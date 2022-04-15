Microsoft heeft afgelopen november Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht, maar blijft versie 2019 voorlopig ondersteunen. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende release notes. In versie 16.11.12 heeft Microsoft de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Issues Addressed in release 16.11.12 Fixed an issue that would cause some animations for test execution to run in the background even when the associated test executions were complete. This causes slowdowns that were especially noticeable on high refresh rate monitors. The fix should improve the experience of using VS on high refresh rate monitors.

Removed an unnecessary warning when connecting to a LiveShare server that didn't offer certain functionality used by the client. From Developer Community Optimized Qt applications crash on startup on ARM64

I get an error Live Share: The user of the output channel works with limited functionality due to the absence of a dependent service.

Find in IVsTextImage does not work in VisualStudio 2019 Security Advisory Notice CVE-2022-24765 Elevation of privilege vulnerability A potential elevation of privilege vulnerability exists in Git for Windows, in which Git operations could run outside a repository while seraching for a Git directory. Git for Windows is now updated to version 2.35.2.1.

CVE-2022-24767 DLL hijacking vulnerability A potential DLL hijacking vulnerability exists in Git for Windows installer, when running the uninstaller under the SYSTEM user account. Git for Windows is now updated to version 2.35.2.1.

CVE-2022-24513 Elevation of privilege vulnerability A potential elevation of privilege vulnerability exists when the Microsoft Visual Studio updater service improperly parses local configuration data.