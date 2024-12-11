Firmware-update: Asustor ADM 4.3.3.RC92

Asustor logo Asustor heeft een nieuwe versie van Asustor Data Master uitgebracht, de beheersoftware voor al zijn nasproducten. Voor meer informatie over ADM verwijzen we naar deze pagina. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's New:
  • System administrators can now set the password validity period for all accounts. If a password expires, you will not be able to log in, and you’ll need to change the password regularly.
Change log:
  • To maintain system stability, ADM now reserves 3% capacity of a Btrfs volume so that ADM may continue to operate normally when a volume is full.
  • Btrfs snapshots are now properly removed and frees up space after an appropriate amount of time.
  • ADM File Explorer now keeps user-selected file display modes and adjusted field settings.
  • Certain photos taken with an iPhone 16 Pro can now be viewed normally on ADM and other apps.
  • Newly supported DDNS service on ADM 4.3.3: IPv64.net.
  • ADM File Explorer bug fixes.
  • WebDAV bug fixes.
  • EZ-Connect bug fixes.
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes.

Asustor Data Master 4

Versienummer 4.3.3.RC92
Releasestatus Final
Website Asustor
Download https://www.asustor.com/nl/service/downloads
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (3)

peter4209 11 december 2024 20:33
Nu kan ik natuurlijk ook wat reviews opzoeken, maar ik ben wel benieuwd naar jullie ervaringen.

Ik zit zelf in het Synology ecosysteem, maar de hard- en software van asustor ziet er wel veel belovend uit. Wat zijn jullie ervaringen?

In mijn beleving is Synology niet de meest snelle hardware, lopen soms een beetje achter in de software, maar het is wel heel stabiel. Dat is toch wel prettig met een NAS.
Videopac @peter420912 december 2024 05:15
Er is een Asustor onderwerp op het forum:
forumtopic: [Asustor] Centraal ervaringen en discussies topic
Nijl 11 december 2024 13:54
Zonder problemen weer bijgewerkt! Wat een geweldige NAS is het toch!

