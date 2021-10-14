Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: StartAllBack 2.9.94 RC5

StartIsBack logo (75 pix) StartAllBack is een programma dat de vertrouwde startknop, taakbalk, verkenner en contextmenu's in Windows 11 terug kunnen brengen. Zoals de naam al doet vermoeden is het van dezelfde maker als StartIsBack++. Een licentie voor het programma kost vijf of negen dollar en mag daarvoor op een of twee computers worden gebruikt. Heb je al een licentie voor StartIsBack++, dan hoeft er slechts anderhalve dollar per computer afgerekend te worden. Hieronder is een opsomming te vinden van de aanpassingen sinds versie 2.9.90 zijn gemaakt:

StartAllBack 2.9.94 (RC5)
  • Fixed new font hang
  • Fixed black menu icons
  • Fixed custom styles shadow
StartAllBack 2.9.93 (RC4)
  • Added Chat icon to taskbar :ph34r:
  • Added Control Center optional system tray icon
  • Tweaked new font setting
  • Fixed low-color menu bitmaps display problems and more
StartAllBack 2.9.92 (RC3)
  • Surfaced settings for jumplist replacement, item count, all programs sort order
  • Network icon should default to available networks
  • Fixed icons missing from context menus
  • Fixed thumbnail close button styling
StartAllBack 2.9.91 (RC2)
  • Implemented Search / Task View hover popups
  • Removed Widgets if they're uninstalled
  • Fixed search crash on certain systems
  • Fixed close button thumbnail styling
  • Fixed empty names for Win+X menu items

Versienummer 2.9.94 RC5
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 11
Website StartAllBack
Download https://startallback.com/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 1,58MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-10-2021 12:25
37 • submitter: jelbo

14-10-2021 • 12:25

37 Linkedin

Submitter: jelbo

Bron: StartAllBack

Update-historie

07-03 StartAllBack 3.3.3 1
17-02 StartAllBack 3.3.1 55
17-12 StartAllBack 3.2.0 39
19-11 StartAllBack 3.0.6 6
23-10 StartAllBack 3.0.1 8
14-10 StartAllBack 2.9.94 RC5 37
05-10 StartAllBack 2.9.90 RC 11
Meer historie

Lees meer

StartAllBack

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Overige software

Reacties (37)

-Moderatie-faq
-137037+123+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+2Batch
14 oktober 2021 16:57
Zou er in de testfase van Windows 11 niemand geweest zijn die tegen Microsoft heeft gezegd: "blijf gebruikers de mogelijkheid geven om de groepeerfunctie uit te schakelen?" Ze zouden toch van Windows 8 geleerd moeten hebben om naar je gebruikers te luisteren? Maar blijkbaar niet dus.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Batch op 14 oktober 2021 16:58]

0AlphaRomeo
14 oktober 2021 12:36
Okay, dit is off topic, maar ik vind het grappig dat mensen zo'n moeite hebben om te wennen aan verandering. Blijkbaar is het zelfs een officiële aandoening die metathesiophobia heet (fear of change).

Ik ben tot nu toe bij elke windows change na een paar dagen gewend aan de nieuwe layout of de nieuwe workflow. En ik heb zelfs jaren gewerkt met W8.1. Geef verandering gewoon een kans, dan kom je ook niet aan het zoeken als je een keer op een ander systeem werkt.

Ik had in de begintijd van Windows XP ook collega's die de stijl terugzetten naar windows 98 omdat ze moeite hadden met wennen, of misschien niet genoeg probeerden.

Maar mooi dat dit soort software er is voor de liefhebbers, de keuze is reuze.

Edit: Voor de duidelijkheid, ik beticht niemand van een aandoening. Ik dacht namelijk dat het menselijk was om angst te hebben voor verandering, ik ben zelf altijd de eerste die de hakken in het zand zet als er een verandering aankomt. Het is niet mijn bedoeling om iemand te beledigen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door AlphaRomeo op 14 oktober 2021 15:44]

+1dennis_rsb
@AlphaRomeo14 oktober 2021 12:43
Ik heb ook niet zo'n moeite om te wennen. Ik gebruik Android, iOS, Linux Mint en Windows 10 op dagelijkse basis. Mac OS incidenteel.

Wat ik wel fijn vind bij Windows 8/8.1 (toen ik dat nog gebruikte) en nu bij Windows 10 is startisback++ of openshell. (en in het verleden classic shell) De reden daarvoor is, dat je dan mooi een lijst krijgt met applicaties, net zoals bij Windows 7 en ouder. De default menu's in 10 zijn imo onoverzichtelijk (ook door store apps er doorheen). In de praktijk gebruik ik overigens gewoon de de windowstoets + eerste letters typen. Maar soms is het handig om door een overzichtelijke lijst te bladeren als je even niet op de naam van een programma kan komen.
+1psy
@dennis_rsb14 oktober 2021 12:51
Nadeel van tools zoals StartIsBack is op het werk dat vaak door policy's zulke tools niet geinstalleerd mogen worden. Je hebt het dan als gebruiker maar te accepteren helaas.
+1dennis_rsb
@psy14 oktober 2021 15:43
Dat is wel zo, aan de andere kant draaien over het algemeen op kantoorpc's minder software. Terwijl je als hobbyist tal van programma's meestal hebt.
+1Carlos0_0
@dennis_rsb14 oktober 2021 13:29
https://www.gratissoftwar...ows-10-startmenu-voor.png

standaard start menu van windows 10 gewoon een lijst met applicaties, , en die tegels kan je gewoon helemaal weg halen en naar links schuiven.
Dat was het mooie aan het windows 10 menu je kan er alle kanten mee op, en niet zo ouderwets ding als xp/7 en nu 11 gewoon 1 vast object.
+1dennis_rsb
@Carlos0_014 oktober 2021 15:42
Ik heb het niet over die tegels, ik heb het over die gecategoriseerde lijst op alfabetische volgorde. Met tools als openshell kan je het inrichten zoals in windows 7.
0Carlos0_0
@dennis_rsb14 oktober 2021 18:34
Toen stond het ook op alfabetische volgorde, daarin was ook het 1ste mapje accessoires :)
0dennis_rsb
@Carlos0_014 oktober 2021 18:46
Dat klopt, maar de rest stond gewoon in programmamappen. Dus bv het mapje van office, uitklappen en dan krijg je excel, word etc.

Het zijn details i know, maar met startisback++ of openshell voelt het toch wat compacter aan en overzichtelijker. Overigens installeer ik op mijn werk vaak zat laptops en pc's schoon met Win10 en dan kan ik prima er mee werken. Maar met name op mijn mainpc staan zoveel programma's, en dat vind ik fijner in een overzicht net als in 7.
0Carlos0_0
@dennis_rsb14 oktober 2021 19:40
Ja klopt Office stond gewoon in 1 mapje als voorbeeld inderdaad, dan wordt de lijst al wel sneller compacter inderdaad.

Grappige is juist op mijn werk ga ik straks juist gek worden, deze staat vol met applicaties die ik nodig heb.
Het Windows 11 start menu met die icoontje aan het begin vind ik verschrikkelijk, nu ben ik gelukkig zelf de icter En heb administrator rechten dus ga als win11 er komt bij mij echt tweaks los laten om het aan te passen.

Mijn pc thuis zal het echt een worst zijn, heb wel de ribbon in de verkenner terug van win10 en oude rechter muisknop menu.
Maar start menu zo gelaten want juist daar staat niks op zowat, een steam en origin en office enzo niks spannends haha.
0dennis_rsb
@Carlos0_014 oktober 2021 19:41
Ja het is natuurlijk ook voor iedereen anders. Ligt eraan hoeveel applicaties je gebruikt, en vooral ook wat je persoonlijke voorkeur is qua uiterlijk :p

Win11 heb ik nog niet. Een paar pc's van mij voldoen wel, maar ik wacht nog even voor de zekerheid haha. Heb wel een aantal maanden geleden een beta gedraaid in een VM.
+1nAffie
@AlphaRomeo14 oktober 2021 12:48
Windows 8.1 was ook niet zo erg. Windows 8 daarentegen... }>
+1Carlos0_0
@nAffie14 oktober 2021 13:23
Windows 8.1 was geen schokkende verandering, je had alleen een start knop die het full screen start menu openende.
Verder had ik niks te klagen over zowel 8 als 8.1
+1Mangu429
@AlphaRomeo14 oktober 2021 13:08
Okay, dit is off topic, maar ik vind het grappig dat mensen zo'n moeite hebben om te wennen aan verandering.
Grappig. Die reden hoor ik altijd van mensen die denken dat verandering gelijk is aan verbetering. Een kortzichtige visie.

Veel mensen hebben moeite met veranderingen omdat ze dingen slechter maken, door het gebruiksonvriendelijker te maken of simpelweg functies niet meer aan te bieden.

In Windows 11 is heel veel functionaliteit uit het startmenu en de taakbalk gesloopt om alles maar zo simpel mogelijk te maken. Mensen die die functionaliteiten wel altijd gebruikten kunnen er nu naar fluiten en moeten via allerlei omwegen dingen weer terug zien te krijgen.
+1Blackie85
@Mangu42915 oktober 2021 07:46
Precies dit. Ik heb op mijn werk altijd de taakbalk verticaal aan de linker kant van het scherm staan. Waarom? Omdat ik bij het programma wat ik veel gebruik kleine knopjes onderaan het venster heb staan, die, als ik iets te ver ging met mijn muis, verborgen werden door preview miniatuurtjes van de taakbalk.

Dit leverde nog een ander voordeel op; ik had altijd de tijd linksonder op mijn 2e scherm staan. Nu met Windows 11 is er helemaal geen tijd meer op 2e of 3e beeldscherm, fijn tijdens fullscreen sessies op het 1e scherm.
Dat ze het versimpelen, prima, maar alsjeblieft laat wel de meest bassale dingen heel, wat is het probleem om een klokje weer te geven op alle schermen?
+1SimplyNoise
@AlphaRomeo14 oktober 2021 13:17
Verandering mag, maar het gaat mij vooral over snelheid en productiviteit. Ze hebben nu functionaliteit weggehaald uit Windows die het werken ermee voor mij langzamer maken. Bijvoorbeeld programma's niet meer combineren op taakbalk, altijd alle pictogrammaen tonen in systeemvak, uitkleden van context menu's, het lint in Verkenner, etc.

Veel van deze verwijderde opties betekenen dus dat ik meer muisklikken moet doen om hetzelfde uit te voeren.
+1jcbvm
@SimplyNoise14 oktober 2021 23:30
Het is duidelijk dat Microsoft Windows simpeler wil maken. Dit betekent meestal dat het er voor de power user niet beter op wordt. Zelf had ik allang een aparte modus gemaakt voor power users als ik Microsoft was, waarbij je veel meer opties aan/uit kunt zetten.

Maar je kunt het ook van de andere kant bekijken, iets onderhouden wat veel opties heeft is vaak een drama, kost veel tijd en veel geld. Dus ja je zult dan ergens een compromis moeten maken.
+1Marc H
@AlphaRomeo14 oktober 2021 12:49
Hoe je het ook went of keert, er zijn gewoon problemen met de taakbalk in Windows 11.

De grootste frustratie voor mij, en daar ben ik zeker niet de enige in, is het niet kunnen verplaatsen van de taakbalk. Al vanaf het begin dat ik met Windows werk (meer dan 25 jaar) heb ik de taakbalk links verticaal staan. Omdat het relatief veel efficiënter is om je taakbalk rechts of links te hebben staan in verhouding met onder of boven. Een horizontale balk neemt veel meer pixels in beslag dan een verticale op hetzelfde scherm.

En nu besluit Microsoft plotseling dat ik hem maar onderaan moet hebben? Dacht het niet.
0FerOne
@Marc H14 oktober 2021 15:19
Dat kun je in Taakbalkinstellingen (rechtermuisknop op de taskbar) en dan hier: https://i.imgur.com/hPhopc2.jpg
0Lounge Deluxe
@FerOne14 oktober 2021 15:25
Marc H wil denk ik de gehele taskbar aan de linkerkant van het scherm plaatsen, niet slechts de icons van de taskbar onderin je scherm :)
0FerOne
@Lounge Deluxe14 oktober 2021 15:48
Ah ok, fout begrepen. My bad.
+1tja
@AlphaRomeo14 oktober 2021 12:54
why fix if it aint broke ?
nieuw wil niet altijd zeggen dat het beter is of vooruitgang. soms gebruiken ze een nieuwe interface om het verschil tussen versies te benadrukken.
+1Carlos0_0
@AlphaRomeo14 oktober 2021 13:31
Normaal ook niet zo probleem met veranderingen, maar sinds windows 8/8.1 en 10 vond ik het start menu echt ideaal.
Die tegels waren juist geweldig mooie groepjes maken van apps, zodat je direct alles aan kan klikken wat je regelmatig gebruikt.
Het windows 11 start menu is daardoor gewoon ouderwets en dramatisch, 1 vast object je kan er niks mee zowat meer.

Ook vind ik toch het nieuwe settings menu nog niet heel geweldig, en de rechte muisknop menu zo klein en compact net als de verkenner ribbon.
Ik ben voor het eerst met aanpassingen bezig om het terug te zetten, want windows 11 is gewoon in mijn ogen niet werkbaar.
+1sellh48
@AlphaRomeo14 oktober 2021 14:27
Wat is er op tegen om een programma waar je als gebruiiker aan gewend bent geraakt en/of waar je prettig mee werkt (in mijn geval Startmenu-x) te blijven gebruiken, los van de veranderingen in Windows?
Ik vind het erg ver gaan om te spreken van een "aandoening".
Laat iedereen het systeem inrichten op de manier waarop het de persoon in kwestie het beste bevalt, dan is er niets aan het handje.
+1MicGlou
@AlphaRomeo14 oktober 2021 15:09
Verandering moet ook verbetering zijn... en voor velen is bijvoorbeeld het nieuwe "startmenu" van Windows11 geen verbetering en daar zijn heel veel voorbeelden van. De focus ligt vooral op dat het er allemaal gelikt uit ziet en niet dat het praktisch werkt... gekke recommended dat de helft van je menu in beslag neemt, rare manier van standaard programma's instellen. Centraal geplaatst menu ziet er leuk uit maar kent praktische problemen dat naar gelang je meer apps e.d. open hebt staan dat je iconen niet op dezelfde plek blijven staan maar telkens een stukje opschuiven. Interface is misschien leuk voor tablets en smartphones, niet voor toetsenbord en muisgebruik.

En het is ook een stukje 'don't fix it if it isn't broken'... mensen vinden de huidige manier van werken prettig, dit voelt daarom veel meer als veranderen puur omdat je vind dat er iets moet veranderen zonder goede reden. Win8 was precies hetzelfde probleem, het was helemaal niet slecht maar mensen werden geforceerd op een manier te gaan werken met Windows die ze niet aanstond.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MicGlou op 14 oktober 2021 15:11]

+1Jester-NL
@AlphaRomeo14 oktober 2021 15:28
Ik heb er op dit moment voor gekozen om nog niet over te gaan op Windows11, en de reden daarvoor is de taakbalk.
Ik heb niets tegen de wijzigingen die er de afgelopen jaren aan het startmenu zijn gedaan, en ik kan vreselijk grinniken om tools die anno NU de look en feel van Windows 7 of XP moeten terughalen (terwijl die startmenu's toen ze uitkwamen verfoeit werden en DE reden zijn dat dit soort tools op de markt zijn gekomen).
Ik zeg het... mijn issue is de taakbalk, die ik al jaar en dag aan de rechterkant van mijn linkerscherm heb staan (met dus het startmenu vanuit rechtsboven uitklappend naar links). Persoonlijk vind ik dat prettiger dan een taakbalk onderaan mijn scherm(en). Wat deze Windows me nu af wil dwingen is dat ik mijn taakbalk (en sporadisch gebruikt startmenu) op een andere locatie (en op een ander scherm) ga gebruiken. (Want... als ik hierin mee ga, dan is de praktische plek voor de taakbalk niet meer mijn linker-, maar mijn rechterscherm).
Dat heeft geen ruk te maken met 'angst voor verandering'. Ik ben er namelijk niet bang voor. Ik wens gewoon mijn eigen keuzes te mogen maken in de manier waarop ik mijn werk doe. Microsoft heeft hier een keus gemaakt die mijn manier van werken aanpast (of aantast, zo je wilt) en dat is anders dan het stukje esthetica rond hoe een (door mij nauwelijks gebruikt) scherm eruit ziet.
+1Xander2
@AlphaRomeo14 oktober 2021 15:40
Okay, dit is off topic, maar ik vind het grappig dat mensen zo'n moeite hebben om te wennen aan verandering. Blijkbaar is het zelfs een officiële aandoening die metathesiophobia heet (fear of change).
Ik gebruik geen Windows maar ik kan me zo voorstellen dat een redesign zonder duidelijke motivatie met verlies van functionaliteit wat irritatie opwekt bij dagelijkse gebruikers.

En ik vind het nogal wat om anderen van een aandoening te betichten als je zelf op een legacy gericht platform bent blijven steken.
0justinkb
@AlphaRomeo14 oktober 2021 20:01
Nieuwer is niet per se beter, jammer voor jou
0Deralte
@justinkb15 oktober 2021 06:27
Nieuwer is ook niet per se slechter. Daarbij laat ik in het midden of dat hier het geval is...
0psychosammie
@AlphaRomeo14 oktober 2021 23:20
Als IT analist krijg ik altijd onmiddellijk vlekjes in mijn nek van het woord verandering. Verandering is nodig om verbetering te kunnen realiseren. Helaas ontbreekt die verbetering meestal.
0Deralte
@AlphaRomeo15 oktober 2021 06:25
Ik ben tot nu toe bij elke windows change na een paar dagen gewend aan de nieuwe layout of de nieuwe workflow. En ik heb zelfs jaren gewerkt met W8.1. Geef verandering gewoon een kans, dan kom je ook niet aan het zoeken als je een keer op een ander systeem werkt.
Ik ben het (bijna) helemaal met je eens, maar Windows 8 was voor mij de enige versie waar ik persoonlijk niet aan kon wennen.
+1psy
14 oktober 2021 12:48
@AlphaRomeo
Ik snap je punt en geef je deels ook wel gelijk. Het is goed om veranderingen uit te proberen want er zit vaak wel een gedachte achter.

Maar er zijn twee zaken die mij erg storen in Windows 11:

1. De taakbalk kan niet meer naar de linkerzijde van het scherm. Hij is gewoon niet meer te verplaatsen.
Je verliest op die manier gewoon kostbare ruimte aan de onderkant. Bij een widescreen (en dat zijn nu vrijwel alle monitoren) is de ruimte in verticale richting altijd veel beperkter. Juist in horizontale richting heb je enorm veel ruimte, maar daar kan je die taakbalk nu niet meer kwijt.
Er is geen enkele reden te bedenken om dit goed te praten.

2. De taakbalk verplicht nu om te groeperen.Dat was vroeger de default, maar nu is het de enige keuze. Als je veel schermen van één applicatie gebruikt, zoals ik op mijn werk met SAP altijd heb, 12 schermen zijn geen zeldzaamheid, is het enorm vervelend als je niet in 1x kan klikken op het scherm waar je heen wel. Je moet nu eerst naar het gegroepeerde icoon, dan kijken welkm scherm je wil hebben, en dan pas klikken.
Dit beinvloedt gewoon je productiviteit. Dit scheelt echt heel veel extra klikken. Hoe dit een voordeel zou moeten zijn is mij een raadsel. Behalve dan dat het minder rommelig uitziet als je veel schermen open hebt, maar dat is als argument om het dan maar niet toe te staan echt bijzonder zwak.

[Reactie gewijzigd door psy op 14 oktober 2021 12:48]

+1Mangu429
@psy14 oktober 2021 13:17
Voor punt 2 kunt je het iets versnellen door te CTRL-klikken. Dan komen de open schermen een voor een langs. Nuttig voor als previews niet werken of uitstaan.

3. Je kunt geen bestanden meer droppen op geopende programma's in de taakbalk. Je moet nu telkens eerst het programma openen en dan het bestand er in slepen. Het programma naar voren halen gaat al lastig door het verplicht groeperen (bijvoorbeeld een nieuwe mail in Outlook is gegroepeerd met het hoofdprogramma).
Slepen zelf gaat vaak ook lastig wanneer het programma beeldvullend is. Dan moet je schermen weer kleiner maken zodat slepen wel mogelijk is.

Dit is nou een typisch voorbeeld van een verandering die absoluut geen verbetering is en waar dus ook niet aan te wennen valt. Niet gek dat mensen op zoek gaan naar oplossingen als StartAllBack.
+1Storm-Fox
14 oktober 2021 12:48
Blijkbaar vinden we het ook leuk om aan overal en iedereen een label te plakken.
Ik wordt eerlijk gezegd ook niet blij van de nieuwe Windows startmenu en taakbalken, omdat deze in mijn
ogen voor mij persoonlijk geen verbetering bieden en mij alleen maar extra tijd kosten om weer onder de knie te krijgen.

De meeste mensen hier zouden ook niet blij worden wanneer CentoOS of Ubuntu basis linux commando's zouden inkorten omdat dit volgens een paar knappe koppen sneller werkt.

Gelukkig bestaan er producten als Startallback om de orginele besturingsinterface in Windows weer te herstellen.
+1Carlos0_0
@Storm-Fox14 oktober 2021 14:01
Inderdaad gelukkig bestaan er tools allemaal hier voor, ik ben voor het eerst echt niet te spreken over de interface van windows 11.
Ik heb oude rechte muisknop menu weer terug wat in windows 10 was, heb de wat grotere ribbon van de verkenner terug.

Start menu ook totaal niet over te spreken van 11(Het begin met die icoontjes), maar goed ik heb op mijn gamepc bijna niks staan dus dan valt het wel mee.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 14 oktober 2021 14:11]

0jaaoie17
14 oktober 2021 12:42
Veranderingen zijn toch niet nodig.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True