Software-update: UniGetUI 3.1.8

WingetUI logo (79 pix)Versie 3.1.8 van UniGetUI is uitgekomen. Dit programma, dat voorheen onder de naam WingetUI werd uitgebracht, dient als grafische gebruikersinterface voor de bekendste softwarebeheerprogramma's voor Windows: Winget, Chocolatey en Scoop. Met die packagemanagers kan software vanaf de commandline worden geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd worden en UniGetUI probeert dat dus eenvoudiger te maken. Het programma is opensource, in veel talen te gebruiken waaronder in het Nederlands, heeft een donker thema en geeft notificaties als er nieuwe versies van geïnstalleerde programma's beschikbaar zijn. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changelog
  • Redesigned Settings Page, for a more intuitive, more responsive and less cluttered experience.
  • Package Managers have their own NavigationButton on the left navigation panel.
  • Important improvements to keyboard navigation on Package pages.
  • Desktop Shortcut Handler now has an option to automatically delete new shortcuts.
  • Fixed issues where the Desktop Shortcut handler wouldn't launch.
  • Other improvements to the Desktop Shortcut Handler UI.
  • WinGet will now ignore, if the user enables the settings, any update failing with the result "Not applicable".
  • Fixed an issue that would cause WinGet to not list any packages.
  • Issues with Chocolatey search missing packages have been finally fixed.
  • NuGet-based package managers will load package manifests in a smarter way.
  • Fixed a crash related to the system tray icon.
  • The system tray icon will not show blurred anymore on 125% scaled displays.
  • WaitForInternetConnection won't rely on pings. This caused hangs when UniGetUI was run behind certain firewalls.

UniGetUI

Versienummer 3.1.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website UniGetUI
Download https://www.marticliment.com/unigetui/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

14-03-2025 07:30

14-03-2025 • 07:30

4

Bron: UniGetUI

UniGetUI

Reacties (4)

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
14 maart 2025 09:23
De vorige versie sloopte winget bij mij op meerdere systemen waardoor het alleen nog als admin gestart kon worden. Deze update wordt nu door UnigetUI zelf niet gevonden. Ik ben nog steeds niet zo enthousiast.
Yoghoo @Bor14 maart 2025 14:37
Bewonderenswaardig dat je het nog steeds gebruikt terwijl je bij elke release duidelijk laat blijken dat het niet optimaal werkt op jouw systemen.

Gebruik het zelf al de nodige tijd succesvol om +/- 50 WinGet packages up to date te houden. Laats nog voor een nieuwe Windows 11 installatie gebruikt om alles snel weer te installeren (export/import).

Enigste probleem dat ik af en toe heb is dat een upgrade mislukt omdat de package in de WinGet repository niet correct is maar daar kan UniGetUI niet veel aan veranderen (command line werkt dan ook niet).
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@Yoghoo14 maart 2025 15:47
De ontwikkelingen gaan snel en ik blijf graag bij op het gebied van tooling. Zo test ik meerdere update managers. Het is bij UnigetUI niet alleen maar kommer en kwel (het heeft ook zeker goede punten) maar te vaak werkt het bij mij op verschillende systemen niet goed (sloopt het bv winget door permissies fout in te stellen), kunnen updates niet geïnstalleerd worden of zijn er andere issues. Die kan ik dan weer mooi rapporteren als bug bijvoorbeeld.

Inmiddels wordt hier de nieuwe versie overigens wel aangeboden waar deze vanmorgen voor UnigetUI onvindbaar was. Is men overgestapt op een gefaseerd uitrolmechanisme?
Hakker @Bor14 maart 2025 11:28
Waarschijnlijk omdat je check voor updates op een week staat (standard) kan het dus wel een paar dagen duren voor je een notificatie krijgt.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

