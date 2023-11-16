Software-update: Audacity 3.4.2

Audacity logo (75 pix) Versie 3.4.2 van Audacity is uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt onder meer Nyquist-, vst- en ladspa-plug-ins. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

This is a hotfix release. It fixes the following bugs:
  • #5568 Fix a crash when opening projects with zero-length clips.
  • #5032 When exporting a file, the sample rate of the tracks is now considered, and last-used sample rate is remembered.
  • #5555 Copy-pasting now pastes into audio again by default. This can be changed via Preferences -> Track Behavior -> Always paste audio as new clips.
  • #5549 Mix and render now also resets the gain for the resulting track.
  • #5571 Fix clips shifting to the right when effects are applied to them.
  • #5106 Fix clicks occurring when overdubbing a project with muted tracks.
  • #5533 Fix files being exported without a file extension in rare cases.
  • #5539 Show all sample rates possible for MP2 exports.
  • #5518 Fix pasting into labels.
  • #5543 Fix a crash when clearing loops.
  • #5529 Fix copying when "select all audio if selection required" is enabled.
  • #5598 #5552 Fix GTK detection and compilation for wxWidgets 3.2.4.
  • #5551 Fix Nyquist-related crashes.
  • #5604 Fix EQs in macros.
  • #5511 Fix a crash when closing Audacity.
  • #5476 Fix builds on armhf.

Versienummer 3.4.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Audacity
Download https://www.audacityteam.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Update-historie

13-03 Audacity 3.7.3 0
10-03 Audacity 3.7.2 1
12-12 Audacity 3.7.1 1
31-10 Audacity 3.7.0 0
19-09 Audacity 3.6.4 5
09-'24 Audacity 3.6.3 0
07-'24 Audacity 3.6.1 0
07-'24 Audacity 3.6.0 4
04-'24 Audacity 3.5.1 9
04-'24 Audacity 3.5.0 6
Meer historie

Jazco2nd
17 november 2023 10:58
Voor wie het nog niet weet: sinds de acquisitie zijn er verschillende spin offs ontstaan en die zijn uiteindelijk samengekomen in Tenacity: dat is dus de open source Audacity die verder wordt ontwikkeld:

https://tenacityaudio.org/

Werkt echt prima!
Server.1968 16 november 2023 17:02
Iemand enig idee of dit programma de spectral view ondersteund? Spectral view samen met een pop-up remover is ideaal voor restaureren oude lp's
OldSchoolPhoto @Server.196816 november 2023 18:52
Audacity is een beetje vreemd, maar er is een goede reden waarom het ook bv veel door podcasters wordt gebruikt. Als je de tijd neemt om het uit te zoeken, kan je vreselijk veel.
Server.1968 @OldSchoolPhoto16 november 2023 18:55
Dan toch maar even uitzoeken of 't ook mijn lp restauratie project aan kan. Dank.
guillaume @Server.196817 november 2023 02:41
Als je liever wat meer geautomatiseerd wilt hebben, https://www.alpinesoft.co.uk is toch wel echt helemaal voor dit gemaakt.
geewizz25 @guillaume17 november 2023 13:20
Veel van de items in Vinyl Studio zijn ook vindbaar in Audacity.
Ook het autostarten van opnames en allerlei opties zoals de-clicking/ruis/normaliseren opties wel of niet automatisch.
Ook het opdelen in aparte tracks kan Audacity prima zelf.
En, wil je alle mogelijkheden hebben dan ben je er toch weer zo'n 50 euro voor de pro versie kwijt
Terwijl je in Audacity ook nog heel veel plug-ins kunt installeren w.o. nyquist.
En zoals gezegd het meeste is freeware.
Maar Vinyl Studio heeft ook z'n voordelen....
guillaume @geewizz2517 november 2023 14:08
Ook het opdelen in aparte tracks kan Audacity prima zelf.
Automatisch? Hoe zou je dit dan doen in Audacity?
Qalo
@guillaume17 november 2023 14:52
Volgens mij bedoelt geewizz25 dat zodra Audacity geen signaal meer waarneemt, en daarna weer wel, dat er een nieuw spoor aangemaakt wordt zodra die stilte weer onderbroken wordt met (nieuw) geluid. Maar daarvoor moet je onder "Bewerken" > "Voorkeuren" en onder het onderdeel "Opnemen" wel de vinkjes plaatsen bij het onderdeel "Opties", en dan de checkbox "Op een nieuwe track opnemen", en verder bij het onderdeel "Geluidsgeactiveerd opnemen" de checkbox "inschakelen" aanvinken. Tenslotte nog even het aantal dB aangeven (verschilt per opname, want elke plaat heeft meer of minder noise door tikken, kraken of andere bijgeluiden), en klaar is Clara.

Zie HIER het venstertje voor de instellingen onder "Bewerken" > "Voorkeuren" en waar je de instelling moet maken.
guillaume @Qalo17 november 2023 14:57
Ja ok, maar op die manier tracks "herkennen" is echt te irritant. Ik ken die onzin nog van het track marks zetten bij MiniDisc-opnames, ging altijd totaal verkeerd, zeker bij nummers met stille(re) passages.

Vinyl Studio probeert dit (ook) op basis van online databases, dat lijkt me toch echt een uitkomst t.o.v. de feature in Audacity.
Qalo
@guillaume17 november 2023 15:07
Vinyl Studio probeert dit (ook) op basis van online databases, dat lijkt me toch echt een uitkomst t.o.v. de feature in Audacity.
Daar zul je vast wat aan hebben als je platen/albums opneemt die gangbaar zijn. Maar ik kan me voorstellen dat muziek die minder tot niet gangbaar is niet voorkomt in zo'n database, en daarom ook de trackmarkeringen niet herkent. Dan heb je er nog niks aan. Enne... in een database staat meer muziek NIET in dan wel. Als dat al het geval is met - als voorbeeld - CD's rippen waarbij je via bijvoorbeeld CDDB je trackinformatie automatisch gevuld worden, maar toevallig die ene CD niet die je juist wil rippen, dan blijken dit soort oplossingen voor dat moment ook geen meerwaarde te hebben.

Bij het instellen van geluidsstilte gebruiken (het aantal -dB's instellen) als trackmarkering moet je gewoon uitgaan van een gemiddelde. Dan werkt het redelijk oké en is het goed werkbaar. En al zou die eens af en toe één markering missen, dan is het handmatig aanmaken ervan een peuleschil en vergt welgeteld twee handelingen. Je kunt niet alles hebben, hè? Soms moet je handmatige handelingen uitvoeren. Daar ontkom je gewoon niet aan, welke methode er ook gebruikt wordt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 23 juli 2024 01:09]

geewizz25 @guillaume17 november 2023 17:06
Ik heb tijdens het opnemen van al mijn Lp's 2 workflows geprobeerd en wel degene die @Qalo hieronder noemt; die vond ik iets minder prettig werken.
Ik heb daarna gekozen om de hele lp op te nemen als 1 track en vervolgens te kiezen voor geluiden labelen in het menu analyseren.
Als je even wat aandacht besteed aan de settings v.w.b. het aantal db's en de stilte tijd werkt het bijna feilloos. Ik zet daar direct de naam van de Lp bij dus elk label krijgt in mijn geval een Tracknummer en Album naam.
Vervolgens gebruik ik MP3 Tag om het album en tracks van tags te voorzien via de database van Discogs, Musicbrainz of Freedb.
Dan staan gelijk de album en tracknamen goed en heb ik ook de cover erbij staan in de tags plus wat je er allemaal nog meer bij zou willen zetten.
Vervolgens open ik alle tracks vanuit Mp3Tag in Foobar om ook de replay-gain en/of album-gain te berekenen zo dat ik bij het afspelen niet uit m'n stoel vlieg omdat de ene LP veel harder klinkt dan de andere 8)7
Even terug naar jouw Vinyl Studio; als je het aan de hand van een database doet knipt hij vaak op de verkeerde plekken in de tracks en dan met name bij tracks die een beetje uitfaden en direct doorgaan naar de volgende track. Vinyl Studio knipte namelijk op de tijdsduur van de track en dat was vaak niet wat ik wilde.
Persoonlijk vind ik dat ik bij Audacity veel meer controle heb over wat er gebeurt.
Maar, zoals ook al door @Qalo aangehaald, handmatig aanpassen moet je eigenlijk altijd en dan vind ik Audacity handiger.
Ik wil hierbij wel gezegd hebben dat in de afgelopen jaren de leercurve voor Audacity wel wat steiler is geworden maar eenmaal alle kneepjes onder controle is er voor mij, zeker op freeware gebied, niets beters.
Als ik dat soort LP had knip ik zelf, doe er een stukje stilte tussen en doe zelf een fade out en fade in.
Echter zoals ik ook al aangaf heeft ook Vinyl Studio z'n voordelen. ;)
guillaume @geewizz2517 november 2023 20:01
Vinyl Studio knipte namelijk op de tijdsduur van de track en dat was vaak niet wat ik wilde.
Ok, dat klinkt 't meer als een persoonlijke voorkeur van waar de nieuwe track moet beginnen, dat is natuurlijk ook heel goed mogelijk. Anderzijds kan het natuurlijk ook zo zijn dat je dan net niet de juiste metadata hebt gepakt/kunnen vinden.

Ik denk overigens dat ik 't persoonlijk ook liever zou willen doen met Audacity, of tenminste die cuts handmatig zou willen doen, maar als 't over een hele grote batch gaat en gezien het feit dat ik op zoek was voor een procedure voor iemand met wat minder technische kennis, dan biedt Vinyl Studio legio aan (set-it-and-forget-it) opties en neemt je aan 't handje, da's wel erg prettig.

Wellicht is de tussenvorm nog wel 't prettigst: per album 1 audiobestand en dan een (al dan niet embedded) cuesheet. Track marks zijn dan later nog zeer eenvoudig te verschuiven.
Brothar @Server.196816 november 2023 19:37
Jij ook al? :+

Ik weet niet hoe ver je bent, maar ik ga komend weekend beginnen.
Dus misschien is het handig om werkwijzes te delen,. voor wie dat nog meer wil doen.
N.B. Audacity wordt voor het doel LP's te digitaliseren bij de moderne draaitafels geleverd, of er wordt daarnaar verwezen.

In dit topic, https://gathering.tweaker...message/76892608#76892608 , staan al wat tips.
magician2000 @Brothar16 november 2023 23:38
Indien je je ervaringen wilt delen, dan zou ik (en mogelijk anderen met mij) dat op prijs stellen. Ik ben nog niet toe aan het digitaliseren van LP's, maar alle informatie is alvast welkom.
Brothar @magician200017 november 2023 00:11
Dat zal ik met plezier doen.
Ik speel toch al met het idee dat voor kennissen en vrienden (en voor mezelf) aan het schrift toevertrouwen.
Het zal dan een hele handleiding worden, is mijn eerste idee.

P.S.
Ik heb al veel tijd gestoken in het naspeuren van Internet voor informatie, met name over de techniek die aan het maken van LP's en het afspelen ervan ten grondslag ligt.
Die url's heb ik goeddeels bewaard. Ik was toch al van plan die nog weer door te nemen (daarvoor heb ik ze ook bewaard), en kan er dan wel een soort samenvatting van maken, een conclusie van Wat en Hoe.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Brothar op 23 juli 2024 01:09]

magician2000 @Brothar17 november 2023 20:37
Klinkt goed. Klinkt ook zoals ik het (min of meer) op zou pakken. Uitzoeken, speuren, informatie veiligstellen, op een rij zetten, testen, finetunen, opnieuw testen en dan e.e.a. vastleggen.

Iets anders dan de mensen die de kabel aansluiten en op "opnemen" drukken zonder verder nadenken.
Brothar @magician200018 november 2023 01:47
Ik heb afgelopen avond een eerste test uitgevoerd.
Platenspeler met (de cinch-aansluitingen + aarde-draad aangesloten op de voorversterker, en die via USB aangesloten op de Laptop (Windows 10),

De instelling/aansluiting van de voorversterker op de laptop, moet ik nog naar kijken: Ik krijg het geluid niet versterkt (ik vermoede door een verkeerde configuratie/instelling).
Audacity werkte wel, en lijkt ruis goed te verwijderen.
Door het lage volume is dat niet op gehoor te controleren.

Dit was een test op één muzieknummer. Het moet uiteindelijk gaan om een hele LP, of een hele kant van een LP.

P.S.
En dan wil ik nog gaan variëren met platenspeler/draaitafel en elementen.
Geen duur spul, draaitafel 2dehands.
Daar speelt dus al: reviseren en naald, element, en snaar vernieuwen.
En dan goed instellen! (als de draaitafel in te stellen is.)

Maar Audacity voldoet prima.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Brothar op 23 juli 2024 01:09]

magician2000 @Brothar18 november 2023 21:56
Bedankt voor deze update! Je zou eventueel kunnen kijken naar een phono voorversterker met USB. Bijvoorbeeld de NAD PP 4 Phono Voorversterker met USB voor Digitaliseren Vinyl.

Een dergelijk apparaat heb ik een keer aangeraden aan familie die een voorversterker nodig had voor het gewoon aansluiten op de versterker. Met USB geadviseerd voor het geval ze zouden willen digitaliseren.

Een hogere kwaliteit, ontstoorde, USB kabel zou ik dan wel adviseren. Evenals goede cinch kabel met aarde. Ik weet het, velen zeggen "met betere / duurdere kabels hoor je geen verschil", maar ze zijn vaak wel van een betere kwaliteit.
Brothar @magician200019 november 2023 12:59
Merci.
De USB kabel zal ik eens naar kijken - alhoewel er één bijgeleverd is bij de voorversterker die ik al heb aangeschaft: Een Dynavox.

Een cinch kabel met aarde, dat is nu net de kabel die ik bij een draaitafel wil vernieuwen, maar die kon ik niet vinden.
Dus ik zal met deze term eens gaan zoeken.

De Dynavox voorversterker moet ik nog goed zien te configureren.
Ik wil, tijdens de opname, via de speakers van de laptop mee kunnen luistern. Dat heb ik nog niet voorelkaar.
De opname gaat wel prima.
Ik ga straks experimenteren met het opnemen van een hele LP, en die dan in Audio-CD format te branden op een CD RW (dat zou langer te bewaren zijn; een tip in het draadje dat ik eerder noemde).
magician2000 @Brothar19 november 2023 22:06
Ik heb diverse kabels bij Art's Excellence gekocht in het verleden. Gericht op audio luisterbelevenis. Ik wilde oerdegelijke kabels zonder de hoofdprijs te betalen (wil niet zeggen dat ze goedkoop zijn). Ik heb een tijd aan de telefoon gezeten met Kees Jan. Heel interessant en informatief.

Je hebt van AudioQuest de Golden Gate turntable kabel of de duurdere Yosemite turntable. Zelf heb ik toen een Cougar gekocht die hij net terug had van een klant die een hogere (duurdere) kocht. Scheelde mij de helft van de prijs.

Overigens kun je ook nog je toonarm kabel gaan vervangen... maar daar ben ik niet aan begonnen.

Een USB kabel hebben ze daar ook. Bijvoorbeeld de Cinnamon USB A to B. Daar heb ik zelf nog geen ervaring mee. Wel met de HDMI kabels uit die serie. Heerlijk degelijke kwaliteit kabel maar ook beeld / geluid. Ook al kun je enorme discusies gaan voeren in hoeverre een duurdere kabel uitmaakt en in hoeverre je het hoort.

Nogmaals, mij ging het vooral om een goede signaal kabel van een fatsoenlijk betrouwbaar merk en goede service.

Wat CD-R's betreft koop ik tegenwoordig enkel nog Verbatim. CD-RW zullen mogelijk wat beter zijn in kwaliteit, maar apparatuur kan er ook gevoeliger voor zijn qua herkennen en afspelen. Philips heb ik enorm veel problemen mee gehad (zowel schrijven als - ook al waren ze niet zo oud - uitlezen). Imation, Fuji, Sony en TDK waren ook (langdurig) goed.

De Verbatim CD-R AZO crystal zijn degene die ik meestal gebruik. Ik kan me niet herinneren dat ik hier ooit problemen mee heb gehad.

De Extra Protection hebben een witte toplaag die meer bescherming moet bieden en beschrijfbaar is met stift.

CD Printable of CD Wide Printable zijn ook een optie, voor wanneer je ze met een printer kunt en wilt bedrukken.

De CD-R Azo Data Vinyl zijn erg leuk. Maar ja, meestal zitten ze in een dichte speler bij gebruik, dus heeft dat beperkt toegevoegde waarde.

De Music CDR zijn tegenwoordig ook goed te betalen, maar ik heb geen idee of die nog toegevoegde waarde hebben (mogelijk in een audio CD recorder...).

Verbatim heeft een professioneel optische serie (volgens mij voornamelijk zonder brand-id).

Uiteraard hebben ze ook CD-RW en zelfs gekleurde CD-RW schijven. Jammergenoeg enkel in kleine(re) verpakking - spindel van 10 of 10 jewel cases.
Brothar @magician200020 november 2023 01:09
Verbatim dus. Ik was ze al tegengekomen toen ik me oriënteerde.
Je opmerking over de afspeelapparatuur, is een goeie. Als ik kijk en vergelijk, kan ik kiezen tussen 800 Mb of 700 Mb, en ik herinner me dat de 700 Mb wél af te spelen was.in oudere apparatuur,
Bovendien lijkt die versie, de versie met de "AZO Crystal" coating te zijn, dus ga ik daar maar voor.
Ik kan overigens ook variëren, en zo testen. Maar de 700 Mb lijkt me de "sure bet".

In het draadje dat ik opende met de vraag of een test van CD's (merken) nuttig zou zijn, kreeg ik het advies de bestanden in .WAV formaat op te slaan. Dus dat wordt het dan.

De voorversterker was lastig te installeren, er is wat dat betreft geen uitleg, maar ik heb nu iets kunnen opnemen, dat hoorbaar afgespeeld kan worden.
Per LP kant, één groot bestand, dus het wordt nu zaak de handleiding van Audacity door te nemen, en te leren hoe die automatisch de tracks kan herkennen, en elk kan gaan opslaan.
Het "branden als Audio CD" was vroeger een menukeuze in de software van/voor de brander, dus dat moet ook lukken.

De kabels die je aanraadt, zijn mij wat te hoog gegrepen; ik moet en wil het doen met wat ik heb.
(En ik ga er maar van uit dat er een acceptabele bij de voorversterker is geleverd.)
De toonarm zelf bedraden, is iets wat ik wél van plan ben, maar dan met niet de specifieke toonarm-kabels. (Het gaat me dan om reviseren, en daarom vervangen van de bekabeling. En ik ga er van uit, dat de moderne kabels sowieso een evenwaardige signaaloverdracht geven.)
magician2000 @Brothar20 november 2023 20:35
800Mb CD's kunnen zeker problemen geven op de "authentieke" CD-spelers. Ik kan me ook niet herinneren dat ik die ooit nodig gehad heb (buiten een eigen audio project). Volgens mij zijn de 2 zijdes van een LP nooit langer dan de speelduur van 1 CD. Sterker, die laatste kan volgens mij iets meer bevatten dan een volledige LP.

UPDATE: even opgezocht, LP kan maximaal zo'n 22 minuten per kant bevatten. Vandaar ook dat de eerste CD's vaak 45 minuten waren en schermden met "extra long / extra nummers".

Audacity kan volgens mij alleen opnemen in WAV. Anders zou FLAC een optie zijn. Scheelt nog wat ruimte. Maar waarschijnlijk wil je de bronbestanden met de "bewerkingsbestanden" (Audacity files behorende bij die LP) bewaren voor eventuele latere nabewerking. Dat zou echter wel mijn idee zijn hierbij.

Je zou voor kabels op marktplaats kunnen kijken. Er zijn nog wel eens gebruikte, uitlopende modellen of items met doosschade voor de halve prijs. Maar ik begrijp dat je niet dat bedrag daaraan wilt besteden.

Het belangrijkste is dat de kabels vrij liggen. Niet naast een stroomkabel o.i.d. om storingen te voorkomen.
Brothar @magician200021 november 2023 14:19
Ik heb gisteravond al Verbatim AZO CD-R's besteld.
Ik hield er rekening mee, dat een CD van 800 Mb minder vaak zou voorkomen, en besloot die in die gevallen dan extra aan te schaffen.

Jammer genoeg is Windows mediaplayer verander in een update, en zit daar geen brander- functionaliteit meer in. De oude versie terugzetten kan ik wel mee branden, maar op een CD-RW krijg ik geen keuzemenu "Audio CD branden".
Dus het wordt zaak een oude PC hiervoor te gaan gebruiken.

Ik heb weer veel tijd verloren met de configuratie van de voor-versterker.
Het blijkt dus dat als uitvoer óf de cinch-stekkers óf de USB-aansluiting gebruikt kan/moet worden, allebei tegelijk -- zodat ik de opname niet via de stereo-set (maar dan via een CD-ingang) kan beluisteren terwijl de laptop opneemt.

Audacity geeft in de handleiding aan éérst een "raw"-Wav-bestand te maken, en dat dan daarna te editten. Dus die werkwijze ga ik volgen.
magician2000 @Brothar21 november 2023 21:48
Enkele opties voor software om CD's te branden:

CDBurnerXP
Mogelijk het best om te gebruiken (maar ik gebruik ze ook wel door elkaar).

Infrarecorder
Wellicht een wat eenvoudiger interface? Afhankelijk van wat je gewend bent.

ImgBurn
Ziet er wat spartaans uit.

cdrtfe
Kan ook interessant zijn.
Brothar @magician20009 december 2023 02:22
Ik ben nog niet aan het branden geweest.
De CD's, AZO Crystal, zijn wel al binnen,

Wat betreft het opnieuw bedraden van de toonarm, vond ik dit: http://www.tonar.eu/index...=page&group_id=19&lang=en
magician2000 @Brothar9 december 2023 22:44
Dank voor je update.
djdalex @Server.196817 november 2023 14:55
Ja dat wordt ondersteund. 1000en EP's op deze manier gedigitaliseerd.
VCDfan 16 november 2023 19:06
Fantastische freeware. Gebruikte Audacity dagelijks in het verleden toen ik nog een internet stream had. Mocht je nog een goede gratis audio editor zoeken dan is Audacity een goede keuze. Net als Irfanview voor pics.
BvK61 16 november 2023 19:30
Jammer dat dit op m'n Android-tablet niet werkt....toch nog maar op een laptop bewerken

