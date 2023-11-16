Versie 1.7.0 van HandBrake is verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android-tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
General
Video
- Added Apple VideoToolbox hardware presets
- Updated Creator presets
- Disabled interlacing detection and removal; assume creators are working with progressive sources by default
- Updated Social presets
- Target higher quality and frame rate over shorter durations, without interlacing detection and removal
- Better suited for modern social sharing of short live action clips and screen/game captures
- Removed Email presets in favor of revised Social presets
- Please stop sending videos via email or use the new Social presets
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
Command line interface
- Added AMD VCN AV1 encoder
- Added NVIDIA NVENC AV1 encoder
- Added support for SVT-AV1 multi-pass ABR mode
- Added support for preserving ambient viewing enviroment metadata
- Added QSV Rotate and Format filters
- Improved performance on arm64 / aarch64 / Apple Silicon architectures
- Latest FFmpeg provides faster HEVC decoding, 30% faster bwdif filter
- New SVT-AV1 assembly optimizations provide up to 4x increase in performance
- Improved video conversion speed by removing unneeded frame copies for better memory efficiency
- Improved Dolby Vision dynamic range metadata pass through
- Supported encoders: x265 10-bit
- Supported profiles and cross-compatibility IDs: 8.4, 8.1, 7.6 (base layer only, converted to 8.1), 5.0
- Improved HDR10+ dynamic range metadata pass through
- Supported encoders: x265 10-bit, SVT-AV1
- Improved QSV support on Linux (#4958)
- Updated NVENC to not use multi-pass by default; user configurable advanced option
- Renamed 2-pass encode option to multi-pass (#5019)
- Fixed Intel QSV encoder outputting green video in some cases (#4842, #4876)
- Fixed pixel format conversion slightly altering colors when using a 10-bit hardware encoder (#5011)
- Fixed scan failures by using swscale instead of zscale when source resolution is not mod 2
- Fixed incorrect PAR when reading from an anamorphic AV1 video track
- Removed an artificial bitrate limit on VP9 CQ mode
Audio
- Renamed
--two-passto
--multi-passand
--no-two-passto
--no-multi-pass, removed
-2(#5019)
- Fixed automatic cropping enabled despite using preset with cropping disabled (#5055)
Subtitles
- Fixed low volume level when downmixing ac3 and eac3
- Fixed left-only and right-only mono mixdowns (#3533, #5054)
Build system
- Fixed locale settings potentially causing incorrect decimal separator in SSA headers
- Fixed a potential issue affecting zero-duration subtitles
Third-party libraries
- Added Meson build system for the Linux GUI
Linux
- New libraries
- libdovi 3.2.0 (Dolby Vision dynamic range metadata)
- Updated libraries
- AMF 1.4.30 (AMD VCN video encoding)
- FFmpeg 6.1 (decoding and filters)
- FreeType 2.13.2 (subtitles)
- Fribidi 1.0.13 (subtitles)
- HarfBuzz 8.2.2 (subtitles)
- libass 0.17.1 (subtitles)
- libdav1d 1.3.0 (AV1 video decoding)
- liblzma (xz) 5.4.5 (LZMA video decoding, e.g. TIFF)
- libopus 1.4 (Opus audio encoding)
- libjpeg-turbo 3.0.1 (preview image compression)
- libvpx 1.13.1 (VP8/VP9 video encoding)
- libxml 2.11.5 (general)
- oneVPL 2023.3.1 (Intel QSV video encoding/decoding)
- SVT-AV1 1.7 (AV1 video encoding)
- x264 164 r3107 (H.264/AVC video encoding)
- x265 r12776 (H.265/HEVC video encoding)
- zimg 3.0.5 (color conversion)
- zlib 1.3 (general)
Mac
- Added drag and drop support for video scanning
- Added support for native file choosers via xdg-desktop-portal
- Added Queue > Add All menu option
- Added XML chapter import and export
- Added bit depth and HDR information to video summary
- Added option to pause encoding when switching to battery power or when power save mode is activated
- Added automatic file naming options: {codec} {bit-depth} {width} {height} {modification-date} {modification-time}
- Updated Queue, Activity, and Presets windows to no longer float on top of the main window
- Updated existing translations
- Removed obsolete update checker
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
Windows
- Added support for drag and drop of multiple files at once
- Added support for selecting multiple files at once in the Open Source dialog
- Added support for recursive folder scanning in the Open Source dialog
- Added support for VideoToolbox H.265/HEVC, H.264/AVC, ProRes, and VP9 hardware decoders on macOS 13 and later
- Enable/disable in the Preferences > Advanced tab always or full path only
- Using hardware decoders on modern devices may decrease CPU usage and thus speed up some filters and encoding
- Added GPU accelerated Crop & Scale, Rotate, Pad, Yadif, Bwdif, Chroma Smooth, Unsharp, Lasharp, Grayscale filters
- Added "Same as source" destination option that automatically sets the destination path to the source path
- Improved SVT-AV1 encoding performance by up to 4x on Apple Silicon Macs
- Improved automatic file naming Preferences UI and added new options: {width} {height} {quality_type} {encoder_bit_depth} {modification-time} {modification-date} {codec} {encoder} {encoder_bit_depth} {preset}
- Improved handling of security scoped bookmarks
- Fixed Chroma Smooth tune options
- Fixed Deblock Filter custom string field
- Fixed an issue that prevented the VideoToolbox "speed" preset from being used
- Fixed the file size display on the queue statistics window when file size info is not available
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
- Added new translations
- Korean (한국어)
- Bulgarian (Български)
- Updated existing translations
- Added support for drag and drop of multiple files at once
- Added support for selecting multiple files at once in the Open Source dialog
- Added support for recursive folder scanning in the Open Source dialog
- Enable/disable in Preferences > Advanced
- Added support for excluding file extensions when opening files in batch mode
- Default exclusions are common image, subtitles, and text file extensions; edit list in Preferences > Advanced
- Improved Preview window native video playback to support most containers and codecs
- Modern codec support requires Microsoft Codec Packs from the Microsoft Store
- Improved automatic file naming Preferences UI and added new options: {width} {height} {quality_type} {encoder_bit_depth} {modification-time} {modification-date} {encoder} {encoder_bit_depth} {preset}
- Improved Queue window UI to optionally show additional status information on the left progress panel
- Improved Presets panel
- Manage Presets button replaced with a menu of discrete options for quicker access to functionality
- Added an option to display the description for the selected preset
- Added the ability to clone a preset (create a new preset based on an existing one)
- Improved Add Selection window to make sorting feature more discoverable
- Improved Process Isolation reliability
- Fixed automatic file naming when using physical drive sources (#4859)
- Fixed Title Specific Scan for physical drive sources (#4921)
- Fixed an potential issue that could cause an unmodified preset to display as "modified" (#4909, #4908)
- Fixed an potential issue where changes to queue order were not retained (#4922)
- Fixed an Audio tab issue where using a non-fallback encoder could lead to duplicated tracks (#5012)
- Fixed an issue where swapping graphics cards might cause hardware presets to be incorrectly shown as disabled
- Fixed a potential crash on startup related to Windows Notifications Service failures (#5097)
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
- Added new translations
- Czech (česky) (partially complete)
- Greek (Ελληνικά) (partially complete)
- Estonian (Eesti) (partially complete)
- Basque (Euskara)
- Finnish (Suomi) (partially complete)
- Updated existing translations