StartAllBack is een programma dat de vertrouwde startknop, taakbalk, verkenner en contextmenu's in Windows 11 terug kunnen brengen. Zoals de naam al doet vermoeden is het van dezelfde maker als StartIsBack++. Een licentie voor het programma kost vijf of negen dollar en mag daarvoor op een of twee computers worden gebruikt. Heb je al een licentie voor StartIsBack++, dan hoeft er slechts anderhalve dollar per computer afgerekend te worden. Hieronder is een opsomming te vinden van de aanpassingen sinds versie 2.9.90 zijn gemaakt:

StartAllBack 2.9.94 (RC5) Fixed new font hang

Fixed black menu icons

Fixed custom styles shadow StartAllBack 2.9.93 (RC4) Added Chat icon to taskbar :ph34r:

Added Control Center optional system tray icon

Tweaked new font setting

Fixed low-color menu bitmaps display problems and more StartAllBack 2.9.92 (RC3) Surfaced settings for jumplist replacement, item count, all programs sort order

Network icon should default to available networks

Fixed icons missing from context menus

Fixed thumbnail close button styling StartAllBack 2.9.91 (RC2) Implemented Search / Task View hover popups

Removed Widgets if they're uninstalled

Fixed search crash on certain systems

Fixed close button thumbnail styling

Fixed empty names for Win+X menu items