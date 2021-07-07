Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Nextcloud 22.0.0

Nextcloud logo (75 pix) Versie 22 van Nextcloud Hub is verschenen. Met Nextcloud is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Het is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. Versie 22 voegt onder andere nieuwe groepsfuncties toe, laat gebruikers chatberichten omzetten in taken en is er een geïntegreerde functie voor het ondertekenen van pdf-bestanden.

The biggest improvements Nextcloud Hub 22 introduces are:
  • User-defined groups with Circles that makes it easier to manage teams where you can share files or assign tasks to circles, or create chat rooms for a circle
  • ️Integrated chat and task management where you can simply share a deck card into a chat room or turn a chat message into a task
  • Easy approval workflow, where an administrator can define a new approval flow in the settings and users can, on a document, request approval
  • Getting your document signatures easy with integrated PDF signing with DocuSign, EIDEasy, and LibreSign
  • Integrated knowledge management Nextcloud puts knowledge available to everyone at a moments' notice, providing easy search, sharing, and portable access
  • Groupware improvements bringing a trash bin feature in Calendar, resource booking to facilitate the handling of resources in organizations. Nextcloud Mail features improved threading, email tagging, and support for Sieve filtering
There are many more new features and changes like notifications in the app navigation, integrated compression in the Files interface, and significant performance improvements to universal search. Read our announcement blog for the details.

Nextcloud screenshot

Versienummer 22.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Nextcloud
Download https://nextcloud.com/install/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

+1The Zep Man

7 juli 2021 12:28
Het is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen.
Niet helemaal opnieuw begonnen. Nextcloud begon als fork van ownCloud, en was diens voorganger al snel voorbij gegroeid.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 7 juli 2021 12:51]

+1HDoc
@The Zep Man7 juli 2021 15:03
Men moet nu eens mee ophouden met het herkauwen van deze tekst, dus helemaal mee eens.

Bij introductie van Windows 11 hebben we er ook niet meer over dat Windows 11 een verre doorontwikkeling is van QDOS, dat Bill Gates kocht van SCP en het omdoopte tot MS-DOS.

Nextcloud is nu al járen een op zichzelf staand en kwalitatief goed product en verdient dus niet zulk commentaar.

[Reactie gewijzigd door HDoc op 7 juli 2021 15:04]

+1saren
@HDoc7 juli 2021 15:33
Ik denk ook dat het komt omdat OwnCloud nog steeds teert op haar bekende naam. In sommige cirkels kent men enkel Owncloud en geen Nextcloud.

Hetzelfde probleem heb je met LibreOffice. Tegenwoordig is LibreOffice een veel beter product dan OpenOffice, maar OpenOffice blijft toch bij de grote (en oudere) meute de bekendere naam. Daarom is het daar waardevol om steeds aan te geven dat het een fork van OpenOffice is, zodat men die connectie legt en weet dat er een nieuwer, (in dit geval) superieur product is.

Een vergelijking met QDOS,SCP of MS-DOS staat hier dus ver van af. Niemand gebruikt die OS'en nog, en behalve wellicht de naam DOS kent ook niemand die producten. Windows is een oneindig sterkere merknaam

[Reactie gewijzigd door saren op 7 juli 2021 15:35]

+1Brent
@saren7 juli 2021 15:51
Owncloud teert niet op een oude naam, en werkt druk aan een rewrite in Go, wat een hele berg performance problemen gaat oplossen die Nextcloud zonder zo'n rewrite nooit zal bijbenen. Ook financieren ETH Zurich, Cern, de Europese Commisie Owncloud, dus alsof Owncloud een dood pad is, klopt ook zeker niet.
+1saren
@Brent7 juli 2021 18:35
Fair enough, ik had niet door dat OwnCloud in de industrie nog zo relevant was, normaliter lees ik er erg weinig over, ook op sites als Tweakers.

Verder vind ik wel dat het nog steeds voor velen relevant kan zijn dat Nextcloud een alternatief is voor Owncloud, en dat daarom het benoemen ervan weldegelijk nut heeft, net zoals dat de naam Openoffice in een LibreOffice updateartikel ook meer bellen doet rinkelen dan zonder, vind je niet?

[Reactie gewijzigd door saren op 7 juli 2021 18:38]

+1Brent
@saren7 juli 2021 18:43
Als je naar een server/applicatie in deze categorie zoekt, wil je waarschijnlijk beide overwegen. Maar met de Go rewrite (met de ongelukkige naam owncloud "infinite scale") divergeren ze wel voorgoed fundamenteel. Owncloud zal dan de performante optie zijn, en Nextcloud de optie met de meeste plugins/addins.
+1rbr320
@Brent8 juli 2021 09:04
Nextcloud heeft sinds versie 21 en "performance backend for files" geschreven in Rust, deze verbeterd de prestaties ook al aanzienlijk. Maar inderdaad, als ze beiden op verschillende manieren van puur PHP af stappen is dit wel het moment te noemen dat de projecten definitief divergeren.
0Brent
@rbr3208 juli 2021 10:12
Ah, dat wist ik niet, goed nieuws!
0HDoc
@Brent26 juli 2021 16:11
Dank voor je reactie. Had eerder begrepen dat Owncloud een dood paard was geworden en er niet meer aan werd gewerkt.
0beerse

@HDoc8 juli 2021 18:01
Het kan geen kwaad om op 1 of andere manier aan te geven dat 2 nu licht-verschillende tools ooit een zelfde bron hadden. Zie de standaard tekst op alle open/libre-downloads en omstreken.

Over een vergelijk met msWindowsNT wat we tegenwoordig draaien, dat was meer een afsplitsing van de ontwikkeling van OS/2 (waar IBM mee verder ging), na de splitsing door ontwikkelt met een de helft van het team dat bij digital-equipment aan VMS heeft gewerkt voordat dat OpenVMS is gaan heten....
+1Jesse-
7 juli 2021 14:16
En ik zit nog steeds te wachten tot 21 stable wordt :+
+1bazzi
@Jesse-7 juli 2021 15:25
ja dat had ik ook in de webupdater. Maar als je de CLI gebruikt ziet ie wel 21.x.x 8)7
+1OMEGA_ReD
7 juli 2021 20:12
Ik heb een beetje uitzoeken en volgens mij zit er geen ingebouwde mailserver in Owncloud. Kan iemand een eenvoudige en open source mailserver aanraden die compatible is met Owncloud?
+1h3x4d3c1m4l
@OMEGA_ReD8 juli 2021 12:24
Dat klopt, dat zit er inderdaad niet in. Wel een IMAP/SMTP e-mailclient.

Volgens mij is zelf je mail hosten wel echt een hoop gedoe (iets met spam whitelists, blacklists, DNS-gezeur, etc...?). Waarom bijvoorbeeld niet je mailserver bij een partij als TransIP, of bijv. een hippere meer privacygerichte partij (als dat de reden is dat je overweegt zelf mail te hosten) en dan de Nextcloud e-mailclient gebruiken?
+1bvdbos
7 juli 2021 12:23
Zie ook het FP-item van gisteren

[Reactie gewijzigd door bvdbos op 7 juli 2021 12:23]

+1Willempie27
7 juli 2021 17:39
Weet iemand wanneer de snap update uit komt van versie 22

