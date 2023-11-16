Software-update: HandBrake 1.7.0

HandBrake logo (75 pix)Versie 1.7.0 van HandBrake is verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android-tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General
  • Added Apple VideoToolbox hardware presets
  • Updated Creator presets
    • Disabled interlacing detection and removal; assume creators are working with progressive sources by default
  • Updated Social presets
    • Target higher quality and frame rate over shorter durations, without interlacing detection and removal
    • Better suited for modern social sharing of short live action clips and screen/game captures
  • Removed Email presets in favor of revised Social presets
    • Please stop sending videos via email or use the new Social presets
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
Video
  • Added AMD VCN AV1 encoder
  • Added NVIDIA NVENC AV1 encoder
  • Added support for SVT-AV1 multi-pass ABR mode
  • Added support for preserving ambient viewing enviroment metadata
  • Added QSV Rotate and Format filters
  • Improved performance on arm64 / aarch64 / Apple Silicon architectures
    • Latest FFmpeg provides faster HEVC decoding, 30% faster bwdif filter
    • New SVT-AV1 assembly optimizations provide up to 4x increase in performance
  • Improved video conversion speed by removing unneeded frame copies for better memory efficiency
  • Improved Dolby Vision dynamic range metadata pass through
    • Supported encoders: x265 10-bit
    • Supported profiles and cross-compatibility IDs: 8.4, 8.1, 7.6 (base layer only, converted to 8.1), 5.0
  • Improved HDR10+ dynamic range metadata pass through
    • Supported encoders: x265 10-bit, SVT-AV1
  • Improved QSV support on Linux (#4958)
  • Updated NVENC to not use multi-pass by default; user configurable advanced option
  • Renamed 2-pass encode option to multi-pass (#5019)
  • Fixed Intel QSV encoder outputting green video in some cases (#4842, #4876)
  • Fixed pixel format conversion slightly altering colors when using a 10-bit hardware encoder (#5011)
  • Fixed scan failures by using swscale instead of zscale when source resolution is not mod 2
  • Fixed incorrect PAR when reading from an anamorphic AV1 video track
  • Removed an artificial bitrate limit on VP9 CQ mode
Command line interface
  • Renamed --two-pass to --multi-pass and --no-two-pass to --no-multi-pass, removed -2 (#5019)
  • Fixed automatic cropping enabled despite using preset with cropping disabled (#5055)
Audio
  • Fixed low volume level when downmixing ac3 and eac3
  • Fixed left-only and right-only mono mixdowns (#3533, #5054)
Subtitles
  • Fixed locale settings potentially causing incorrect decimal separator in SSA headers
  • Fixed a potential issue affecting zero-duration subtitles
Build system
  • Added Meson build system for the Linux GUI
Third-party libraries
  • New libraries
    • libdovi 3.2.0 (Dolby Vision dynamic range metadata)
  • Updated libraries
    • AMF 1.4.30 (AMD VCN video encoding)
    • FFmpeg 6.1 (decoding and filters)
    • FreeType 2.13.2 (subtitles)
    • Fribidi 1.0.13 (subtitles)
    • HarfBuzz 8.2.2 (subtitles)
    • libass 0.17.1 (subtitles)
    • libdav1d 1.3.0 (AV1 video decoding)
    • liblzma (xz) 5.4.5 (LZMA video decoding, e.g. TIFF)
    • libopus 1.4 (Opus audio encoding)
    • libjpeg-turbo 3.0.1 (preview image compression)
    • libvpx 1.13.1 (VP8/VP9 video encoding)
    • libxml 2.11.5 (general)
    • oneVPL 2023.3.1 (Intel QSV video encoding/decoding)
    • SVT-AV1 1.7 (AV1 video encoding)
    • x264 164 r3107 (H.264/AVC video encoding)
    • x265 r12776 (H.265/HEVC video encoding)
    • zimg 3.0.5 (color conversion)
    • zlib 1.3 (general)
Linux
  • Added drag and drop support for video scanning
  • Added support for native file choosers via xdg-desktop-portal
  • Added Queue > Add All menu option
  • Added XML chapter import and export
  • Added bit depth and HDR information to video summary
  • Added option to pause encoding when switching to battery power or when power save mode is activated
  • Added automatic file naming options: {codec} {bit-depth} {width} {height} {modification-date} {modification-time}
  • Updated Queue, Activity, and Presets windows to no longer float on top of the main window
  • Updated existing translations
  • Removed obsolete update checker
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
Mac
  • Added support for drag and drop of multiple files at once
  • Added support for selecting multiple files at once in the Open Source dialog
  • Added support for recursive folder scanning in the Open Source dialog
  • Added support for VideoToolbox H.265/HEVC, H.264/AVC, ProRes, and VP9 hardware decoders on macOS 13 and later
    • Enable/disable in the Preferences > Advanced tab always or full path only
    • Using hardware decoders on modern devices may decrease CPU usage and thus speed up some filters and encoding
  • Added GPU accelerated Crop & Scale, Rotate, Pad, Yadif, Bwdif, Chroma Smooth, Unsharp, Lasharp, Grayscale filters
  • Added "Same as source" destination option that automatically sets the destination path to the source path
  • Improved SVT-AV1 encoding performance by up to 4x on Apple Silicon Macs
  • Improved automatic file naming Preferences UI and added new options: {width} {height} {quality_type} {encoder_bit_depth} {modification-time} {modification-date} {codec} {encoder} {encoder_bit_depth} {preset}
  • Improved handling of security scoped bookmarks
  • Fixed Chroma Smooth tune options
  • Fixed Deblock Filter custom string field
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the VideoToolbox "speed" preset from being used
  • Fixed the file size display on the queue statistics window when file size info is not available
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
  • Added new translations
    • Korean (한국어)
    • Bulgarian (Български)
  • Updated existing translations
Windows
  • Added support for drag and drop of multiple files at once
  • Added support for selecting multiple files at once in the Open Source dialog
  • Added support for recursive folder scanning in the Open Source dialog
    • Enable/disable in Preferences > Advanced
  • Added support for excluding file extensions when opening files in batch mode
    • Default exclusions are common image, subtitles, and text file extensions; edit list in Preferences > Advanced
  • Improved Preview window native video playback to support most containers and codecs
    • Modern codec support requires Microsoft Codec Packs from the Microsoft Store
  • Improved automatic file naming Preferences UI and added new options: {width} {height} {quality_type} {encoder_bit_depth} {modification-time} {modification-date} {encoder} {encoder_bit_depth} {preset}
  • Improved Queue window UI to optionally show additional status information on the left progress panel
  • Improved Presets panel
    • Manage Presets button replaced with a menu of discrete options for quicker access to functionality
    • Added an option to display the description for the selected preset
    • Added the ability to clone a preset (create a new preset based on an existing one)
  • Improved Add Selection window to make sorting feature more discoverable
  • Improved Process Isolation reliability
  • Fixed automatic file naming when using physical drive sources (#4859)
  • Fixed Title Specific Scan for physical drive sources (#4921)
  • Fixed an potential issue that could cause an unmodified preset to display as "modified" (#4909, #4908)
  • Fixed an potential issue where changes to queue order were not retained (#4922)
  • Fixed an Audio tab issue where using a non-fallback encoder could lead to duplicated tracks (#5012)
  • Fixed an issue where swapping graphics cards might cause hardware presets to be incorrectly shown as disabled
  • Fixed a potential crash on startup related to Windows Notifications Service failures (#5097)
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
  • Added new translations
  • Czech (česky) (partially complete)
  • Greek (Ελληνικά) (partially complete)
  • Estonian (Eesti) (partially complete)
  • Basque (Euskara)
  • Finnish (Suomi) (partially complete)
  • Updated existing translations

HandBrake 1.5.1

Versienummer 1.7.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website HandBrake
Download https://handbrake.fr/downloads.php
Licentietype GPL

17 november 2023 04:44
"Windows
Added support for drag and drop of multiple files at once"'
20 jaar te laat, maar toch gekomen...

