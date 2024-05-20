Versie 6.0.10 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de gangbaarste besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en een betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Het programma is ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

General features Persistent More menu and global navigation behavior in the Zoom Workplace app

In the global navigation toolbar on the Zoom Workplace desktop app, users can click any item in the More menu to automatically pin it to the toolbar to keep frequently-used products available for quick access. Additionally, if you attempt to move all product tabs into the More menu, you will be notified that at least one tab must remain active. Meeting features Support for post-quantum end-to-end encryption for meetings

Post-quantum end-to-end encryption in Zoom Meetings is designed to withstand the threat of an adversary who can capture the encrypted network traffic, hoping to acquire a quantum computer in the future and use it to decrypt the captured data. As users upgrade their Zoom desktop and mobile app to version 6.0.10 or higher, all end-to-end encrypted meetings will start leveraging our latest post-quantum end-to-end encryption protocol. If PQ E2EE is unsupported by any participant's device, the meeting will default to standard end-to-end encryption (E2EE) when enabled. Additionally, the user interface is updated so that when meeting participants click the shield icon in the meeting window, next to Encryption, they’ll see one of the following encryption labels: Enhanced, End-to-end encrypted, or Post-quantum end-to-end encrypted.

Post-quantum end-to-end encryption in Zoom Meetings is designed to withstand the threat of an adversary who can capture the encrypted network traffic, hoping to acquire a quantum computer in the future and use it to decrypt the captured data. As users upgrade their Zoom desktop and mobile app to version 6.0.10 or higher, all end-to-end encrypted meetings will start leveraging our latest post-quantum end-to-end encryption protocol. If PQ E2EE is unsupported by any participant's device, the meeting will default to standard end-to-end encryption (E2EE) when enabled. Additionally, the user interface is updated so that when meeting participants click the shield icon in the meeting window, next to Encryption, they’ll see one of the following encryption labels: Enhanced, End-to-end encrypted, or Post-quantum end-to-end encrypted. Onsite poll QR code sharing

Users can participate in polls seamlessly during a meeting by scanning a QR code displayed by the host, allowing both online and in-room participants to engage simultaneously. This update includes a browser pop-up for the QR code and options for manual sharing, significantly improving interaction and inclusivity in diverse meeting setups.

Users can participate in polls seamlessly during a meeting by scanning a QR code displayed by the host, allowing both online and in-room participants to engage simultaneously. This update includes a browser pop-up for the QR code and options for manual sharing, significantly improving interaction and inclusivity in diverse meeting setups. View custom disclaimer when AI Companion is enabled in a meeting

If enabled by an account owner or admin, meeting participants will see a custom disclaimer when an AI Companion feature is enabled in a meeting for the first time or when an AI Companion feature is set to auto-start. Following similar disclaimers in the Zoom platform, users will have the choice to leave or remain in the meeting. Webinar features Enhancements to webinar join experience and email collection

When the webinar host requires attendees to sign in to Zoom and chooses to collect email addresses for the attendee report, attendees will be prompted to enter their email. The email entered must match the address used to sign in to Zoom. This will ensure the accuracy of collected emails and provide a smoother join experience for webinar attendees.

When the webinar host requires attendees to sign in to Zoom and chooses to collect email addresses for the attendee report, attendees will be prompted to enter their email. The email entered must match the address used to sign in to Zoom. This will ensure the accuracy of collected emails and provide a smoother join experience for webinar attendees. Optimized video quality streaming for simulive webinars

Simulive webinars stream at the highest quality that each attendee's device can handle. Previously, if one attendee's device couldn't handle 1080p, the quality would downgrade for all webinar attendees. The video quality is optimized for each attendee based on their device and network capabilities. Users with sufficient bandwidth and processing power will consistently receive 1080p quality. Team Chat features Badge notification enhancements

Red dot notification badges are replaced with bolded channel names. Channels with numbered badge notification settings remain unchanged. In your app settings, if Show unread count for channels is disabled, the red dot notification badge is replaced with bold type. Channels and apps have the default setting set to unchecked, while Tier 1 chats have numbered badges enabled by default. Users can easily access their unread messages with the updated sidebar hierarchy: Tier 1: One-on-ones, group chats, meeting chats, and mentions are highlighted in semi-bold and a different color. Tier 1 chats have numbered badges enabled by default. Tier 2: Channels and Apps are semi-bold and in a different color, floating to the top of the section or folder. Tier 2 chats are only bold by default, but you can choose to add a number badge to them in the respective chat/channel settings. Tier 3: Muted chats and channels are completely unbolded. Instead, they feature a notification bell with a slash across it. There’s no visual cue for new messages unless there’s a mention.

Red dot notification badges are replaced with bolded channel names. Channels with numbered badge notification settings remain unchanged. In your app settings, if Show unread count for channels is disabled, the red dot notification badge is replaced with bold type. Channels and apps have the default setting set to unchecked, while Tier 1 chats have numbered badges enabled by default. Users can easily access their unread messages with the updated sidebar hierarchy: Alert users of exceeding character limit while composing a message

To enhance the user experience, real-time notifications will alert users when they reach the character limit while composing a message in Team Chat, continuous meeting chat, and in-meeting chat. This will ensure that users are aware of the limit before attempting to send the message. Additionally, the real-time display of the character count deficit will enable users to promptly edit their message and adhere to the character limit.

To enhance the user experience, real-time notifications will alert users when they reach the character limit while composing a message in Team Chat, continuous meeting chat, and in-meeting chat. This will ensure that users are aware of the limit before attempting to send the message. Additionally, the real-time display of the character count deficit will enable users to promptly edit their message and adhere to the character limit. Consistent unfurling support across in-meeting chat and Team Chat

The functionality of content unfurling in the in-meeting chat feature will now match that of Team Chat. This allows users to preview links shared in continuous meeting chat before opening them. Mail and Calendar features Improved calendar subscription control

In the Zoom desktop app, users can view others' availability without automatically subscribing to their calendars. Calendar events will be displayed in the main calendar view, and users will have the choice to subscribe separately.

In the Zoom desktop app, users can view others' availability without automatically subscribing to their calendars. Calendar events will be displayed in the main calendar view, and users will have the choice to subscribe separately. Ability to add reason for canceling event

When canceling an event, users can add a cancellation reason to the notification email to attendees.

When canceling an event, users can add a cancellation reason to the notification email to attendees. Customized sidebar experience

When users expand the calendar sidebar, they can adjust its width to create a customized sidebar experience, making it wider or narrower as needed.

When users expand the calendar sidebar, they can adjust its width to create a customized sidebar experience, making it wider or narrower as needed. Enhanced Full Detail page

In the Zoom desktop app, the Full Detail page has been enhanced to remove the Review entry point in the Send Reply Note and Propose New Time feature. Phone features Select correct Zendesk contact when a phone number matches multiple contacts in Zoom Phone app

The Zoom Phone app integrated with Zendesk has been enhanced to handle situations where a phone number matches multiple Zendesk contacts. When a match occurs, users will see an indication next to the contact info showing the number of matches. This indication is clickable, opening a pop-up window where users can view contact details and choose the correct contact. After confirming their selection, a Zendesk ticket will be created for the selected contact. This improves the user experience by preventing tickets from being created against the wrong contact. Additionally, an admin setting has been added to enable or disable this multiple contact selection feature.

The Zoom Phone app integrated with Zendesk has been enhanced to handle situations where a phone number matches multiple Zendesk contacts. When a match occurs, users will see an indication next to the contact info showing the number of matches. This indication is clickable, opening a pop-up window where users can view contact details and choose the correct contact. After confirming their selection, a Zendesk ticket will be created for the selected contact. This improves the user experience by preventing tickets from being created against the wrong contact. Additionally, an admin setting has been added to enable or disable this multiple contact selection feature. Enable hosts to temporarily hold participants in multi-party calls

The conference host and co-host of a multi-party call can temporarily put one or all participants on hold. The host can toggle participants between being held or unheld. When a participant is held, they only hear the hold music set at the account level and cannot hear the main call. This enables hosts to have private conversations within a multi-party call. Hosts have options to start calls with all held, hold all at once, unhold all at once, hold individuals, and unhold individuals.

Note: Account owners and admins must contact Zoom Support to enable the Multi Party Conferencing feature for their account. Contact Center features New searchable skills drop-down when transferring to queue with routing profile

A new search capability to the skills drop-down has been added so agents can quickly find the appropriate skill to complete the transfer. It allows faster completion of transfers to queues with routing profiles. This applies to Zoom Contact Center channels where the skills modal is shown such as Zoom desktop app and Zoom Web App.

A new search capability to the skills drop-down has been added so agents can quickly find the appropriate skill to complete the transfer. It allows faster completion of transfers to queues with routing profiles. This applies to Zoom Contact Center channels where the skills modal is shown such as Zoom desktop app and Zoom Web App. Persist outbound caller ID selection for agents across sessions

Agents can now persist their last used outbound number when sending SMS. Once an agent selects their outbound number, this selection will be remembered across clients within Contact Center. This enhances the agent experience by removing the need to re-select the same outbound number every time they log in or switch clients. Overall, it saves agents time and simplifies workflows when handling outbound SMS.

Agents can now persist their last used outbound number when sending SMS. Once an agent selects their outbound number, this selection will be remembered across clients within Contact Center. This enhances the agent experience by removing the need to re-select the same outbound number every time they log in or switch clients. Overall, it saves agents time and simplifies workflows when handling outbound SMS. Configure sound alerts for new unread messages

Account owners and admins can configure sound alerts for agents when they receive new unread messages from consumers. When enabled, agents will hear a sound notification when they receive a new unread message for a background engagement they have open. This helps ensure agents receive audio reminders of messages needing a response when they are multitasking between engagements or applications. By notifying agents of messages requiring their attention, this improves agent productivity and consumer satisfaction. This feature must be enabled by Zoom. Events and Sessions features Enhancements to the Resources panel navigation in Zoom Workplace app

The Resources panel in the Zoom Workplace app has been redesigned to improve the overall user experience for both hosts and attendees. Hosts can activate multiple resource links at once and manage resources to allow attendees to access only what is available to them. For attendees, the updated panel only displays active resource tabs available to them, reducing clutter. If no resources are active, the Resources icon is hidden from the toolbar. Resolved issues Minor bug fixes

Security enhancements

Resolved an issue where Zoom Phone dials the most recently called number after a user enters a different number on the keypad

Resolved an issue where screen sharing was defaulting to remote support when remote support was enabled

Resolved a Contact Center issue where the content was displayed on the wrong screen when starting a screen share

Resolved an issue where the Windows taskbar did not show up when the meeting screen was maximized

Resolved an issue where copying from Microsoft Excel and pasting into Team Chat formatted the message incorrectly

Resolved an issue where additional page breaks were added when pasting into Team Chat

Resolved an issue where a subset of users were unable to make or receive Zoom Phone calls

Resolved an issue where a subset of users were muted when screen sharing with audio through Team Chat

Resolved an issue where a subset of users were unmuted when moving from the Waiting Room to the meeting

Resolved an issue where users were unable to star a subset of common area phones in their contact list

Resolved an issue where a subset of users were unable to paste from Onenote into Team Chat

Resolved an issue where Caller ID phone number was not displayed if a call was received through DID

Resolved an issue where users are unable to hear sounds from Avaya Agent

Resolved an issue were a subset of users were unable to share Microsoft Powerpoint

Resolved an issue with poor video quality on a peer to peer meeting