Versie 1.7.0 van HandBrake is verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android-tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General Added Apple VideoToolbox hardware presets

Updated Creator presets Disabled interlacing detection and removal; assume creators are working with progressive sources by default

Updated Social presets Target higher quality and frame rate over shorter durations, without interlacing detection and removal Better suited for modern social sharing of short live action clips and screen/game captures

Removed Email presets in favor of revised Social presets Please stop sending videos via email or use the new Social presets

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements Video Added AMD VCN AV1 encoder

Added NVIDIA NVENC AV1 encoder

Added support for SVT-AV1 multi-pass ABR mode

Added support for preserving ambient viewing enviroment metadata

Added QSV Rotate and Format filters

Improved performance on arm64 / aarch64 / Apple Silicon architectures Latest FFmpeg provides faster HEVC decoding, 30% faster bwdif filter New SVT-AV1 assembly optimizations provide up to 4x increase in performance

Improved video conversion speed by removing unneeded frame copies for better memory efficiency

Improved Dolby Vision dynamic range metadata pass through Supported encoders: x265 10-bit Supported profiles and cross-compatibility IDs: 8.4, 8.1, 7.6 (base layer only, converted to 8.1), 5.0

Improved HDR10+ dynamic range metadata pass through Supported encoders: x265 10-bit, SVT-AV1

Improved QSV support on Linux (#4958)

Updated NVENC to not use multi-pass by default; user configurable advanced option

Renamed 2-pass encode option to multi-pass (#5019)

Fixed Intel QSV encoder outputting green video in some cases (#4842, #4876)

Fixed pixel format conversion slightly altering colors when using a 10-bit hardware encoder (#5011)

Fixed scan failures by using swscale instead of zscale when source resolution is not mod 2

Fixed incorrect PAR when reading from an anamorphic AV1 video track

Removed an artificial bitrate limit on VP9 CQ mode Command line interface Renamed --two-pass to --multi-pass and --no-two-pass to --no-multi-pass , removed -2 (#5019)

to and to , removed (#5019) Fixed automatic cropping enabled despite using preset with cropping disabled (#5055) Audio Fixed low volume level when downmixing ac3 and eac3

Fixed left-only and right-only mono mixdowns (#3533, #5054) Subtitles Fixed locale settings potentially causing incorrect decimal separator in SSA headers

Fixed a potential issue affecting zero-duration subtitles Build system Added Meson build system for the Linux GUI Third-party libraries New libraries libdovi 3.2.0 (Dolby Vision dynamic range metadata)

Updated libraries AMF 1.4.30 (AMD VCN video encoding) FFmpeg 6.1 (decoding and filters) FreeType 2.13.2 (subtitles) Fribidi 1.0.13 (subtitles) HarfBuzz 8.2.2 (subtitles) libass 0.17.1 (subtitles) libdav1d 1.3.0 (AV1 video decoding) liblzma (xz) 5.4.5 (LZMA video decoding, e.g. TIFF) libopus 1.4 (Opus audio encoding) libjpeg-turbo 3.0.1 (preview image compression) libvpx 1.13.1 (VP8/VP9 video encoding) libxml 2.11.5 (general) oneVPL 2023.3.1 (Intel QSV video encoding/decoding) SVT-AV1 1.7 (AV1 video encoding) x264 164 r3107 (H.264/AVC video encoding) x265 r12776 (H.265/HEVC video encoding) zimg 3.0.5 (color conversion) zlib 1.3 (general)

Linux Added drag and drop support for video scanning

Added support for native file choosers via xdg-desktop-portal

Added Queue > Add All menu option

Added XML chapter import and export

Added bit depth and HDR information to video summary

Added option to pause encoding when switching to battery power or when power save mode is activated

Added automatic file naming options: {codec} {bit-depth} {width} {height} {modification-date} {modification-time}

Updated Queue, Activity, and Presets windows to no longer float on top of the main window

Updated existing translations

Removed obsolete update checker

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements Mac Added support for drag and drop of multiple files at once

Added support for selecting multiple files at once in the Open Source dialog

Added support for recursive folder scanning in the Open Source dialog

Added support for VideoToolbox H.265/HEVC, H.264/AVC, ProRes, and VP9 hardware decoders on macOS 13 and later Enable/disable in the Preferences > Advanced tab always or full path only Using hardware decoders on modern devices may decrease CPU usage and thus speed up some filters and encoding

Added GPU accelerated Crop & Scale, Rotate, Pad, Yadif, Bwdif, Chroma Smooth, Unsharp, Lasharp, Grayscale filters

Added "Same as source" destination option that automatically sets the destination path to the source path

Improved SVT-AV1 encoding performance by up to 4x on Apple Silicon Macs

Improved automatic file naming Preferences UI and added new options: {width} {height} {quality_type} {encoder_bit_depth} {modification-time} {modification-date} {codec} {encoder} {encoder_bit_depth} {preset}

Improved handling of security scoped bookmarks

Fixed Chroma Smooth tune options

Fixed Deblock Filter custom string field

Fixed an issue that prevented the VideoToolbox "speed" preset from being used

Fixed the file size display on the queue statistics window when file size info is not available

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements

Added new translations Korean (한국어) Bulgarian (Български)

Updated existing translations Windows Added support for drag and drop of multiple files at once

Added support for selecting multiple files at once in the Open Source dialog

Added support for recursive folder scanning in the Open Source dialog Enable/disable in Preferences > Advanced

Added support for excluding file extensions when opening files in batch mode Default exclusions are common image, subtitles, and text file extensions; edit list in Preferences > Advanced

Improved Preview window native video playback to support most containers and codecs Modern codec support requires Microsoft Codec Packs from the Microsoft Store

Improved automatic file naming Preferences UI and added new options: {width} {height} {quality_type} {encoder_bit_depth} {modification-time} {modification-date} {encoder} {encoder_bit_depth} {preset}

Improved Queue window UI to optionally show additional status information on the left progress panel

Improved Presets panel Manage Presets button replaced with a menu of discrete options for quicker access to functionality Added an option to display the description for the selected preset Added the ability to clone a preset (create a new preset based on an existing one)

Improved Add Selection window to make sorting feature more discoverable

Improved Process Isolation reliability

Fixed automatic file naming when using physical drive sources (#4859)

Fixed Title Specific Scan for physical drive sources (#4921)

Fixed an potential issue that could cause an unmodified preset to display as "modified" (#4909, #4908)

Fixed an potential issue where changes to queue order were not retained (#4922)

Fixed an Audio tab issue where using a non-fallback encoder could lead to duplicated tracks (#5012)

Fixed an issue where swapping graphics cards might cause hardware presets to be incorrectly shown as disabled

Fixed a potential crash on startup related to Windows Notifications Service failures (#5097)

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements

Added new translations

Czech (česky) (partially complete)

Greek (Ελληνικά) (partially complete)

Estonian (Eesti) (partially complete)

Basque (Euskara)

Finnish (Suomi) (partially complete)

Updated existing translations