Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 19.6.2

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe update van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. Voor de nieuwste generatie kaarten worden van Windows alleen versies 7 en 10 ondersteund. Ook biedt AMD geen 32bit-drivers meer aan. De releasenotes voor versie 19.6.2 laten de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Added Vulkan Support
  • VK_EXT_host_query_reset
    • Allows resets of queries from the host, rather than on the GPU.
  • VK_EXT_full_screen_exclusive
    • Gives applications explicit control over exclusive full-screen modes (this is for instance useful for HDR support).
  • VK_AMD_display_native_hdr
    • Exposes FreeSync2 capabilities for improved HDR support.
  • VK_EXT_separate_stencil_usage
    • Separates the usage flags for depth/stencil aspects of a depth/stencil image making it possible to restrict/expand the usage relative to the depth aspect.
  • VK_KHR_uniform_buffer_standard_layout
    • Provides more flexible alignment for uniform buffers, enabling among other things, the usage of std430 layouts in Vulkan.
Fixed Issues
  • Wireless VR may experience performance drops across multiple game titles on some Radeon RX 400 and Radeon RX 500 series graphics products.
  • Performance Metrics Overlay may fail to enable or may be disabled when toggling Radeon Overlay while in game.
  • A TDR may occur when exiting some gaming applications that are using DirectX12 API when multiple displays are connected and in clone mode.
  • Microsoft PIX tool may fail when a GPU is connected using AMD XConnect Technology.
  • Crackdown3 may experience an application or game hang on Radeon R7 370 series graphics products.
Known Issues
  • Radeon ReLive streaming and uploading of videos and other content to Facebook is currently unavailable.
  • ASUS TUF Gaming FX505 may experience discrete GPU connection issues with devices disappearing from device manager when the system is idle.
  • Performance Metrics Overlay and Radeon WattMan gauges may experience inaccurate fluctuating readings on AMD Radeon VII.
  • ACER Swift 3 with AMD Ryzen Processor may experience system instability when upgrading to Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.6.2 using the Custom Clean Installation option.
  • Graphics driver may not uninstall correctly when using the express uninstall option on some Ryzen APUs.

Versienummer 19.6.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-19-6-2
Bestandsgrootte 366,00MB
Licentietype Freeware
Door Bart van Klaveren

18-06-2019 • 06:37

18-06-2019 • 06:37

Bron: AMD

AMD Radeon Software

Reacties (2)

0VECTOR ®
18 juni 2019 06:44
Hier net geïnstalleerd op 2 computers :)
0jqv
@VECTOR ®18 juni 2019 07:08
Dat is mooi.

Merk je wat verschil tov de oude driver?
Benchmarks?

Gekeken of de issues die je hebt zijn verholpen?

[Reactie gewijzigd door jqv op 18 juni 2019 07:08]

