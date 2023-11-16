Versie 3.4.2 van Audacity is uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt onder meer Nyquist-, vst- en ladspa-plug-ins. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

This is a hotfix release. It fixes the following bugs: #5568 Fix a crash when opening projects with zero-length clips.

#5032 When exporting a file, the sample rate of the tracks is now considered, and last-used sample rate is remembered.

#5555 Copy-pasting now pastes into audio again by default. This can be changed via Preferences -> Track Behavior -> Always paste audio as new clips.

#5549 Mix and render now also resets the gain for the resulting track.

#5571 Fix clips shifting to the right when effects are applied to them.

#5106 Fix clicks occurring when overdubbing a project with muted tracks.

#5533 Fix files being exported without a file extension in rare cases.

#5539 Show all sample rates possible for MP2 exports.

#5518 Fix pasting into labels.

#5543 Fix a crash when clearing loops.

#5529 Fix copying when "select all audio if selection required" is enabled.

#5598 #5552 Fix GTK detection and compilation for wxWidgets 3.2.4.

#5551 Fix Nyquist-related crashes.

#5604 Fix EQs in macros.

#5511 Fix a crash when closing Audacity.

#5476 Fix builds on armhf.