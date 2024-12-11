Asustor heeft een nieuwe versie van Asustor Data Master uitgebracht, de beheersoftware voor al zijn nasproducten. Voor meer informatie over ADM verwijzen we naar deze pagina. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's New: System administrators can now set the password validity period for all accounts. If a password expires, you will not be able to log in, and you’ll need to change the password regularly. Change log: To maintain system stability, ADM now reserves 3% capacity of a Btrfs volume so that ADM may continue to operate normally when a volume is full.

Btrfs snapshots are now properly removed and frees up space after an appropriate amount of time.

ADM File Explorer now keeps user-selected file display modes and adjusted field settings.

Certain photos taken with an iPhone 16 Pro can now be viewed normally on ADM and other apps.

Newly supported DDNS service on ADM 4.3.3: IPv64.net.

ADM File Explorer bug fixes.

WebDAV bug fixes.

EZ-Connect bug fixes.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.