Firmware-update: Asustor ADM 4.0.0.RMD2

Asustor logoAsustor heeft een nieuwe versie van Asustor Data Master uitgebracht, de beheerssoftware voor al haar nasproducten. Voor meer informatie over ADM verwijzen we naar deze pagina. In versie 4.0 treffen we onder meer een donker thema aan, kan het login scherm worden aangepast, is de zoekfunctie verbeterd en zijn OpenSSL en Samba bijgewerkt naar de nieuwste versie om zo de prestaties en beveiliging te verbeteren. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Installation Notes

  • ASUSTOR recommends to back up important data before updating ADM.
  • Your NAS will restart to complete the update.
  • After upgrading to ADM 4.0.0, it will no longer be possible to downgrade to a previous version.
  • After upgrading to ADM 4.0.0, please upgrade NAS apps from App Central to reduce compatibility issues.
  • For AS-2, AS-3 and AS-6 series, due to the updated hardware drivers are no longer available, ADM cannot be upgraded to 4.0 for these models. Only security updates will be provided with ADM 3.5.x.

What’s New

  • All-new dark mode theme and custom UI themes.
  • Customizable designs to the login page.
  • New search features: ADM 4.0 makes searching for files and data smoother than ever before and also includes keyboard navigation.
  • Web Center: Easily choose the appropriate tools for setting up a web server.
  • New scheduling settings: Sets off-peak hours and schedules storage usage calculations.
  • The minimum TLS protocol for HTTPS connections is now transparently displayed. If the TLS protocol version used by a browser does not meet the security settings, a connection will not be established. TLS 1.0 will no longer be supported for security reasons.
  • AD and LDAP users now have the same permissions as local users.
    This includes:
    • Owning a user home folder
    • Allowing use of NAS apps
    • Access to ADM personal settings
    • Enabling 2-step verification
  • Backup & Restore now supports more ADM settings when exporting.
    This includes:
    • AD/LDAP related settings
    • App Central settings
    • 2-step verification related settings
    • App privileges
    • Scheduling settings

Change log

  • Upgraded to Linux kernel 5.4 and enhances both Btrfs performance and stability. (Available on: AS31, 32, 50, 51, 61, 62, 63, 64, 70, 52, 53, Lockerstor, Lockerstor Pro)
  • OpenSSL updates improve efficiency and security. Potential vulnerabilities fixed: CVE-2021-3711 and CVE-2021-3712.
  • Samba is upgraded to 4.12, improves performance and Time Machine compatibility.
  • Time Machine usage quotas added. Each Apple device will not store more than the value set.
  • Apache HTTP Server is now available as a separate app on App Central. The app will be installed automatically after upgrading ADM, and the original database will be retained.
  • Amazon S3 backup is moved from Backup and Restore to Cloud Backup Center. If Amazon S3 backup is enabled, this app will be automatically installed after upgrading ADM and the original settings will be retained.
  • No more exFAT license is required by using exFAT external hard drive or MyArchive. After upgrading ADM, the exFAT Driver App will be removed.
  • WebP images now supported.
  • Linux kernel patch CVE-2021-33909 applied to fix potential vulnerabilities.
  • Netatalk updated to fix AFP vulnerability issue: CVE-2021-31439.
  • Modified Let’s Encrypt ACME v2 module to optimize the process of certificate application and update.
  • Downloaded archives that include multiple files and folders with large capacities can be opened and extracted normally when connecting through WAN.
  • Search history now supported on App Central.
  • Initialization wizard design improved.
  • Task Monitor design improved.
  • Notification settings design improved.
  • ADM File Explorer hides unmounted or deactivated services.
  • Windows File Service renamed to SMB.
  • macOS Service renamed AFP.
  • Web server removed from Services.
  • ADM File Explorer bug fixes.
  • App Central bug fixes.
  • ezconnect.to bug fixes.
  • EZ Sync bug fixes.
  • Improved multilingual strings.
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes.

Limitations

  • After upgrading to ADM 4.0, USB TV dongles will no longer be supported.
  • UPnP Media Server and iTunes Server can no longer be installed and used in ADM 4.0 and above, and will be removed after the upgrade.
  • The current version of RALUS (14.2.1180.r66) cannot be executed in ADM 4.0.
  • iTunes Server is not functional in ADM 4.0. Use OwnTone as a workaround.
  • Volumes, including MyArchive created on ADM 4.0 devices employing Linux Kernel 5 cannot be read using the AS6004U on AS10 series.

Asustor Data Master 4

Versienummer 4.0.0.RMD2
Releasestatus Final
Website Asustor
Download https://www.asustor.com/nl/service/downloads
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

13-10-2021 21:16

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

13-10-2021 21:16
Submitter: HandigeHarrie

13-10-2021 • 21:16

15 Linkedin

Submitter: HandigeHarrie

Bron: Asustor

Netwerkopslag Asustor

+1vliegendehommel
13 oktober 2021 22:31
Ligt het aan mij of lijkt dit heel erg op Qnap's QTS?
+1jurroen
@vliegendehommel13 oktober 2021 22:54
Volgens mij zijn er veel ex-QNAP devs overgestapt naar Asustor. Maar hoe het verder zit weet ik niet, want de interface lijkt iets teveel voor wat medewerkers die overgestapt zijn :+
+1Anoniem: 1367312
@vliegendehommel14 oktober 2021 09:14
Vind het meer op een smartphone interface lijken eerlijk gezegd. Misschien dat de Nas bouwers dat ook een mooie interface vinden.
+180sdude
14 oktober 2021 10:22
Misschien een gekke vraag, maar als je een AS-6 serie aanschaft kun je dus niet op ADM4. In hoeverre is dit een beslissende factor nu voor de aanschaf voor een AS6 voor een MKB onderneming. Is het iets om vanaf te zien?
+1F-I-X
@80sdude14 oktober 2021 17:35
Hou er even rekening mee dat ze hier de oude AS60x bedoelen en niet de 6x0x versies.
Als je nog zou kopen is de AS604T etc niet de beste keus meer. Zeker met de vele aanvallen op de verschillende onderdelen en de specifieke randsomware die ook voor NAS steeds breder bekend worden.

Heb zelf goedkoop een 6204 kunnen bemachtigen en mijn eigen 604T moet ook een ander leven krijgen.
Ben enkel bang dat er voor de 604 niet veel meer is te doen behalve lokaal opslag.
+180sdude
@F-I-X15 oktober 2021 14:05
Ik bedoel de AS6604T. Op die kan geen ADM4 lijkt mij, vandaar de vraag
+1F-I-X
@80sdude15 oktober 2021 14:11
Wat ik al zei. Het geld voor de 604 etc series, die zijn al meer dan 4 jaar oud denk ik zo.
De AS6604T ( mooi ding BTW) is nog erg recent. Dat zou dan de AS66 series zijn in ASUSTOR termen. Maar geef toe het niet echt super duidelijk zo.

Zie : https://www.asustor.com/service/downloads?product_id=69

ADM4.0 staat er gewoon bij

[Reactie gewijzigd door F-I-X op 15 oktober 2021 14:12]

080sdude
@F-I-X15 oktober 2021 23:30
ADM 4.0.0.RMD2 ( 2021-10-13 )
System Requirements:
AS10, 31, 32, 40, 50, 51, 61, 62, 63, 64, 70, 52, 53, Drivestor, Drivestor Pro, Lockerstor, Lockerstor Pro

Installation Notes

ASUSTOR recommends to back up important data before updating ADM.
Your NAS will restart to complete the update.
After upgrading to ADM 4.0.0, it will no longer be possible to downgrade to a previous version.
After upgrading to ADM 4.0.0, please upgrade NAS apps from App Central to reduce compatibility issues.
For AS-2, AS-3 and AS-6 series, due to the updated hardware drivers are no longer available, ADM cannot be upgraded to 4.0 for these models. Only security updates will be provided with ADM 3.5.x.
de AS-6 series vallen erbuiten. Helaas
0F-I-X
@80sdude16 oktober 2021 00:35
8)7 8)7 8)7 8)7

Ben je nou aan het trollen ?
De AS-2 AS-3 en AS-6 series hebben betrekking op de AS202/204 etc, de AS 302/ 304 etc en de AS-602/604 etc.

Jouw versienummer staat er niet bij omdat ze deze hebben genoemd : Lockerstor 4
Zie https://www.asustor.com/en/product?p_id=69
080sdude
@F-I-X18 oktober 2021 00:51
Nee ik ben niet aan het trollen, een AS-6 serie staat voor AS-6xxx . Het staat trouwens goed in prima begrijpeleijk engels. Dus daar valt ook de AS-6604t onder en draait ADM 4 niet op. Althans op de mijne niet. Maar als je mij kunt aantonen dat het wel kan hands on be my guest. |:( , Succes ermee
0F-I-X
@80sdude18 oktober 2021 01:32
Beste,

De AS-6 series staat niet voor de AS-6xxx series. De serie bestaat uit de versie met de verschillende aantal bay's 2, 4 ,6 etc. Zoals hierboven duidelijk aangegeven is de AS-6 series, de versies AS602/AS604 etc. Jouw serie is de AS-66 series.

Ik heb al twee links gegeven.
Ga naar https://www.asustor.com/nl
Ga naar products en selecteer de lockerstor 4 met tussenhaakjes (AS-6604T)
Bij de productpagina : https://www.asustor.com/nl/product?p_id=69
Klik op downloads : https://www.asustor.com/service/downloads?product_id=69
Kijk in die pagina op Besturingsysteem :
Versie: ADM 4.0.0.RMD2
Release datum: 2021-10-13

Oh en btw.. op de mijne 6204 draait ADM4.0 ook al gewoon als een zonnetje. en die is een slagje ouder.

[Reactie gewijzigd door F-I-X op 18 oktober 2021 01:34]

080sdude
@F-I-X18 oktober 2021 11:57
100x Excuses, vanuit mijn FF browser ( heeft wat xtra security apps draaien ) lukte het 2x niet te updaten naar ADM 4. Kan ook niet vanuit de logs op de server terugvinden wat fout ging op die momenten.
Ik heb net aangelogd. Vanuit de Edge browser kreeg ik de update na inloggen automatisch voorgeschoteld en de verliep verder vlekkeloos.
Nogmaals 101x excuses _/-\o_
0F-I-X
@80sdude18 oktober 2021 14:08
Gelukkig gefixed... dat is het belangrijkste
0GJE
31 oktober 2021 08:03
Bug

Currently we are having an issue with the ADM4.0 Download Center app will keep accessing volume even if there is no download task(it seems random and not all the models of NAS with ADM4.0 will have this issue).
0phAn
@GJE7 december 2021 20:54
Beetje laat maar... ik maar denken dat ik gek was, m'n asustor 1004t maakt idle al weken veel te veel herrie. Ik vind nergens wat terug over deze bug, waar had jij dat gevonden?

