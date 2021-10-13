Asustor heeft een nieuwe versie van Asustor Data Master uitgebracht, de beheerssoftware voor al haar nasproducten. Voor meer informatie over ADM verwijzen we naar deze pagina. In versie 4.0 treffen we onder meer een donker thema aan, kan het login scherm worden aangepast, is de zoekfunctie verbeterd en zijn OpenSSL en Samba bijgewerkt naar de nieuwste versie om zo de prestaties en beveiliging te verbeteren. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Installation Notes ASUSTOR recommends to back up important data before updating ADM.

Your NAS will restart to complete the update.

After upgrading to ADM 4.0.0, it will no longer be possible to downgrade to a previous version.

After upgrading to ADM 4.0.0, please upgrade NAS apps from App Central to reduce compatibility issues.

For AS-2, AS-3 and AS-6 series, due to the updated hardware drivers are no longer available, ADM cannot be upgraded to 4.0 for these models. Only security updates will be provided with ADM 3.5.x. What’s New All-new dark mode theme and custom UI themes.

Customizable designs to the login page.

New search features: ADM 4.0 makes searching for files and data smoother than ever before and also includes keyboard navigation.

Web Center: Easily choose the appropriate tools for setting up a web server.

New scheduling settings: Sets off-peak hours and schedules storage usage calculations.

The minimum TLS protocol for HTTPS connections is now transparently displayed. If the TLS protocol version used by a browser does not meet the security settings, a connection will not be established. TLS 1.0 will no longer be supported for security reasons.

AD and LDAP users now have the same permissions as local users.

This includes: Owning a user home folder Allowing use of NAS apps Access to ADM personal settings Enabling 2-step verification

This includes: Backup & Restore now supports more ADM settings when exporting.

This includes: AD/LDAP related settings App Central settings 2-step verification related settings App privileges Scheduling settings

This includes: Change log Upgraded to Linux kernel 5.4 and enhances both Btrfs performance and stability. (Available on: AS31, 32, 50, 51, 61, 62, 63, 64, 70, 52, 53, Lockerstor, Lockerstor Pro)

OpenSSL updates improve efficiency and security. Potential vulnerabilities fixed: CVE-2021-3711 and CVE-2021-3712.

Samba is upgraded to 4.12, improves performance and Time Machine compatibility.

Time Machine usage quotas added. Each Apple device will not store more than the value set.

Apache HTTP Server is now available as a separate app on App Central. The app will be installed automatically after upgrading ADM, and the original database will be retained.

Amazon S3 backup is moved from Backup and Restore to Cloud Backup Center. If Amazon S3 backup is enabled, this app will be automatically installed after upgrading ADM and the original settings will be retained.

No more exFAT license is required by using exFAT external hard drive or MyArchive. After upgrading ADM, the exFAT Driver App will be removed.

WebP images now supported.

Linux kernel patch CVE-2021-33909 applied to fix potential vulnerabilities.

Netatalk updated to fix AFP vulnerability issue: CVE-2021-31439.

Modified Let’s Encrypt ACME v2 module to optimize the process of certificate application and update.

Downloaded archives that include multiple files and folders with large capacities can be opened and extracted normally when connecting through WAN.

Search history now supported on App Central.

Initialization wizard design improved.

Task Monitor design improved.

Notification settings design improved.

ADM File Explorer hides unmounted or deactivated services.

Windows File Service renamed to SMB.

macOS Service renamed AFP.

Web server removed from Services.

ADM File Explorer bug fixes.

App Central bug fixes.

ezconnect.to bug fixes.

EZ Sync bug fixes.

Improved multilingual strings.

Miscellaneous bug fixes. Limitations After upgrading to ADM 4.0, USB TV dongles will no longer be supported.

UPnP Media Server and iTunes Server can no longer be installed and used in ADM 4.0 and above, and will be removed after the upgrade.

The current version of RALUS (14.2.1180.r66) cannot be executed in ADM 4.0.

iTunes Server is not functional in ADM 4.0. Use OwnTone as a workaround.

Volumes, including MyArchive created on ADM 4.0 devices employing Linux Kernel 5 cannot be read using the AS6004U on AS10 series.