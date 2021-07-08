Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Linux Mint 20.2

Linux Mint logo (79 pix) Versie 20.2 van Linux Mint is uitgekomen. Linux Mint is een op Ubuntu Linux gebaseerde distributie en deze uitgave is een versie met extra lange ondersteuning die tot 2025 van updates zal worden voorzien. Voor de download kan er worden gekozen uit een Mate-, Cinnamon- of Xfce-desktopomgeving. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” released!

The team is proud to announce the release of Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma”. Linux Mint 20.2 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2025. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use.

New features:

This new version of Linux Mint contains many improvements. For an overview of the new features please visit:

Important info:

The release notes provide important information about known issues, as well as explanations, workarounds and solutions. To read the release notes, please visit:

System requirements:
  • 2GB RAM (4GB recommended for a comfortable usage).
  • 20GB of disk space (100GB recommended).
  • 1024×768 resolution (on lower resolutions, press ALT to drag windows with the mouse if they don’t fit in the screen).

Linux Mint

Versienummer 20.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Linux Mint
Download https://www.linuxmint.com/download.php
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 08-07-2021 16:1221

08-07-2021 • 16:12

21 Linkedin

Bron: Linux Mint

Update-historie

07-01 Linux Mint 20.3 48
07-'21 Linux Mint 20.2 21
01-'21 Linux Mint 20.1 23
06-'20 Linux Mint 20.0 70
12-'19 Linux Mint 19.3 24
08-'19 Linux Mint 19.2 113
07-'19 Linux Mint 19.2 bèta 10
12-'18 Linux Mint 19.1 24
07-'18 Linux Mint 19 60
11-'17 Linux Mint 18.3 45
Meer historie

Lees meer

Linux Mint

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Overige software

Reacties (21)

-Moderatie-faq
-121021+115+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1jan_f
8 juli 2021 16:18
We jammer dat ze opgehouden met de 32 bit ondersteuning ...
+1MrFax
@jan_f8 juli 2021 17:16
Windows 11 gaat ook stoppen met 32-bit ondersteuning. Je kan wel nog 32-bit apps draaien, maar er komt geen 32-bits variant meer uit.

Het mag een keer gebeuren. Als het 32-bit gedeelte uit Windows gesloopt zou worden, zou het waarschijnlijk best significante performance upgrades krijgen, omdat een heel compatibility-layer (WoW64) uit het OS getrokken zou worden.

Het zou bedrijven ook eindelijk forceren om hun apps 64-bits te maken, dat zou ook alleen maar goed zijn. 64-bit is niet alleen meer geheugen, maar is (wanneer applicaties ook echt geschreven zijn voor 64-bit, en niet alleen maar compiled tegen 64-bit) ook veiliger dan 32-bit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 8 juli 2021 17:19]

+1beerse
@MrFax8 juli 2021 17:45
Je wilt niet weten hoeveel er nog in msWindows zit uit het 16 bits tijdperk. De executables worden wel allemaal in 32 of 64 bits gecompileerd maar in veel details is de keuze nog te herleiden tot de 16 bits tijd.

Waar de operatingsystemen van apple en goolge de compatibiliteit met oude applicaties makkelijk over boord gooien omdat er andere bewegingen zijn voor applicaties om te werken op de nieuwe architectuur, is microsoft in het verleden steeds op 1 of andere manier gedwongen de compatibiliteit in het os in te bouwen.

Bij opensource operating systemen is het 'eenvoudiger' om nieuwe hardware architectuur te ondersteunen. De source is beschikbaar dus kan ze opnieuw worden gecompileerd. En omdat er altijd al andere architecturen worden ondersteund, loopt dat hercompileren ook best aardig.
+1MrFax
@beerse8 juli 2021 18:52
Toch zie je bij ook bji Linux dat 32-bit nog heel erg lang ondersteund werd, en nog steeds wordt ondersteund in multilib repositories. Dit je dan wel alleen bij commerciele Linux-varianten zoals bijv. Ubuntu.
+1beerse
@MrFax9 juli 2021 00:15
Het grote probleem met de huidige 32-bits versies van linux is dat ze er ook van uit gaan dat daar meer dan 4 gb geheugen in zit. Dat daarmee de kernel ook met PAE extentie is gecompileert.

Nu wil het geval dat mijn laatste 32 bit machine een hp-mini laptopje (pricewatch: HP Compaq 2133 Mini-Note (FU353EA)) is waar de cpu geen pae extentie heeft. En helaas, als de kernel met pae is gecompileert dan werkt ze echt niet op een laptop die daar de hardware niet voor heeft.

Sinds zo ongeveer 2014/2016 zijn er steeds minder linux distributies die juist zonder pae zijn gebakken, ik heb de moed daar een beetje opgegeven en geen tijd/zin om gentoo op te zetten voor deze machine.
+1batjes
@MrFax9 juli 2021 22:08
De performance upgrade valt wel mee. Windows is 1 vrij ingewikkelde virtuele machine. 32bit draait met bar weinig overheid in feite los naast 64bit. Eigen registries (tot zekere hoogte), eigen C:\windows mappen, eigen Win32 API. Het is praktisch 2 Windowsen op 1 kernel, ze hebben niet echt veel last van elkaar.

De overhead van 32bit op 64bit CPU's is vooral geheugengebruik en opslagruimte. Windows zal er vooral lichter van worden. Nu 8GB en 256GB OS disks wel een beetje de norm zijn, zelfs low end zal het bij de meeste mensen niet denderend wat schelen. Het kan wat helpen met energie efficiëntie voor laptops/tablets, maar ook niet merkbaar veel.

Microsoft zal de 32bits versie vooral willen laten vallen om in ieder geval de 16bits legacy kwijt te raken. Scheelt ze weer ontwikkelingskosten.

Windows zal sprongen maken als ze de WinAPI achter zich kunnen laten. UWP is beduidend veiliger en efficiënter, alleen loopt het nog steeds behoorlijk achter op Win32 in functionaliteit en vooral mogelijkheden.
+1Anoniem: 100047
@jan_f8 juli 2021 16:39
Mag het een keer? Meer dan 20 jaar geleden is de 64-bit processor voor ons zielen door Intel op de markt gezet, dan mag 32-bit ook wel een keer uitgefaseerd zijn.
+1Jazco2nd
@Anoniem: 1000478 juli 2021 16:45
Was het niet AMD, voor ons consumenten?
+1RuddyMysterious
@Jazco2nd8 juli 2021 17:01
Klopt, vandaar ook dat de instructieset AMD64 als naam heeft gekregen.
+1beerse
@Jazco2nd8 juli 2021 17:38
Zowel intel als amd als nog veel meer andere cpu-bakkers hadden toen een 64 bits cpu in de aanbieding.\

Die van intel was de IA64 omgeving: Itanium was de naam in de markt. Bewust een nieuwe ontwikkeling. In dit geval onder andere met HP.
Die van amd was bewust een door-ontwikkeling van de toen populaire cpu-reeks die met de 4-bits 4004 is begonnen en via 8 bits 8008 en 8080, de 16 bits 8086 en 8088 en 32 bits x86 cpu's al een tijdje mee ging en steeds upwards-compatible was gehouden.
0Anoniem: 100047
@Jazco2nd8 juli 2021 17:51
In 1999 waren ze beiden volgens mij tegelijk. AMD64 voor AMD en IA64 voor Intel.
+1bytemaster460
8 juli 2021 17:07
Hoop dat deze versie veel problemen van 20.1 oplost. De overgang van 19 naar 20.1 was mij betreft niet echt een vooruitgang.
+1Niero
@bytemaster4608 juli 2021 18:44
Welke problemen?
+1bytemaster460
@Niero8 juli 2021 18:55
Allerlei grafische problemen op een HiDPI monitor. In versie 19 werkte dat beter (met dezelfde pc en grafische kaart), problemen met folders die een paar honderd foto’s bevatten (het genereren van thumbnails lijkt hogere prioriteit te krijgen dan het kunnen werken in de map. In de standaard picture viewer werkt het automatisch schalen niet. Dat werkte in 19 wel. Bij menig programma kun je een icoontje wel aan een launcher toewijzen, maar in de taakbalk wordt het dan weer het standaard icoontje van een raket.
Dat zijn er een paar die ik zo kan opnoemen, maar tijdens het werken ermee kom ik veel meer onhebbelijkheden tegen dan in versie 19. Het zijn geen grote blunders, maar heel veel kleine dingen maakt het werken ermee toch irritant.

[Reactie gewijzigd door bytemaster460 op 8 juli 2021 18:58]

0Niero
@bytemaster4608 juli 2021 19:25
Dank voor deze toevoeging.... ik gebruik het nog te kort om goed te kunnen vergelijken.
+1bytemaster460
@Niero8 juli 2021 19:30
En de grootste frustratie was dat ik bij de upgrade een snapshot van 19 had gemaakt, toen 20 geïnstalleerd en na het terugzetten van de snapshot ik één grote puinhoop overhield. Ik weet overigens niet of dat te wijten is aan Mint 20.
0r_h
@bytemaster46014 juli 2021 21:18
Heb je daarvoor Timeshift gebruikt? Standaard wordt /home/* niet meegenomen in de snapshots (om te voorkomen dat je je eigen documenten overschrijft met oude versies tijdens een restore). Ik kan me voorstellen dat de nieuwe versies van de diverse software in Mint 20.2 een en ander aan configuratiebestanden heeft aanpast. De versies van Mint 19 kunnen daar na de restore mogelijk niet goed mee overweg.
Het is daarom aan te raden om bij een upgrade zelf even een kopie van je home directory te maken.
Maar misschien is het ook wel iets anders geweest natuurlijk...

[Reactie gewijzigd door r_h op 14 juli 2021 21:19]

0bytemaster460
@r_h14 juli 2021 21:28
Dat zou er zeker mee te maken kunnen hebben. Dank voor de tip. Ik zal het de volgende keer meenemen.
0ThetwoBrothersC
8 juli 2021 16:15
Mooi dat er een nieuwe versie is. Ben er benieuwd naar ook al blijf ik voor nu nog even bij cinnamon.
+1pookie79
@ThetwoBrothersC8 juli 2021 16:21
Hoezo ook al blijf ik nog even bij cinnamon? Dat kan gewoon in deze nieuwe versie, het is zelfs de default DM.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pookie79 op 8 juli 2021 17:22]

0ThetwoBrothersC
@pookie798 juli 2021 19:44
Oohh, ik las het als een compleet nieuwe versie.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True