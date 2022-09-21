De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 102.3.0 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 102 heeft Mozilla onder meer de gebruikersinterface en het adresboek een opfrisbeurt gegeven, is het importeren en exporteren van gebruikersaccounts eenvoudiger gemaakt en is het chat-protocol Matrix toegevoegd. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes Thunderbird will no longer attempt to import account passwords when importing from another Thunderbird profile in order to prevent profile corruption and permanent data loss.

Devtools performance profile will use Thunderbird presets instead of Web Developer presets Fixes Thunderbird startup performance improvements

Saving email source and images failed

Error message was shown repeatedly when temporary disk space was full

Attaching OpenPGP keys without a set size to non-encrypted messages briefly displayed a size of zero bytes

Global Search entry box initially contained "undefined"

Delete from POP Server mail filter rule intermittently failed to trigger

Connections to POP3 servers without UIDL support failed

Pop accounts with "Fetch headers only" set downloaded complete messages if server did not advertise TOP capability

"File -> New -> Address Book Contact" from Compose window did not work

Attach "My vCard" option in compose window was not available

Improved performance of matching a contact to an email address

Address book only recognized a contact's first two email addresses

Address book search and autocomplete failed if a contact vCard could not be parsed

Downloading NNTP messages for offline use failed

NNTP client became stuck when connecting to Public-Inbox servers

Various visual and UX improvements

Various security fixes