Versie 3.1.8 van UniGetUI is uitgekomen. Dit programma, dat voorheen onder de naam WingetUI werd uitgebracht, dient als grafische gebruikersinterface voor de bekendste softwarebeheerprogramma's voor Windows: Winget, Chocolatey en Scoop. Met die packagemanagers kan software vanaf de commandline worden geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd worden en UniGetUI probeert dat dus eenvoudiger te maken. Het programma is opensource, in veel talen te gebruiken waaronder in het Nederlands, heeft een donker thema en geeft notificaties als er nieuwe versies van geïnstalleerde programma's beschikbaar zijn. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changelog Redesigned Settings Page, for a more intuitive, more responsive and less cluttered experience.

Package Managers have their own NavigationButton on the left navigation panel.

Important improvements to keyboard navigation on Package pages.

Desktop Shortcut Handler now has an option to automatically delete new shortcuts.

Fixed issues where the Desktop Shortcut handler wouldn't launch.

Other improvements to the Desktop Shortcut Handler UI.

WinGet will now ignore, if the user enables the settings, any update failing with the result "Not applicable".

Fixed an issue that would cause WinGet to not list any packages.

Issues with Chocolatey search missing packages have been finally fixed.

NuGet-based package managers will load package manifests in a smarter way.

Fixed a crash related to the system tray icon.

The system tray icon will not show blurred anymore on 125% scaled displays.

WaitForInternetConnection won't rely on pings. This caused hangs when UniGetUI was run behind certain firewalls.