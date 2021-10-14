StartAllBack is een programma dat de vertrouwde startknop, taakbalk, verkenner en contextmenu's in Windows 11 terug kunnen brengen. Zoals de naam al doet vermoeden is het van dezelfde maker als StartIsBack++. Een licentie voor het programma kost vijf of negen dollar en mag daarvoor op een of twee computers worden gebruikt. Heb je al een licentie voor StartIsBack++, dan hoeft er slechts anderhalve dollar per computer afgerekend te worden. Hieronder is een opsomming te vinden van de aanpassingen sinds versie 2.9.90 zijn gemaakt:
StartAllBack 2.9.94 (RC5)
StartAllBack 2.9.93 (RC4)
- Fixed new font hang
- Fixed black menu icons
- Fixed custom styles shadow
StartAllBack 2.9.92 (RC3)
- Added Chat icon to taskbar :ph34r:
- Added Control Center optional system tray icon
- Tweaked new font setting
- Fixed low-color menu bitmaps display problems and more
StartAllBack 2.9.91 (RC2)
- Surfaced settings for jumplist replacement, item count, all programs sort order
- Network icon should default to available networks
- Fixed icons missing from context menus
- Fixed thumbnail close button styling
- Implemented Search / Task View hover popups
- Removed Widgets if they're uninstalled
- Fixed search crash on certain systems
- Fixed close button thumbnail styling
- Fixed empty names for Win+X menu items