5862)
  • Fixed: Resolve log text scaling issues (#5866)
Server
  • Fixed: Fix versions being transmitted incorrectly (with patch numbers > 255) (#5868)
Known issues
  • Overlay blocked by BattleEye. A request to whitelist it has been made.
  • Overlay blocked by CS:GO Trusted Mode
  • Autoscroll of chat window not working properly on Linux (#4638, #2504)
  • Certain special characters are not rendered on Windows (#4939)
  • macOS binaries not being signed/notarized

Mumble 1.4.274

Client
  • Changed: Disable RNNoise by default (#5689)
  • Changed: Don’t hard block shortcuts on Wayland (#5785)
  • Fixed: Context and identity not getting cleared (#5658)
  • Fixed: Don’t display unsupported ACL (#5781)
  • Fixed: Fix PipeWire not being usable in Flatpaks (#5663)
  • Fixed: Icon not used on Plasma Wayland session (#5662)
  • Fixed: Improve appstream metadata (#5499)
  • Fixed: Minimal view not always working (#5786)
  • Fixed: PFS information being incorrect (#5656)
  • Fixed: Percent encoded links not clickable (#5657)
  • Fixed: Prefer selected tree item for context menu creation (#5778)
  • Fixed: Prevent endless loop when disconnecting PipeWire stream (#5651)
  • Fixed: Register simultaneous mouse button presses separately (#5784)
  • Fixed: Show friendlier text when displaying notifications (#5782)
  • Fixed: Properly verify certificates when SRV records are used (#5783)
  • Fixed: Resolve list tags, etc. polluting log (#5621)
  • Fixed: Remove duplicate entry for “What’s this?” in UserModel (#5795)
  • Fixed: User and channel status icons now take display scaling into account (#5779)
Server
  • Fixed: Add missing line breaks to –help output (#5456)
  • Fixed: Improve rememberchannelduration compare logic (#5652)
  • Fixed: Update suppress state on ACL change (#5780)
Positional audio plugins
  • Fixed: Fix Quake Live plugin (#5653)
  • Fixed: Update Among Us plugin to work with v2022.3.29s (1864) (#5654)
Installer
  • Fixed: Re-add URL protocol registration registry keys on install (#5528)

Mumble screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 1.4.287
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Mumble
Download https://www.mumble.info/downloads/
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (4)

PanaLover 15 september 2022 20:31
Zijn er mensen die hiermee ervaring hebben? Zelf gebruik ik al Discord en Teamspeak.
Magic Power @PanaLover15 september 2022 21:11
Hier hebben wij al een paar jaar Mumble in onze vriendengroep als primaire voice chat app. Toendertijd hebben we hier voor gekozen, omdat we de server zelf konden hosten (lokaal gehost), en de app de kortste latency heeft/had van de 3 grootst geteste voice chat apps. Daarvoor hadden we Teamspeak in gebruik, nu dus Mumble.

Door de low-latency zijn voicechats haast instant, wat tijdens snelle spellen zeer helpt om snel te kunnen reageren. Omdat het Open Source is, is er voor ons geen beperking en kunnen we het meteen gebruiken, en omdat we zelf een server kunnen hosten, hebben we er volle controle over. (BTW, de Mumble server draait hier lokaal op een Raspberry Pi). Zover ik weet zijn er ook publieke kanalen waarop je terecht kunt, als je zelf geen server kunt hosten. In-game overlay, 3d positional in-game audio en een rechtensysteem zijn ook mooie features, als je ze wilt. (Bij ons staan die uit, niet nodig).

Het is lichtgewicht, niet zwaar op resources, zeer low latency, en het doet voor ons wat het moet doen. En het programma heeft een geluidswizard, waarmee je heel precies kunt instellen op welk geluid hij moet reageren, en wat achtergrondgeluid is. Allemaal redenen voor ons om het te blijven gebruiken.
PanaLover @Magic Power15 september 2022 21:17
Bedankt, ik ga het eens proberen.
rbr320 @PanaLover15 september 2022 23:34
Mijn ervaring met Mumble is een beetje gedateerd, ik ben met mijn online gamer vrienden alweer een tijd geleden overgestapt op Discord. Het was in mijn ervaring echter wel echt nodig dat gebruikers de audiowizard van Mumble een keer goed doorlopen om hun microfoon nauwkeurig af te stellen. Een van de redenen dat Mumble zo'n lage latency heeft is omdat het programma vrijwel niet aan echo- en ruisonderdrukking doet. Dus gebruikers die daarop vertrouwen om in programma's als Discord en Teams niet een enorme stoorzender te zijn komen in Mumble bedrogen uit. Maar misschien is dat inmiddels veranderd.

