Software-update: Mozilla Thunderbird 102.3.0

Mozilla Thunderbird 60 logo (80 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 102.3.0 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 102 heeft Mozilla onder meer de gebruikersinterface en het adresboek een opfrisbeurt gegeven, is het importeren en exporteren van gebruikersaccounts eenvoudiger gemaakt en is het chat-protocol Matrix toegevoegd. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes
  • Thunderbird will no longer attempt to import account passwords when importing from another Thunderbird profile in order to prevent profile corruption and permanent data loss.
  • Devtools performance profile will use Thunderbird presets instead of Web Developer presets
Fixes
  • Thunderbird startup performance improvements
  • Saving email source and images failed
  • Error message was shown repeatedly when temporary disk space was full
  • Attaching OpenPGP keys without a set size to non-encrypted messages briefly displayed a size of zero bytes
  • Global Search entry box initially contained "undefined"
  • Delete from POP Server mail filter rule intermittently failed to trigger
  • Connections to POP3 servers without UIDL support failed
  • Pop accounts with "Fetch headers only" set downloaded complete messages if server did not advertise TOP capability
  • "File -> New -> Address Book Contact" from Compose window did not work
  • Attach "My vCard" option in compose window was not available
  • Improved performance of matching a contact to an email address
  • Address book only recognized a contact's first two email addresses
  • Address book search and autocomplete failed if a contact vCard could not be parsed
  • Downloading NNTP messages for offline use failed
  • NNTP client became stuck when connecting to Public-Inbox servers
  • Various visual and UX improvements
  • Various security fixes

Mozilla Mozilla Thunderbird

Versienummer 102.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/all/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 21-09-2022 06:08 21

21-09-2022 • 06:08

21

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

30-04 Mozilla Thunderbird 138.0 18
16-04 Mozilla Thunderbird 137.0.2 5
02-04 Mozilla Thunderbird 137.0 5
19-03 Mozilla Thunderbird 128.8.1esr 8
19-03 Mozilla Thunderbird 136.0.1 27
06-03 Mozilla Thunderbird 128.8.0esr 11
05-03 Mozilla Thunderbird 136.0 4
19-02 Mozilla Thunderbird 128.7.1esr 15
08-02 Mozilla Thunderbird 128.7.0esr 12
05-02 Mozilla Thunderbird 135.0 9
Meer historie

Peter_Utrecht 21 september 2022 11:47
Betterbird: https://www.betterbird.eu/##
Betterbird is a fine-tuned version of Mozilla Thunderbird, Thunderbird on steroids, if you will.

Betterbird is better than Thunderbird in three ways: It contains new features exclusive to Betterbird, it contains bug fixes exclusive to Betterbird and it contains fixes that Thunderbird may ship at a later stage. Please refer to this feature table for examples. This should give you an impression of where the project is headed. More information on why we're doing the project can be found at the FAQ.
gerelateerde Engelstalige discussie door IT professionals: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=32920235

Ik gebruik het niet, dus kan geen vragen beantwoorden

[Reactie gewijzigd door Peter_Utrecht op 24 juli 2024 12:08]

Aegir81 @Peter_Utrecht21 september 2022 21:14
Die gebruik je volgens mij beter niet. Er hangen weinig positieve vibes rond: https://www.betterbird.eu/faq/former.html & https://groups.google.com/g/mozilla.governance/c/RQHR3eFAYZ8

Sinds 102 ziet Thunderbird er ook beter uit en ik ben er nog steeds erg tevreden over. Gebruik het programma al jarenlang als standaard op Linux en Windows en als co-piloot op macOS. Voor mij zijn Thunderbird en Firefox nog steeds een erg fijne open source combo. Ik kijk ook uit naar een mobiele iOS-versie.
Qalo 21 september 2022 11:36
Geweldig e-mailprogramma voor zowel Linux als Windows. Ik gebruik het al sinds het begin.

Sinds versie 102 zit er aan de linker zijkant een grijs balkje met iconen van de onderdelen van Thunderbird (agenda, taken, adresboek). Ik vind dat balkje een beetje overbodig. Gelukkig kun je 'm inklappen, maar ik zie er de meerwaarde niet van. Je hebt immers al tabs waar die onderdelen onder zitten. Zo'n extra balkje voegt mijns inziens niks toe. Vreemde keuze van de ontwikkelaars van Thunderbird.

Maar goed, verder is het prima software die doet wat het moet doen. :)
beerse
@Qalo21 september 2022 12:32
Net zoals de menu-bar en de mail-toolbar zou je ook die side-bar uit en aan moeten kunnen zetten.
Misschien een idee om dat als issue te melden bij thunderbird. De meeste functies uit de linker balk kan ik ook in de menu-bar vinden en die wil ik wel graag hebben, al is het misschien vooral uit nostalgie.
erikmeuk3
@beerse21 september 2022 15:36
Er zit een knopje onderaan, als je daarop drukt is de side-bar uit.
Het knopje om het weer aan te doen blijft links onder staan.
Qalo @beerse23 september 2022 11:40
Net zoals de menu-bar en de mail-toolbar zou je ook die side-bar uit en aan moeten kunnen zetten.
Dat schreef ik ook:
Gelukkig kun je 'm inklappen.
Onderaan het verticale balkje zit een knopje/icoontje om dat balkje (on)zichtbaar te maken.

Ik begrijp alleen de keuze van de toevoeging van dat balkje niet. Uiteraard kun je 'm inklappen en verbergen, maar ik vraag me sowieso af wie dat verzonnen heeft? Ik zou het dan logischer vinden dat ze, als ze zoiets verzinnen, de tabbladen eruit slopen. Of gewoon dat hele verticale balkje niet te implementeren. Nu is het (onnodig) dubbelop.

Ik zit uiteraard te muggenziften, maar esthetisch gezien ziet dat verticale balkje er best lullig uit. Maar ik wil benadrukken dat het me niet in de weg zit hoor. Dat zeker niet. Ik heb 'm ingeklapt omdat ik alles al onder tabbladen heb zitten. :)
erikmeuk3
@Qalo21 september 2022 16:15
De meerwaarde van de sidebar:
Ik zie dat je nu bij instellingen/beeld/dichtheid alles ruimer kunt instellen.
Ook de hamburgerknop reageert zo, dat je het met aanraken makkelijk kunt bedienen.
Het ziet er naar uit dat ze alles makkelijker maken voor mensen, die aan aanraakscherm gebruiken.
Voor de klassieke pc met muis gebruiker zie ik het nut ook niet.
Qalo @erikmeuk323 september 2022 11:44
De meerwaarde van de sidebar:
Ik zie dat je nu bij instellingen/beeld/dichtheid alles ruimer kunt instellen.
Dat heeft met de sidebar niets te maken. Die functie zat er al een tijdje in. Dus ook in de oudere Thunderbird versies kon je de dichtheid inregelen. ;)
Carlos0_0 @Qalo21 september 2022 21:07
En ook voor Apple gebruikers, ik gebruik het naar alle tevredenheid op mijn MacBook 😃
Hydranet 21 september 2022 17:05
Fijne mail client die ik al jaren gebruik! Ik ben er sinds kort achter gekomen dat Thunderbird ook zelf CardDav en CalDav ondersteund dus heb de plugin TBsync niet meer nodig :)
guapper @Hydranet21 september 2022 22:14
Dat TBsync niet meer nodig is, mag best wel eens aan de grote klok gehangen worden.

Dat is was best wel een belangrijke plugin voor veel mensen, die nog steeds zitten te wachten tot Tbsync bijgewerkt is.
beerse
@Hydranet26 september 2022 18:12
Tbsync geeft bij thunderbird 102 aan dat ze niet compatibel is, de functionaliteit zal dan wel helemaal zijn opgenomen in thunderbird.

Voor carddav gebruik ik sinds een tijdje CardBook. Dat biedt nog wel iets meer opties voor het verwerken van adresboeken dan ThunderBird zelf.
Hydranet @beerse27 september 2022 08:35
Er bestaat nog wel een github issue van dus zo te zien word er nog wel aangewerkt. Maar ik heb ook mijn Carddav contacten werken zonder andere addon met Thunderbird dus je hebt voor beide nu geen addon meer nodig.
erikmeuk3
21 september 2022 15:42
Ik krijg de hamburgerknop niet naar rechts.
Zodra ik herstart, komen de knoppen van de Filter on Folder Button add-on er weer rechts naast te staan.
Tweaker1958 25 september 2022 12:22
Ik zie dat mijn versie nog steeds 32bit is, ook na een update. Het Thunderbird forum is niet erg gebruiksvriendelijk voor mij, maar dat ligt aan mij. Iemand een idee hoe ik mijn 32 bit omgezet krijg naar een 64 bit versie zonder alle instellingen kwijt te geraken? En ja, mijn machine is Windows 10 64 bit.
beerse
@Tweaker195826 september 2022 18:26
De overstap van 32 bits naar 64 bits kan je het beste beginnen met na zien wat waar allemaal staat:

Gebruik je nog pop om naar je mail-provider te gaan? Dan zeker je eigen directory veilig stellen. Onder msWindows is dat C:\Users\account\AppData\Local\ThunderBird\Profile\. (Hier in ' account' aanpassen aan je lokale account naam). Het beste kan je deze hele boom in een zip-file zetten.

Gebruik je praktisch alleen maar imap en staat alle mail ook al bij de provider, dan is de backup iets minder belangrijk maar misschien toch maar doen.

Daarna de-installeer je de huidige thunderbird en installeer je de nieuwe. Het zou allemaal gewoon goed moeten gaan en zelf de weg vinden. Toch een tip: Neem de 64 bits versie van de versie die je nu in 32 bits draait. Dan is het nu alleen maar 32-64 bits overgang. De update naar 102 is dan de volgende.

Mocht het echt niet lukken: De-installeer en installeer in de andere volgorde.

Voor restore/recovery met de zip-file: Eerst de niet werkende software er vanaf halen. (eventueel de huidige bestanden opzij zetten, zippen), dan de backup-zip terug plaatsen en daarna de 'oude'/werkende versie terug plaatsen en het zou moeten werken.

Mocht 1 stap niet goed werken, dan de ....\appdata\roaming\thunderbird directory EN de ...\appdata\local\thunderbird directorie wissen en de backup van ...\appdata\roaming\thunderbird\ daarna terug plaatsen.

Detail: Ga er van uit dat add-ons tussen 32 bits en 64 bits in ieder geval nagekeken moeten worden.
Tweaker1958 27 september 2022 11:57
Dank je wel. Gebruik imap inderdaad. Ik had echter in het verleden een probleem, waarvoor ik een aantal configuratie instellingen moest aanpassen in Thunderbird. Ik ben nu bang dat als ik de oude verwijder en de nieuwe 64 versie instaleer ik hier weer tegen aan ga lopen. Kan je een backup maken van je instellingen? En die weer inlezen in de 64bit versie?
rh_hartman @Tweaker195827 september 2022 21:13
Via Tools/Export kun je je profiel exporteren: Export accounts, messages, address books, and settings to a ZIP file.
Als je profiel groter is dan 2GB adviseert men om die folder zelf te zippen.
Tweaker1958 @rh_hartman30 september 2022 17:00
dank!
rh_hartman 27 september 2022 21:21
Ik heb gisteren in Linux mijn 102.3.0 versie geïnstalleerd gekregen (van Mozilla, niet van de Linux distributie) en nu werkt rechtsklikken op het zender of ontvanger email adres om het te kopiëren niet meer. Hebben meer mensen dat? Is dat een bug? Het is iets dat ik veel gebruik en dat maakt het een gemis.
Slaiter @rh_hartman29 september 2022 17:32
Geen last van op Linux onder Sway en ook niet onder I3. Kan het nog steeds een bug zijn natuurlijk. Ik zou gewoon melden

