Versie 22 van Nextcloud Hub is verschenen. Met Nextcloud is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Het is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten.

The biggest improvements Nextcloud Hub 22 introduces are: User-defined groups with Circles that makes it easier to manage teams where you can share files or assign tasks to circles, or create chat rooms for a circle

️Integrated chat and task management where you can simply share a deck card into a chat room or turn a chat message into a task

Easy approval workflow, where an administrator can define a new approval flow in the settings and users can, on a document, request approval

Getting your document signatures easy with integrated PDF signing with DocuSign, EIDEasy, and LibreSign

Integrated knowledge management Nextcloud puts knowledge available to everyone at a moments' notice, providing easy search, sharing, and portable access

Groupware improvements bringing a trash bin feature in Calendar, resource booking to facilitate the handling of resources in organizations. Nextcloud Mail features improved threading, email tagging, and support for Sieve filtering There are many more new features and changes like notifications in the app navigation, integrated compression in the Files interface, and significant performance improvements to universal search. Read our announcement blog for the details.