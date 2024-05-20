Versie 24.0.5 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource- CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 24.0.5: SQL Editor: Smart mode for statement delimiter was improved Default option for the setting ‘Blank line is statement delimiter’ was changed to ‘Always’ Cursor behavior during autocompletion was improved Code highlighting issue with a quoted identifier in case of no connection was fixed High CPU usage for large script was fixed

Metadata Editor: Highlighting for created entities was changed to green Virtual foreign keys: reference table container selector was fixed

Database Navigator: CTRL+C and other shortcuts behavior after the application startup were fixed

AI (extension): custom scope performance was improved

General: Opening editors for files with special symbols in names was fixed Portable distribution of the application was fixed (config files location) Licensing for some source files was fixed

Eclipse plugin: new database objects create was fix

Databases DuckDB: Spatial data visualization support was added Oracle: Partition type display was added Materialized view refresh was fixed SQL Server: Default IDENTITY was changed to (1,1) (thanks to @Sgierek106) Vertica: LOOP/END LOOP as a block and DECLARE were added to the syntax analyzer

